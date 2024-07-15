Vacuum cleaners are essential household appliances that efficiently remove dust and debris from various surfaces, enhancing cleanliness and hygiene with powerful suction, advanced filtration, and versatile attachments.

Finding the best vacuum cleaner can be a challenging task. These are indispensable household appliances designed to efficiently remove dust and dirt from various surfaces, including carpets, floors, and upholstery. Evolving from cumbersome, manually operated machines to sleek, technologically advanced devices, vacuum cleaners now offer a range of functionalities such as wet and dry cleaning, filtration, and cordless operation. They come in various forms, including handheld, upright, canister, and robotic models, catering to diverse cleaning needs and preferences. Modern vacuum cleaners boast powerful motors, advanced filtration systems, and versatile attachments, making them essential appliances for maintaining a clean and healthy living environment. Whether for quick spot cleaning or thorough deep cleaning, the right vacuum cleaner can significantly enhance the ease and efficiency of household chores, ensuring that every corner of the home remains spotless and hygienic. In this article, we select the 9 best vacuum cleaners with the latest technology and advanced features that are sure to help you keep your homes clean.

The Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner is a durable cleaning device for everyday use, providing efficient suction power at 1200 watts. It is equipped with three washable dust bags valued at ₹500 and various attachments, including a flexible hose, extension tubes, different nozzles, and a user guide. This vacuum cleaner features a dust bag full indicator, automatic cord retractor, and suction adjustment on the handle for user convenience. It is suitable for cleaning various surfaces like tiles, hardwood floors, rugs, couches, and fabric upholstery. Weighing just 3.6 kilograms, the product has a 2-litre capacity, ensuring both effectiveness and ease of handling.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner Wattage: 1200 watts

Capacity: 2 litres

Maximum suction:1700 millimetres

Runtime: 15 minutes

Hose Length: 5 feet

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and easy to manoeuvre Limited runtime of 15 minutes Powerful 1200W suction

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have praised the demonstration for its suitability for basic use, lightweight design, and portability. They have also expressed satisfaction with the quality. On the other hand, a few buyers have encountered problems with performance and overheating.

Why choose this product?

Choose this option if you require a robust and adaptable vacuum cleaner for different surfaces, and if you value functions such as the dust bag full indicator and automatic cord winder.

The AGARO Regal Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is specifically crafted for household use, equipped with an 800-watt motor that delivers 6.5 kPa suction power. Its lightweight and sturdy construction, along with a compact design, allows for easy manoeuvrability and storage. Included are multiple cleaning brushes and a crevice nozzle to effectively clean hard-to-reach spots. Boasting a 0.8-litre dust capacity and a 5-metre cable length, it provides sufficient coverage for a variety of cleaning tasks. The cloth filter is simple to maintain, ensuring consistent and reliable performance. This vacuum cleaner is an ideal choice for swift and effective cleaning of upholstery and other surfaces.

Specifications of AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Wattage: 800 watts

Capacity: 0.8 litres

Form factor: Handheld

Cable length: 5 metres

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable ABS body Limited 0.8-litre dust capacity Lightweight and compact design

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it to be a great product for the price, easy to set up and operate, and useful for various tasks. They also praise its cleaning efficiency and suction power. Nonetheless, a few have raised concerns about its heating.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for those seeking a lightweight, efficient handheld vacuum cleaner for quick, daily cleaning tasks and hard-to-reach areas.

The BDWD08-B1 from BLACK+DECKER is a sturdy wet and dry vacuum cleaner created for thorough home cleaning tasks. Featuring a robust 1000-watt motor and an 8-litre capacity, it effectively manages both wet and dry messes. Its bagless construction makes maintenance hassle-free, and it includes various attachments such as a floor brush, crevice nozzle, and bristle brush. Equipped with 4 rolling casters for easy mobility and a 5.5-meter cord for extended range, this vacuum cleaner is an excellent choice for versatile home cleaning needs.

Specifications of BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner Filter Type: Cartridge

Capacity: 8 litres

Wattage: 1000 watts

Form factor: Canister

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wet and dry cleaning capability Bulkier than handheld models Powerful 1000-watt motor

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the vacuum cleaner for its value, strong suction power, and quality. Overall, opinions vary when it comes to suction.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for those needing a versatile, powerful vacuum cleaner capable of handling both wet and dry messes across various surfaces.

The INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner features a 1400-watt motor and a 20-litre capacity, making it perfect for both wet and dry cleaning tasks. It includes a blower function for clearing hard-to-reach areas and a HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of particles, ensuring clean air. The stainless-steel body and metal telescopic tube add durability, while the long 4.5-metre power cable and castors enhance portability. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, this vacuum cleaner is perfect for homes, garages, and workshops.

Specifications of INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home Filter type: HEPA Filter I

Cordless: No

Capacity: 20 litres

Wattage: 1400 watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large 20-litre capacity Corded, limiting mobility HEPA filtration for cleaner air

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed with the vacuum cleaner's performance, suction power, user-friendliness, lightweight design, and affordability. Many find it to be a great value for the price.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this heavy-duty vacuum cleaner for extensive cleaning tasks, both wet and dry, with advanced filtration.

The Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 is a bagless vacuum cleaner with a powerful 1900-watt motor, providing strong suction power for thorough cleaning. It utilises PowerCyclone 5 technology to enhance airflow and performance by separating dust from the air efficiently. The MultiClean nozzle is suitable for cleaning various floor types, while the dust container is easy to empty, reducing dust clouds during disposal for a more hygienic process. This vacuum cleaner is lightweight, compact, and easy to store and transport. Moreover, the integrated soft brush in the handle is always accessible for immediate use. With an Allergy H13 filter that captures over 99.9% of fine dust particles, this model is an ideal choice for allergy sufferers, ensuring clean and healthy air in your home.

Specifications of Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Capacity: 1.5 litres

Maximum suction: 2 cm

Wattage: 370 watts

Form factor: Canister

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid PowerCyclone 5 technology Smaller dust capacity Allergy H13 filter

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its performance in cleaning floors at ground level, find the dust bin easy to clean, and like the cord length. They also value the bagless design and the versatile suction head. However, there are differing opinions on the portability.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for those looking for a powerful, compact vacuum cleaner with advanced technology and excellent filtration for allergy management.

The KARCHER offers a versatile and durable wet and dry vacuum cleaner solution, perfect for thorough cleaning tasks indoors and outdoors. With a 1000-watt motor, it delivers powerful suction and comes with a 17-litre stainless steel container capable of handling both wet and dry waste. Equipped with vacuuming and blowing capabilities, this model is suitable for a wide array of uses, from tackling liquid spills to clearing dust and debris. Its compact design features a 4-meter cable, a 2-meter suction hose, and a variety of nozzles and brushes, ensuring you have the right equipment for any cleaning task. The tear-resistant fleece filter bag helps maintain strong suction power over time. This vacuum cleaner is an excellent choice for households in need of a versatile and powerful cleaning solution for different surfaces and environments.

Specifications of KARCHER Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner Capacity: 17 litres

Hose length: 2 metres

Cable length: 4 metres

Wattage: 1000 watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large 17-litre stainless steel container Heavier than some other models Wet and dry cleaning capability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are happy with the overall product and quality. They mention is durable and works well however there are mixed opinions on its after-sales service,

Why choose this product?

This versatile vacuum cleaner is capable of handling both wet and dry messes across a range of indoor and outdoor surfaces.

The KENT Storm Vacuum Cleaner boasts powerful suction capabilities thanks to its Cyclone5 Technology and HEPA filter, ensuring top-notch cleaning performance. With a 600-watt motor, it effectively cleans floors, curtains, carpets, and sofas. Its lightweight and compact design allows for easy handling and storage, making it ideal for daily use. The HEPA filter efficiently captures particles, improving indoor air quality and promoting a healthier home environment. Featuring an easy-to-empty dust container and user-friendly design, this vacuum cleaner is a practical choice for maintaining a tidy living space. It is the perfect solution for those seeking an efficient and user-friendly cleaning tool for regular household chores.

Specifications of KENT Storm Vacuum Cleaner 600W Capacity: 0.8 litres

Filter Type: HEPA Filter

Wattage: 600 watts

Form factor: Canister

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Cyclone5 Technology for efficient dust separation Lower 0.8-litre dust capacity HEPA filter for improved air quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the vacuum cleaner's strong suction, efficient performance, high quality, easy cleaning process, and user-friendly design. They find it convenient, suitable for everyday household tasks, and excellent at reaching corners. However, a few have raised concerns about overheating issues.

Why choose this product?

Select this for its advanced filtration, perfect for everyday home cleaning tasks and ensuring a healthier living environment.

The Amazon Basics Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner is a powerful and versatile cleaning tool with a 1400-watt motor and a 15-litre capacity. It provides a strong suction of 20 kPa, making it suitable for both wet mopping and dry sweeping tasks. The vacuum cleaner includes a blower function, which helps clean hard-to-reach areas. It is designed for use on various surfaces, such as tiles, wooden floors, carpets, and upholstery. The HEPA filter improves air quality by capturing fine dust particles, while the durable plastic body ensures longevity. The ergonomic handle and wheels allow for 360° rotation, enhancing portability and ease of use. This vacuum cleaner is perfect for comprehensive cleaning in home and office environments, offering the versatility needed to handle a range of cleaning tasks.

Specifications of Amazon Basics Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner Capacity: 15 litres

Cordless: No

Wattage: 1400 watts

Form factor: Canister

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wet and dry cleaning capability The corded operation may limit mobility Powerful 1400-watt motor with strong suction

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The suction power and ease of use of the vacuum cleaner are well-liked by buyers. They specifically mention its strong suction, efficient cleaning of wet and dry messes, and simple assembly process. However, opinions vary on aspects such as size, quality, performance, and accessories.

Why choose this product?

This vacuum cleaner is capable of handling wet and dry cleaning tasks in a wide range of home and office environments due to its powerful performance.

The Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner is engineered for powerful and efficient cleaning without the limitations of a cord. Featuring the advanced digital motor V8, it delivers strong suction across various floor types, including hard floors and carpets. The vacuum offers up to 40 minutes of runtime on a single charge, providing ample time for thorough cleaning sessions. Its whole-machine HEPA filtration system captures allergens and expels cleaner air, making it an excellent choice for allergy sufferers. The vacuum cleaner includes multiple cleaning heads, such as the direct-drive cleaner head for carpets and the soft roller cleaner head for hard floors, ensuring versatility in tackling different cleaning challenges. Lightweight and easy to manoeuvre, the Dyson V8 Absolute also converts into a handheld vacuum for cleaning hard-to-reach areas, making it a comprehensive cleaning solution for any home.

Specifications of Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner Filter Type: HEPA Filter

Capacity: 0.54 litres

Form factor:Stick

Runtime: 40 minutes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful digital motor V8 for strong suction Higher price point compared to other models Whole-machine HEPA filtration for cleaner air

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many buyers on Amazon are satisfied with the vacuum cleaner's value, appearance, ease of assembly, and performance. The suction power, ease of cleaning, and lightweight design are all well-received. However, a few have expressed dissatisfaction with the battery life.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this vacuum cleaner equipped with cutting-edge filtration technology and a variety of attachments to ensure thorough cleaning throughout your home.

What types of vacuum cleaners are available? Vacuum cleaners are available in several types to cater to different cleaning needs. Upright vacuum cleaners are ideal for deep cleaning carpets and large areas due to their powerful suction and brush rolls. Canister vacuum cleaners offer versatility with a separate canister for easy manoeuvrability, suitable for both carpets and hard floors. Handheld vacuum cleaners are lightweight and portable, perfect for quick clean-ups and hard-to-reach areas. Stick vacuum cleaners combine the portability of a handheld with the power of an upright, often featuring a slim design for easy storage. Robotic vacuum cleaners autonomously clean floors using sensors and programming. Wet/dry vacuum cleaners handle both liquid spills and dry debris, suitable for workshops or garages.

How often should I replace the vacuum cleaner filter? The frequency of replacing a vacuum cleaner filter depends on its type and usage. HEPA filters, which trap 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, should typically be replaced every 6 to 12 months to maintain optimal air quality and suction performance. Washable filters should be cleaned every 3 months and replaced annually to ensure efficient filtration and prolong the vacuum cleaner's lifespan.

What is HEPA filtration and why is it important? HEPA filtration is crucial for capturing tiny particles like allergens, dust mites, and pollen, improving indoor air quality significantly. HEPA filters are designed to trap 99.97% of particles down to 0.3 microns in size, making them highly effective for allergy and asthma sufferers. This filtration technology ensures that the air expelled by the vacuum cleaner is cleaner and safer to breathe, reducing allergens and airborne irritants in the home environment. Investing in a vacuum cleaner with HEPA filtration is essential for maintaining a healthier indoor environment, particularly for those with respiratory sensitivities.

Best value for money vacuum cleaner The BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner is a great investment, offering a powerful 1000W motor and the ability to clean both wet and dry messes. It's perfect for indoor and outdoor use, with an 8-liter capacity to handle dust, debris, and spills. The vacuum comes with useful accessories like a floor brush and crevice nozzle, and its strong suction power is supported by a cartridge filter. With 4 rolling casters and an ergonomic design, it's easy to maneuver and store.

Best overall vacuum cleaner The Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner is the ultimate choice for all your cleaning needs, thanks to its powerful 1200W motor and versatile cleaning capabilities. It's designed to effectively remove dirt and dust from carpets, rugs, and upholstery, with convenient features like a foot-operated power switch and auto cord winder for easy storage. The dust bag full indicator ensures timely disposal, and the multiple accessories enhance cleaning efficiency.

Factors to Consider Before Buying the Best Vacuum Cleaner Type of Vacuum Cleaner: Upright, canister, handheld, stick, robotic, or wet/dry, depending on your cleaning needs and preferences.

Suction Power: Higher suction power ensures better cleaning efficiency, especially for carpets and pet hair.

Filtration System: HEPA filters are ideal for capturing allergens and maintaining indoor air quality.

Bagged vs. Bagless: Bagged models often provide better filtration and are more hygienic for disposal, while bagless models are more cost-effective and eco-friendly.

Noise Level: Consider the noise output, especially if you have young children, pets, or prefer quieter operation.

Corded vs. Cordless: Cordless models offer greater mobility and convenience, while corded models generally provide more consistent power and longer operation times.

Capacity: A larger dustbin or bag capacity means fewer interruptions for emptying, especially for larger homes.

Weight and Maneuverability: Lighter models are easier to carry and manoeuvre, especially in multi-story homes.

Attachments and Accessories: Look for models with versatile attachments like crevice tools, dusting brushes, and upholstery tools to handle various cleaning tasks.

Maintenance: Easy-to-clean and maintain models with washable filters and accessible parts will save time and effort in the long run.

Warranty and customer service: A good warranty and reliable customer service can provide peace of mind and support if issues arise.

Price: Balance your budget with the features and performance you need; sometimes investing a bit more can ensure better longevity and efficiency.

Surface compatibility: Ensure the vacuum cleaner is suitable for your specific flooring types, whether it's hardwood, carpet, tile, or a mix of surfaces.

Top 3 features of the best vacuum cleaners

Best vacuum cleaners Capacity Colour Special feature Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner 2 litres Red 3 swivel wheels for easy movement, Auto Cord Winder, Dust Bag full indicator, Suction control on handle to control airflow AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner 0.8 litres Black Lightweight,Durable,Flexible Hose,Multipurpose,Compact BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner 8 litres Orange and black Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner with Canister Body INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home 20 litres Silver/yellow Metal Telescopic Tube,Stainless Steel Body Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner 1.5 litres Black/blue Wheel, Lightweight, Compact, Bagless KARCHER Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner 17 litres Silver/yellow Wet/Dry, Lightweight, Bag, Compact KENT Storm Vacuum Cleaner 600W 0.8 litres Grey and Red Cyclone5 Technology, HEPA Amazon Basics Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner 15 litres Black Wet and dry vacuum cleaner, 360° rotation Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner 0.54 litres Grey Lightweight, Compact

FAQs Question : How do I maintain my vacuum cleaner? Ans : Regularly empty the dust bag or canister, clean or replace filters, check and remove blockages, and ensure the brush rolls are free of hair and debris. Periodic maintenance will prolong the life of your vacuum cleaner. Question : Can vacuum cleaners handle pet hair? Ans : Yes, many vacuum cleaners are designed specifically to handle pet hair with features like powerful suction, specialised pet hair attachments, and tangle-free brush rolls. Question : What is the difference between bagged and bagless vacuum cleaners? Ans : Bagged vacuum cleaners use replaceable bags to collect dust and debris, while bagless models use a reusable dustbin. Bagged models often provide better filtration, but bagless models are more cost-effective and environmentally friendly. Question : How do robotic vacuum cleaners work? Ans : Robotic vacuum cleaners use sensors and programmed algorithms to navigate and clean floors automatically. They can be scheduled for regular cleaning and are ideal for maintaining cleanliness with minimal effort. Question : What features should I look for in a vacuum cleaner? Ans : Consider features like suction power, filtration system, ease of manoeuvrability, attachments, noise level, and cord length. The choice depends on your specific cleaning needs and home environment.

