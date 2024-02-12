Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best value-packed laptops under 60000: 10 options to choose from in India

Best value-packed laptops under 60000: 10 options to choose from in India

Affiliate Desk

Looking for the best laptops under 60,000? Check out our list of the top 10 value for money notebooks that offer great performance on a budget.

Laptops under 60,000 are a good option for people looking for great value in a budget.

Are you in the market for a new laptop but don't want to break the bank? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the best laptops under 60000 in India to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're a student, a professional, or a gamer, we've got you covered. From powerful processors to stunning displays, these laptops offer great value for money. Read on to find the perfect laptop for your needs and budget.

1. MSI Modern 15

The MSI Modern 15 is a sleek and powerful laptop that's perfect for professionals and students. With an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers smooth performance for everyday tasks. The 15.6-inch Full HD display is great for multimedia and productivity.

Specifications of MSI Modern 15

  • Intel Core i5 processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 15.6-inch Full HD display
  • 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful performanceLimited storage space
Sleek design

2. HP 15.6-inch

The HP 15.6-inch laptop is a versatile and reliable choice for everyday use. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB of RAM, making it a great option for multitasking. The 15.6-inch display and AMD Radeon Graphics deliver vibrant visuals.

Specifications of HP 15.6-inch

  • AMD Ryzen 5 processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 15.6-inch display
  • 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10 Home

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Versatile performanceHeavy and bulky design
Vibrant display

Also read: Best high-end laptops under 1 lakh offer ultimate performance: Top 10 picks

3. ASUS VivoBook

The ASUS VivoBook is a stylish and lightweight laptop that's perfect for on-the-go use. It features an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, offering a good balance of performance and portability. The 14-inch Full HD display and backlit keyboard are great for productivity.

Specifications of ASUS VivoBook

  • Intel Core i5 processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 14-inch Full HD display
  • 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Stylish and lightweightAverage graphics performance
Good battery life

4. Samsung Windows

The Samsung Windows laptop offers a premium design and powerful performance. With an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, it's great for demanding tasks. The 15.6-inch Full HD display and backlit keyboard enhance the overall user experience.

Specifications of Samsung Windows

  • Intel Core i5 processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 15.6-inch Full HD display
  • 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Premium designHigh price point
Powerful performance

5. HP Ryzen 5

The HP Ryzen 5 laptop is a great choice for both work and play. With an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers solid performance for multitasking. The 15.6-inch diagonal display and NVIDIA GeForce Graphics deliver stunning visuals.

Specifications of HP Ryzen 5

  • AMD Ryzen 5 processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 15.6-inch diagonal display
  • 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10 Home

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Solid performanceAverage battery life
Great for gaming

6. Acer 12-Cores

The Acer 12-Cores laptop is a powerhouse with its AMD Ryzen 7 processor and 8GB of RAM. It's great for demanding tasks and multitasking. The 15.6-inch Full HD display and NVIDIA GeForce Graphics provide an immersive visual experience.

Specifications of Acer 12-Cores

  • AMD Ryzen 7 processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 15.6-inch Full HD display
  • 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful performanceLacks Thunderbolt support
Immersive display

Also read: Make Valentine’s Day unforgettable with impressive laptops under 40000

7. HP i5

The HP i5 laptop is a reliable and affordable choice for everyday use. With an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers smooth performance for daily tasks. The 15.6-inch diagonal display and anti-glare technology enhance the user experience.

Specifications of HP i5

  • Intel Core i5 processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 15.6-inch diagonal display
  • 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10 Home

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Reliable performanceLimited storage space
Affordable price

8. MSI Gaming

The MSI Gaming laptop is a beast with its Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM. It's designed for hardcore gaming and demanding tasks. The 15.6-inch Full HD display and NVIDIA GeForce Graphics provide an immersive gaming experience.

Specifications of MSI Gaming

  • Intel Core i7 processor
  • 16GB RAM
  • 15.6-inch Full HD display
  • 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High-performance gamingHeavy and bulky design
Ample RAM

Comparison Table

Product NameProcessorRAMDisplay
MSI Modern 15Intel Core i58GB15.6-inch Full HD
HP 15.6-inchAMD Ryzen 58GB15.6-inch
ASUS VivoBookIntel Core i58GB14-inch Full HD
Samsung WindowsIntel Core i58GB15.6-inch Full HD
HP Ryzen 5AMD Ryzen 58GB15.6-inch diagonal
Acer 12-CoresAMD Ryzen 78GB15.6-inch Full HD
HP i5Intel Core i58GB15.6-inch diagonal
MSI GamingIntel Core i716GB15.6-inch Full HD

Best value for money:

The ASUS VivoBook stands out as the best value for money with its stylish design, good performance, and affordable price. It offers a great balance of features and price, making it a smart choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product:

The MSI Gaming laptop takes the crown for the best overall product in this category. With its high-performance processor, ample RAM, and immersive display, it's a powerhouse designed for hardcore gaming and demanding tasks.

How to find the perfect Best Laptop Under 60000:

The MSI Gaming laptop takes the crown for the best overall product in this category. With its high-performance processor, ample RAM, and immersive display, it's a powerhouse designed for hardcore gaming and demanding tasks.

FAQs

Question : What are the key features to consider when buying a laptop under 60000?

Ans : When buying a laptop under 60000, consider the processor, RAM, display size, storage, and graphics performance. Look for a good balance of these features based on your usage.

Question : Are laptops under 60000 suitable for gaming?

Ans : Yes, many laptops under 60000 are suitable for casual gaming with mid-range graphics performance. Look for models with dedicated graphics cards for better gaming experience.

Question : Do these laptops come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, most laptops under 60000 come with a standard warranty of 1 year. Some brands may offer extended warranty options for additional cost.

Question : What is the average battery life of these laptops?

Ans : The average battery life of laptops under 60000 varies from 6 to 8 hours based on usage. Look for models with efficient processors and battery optimization for longer battery life.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.