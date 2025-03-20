Hello User
Best vacuum cleaners for home in March 2025: Keep every corner spotless and sparkling

Best vacuum cleaners for home in March 2025: Keep every corner spotless and sparkling

Aishwarya Faraswal

From powerful suction to advanced filters, we have shortlisted the best vacuum cleaners for home in March 2025. These vacuums offer efficient cleaning solutions for dust, dirt, and pet hair, ensuring a healthier and cleaner living space.

Say goodbye to dirt and dust with the best vacuum cleaners for home in March 2025
Our Picks Best vacuum cleaner Best HEPA filter Best value for money

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best vacuum cleaner

Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner with 1200 Watts Powerful Suction Control, 3 Free Reusable dust Bag worth 500, comes with multiple accessories, dust bag full indicator (Red), standerd

ILIFE T20s Self-Emptying Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Advanced LDS Navigation, 5000Pa Strong Suction, Simultaneous Vac and Mop, Multi Floor Mapping, Customized Cleaning, Wi-Fi/App, Alexa & GH

Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home |1900Watts for Powerful Suction |Compact and Lightweight| PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle |2 Years Warranty

Best HEPA filter

Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Grey

ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-In-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner,6500 Pa Powerful Suction,5200 Mah Battery,Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. In One Charge,Advanced Navigation Technology&True Mapping,Black,330 minutes

Best value for money

AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 1600 Watts, 21.5 kPa Suction Power, 21 litres Tank Capacity, for Home Use, Blower Function, Washable 3L Dust Bag, Stainless Steel Body (Black/Red/Steel)

DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White

KENT Storm Vacuum Cleaner 600W | Cyclone5 Technology and HEPA Filter | Bagless Design | Ideal for Floors, Curtains, Carpets, Sofa | Grey

KARCHER Wd 3 V Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 1000W, 17L Tank, Blower Function, 2.2m Suction Hose, Cartridge Filter & Fleece Filter Bag, for Home, Car & Furniture Cleaning, German Tech

INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 12 LTR Capacity,1200 W, 17 kPa Suction, Blower Function, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Stainless Steel Body (WD 12)

Keeping your home clean can be challenging, especially with busy schedules. Whether you're a working professional or a homemaker, finding time for deep cleaning is not always easy. This is where a vacuum cleaner for home becomes an essential tool.

A good vacuum cleaner saves time and effort by efficiently removing dust, dirt, and allergens from floors, carpets, and furniture. The best vacuum cleaners for home in March 2025 combine powerful suction, advanced filters, and user-friendly designs to make cleaning simpler and faster.

With options like cordless vacuum cleaners, you can move freely around the house without worrying about wires. In this guide, we have listed the best vacuum cleaners in March 2025, catering to different needs and budgets.

The Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX is one of the best vacuum cleaners in March 2025 designed to simplify your cleaning routine with its powerful 1200-watt suction. It efficiently removes deep-seated dirt from multiple surfaces like tiles, carpets, and upholstery. Equipped with a dust bag full indicator, it alerts you when the bag needs emptying. The vacuum includes three reusable dust bags, saving you extra expenses.

Specifications

Power
1200 Watts
Capacity
2 litres
Maximum Suction
1700 mm
Cord Length
5 feet
Weight
3.6 kg

Reasons to buy

Powerful suction for effective deep cleaning

Multiple accessories for versatile use

Reasons to avoid

Limited runtime of 15 minutes

Not cordless, restricting mobility

Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner with 1200 Watts Powerful Suction Control, 3 Free Reusable dust Bag worth 500, comes with multiple accessories, dust bag full indicator (Red), standerd

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the vacuum cleaner functional and easy to use, but some report heat, noise issues, and mixed suction performance.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers powerful suction, easy controls, and includes reusable dust bags.

The ILIFE T20s is designed for efficient cleaning with its powerful 5000Pa suction and 2-in-1 vacuum and mop feature. Its advanced LDS navigation ensures precise movement, while multi-floor mapping makes it ideal for homes with multiple levels. It also has a self-emptying station with a 3.5L dust bag. Equipped with app control, Alexa, and Google Home compatibility, this smart vacuum cleaner easily handles dust, debris, and hair, making it a top choice for Indian households.

Specifications

Suction Power
5000Pa
Battery Capacity
5200mAh
Dust Bag Capacity
3.5 litres
Control Method
App, Alexa, Google Home
Cleaning Modes
Path, Edge, Spot

Reasons to buy

Powerful suction for deep cleaning

Self-emptying feature for hassle-free maintenance

Reasons to avoid

Higher price range

May struggle with very large debris

ILIFE T20s Self-Emptying Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Advanced LDS Navigation, 5000Pa Strong Suction, Simultaneous Vac and Mop, Multi Floor Mapping, Customized Cleaning, Wi-Fi/App, Alexa & GH

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the robotic vacuum cleaner's performance, suction power, and user-friendly app but have mixed views on mopping and mapping.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers powerful suction, smart navigation, and a convenient self-emptying system.

The Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 is one of the best vacuum cleaners for home in March 2025 with powerful cleaning with its 1900W motor delivering 370W strong suction. Featuring PowerCyclone 5 technology, it ensures dust separation for longer-lasting performance. The MultiClean nozzle seals closely to floors for effective cleaning on all surfaces. The integrated brush adds convenience, while the Allergy H13 filter captures over 99.9% of fine dust, ensuring cleaner air.

Specifications

Motor Power
1900W
Suction Power
370W
Dust Capacity
1.5 litres
Filter Type
Allergy H13 Filter
Weight
6.98 kg

Reasons to buy

Strong suction for effective cleaning

Compact and lightweight for easy storage

Reasons to avoid

No cordless functionality

Limited dust capacity for larger spaces

Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home |1900Watts for Powerful Suction |Compact and Lightweight| PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle |2 Years Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the vacuum cleaner effective with 1800W suction power, a bagless design, and ideal for long-term home cleaning.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers strong suction, advanced dust separation, and hassle-free maintenance.

The Dyson V8 Absolute is a powerful and versatile vacuum cleaner designed for whole-home cleaning. Featuring 115 Air Watts of suction power, it offers up to 40 minutes of runtime with its cordless design. Its direct-drive cleaner head ensures deep cleaning on hard floors and carpets, while the HEPA filter traps allergens for cleaner air. The lightweight build (2.6 kg) makes it easy to reach high areas, and the no-touch bin emptying system adds convenience.

Specifications

Motor Power
115 Watts
Weight
2.6 kg
Dust Capacity
0.54 litres
Runtime
40 minutes
Filter type
HEPA

Reasons to buy

Cord-free for flexible movement

Ideal for homes with pets, with hair detangling features

Reasons to avoid

Smaller dustbin capacity may require frequent emptying

Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the vacuum cleaner's quality, cleaning power, and motorized tools but note concerns about battery life, value, and weight.

Why choose this product?

The Dyson V8 Absolute combines powerful suction with easy manoeuvrability, perfect for thorough home cleaning. Its cordless design ensures hassle-free cleaning across floors, furniture, and hard-to-reach spots.

The ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro is one of the best vacuum cleaners in March 2025 with powerful features. It offers 6500Pa suction power and a 5200mAh battery, providing up to 320 minutes of runtime for cleaning large spaces. Its vacuum and mop combo ensures thorough cleaning, while LiDAR navigation maps your home accurately for efficient coverage. The carpet sensor avoids carpets in mop mode and increases suction during vacuuming. Its compact design easily cleans tight spaces and under furniture.

Specifications

Suction Power
6500Pa
Battery Capacity
5200mAh
Runtime
Up to 320 minutes
Navigation Technology
LiDAR with TrueMapping
Control Method
ECOVACS HOME app

Reasons to buy

Efficient dual vacuum and mop feature

Accurate mapping with advanced navigation

Reasons to avoid

May require regular maintenance for optimal performance

Slightly heavier than some compact models

ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-In-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner,6500 Pa Powerful Suction,5200 Mah Battery,Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. In One Charge,Advanced Navigation Technology&True Mapping,Black,330 minutes

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the robotic vacuum cleaner for its effective cleaning, mopping, user-friendly app, and reliable voice control performance.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers powerful suction, smart mapping, and long runtime for hassle-free cleaning.

The AGARO Ace is a powerful 1600W vacuum cleaner designed for both wet and dry cleaning. With a 21.5 kPa suction power and 21-litre tank capacity, it efficiently handles dust, dirt, and spills. The blower function adds versatility, making it ideal for home use. Its 360-degree swivel wheels ensure easy movement. The stainless steel body offers durability, and the washable 3L dust bag simplifies cleaning.

Specifications

Motor Power
1600W
Suction Power
21.5 kPa
Tank Capacity
21 litres
Blower Function
Yes
Power Cord Length
5 meters

Reasons to buy

Handles both wet and dry cleaning effectively

Durable stainless steel body

Reasons to avoid

Heavier design may limit portability

Noise levels may be higher during operation

AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 1600 Watts, 21.5 kPa Suction Power, 21 litres Tank Capacity, for Home Use, Blower Function, Washable 3L Dust Bag, Stainless Steel Body (Black/Red/Steel)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the vacuum cleaner's performance, durability, and suction power but note concerns about its noise level during use.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers powerful suction, versatile cleaning options, and a spacious tank capacity.

The DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 offers automatic dust emptying with a 4L dust bag that stores up to 90 days of dust. Its powerful 6000 Pa suction efficiently cleans carpets and pet hair. Equipped with LiDAR navigation, it maps your home and avoids obstacles. The 2-in-1 vacuum and mop feature allows adjustable moisture levels for tailored cleaning. With a 285-minute battery life, it ensures longer cleaning sessions for larger homes.

Specifications

Suction Power
6000 Pa
Dust Bag Capacity
4 litres
Battery Life
285 minutes
Navigation Technology
LiDAR with obstacle avoidance
Water Tank Capacity
150 ml

Reasons to buy

Long battery life for extended cleaning

Automatic dust disposal minimises manual effort

Reasons to avoid

May require frequent app setup for customised cleaning

Larger size may need more storage space

DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the robotic vacuum cleaner's cleaning, mopping, and mapping features, but have mixed opinions on its functionality and value.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines powerful suction, automated dust disposal, and intelligent navigation for effortless cleaning.

The KENT Storm Vacuum Cleaner is designed for efficient indoor cleaning with its 600W motor and Cyclone5 Technology that ensures strong suction for dust removal. The HEPA filter helps reduce air pollution by capturing tiny particles, making it ideal for homes with allergy concerns. Lightweight at 2 kg, it is easy to move across surfaces like carpets, curtains, and floors, offering reliable cleaning performance.

Specifications

Power
600 Watts
Capacity
0.8 litres
Filter Type
HEPA Filter
Weight
2 kilograms
Recommended Use
Indoor Cleaning

Reasons to buy

Strong suction power with Cyclone5 Technology

Compact and lightweight design for easy handling

Reasons to avoid

Not cordless, requires a power source

Limited dust storage capacity for extensive cleaning

KENT Storm Vacuum Cleaner 600W | Cyclone5 Technology and HEPA Filter | Bagless Design | Ideal for Floors, Curtains, Carpets, Sofa | Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the vacuum cleaner effective, lightweight, and quiet but report concerns about battery life, value for money, and suction power.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines powerful suction, effective filtration, and convenient maintenance at an affordable price.

The KARCHER WD 3 V is one of the best vacuum cleaners for home in 2025 that offers a powerful cleaning solution with a 1000W motor and 17L tank. Its blower function efficiently clears leaves and debris, while the cartridge filter and fleece filter bag ensure smooth maintenance. The lightweight design and 2.2m suction hose provide easy manoeuvrability, making it ideal for homes, cars, and workshops.

Specifications

Power
1000 Watts
Capacity
17 litres
Hose Length
2.2 metres
Filter Type
Cartridge Filter & Fleece Bag
Weight
5.83 kilograms

Reasons to buy

Powerful suction with both wet and dry cleaning capabilities

Blower function for outdoor cleaning tasks

Reasons to avoid

Slightly bulky design for smaller storage spaces

Corded design may limit mobility

KARCHER Wd 3 V Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 1000W, 17L Tank, Blower Function, 2.2m Suction Hose, Cartridge Filter & Fleece Filter Bag, for Home, Car & Furniture Cleaning, German Tech

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the vacuum cleaner effective and easy to use, though opinions on its quality are mixed.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers powerful cleaning, wet and dry functionality, and easy mobility for versatile use.

The INALSA WD 12 is a powerful and versatile vacuum cleaner designed for both wet and dry cleaning. With a 1200W motor and 17 kPa suction power, it efficiently cleans dust, hair, and spills without changing filters. Its 12L stainless steel tank offers ample storage, and the blower function is ideal for clearing hard-to-reach areas. The 4m power cord and 360° rotating wheels ensure easy movement, making home, car, and furniture cleaning hassle-free.

Specifications

Power
1200 Watts
Capacity
12 litres
Filter Type
Cloth Filter & Sponge Filter
Weight
3.9 kg
Cord Length
4 metres

Reasons to buy

Compact design with easy portability

Durable stainless steel body

Reasons to avoid

Slightly smaller tank for larger cleaning tasks

Corded design may limit reach

INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 12 LTR Capacity,1200 W, 17 kPa Suction, Blower Function, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Stainless Steel Body (WD 12)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the vacuum cleaner's value, adjustable suction, and versatility but have mixed views on its build quality and noise.

Why choose this product?

If you're looking for an affordable, powerful cleaning solution with efficient wet and dry functionality, the INALSA WD 12 is a smart pick.

Which type of vacuum cleaner is best for home use?

The best vacuum cleaner for your home depends on your needs. Upright vacuums offer powerful suction for carpets, while canister vacuums are ideal for hard floors and tight spaces. Cordless vacuum cleaners provide mobility and are perfect for quick cleanups. For allergy sufferers, a vacuum with a HEPA filter is essential to trap fine dust and allergens. If you have pets, consider models designed for pet hair removal. Evaluate your home's flooring, space size, and cleaning habits before choosing the most suitable type.

Are cordless vacuum cleaners better than corded ones?

Cordless vacuum cleaners are more convenient for quick and flexible cleaning, especially in tight corners, stairs, or car interiors. They are lightweight and easy to manoeuvre without worrying about wires. However, their battery life may limit prolonged cleaning sessions. Corded vacuums, on the other hand, offer stronger and more consistent suction power, making them ideal for deep cleaning larger areas. If you prefer portability and frequent light cleaning, cordless models are a great choice. For powerful, uninterrupted performance, corded vacuums are better.

How important is a HEPA filter in a vacuum cleaner?

A HEPA filter is highly recommended, especially for households with allergy sufferers, pets, or young children. It traps 99.97% of dust, pollen, pet dander, and other airborne particles, improving indoor air quality. Unlike standard filters, HEPA filters effectively capture microscopic allergens, reducing sneezing, coughing, and respiratory issues. While vacuum cleaners with HEPA filters may cost more, they provide better air purification, making them worth the investment for a healthier home environment.

Factors to consider while buying the best vacuum cleaner in 2025

  • Suction Power: Choose a vacuum cleaner with strong suction to effectively remove dust, dirt, and pet hair from various surfaces. Higher suction power ensures better performance.
  • Filtration System: Look for advanced HEPA filters or multi-stage filtration systems that trap fine dust particles and allergens, improving indoor air quality.
  • Corded vs Cordless: A cordless vacuum cleaner offers greater flexibility and ease of movement, while corded models provide consistent power for longer cleaning sessions.
  • Dust Capacity: Depending on your home's size, pick a vacuum cleaner with sufficient dustbin capacity to avoid frequent emptying.
  • Attachments and Accessories: Ensure your vacuum cleaner comes with attachments like crevice tools, brush heads, and upholstery nozzles for versatile cleaning.
  • Noise Level: Opt for a quieter model if you prefer a peaceful cleaning experience, especially in households with kids or pets.
  • Portability and Weight: Lightweight and compact models are easier to carry, especially if you need to clean multiple floors or hard-to-reach areas.

Top 3 features of the best vacuum cleaners for home in March 2025

Best vacuum cleaners in March 2025PowerCapacityWeight
Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX1200 Watts2 litres3.6 kg
ILIFE T20sBattery powered‎3.5 litres10 kg 
Philips PowerPro FC9352/01370 Watts1.5 litres6.9 Kg
Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner115 Watts0.54 litres4.6 Kg
ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-In-1 Robot Vacuum CleanerBattery powered4.2 litres4.7 Kg
AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner1600 Watts21 litres7 Kg
DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum CleanerBattery powered‎4 litres7 Kg
KENT Storm Vacuum Cleaner 600W600 Watts0.8 litres2 Kg
KARCHER Wd 3 V Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner1000W17 litres5.8 Kg
INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner1200W12 litres3.9 Kg

FAQs

Question : How often should I replace the filter in my vacuum cleaner?

Ans : For best performance, replace or clean the filter every 3-6 months, depending on usage and the manufacturer’s instructions.

Question : Can vacuum cleaners remove pet hair effectively?

Ans : Yes, look for vacuums with strong suction, brush rollers, and HEPA filters for effective pet hair removal.

Question : Are cordless vacuum cleaners powerful enough for deep cleaning?

Ans : Modern cordless vacuums offer strong suction but may require multiple charges for large areas.

Question : What is a HEPA filter in a vacuum cleaner?

Ans : A HEPA filter traps 99.97% of dust and allergens, improving air quality.

Question : How loud are vacuum cleaners?

Ans : Most vacuums range between 60-80 dB. Quieter models are ideal for noise-sensitive homes.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aishwarya Faraswal

I am a seasoned content and copywriter with over four years of experience in a bunch of domains such as entertainment, fashion, beauty, education and home appliances. I use my experience in covering these assorted list of industries in helping readers find the latest products for their daily use.
