Best vacuum cleaners under 10000 in 2025 for effortless, spotless cleaning on a budget

Tired of dust collecting in every corner, but don’t want to spend a fortune on cleaning gadgets? A reliable vacuum cleaner can make your daily cleaning routine easier, faster, and far more effective. The best part? You don’t need to invest in a high-end model to get great performance.

In 2025, several top brands are offering feature-rich vacuum cleaners under ₹10,000 that deliver powerful suction, smart design, and solid durability. Dealing with pet hair on the couch, crumbs under the table, or fine dust on carpets and floors, these budget-friendly models are built to handle it all.

From handheld to upright to wet-and-dry options, there’s something for every home and every need. In this list, we’ve rounded up some of the best vacuum cleaners under ₹10,000 in 2025.

For anyone tired of going over the same spot multiple times, Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner saves effort. It’s built to clean quickly, deeply, and without mess. The compact design means you can store it easily even in small apartments.

It tackles pet hair, fine dust, and daily crumbs efficiently, helping you keep your home guest-ready. If you're searching for the best vacuum cleaner under ₹10000 in 2025, this one's hard to ignore.

Specifications Suction Power Up to 370W (from 1900W motor) Dustbin Capacity 1.5 Litres Filter H13 Allergy Filter (captures 99.9% fine particles) Technology PowerCyclone 5 with MultiClean Nozzle Weight 6.98 Kg Reasons to buy Great for allergy-prone households Easy to clean and store Reason to avoid No blower function Slightly heavy for elderly users Click Here to Buy Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home |1900Watts for Powerful Suction |Compact and Lightweight| PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle |2 Years Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say this vacuum is powerful, great for pet hair, easy to clean, and worth the price—though a bit loud.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers strong, consistent suction and is allergy-friendly, without crossing your budget.

If you’re looking for one vacuum that can handle both wet spills and dry mess, AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home is it. With a large 21L tank and solid suction, this cleaner is built for homes that deal with more than just dust—think wet kitchen floors, muddy shoe prints, or bathroom spills.

It’s especially useful for families, pet parents, or anyone doing a deep home clean. For its price and features, it stands tall among the best vacuum cleaners under ₹10000 in 2025.

Specifications Motor Power 1600 Watts Suction Power 21.5 kPa Tank Capacity 21 Litres Functionality Wet & Dry with Blower Accessories Hose, metal tube, wet brush, nozzle set Reasons to buy Handles both wet and dry cleaning Comes with multiple attachments Reason to avoid Slightly bulky for small spaces No HEPA filter for finer allergens Click Here to Buy AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it professional-grade and effective for wet-dry use, with great suction and demo, though some feel it's too noisy.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it tackles messy clean-ups with ease and offers unbeatable utility in this price range.

If you need a reliable cleaning companion for daily mess without spending a fortune, Eureka Forbes SuperVac vacuum fits right in. It’s compact, strong on suction, and makes post-cleaning disposal super simple with a one-press dust release. The cyclonic action keeps the performance consistent and powerful, helping you clean faster and smarter. Whether it’s dust mites on carpets or crumbs under the couch, this machine can handle it. No wonder it stands out among the best vacuum cleaners under ₹10000 in 2025.

Specifications Motor Power 1600 Watts Suction Power 21 kPa Capacity 2 Litres Filter HEPA Cord Length 5 Metres Reasons to buy Suction power is adjustable Easy to empty and clean Reason to avoid Slightly noisy at full power No wet cleaning support Click Here to Buy Eureka Forbes SuperVac 1600 Watts Powerful Suction,bagless Vacuum Cleaner with cyclonic Technology,7 Accessories,1 Year Warranty,Compact,Lightweight & Easy to use (Red) 1 Liter HEPA Filter 1 Piece

Why choose this product?

Buyers call it the best bagless vacuum with adjustable suction, easy handling, great for home use—especially carpets and ceilings.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it balances power, usability, and pricing to meet everyday cleaning needs effortlessly.

Perfect for homes that deal with both wet messes and dry dust, INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home is all about versatility. Its strong suction and blower function take care of everything from crumbs to corners. Whether it’s water spills in the kitchen or dust in tight gaps, this machine gives you a fuss-free cleaning routine without switching attachments constantly.

It’s one of the best vacuum cleaners under ₹10000 in 2025 for budget homes that need serious cleaning power without complexity.

Specifications Motor Power 1400 Watts Suction Power 20 kPa Capacity 15 Litres Filter HEPA Cable Length 4 Metres Reasons to buy Cleans wet and dry messes Compact yet powerful design Reason to avoid Build feels basic Shorter cord length than others Click Here to Buy INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 15 LTR Capacity,1400 W, 20 kPa Suction, Blower Function,HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Stainless Steel Body (WD 15)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it efficient, good for daily cleaning, with strong suction and wet-dry use, though some feel it's a bit noisy.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it handles wet and dry cleaning easily and fits perfectly into any budget-conscious household.

KARCHER Wd 3 V Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is a solid pick for anyone looking to keep both indoor and car spaces clean without spending a fortune. Its strong suction makes quick work of messes, while the wet and dry cleaning support means fewer tools and less hassle. Built with German technology, it's reliable, durable, and fits perfectly into the list of the best vacuum cleaners under ₹10000 in 2025 for home and everyday use.

Specifications Motor Power 1000 Watts Suction Power 23 kPa Capacity 17 Litres Filter Type Cartridge + Fleece Bag Hose Length 2 Metres Reasons to buy Handles both dry and wet cleaning Great portability with wheels and compact design Reason to avoid No onboard storage for accessories Noise level is on the higher side during long use Click Here to Buy KARCHER Wd 3 V Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 23 kPa Suction Power, 17L Tank, 1000W Blower Function, Cartridge Filter & Fleece Filter Bag, for Home, Car & Furniture Cleaning, German Tech

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its cleaning power, strong suction, and value, but report mixed views on noise and concerns about sturdiness and breakage.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it’s reliable, powerful, and practical for wet and dry cleaning needs under a tight budget.

AGARO Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner is a lightweight vacuum, made for quick, everyday cleaning. From pet hair on the couch to dust in corners, it easily converts from stick to handheld mode, making it convenient for small flats, dorms, or quick spill cleanups. It’s affordable, functional, and one of the best vacuum cleaners under ₹10000 in 2025 if you're after portability and ease of use without the bulk.

Specifications Motor Power 800 Watts Suction Power 6.5 kPa Dust Capacity 0.8 Litres Form Factor Stick + Handheld Cord Length 5 Metres Reasons to buy Easy to handle and store in tight spaces Converts into a handheld vacuum for spot cleaning Reason to avoid Not ideal for deep carpet cleaning Small dustbin needs frequent emptying Click Here to Buy AGARO Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it effective, easy to use, and great for tough spots and cars—though some report heating issues and motor problems over time.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers everyday convenience and portability at a price that’s easy on your wallet.

TUSA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Car & Home (V1) vacuum is built for people who hate dragging cords around or hunting for power sockets. It fits into your lifestyle—be it cleaning crumbs in the car, clearing pet fur from the sofa, or tackling everyday messes in tight spaces. If you’re looking for one of the best vacuum cleaners under ₹10000 in 2025, this cordless pick keeps things simple, effective, and portable enough to use anywhere, anytime.

Specifications Power Source 6000mAh battery and 12V car adapter Suction Power 14 kPa Charging Time 3 hours Runtime 22 minutes Dustbin Capacity 0.4 Litres Reasons to buy Dual charging makes it flexible for home and car use Lightweight and easy to handle for quick cleanups Reason to avoid Not suitable for wet cleaning Short runtime for deep or large space cleaning Click Here to Buy Tusa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Car & Home | 2X Powerfull Suction, Dual Mode Battery 6000mAh & 12V DC Car Port | High Power Portable Lightweight Wireless Vacuum, Rechargeable (V1)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it’s great for car and home cleaning, with good suction, easy use, decent battery life, and value for money.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers cordless cleaning freedom and strong suction in a compact, budget-friendly package.

For those who don’t want to bend, drag, or waste time switching between plugs, the Dreame J10 makes daily cleaning less of a chore. Its folding tube lets you reach under beds and sofas without squatting, while the decent battery life takes care of medium-sized homes in one go.

As one of the best vacuum cleaners under ₹10000 in 2025, it’s a practical pick for people seeking comfort, cordless convenience, and thoughtful design.

Specifications Battery Runtime 35 minutes Dustbin Capacity 0.5 litres Weight 2.53 kg Suction Power 8 kPa Power 120W, battery operated Reasons to buy Foldable tube reaches tight spots without effort LED lighting helps spot hidden dust on floors Reason to avoid Doesn’t work well on carpets Slightly heavier than some handheld models Click Here to Buy DREAME J10 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, 8K Pa Powerful Suction, 4x2200 mAh Battery, 35 Minutes Running Time, Folding Tube for Corner Cleaning, 0.5 Litre

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its suction and ease of use but report poor battery life and issues with build quality, including early product failure.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers easy, cordless cleaning with smart design that saves effort on every sweep.

If you live in a home where dust settles faster than you can wipe, the Kent Storm is a simple fix. It replaces your broom with more power, less mess, and better hygiene. The bagless design means no more touching dust, and its compact build makes it easy to store.

For quick daily cleaning without heavy lifting, this is one of the best vacuum cleaners under ₹10000 in 2025 for low-maintenance, high-efficiency living.

Specifications Power 600 Watts Suction Power 14 kPa Filter Type HEPA Dustbin Capacity 0.8 litres Weight 2 kg Reasons to buy Good for allergy-prone households Compact and lightweight for everyday use Reason to avoid Not effective for deep carpet cleaning Shorter cord limits room-to-room movement Click Here to Buy KENT Storm Vacuum Cleaner | 600W | 14 kPa | Cyclone5 Technology and HEPA Filter | Bagless Design | Ideal for Floors, Curtains, Carpets, Sofa | Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it easy to use and good for daily cleaning, including cars, but report mixed reviews on battery life and suction power.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers fuss-free, hygienic daily cleaning for busy households in a compact form.

Is a vacuum cleaner under ₹ 10,000 powerful enough for daily cleaning? Yes, many vacuum cleaners under ₹10,000 offer more than enough suction power for everyday use. These models are designed to tackle common household messes like dust, crumbs, pet hair, and dirt from floors, carpets, sofas, and curtains. While they may not match premium models in terms of advanced filtration or motor strength, budget-friendly vacuums still provide solid performance for most Indian homes.

What features can I expect in vacuum cleaners under ₹ 10,000? Even in the budget range, vacuum cleaners come packed with useful features. You can expect strong suction (over 18–22 kPa), multiple attachments for corners, upholstery, and curtains, as well as a decent dust bag capacity or bagless design. Some models also offer HEPA filters for allergen control, wheels for easy mobility, blower function, and compact, lightweight designs. You’ll also find wet-and-dry vacuums in this range that can clean liquid spills.

Are vacuum cleaners under ₹ 10,000 suitable for homes with pets? Yes, several vacuum cleaners under ₹10,000 are great for homes with pets. Look for models with strong suction (above 20 kPa), motorised or specialised pet hair attachments, and HEPA filters to trap allergens. While premium vacuums may offer quieter motors or anti-tangle brushes, budget models still manage the job well. Just make sure to clean the filters and empty the dust container regularly to maintain strong performance when dealing with pet hair.

Factors to consider while buying vacuum cleaner under 10,000 in 2025 Suction Power: Choose a vacuum with at least 18–22 kPa suction power or a 1000W+ motor for efficient dust and dirt removal from floors, carpets, and upholstery. Type of Vacuum Cleaner: Pick between canister (best for all-purpose cleaning), handheld (for small messes or cars), or stick (lightweight, good for hard floors)—based on your home’s layout and cleaning needs. Filtration System: A HEPA filter is ideal if you have allergies or pets, as it traps fine dust, allergens, and pet dander more effectively. Attachments & Accessories: Look for models that come with a crevice tool, upholstery brush, and floor nozzle to clean multiple surfaces like sofas, corners, curtains, and carpets. Dust Capacity & Maintenance: Check for larger dust bag/bin capacity (1L or more) to reduce frequent emptying. Also, opt for easy-to-clean filters and durable build quality for long-term use. Top 3 features of the best vacuum cleaner under ₹ 10,000 in 2025

Best vacuum cleaner under ₹ 10,000 in 2025 Suction Power Dustbin Capacity Filter Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Up to 370W 1.5 Litres H13 Allergy Filter AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner 21.5 kPa 21 Litres Standard Eureka Forbes SuperVac 21 kPa 2 Litres HEPA INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner 20 kPa 15 Litres HEPA KARCHER WD 3 V Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner 23 kPa 17 Litres Cartridge + Fleece Bag AGARO Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner 6.5 kPa 0.8 Litres Disk Filter TUSA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (V1) 14 kPa 0.4 Litres HEPA Dreame J10 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner 8 kPa 0.5 Litres HEPA KENT Storm Vacuum Cleaner 14 kPa 0.8 Litres HEPA

