Best value-packed laptops under ₹60000: 10 options to choose from in India

Are you in the market for a new laptop but don't want to break the bank? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the best laptops under 60000 in India to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're a student, a professional, or a gamer, we've got you covered. From powerful processors to stunning displays, these laptops offer great value for money. Read on to find the perfect laptop for your needs and budget.

1. MSI Modern 15

The MSI Modern 15 is a sleek and powerful laptop that's perfect for professionals and students. With an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers smooth performance for everyday tasks. The 15.6-inch Full HD display is great for multimedia and productivity.

Specifications of MSI Modern 15

Intel Core i5 processor

8GB RAM

15.6-inch Full HD display

512GB SSD

Windows 10 Home

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful performance Limited storage space Sleek design

2. HP 15.6-inch

The HP 15.6-inch laptop is a versatile and reliable choice for everyday use. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB of RAM, making it a great option for multitasking. The 15.6-inch display and AMD Radeon Graphics deliver vibrant visuals.

Specifications of HP 15.6-inch

AMD Ryzen 5 processor

8GB RAM

15.6-inch display

1TB HDD

Windows 10 Home

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile performance Heavy and bulky design Vibrant display

3. ASUS VivoBook

The ASUS VivoBook is a stylish and lightweight laptop that's perfect for on-the-go use. It features an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, offering a good balance of performance and portability. The 14-inch Full HD display and backlit keyboard are great for productivity.

Specifications of ASUS VivoBook

Intel Core i5 processor

8GB RAM

14-inch Full HD display

512GB SSD

Windows 10 Home

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and lightweight Average graphics performance Good battery life

4. Samsung Windows

The Samsung Windows laptop offers a premium design and powerful performance. With an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, it's great for demanding tasks. The 15.6-inch Full HD display and backlit keyboard enhance the overall user experience.

Specifications of Samsung Windows

Intel Core i5 processor

8GB RAM

15.6-inch Full HD display

512GB SSD

Windows 10 Home

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Premium design High price point Powerful performance

5. HP Ryzen 5

The HP Ryzen 5 laptop is a great choice for both work and play. With an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers solid performance for multitasking. The 15.6-inch diagonal display and NVIDIA GeForce Graphics deliver stunning visuals.

Specifications of HP Ryzen 5

AMD Ryzen 5 processor

8GB RAM

15.6-inch diagonal display

1TB HDD

Windows 10 Home

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Solid performance Average battery life Great for gaming

6. Acer 12-Cores

The Acer 12-Cores laptop is a powerhouse with its AMD Ryzen 7 processor and 8GB of RAM. It's great for demanding tasks and multitasking. The 15.6-inch Full HD display and NVIDIA GeForce Graphics provide an immersive visual experience.

Specifications of Acer 12-Cores

AMD Ryzen 7 processor

8GB RAM

15.6-inch Full HD display

512GB SSD

Windows 10 Home

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful performance Lacks Thunderbolt support Immersive display

7. HP i5

The HP i5 laptop is a reliable and affordable choice for everyday use. With an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers smooth performance for daily tasks. The 15.6-inch diagonal display and anti-glare technology enhance the user experience.

Specifications of HP i5

Intel Core i5 processor

8GB RAM

15.6-inch diagonal display

1TB HDD

Windows 10 Home

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Reliable performance Limited storage space Affordable price

8. MSI Gaming

The MSI Gaming laptop is a beast with its Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM. It's designed for hardcore gaming and demanding tasks. The 15.6-inch Full HD display and NVIDIA GeForce Graphics provide an immersive gaming experience.

Specifications of MSI Gaming

Intel Core i7 processor

16GB RAM

15.6-inch Full HD display

512GB SSD

Windows 10 Home

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-performance gaming Heavy and bulky design Ample RAM

Comparison Table

Product Name Processor RAM Display MSI Modern 15 Intel Core i5 8GB 15.6-inch Full HD HP 15.6-inch AMD Ryzen 5 8GB 15.6-inch ASUS VivoBook Intel Core i5 8GB 14-inch Full HD Samsung Windows Intel Core i5 8GB 15.6-inch Full HD HP Ryzen 5 AMD Ryzen 5 8GB 15.6-inch diagonal Acer 12-Cores AMD Ryzen 7 8GB 15.6-inch Full HD HP i5 Intel Core i5 8GB 15.6-inch diagonal MSI Gaming Intel Core i7 16GB 15.6-inch Full HD

Best value for money:

The ASUS VivoBook stands out as the best value for money with its stylish design, good performance, and affordable price. It offers a great balance of features and price, making it a smart choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product:

The MSI Gaming laptop takes the crown for the best overall product in this category. With its high-performance processor, ample RAM, and immersive display, it's a powerhouse designed for hardcore gaming and demanding tasks.

How to find the perfect Best Laptop Under 60000:

FAQs

Question : What are the key features to consider when buying a laptop under 60000?

Ans : When buying a laptop under 60000, consider the processor, RAM, display size, storage, and graphics performance. Look for a good balance of these features based on your usage.

Question : Are laptops under 60000 suitable for gaming?

Ans : Yes, many laptops under 60000 are suitable for casual gaming with mid-range graphics performance. Look for models with dedicated graphics cards for better gaming experience.

Question : Do these laptops come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, most laptops under 60000 come with a standard warranty of 1 year. Some brands may offer extended warranty options for additional cost.

Question : What is the average battery life of these laptops?

Ans : The average battery life of laptops under 60000 varies from 6 to 8 hours based on usage. Look for models with efficient processors and battery optimization for longer battery life.

