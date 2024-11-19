Finding the perfect water heater can transform your daily routine, especially during colder months. The best Venus water heaters are renowned for their stylish designs, innovative features, and reliable performance, making them a preferred choice for homes and offices. These best water heaters combine modern aesthetics with cutting-edge technology, offering energy efficiency, safety, and rapid heating. From advanced safety features like thermal cut-offs to durable inner tanks designed for longevity, these best Venus geysers cater to diverse needs while ensuring hassle-free operation.

In this article, we explore the best Venus water heaters available today, highlighting their key features, benefits, and why they stand out. Whether you're looking for a compact model for your bathroom or a high-capacity option for your household, these selections promise a dependable hot water supply with minimal energy consumption. Read on to discover the top 10 Venus water heaters that deliver warmth and convenience without compromising on quality.

1. Venus MegaPlus 15EV 15-Litre Storage Water Heater

The Venus MegaPlus 15EV is a dependable 15-litre water heater that delivers efficient performance alongside robust construction. Boasting a 4-star BEE rating, it guarantees energy efficiency, and the Porcelain Enamel Glasslined Tank contributes to its longevity by resisting corrosion. Its durable ABS exterior and innovative features position it as an excellent option for households in need of enduring hot water solutions.

Specifications of Venus MegaPlus 15EV 15-Litre Storage Water Heater

Weight: 11.13 kg

Material: Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene

Power source: Corded electric

Wattage: 2000 watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable porcelain enamel glasslined tank Heavier than some alternatives Long guarantee period

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The performance, value, and ease of installation of the water heater have garnered positive feedback from buyers.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for its proven durability, energy efficiency, and robust build. It’s a dependable solution for medium to large households needing a consistent and reliable hot water supply.

2. Venus Lava Instant 3L30 3-Litre Instant Water Heater

The Venus Lava Instant Water Heater offers instant hot water, making it ideal for quick usage or smaller households. Designed for durability and efficiency, it features a 100% pure copper tank and heating element, ensuring reliable performance and longevity. With its ISI certification, you can trust its safety and quality standards. Backed by a 10-year guarantee on the inner tank, it’s a dependable and energy-efficient choice for modern users seeking convenience and reliability in water heating.

Specifications of Venus Lava Instant 3L30 3-Litre Instant Water Heater

Weight: 2.8 kg

Material: Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene

Power source: Corded electric

Wattage: 3000 watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable copper tank and heating element Lacks advanced features like temperature controls Long 10-year guarantee on the inner tank

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed with the water heater's quality, value, and how easy it is to install. The opinions on its heating efficiency seem to vary quite a bit.

Why choose this product?

Select this for instant hot water, superior build quality, and energy efficiency. Ideal for those seeking a compact, reliable, and durable water heater for quick and easy access to hot water.

3. Venus MegaPlus 25EV 25-Litre Storage Water Heater (White, BEE Star Rating - 4 Stars) ISI Marked | Porecelain Enamel Glasslined Tank | Guarantee - 5 Years on Inner Tank.

Meet the Venus MegaPlus 25EV, a 25-litre water heater designed for family needs. Its Porcelain Enamel Glasslined tank ensures durability, while the Incoloy 800 heating element guarantees steady performance. With a 4-star BEE rating, it offers energy savings alongside reliable heating. Built to handle up to 8-bar pressure, it’s ideal for high-pressure water systems. A perfect blend of efficiency and robustness, this water heater is a smart addition to your home.

Specifications of Venus MegaPlus 25EV 25-Litre Storage Water Heater

Weight: 14.7 kg

Material: Metal

Power source: Corded electric

Wattage: 2000 watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-pressure capacity of 8 bars Bulky design may require ample installation space Durable Porcelain Enamel Glasslined tank

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the water heater for its excellent quality, value for money, and reliable performance.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you need a high-capacity, energy-efficient water heater that offers durability and advanced features, making it perfect for homes with greater hot water requirements.

4. Venus Audra 15AV 15-Litre (Ivory) Water Heater | Porcelain Enamelled Glass Lined Tank | BEE Star Rating - 5 Stars:ISI | Free Flexible Hose | Guarantee -7 Years on Inner Tank.

The Venus Audra 15AV is a high-performance water heater with a 15-litre capacity, perfect for households with moderate water needs. It features a Porcelain Enamelled Glass Lined Tank and an Incoloy 800 heating element for enhanced durability and efficient performance. The 5-star BEE rating ensures energy efficiency, while the unit’s ability to handle high-pressure conditions makes it suitable for high-rise buildings and pressure pumps.

Specifications of Venus Audra 15AV 15-Litre Water Heater

Weight: 11.13 kg

Material: Metal

Power source: Corded electric

Wattage: 2000 watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5-star BEE rating for energy savings Not suitable for smaller households Suitable for high-rise buildings and pressure pumps

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The water heater is well-liked for its solid quality, impressive heat retention, and value. On the downside, some customers have pointed out issues with dents.

Why choose this product?

Go for this model if you seek a highly efficient, safe, and durable water heater that ensures energy savings while delivering hot water efficiently for larger households or high-rise buildings.

5. Venus MegaPlus 10EV 10-Litre Storage Water Heater (White,BEE Star Rating - 4 Stars) | Porecelain Enamel Glasslined Tank | Guarantee - 5 Years on Inner Tank.

With a 10-litre capacity, the Venus MegaPlus 10EV offers a consistent hot water supply with a 2000-watt power output. The Porcelain Enamel Glass Lined Tank and Incoloy 800 heating element ensure durability and optimal performance. The 4-star BEE rating enhances its energy efficiency, while the 8-bar pressure makes it suitable for moderate to high-pressure applications. With a 5-year guarantee on the inner tank, this water heater promises long-lasting reliability.

Specifications of Venus MegaPlus 10EV 10-Litre Storage Water Heater

Weight: 8.2 kg

Material: MS Powder Coated

Power source: Corded electric

Wattage: 2000 watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable Incoloy 800 heating element Not ideal for larger households 5-year warranty on the inner tank

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the water heater for its top-notch quality, effective heat retention, and reasonable price.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this water heater if you are looking for an energy-efficient, durable, and compact model.

6. Venus MegaPlus 25EV 25-Litre Storage Water Heater

If you’ve got a larger household, the Venus MegaPlus 25EV is a fantastic water heater to consider. It holds 25 litres and packs a punch with its 2000-watt power, ensuring you always have hot water on hand. The tank is made from durable porcelain enamel glass, and the Incoloy 800 heating element means it heats up efficiently. With a 4-star BEE rating, it’s energy-efficient, and it can handle 8 bars of pressure, making it ideal for homes with strong water pressure.

Specifications of Venus MegaPlus 25EV 25-Litre Storage Water Heater

Weight: 13.9 kg

Material: Metal

Power source: Corded electric

Wattage: 2000 watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Suitable for higher pressure conditions Higher initial cost Durable Incoloy 800 heating element

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The water heater receives praise for its durable construction, great value, and effective heat retention. On the other hand, some buyers have varied opinions on its design and the simplicity of installation.

Why choose this product?

Choose this model for a reliable, high-capacity water heater with energy efficiency, durability, and long-term warranty coverage.

7. Venus MegaPlus 15EV 15-Litre Storage Water Heater (White, BEE Star Rating - 4 Stars):ISI Marked | Porecelain Enamel Glasslined Tank | Guarantee - 5 Years on Inner Tank.

The Venus MegaPlus 15EV is a high-performing water heater designed for medium-sized households. With a 15-litre capacity and 2000-watt power output, it delivers efficient hot water. Its porcelain enamel glass-lined tank ensures long-lasting durability, while the Incoloy 800 heating element provides excellent heating performance. The 8-bar pressure rating makes it suitable for a variety of water pressure conditions, ensuring an uninterrupted hot water supply.

Specifications of Venus MegaPlus 15EV 15-Litre Storage Water Heater

Weight: 11.13 kg

Material: Polypropylene plastic

Power source: Corded electric

Wattage: 2000 watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Extra thick PUF insulation for better heat retention May not fit in compact spaces 5-year warranty on the inner tank

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are happy with the durable design, cost-effectiveness, and simple installation of the water heater.

Why choose this product?

Select this model if you're looking for a compact, energy-efficient water heater with a solid warranty.

8. Venus Splash Copper 15CU 15-Litre Storage Water Heater (Ivory, BEE Star Rating - 4 Stars) | Guarantee -10 years on Inner Tank.

The Venus Splash Copper 15CU offers superior heating efficiency with a 15-litre capacity and 2000 watts of power. Featuring a 99.9% pure copper tank and super heavy gauge copper element, it ensures long-lasting durability and excellent performance. The heater is designed with a 4-star BEE rating, making it an energy-efficient option for your home. With a pressure rating of 6 bars, it suits moderate to high water-pressure environments.

Specifications of Venus Splash Copper 15CU 15-Litre Storage Water Heater

Weight: 13.89 kg

Material: Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene

Power source: Corded electric

Wattage: 2000 watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Copper tank for long-term durability Heavier weight may require additional wall support Maximum protection against hard water and corrosion

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the water heater’s sturdy build, attractive design, and copper tank. However, there are mixed opinions about the installation process.

Why choose this product?

Choose this model for its top-notch durability, energy efficiency, and comprehensive protection against hard water and corrosion.

9. Venus Celo 15CV 15-Litre Storage Water Heater (Ivory, BEE Star Rating - 5 Stars)

Designed with a porcelain enamel glass-lined tank and a glass-lined Incoloy 800 heating element, this water heater offers maximum durability and protection against rust and corrosion. It features a 5-star BEE rating for energy efficiency and is built to handle water pressures up to 8 bars. The pre-coated MS sheet outer body enhances durability. It features a 5-star BEE rating for energy efficiency and is built to handle water pressures up to 8 bars.

Specifications of Venus Celo 15CV 15-Litre Storage Water Heater

Weight: 11.4 kg

Material: Pre-coated MS sheet material

Power source: Corded electric

Wattage: 2000 watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5-star BEE rating for energy efficiency Larger size might not be suitable for compact spaces Extra thick PUF insulation for better heat retention

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers commend the water heater for its quality, excellent heat retention, and value for money. However, some buyers have raised issues about the assembly quality and the installation process.

Why choose this product?

Select this water heater for its energy efficiency, durability, and advanced protection against hard water.

10. VENUS Primus 3M30 3-Litre 3000W Instant Water Heater;Glasslined Tank; Puf Insulated, 8 Bar Pressure, Isi White Wall

The Venus Primus 3M30 is an efficient and space-saving 3-litre instant water heater, ideal for those in need of quick hot water access. Equipped with a powerful 3000-watt heating element, it delivers hot water almost instantly. The porcelain enamel glass-lined tank offers exceptional protection against rust and corrosion, and the PUF insulation ensures prolonged heat retention, contributing to its energy efficiency. With a maximum operating pressure of 8 bars, this water heater is well-suited for high-rise applications.

Specifications of VENUS Primus 3M30 3-Litre 3000W Instant Water Heater

Weight: 4.37 kg

Material: Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene

Power source: Corded electric

Wattage: 3000 watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Porcelain enamel glass-lined tank for rust and corrosion protection Higher power consumption Ideal for high-rise buildings with an 8-bar pressure rating

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The water heater is well-liked for its functionality, with users stating that it works as expected and is quite useful. However, a handful of buyers have reported receiving defective products.

Why choose this product?

Go for this for its fast heating, long-lasting build, and excellent protection against corrosion.

How energy-efficient are Venus water heaters?

Venus water heaters are designed for energy efficiency, boasting BEE star ratings of up to 5 stars. This helps reduce energy consumption while ensuring that water stays hot for extended periods, making them an eco-friendly and cost-effective choice for your home’s hot water needs.

Is there protection against hard water in Venus water heaters?

Yes, some Venus models come with hard water protection and a sacrificial magnesium anode. This feature helps safeguard the tank from corrosion caused by minerals present in hard water, ensuring the longevity and durability of the water heater.

Do Venus water heaters come with installation support?

Yes, Venus offers free installation for its water heaters in select cities, making it easier for customers to set up their units without additional costs. To find out if this service is available in your area, you can reach out to Venus customer care, who will provide the necessary information and assist with scheduling the installation.

Top 3 features of the best Venus water heaters

Best Venus water heaters BEE star rating Colour Weight Venus MegaPlus 15EV 15-Litre Storage Water Heater 4 stars Ivory 11.13 kg Venus Lava Instant 3L30 3-Litre Instant Water Heater NA White 2.8 kg Venus MegaPlus 25EV 25-Litre Storage Water Heater 4 stars White 14.77 kg Venus Audra 15AV 15-Litre (Ivory) Water Heater 5 stars White 11.13 kg Venus MegaPlus 10EV 10-Litre Storage Water Heater 4 stars White 8.2 kg Venus MegaPlus 25EV 25-Litre Storage Water Heater 4 stars Ivory 13.9 kg Venus MegaPlus 15EV 15-Litre Storage Water Heater 4 stars White 11.13 kg Venus Splash Copper 15CU 15-Litre Storage Water Heater 4 stars Ivory 13.89 kg Venus Celo 15CV 15-Litre Storage Water Heate 5 stars Ivory 11.4 kg VENUS Primus 3M30 3-Litre 3000W Instant Water Heater NA White 4.37 kg

Best value for money Venus water heater

The Venus MegaPlus 15EV offers excellent value for money with a 15-litre capacity, 4-star BEE rating, and durable porcelain enamel glass-lined tank. With a 5-year warranty on the inner tank, it delivers reliable performance and energy efficiency, making it an affordable option for everyday use.

Best overall Venus water heater

The Venus MegaPlus 15EV (Ivory) stands out as the best overall choice, featuring a robust porcelain enamel glass-lined tank and a 4-star BEE rating for energy efficiency. It combines durability with modern safety features, offering a 5-year guarantee on the inner tank, ensuring long-term reliability and value.

Factors to consider before buying the best Venus water heater

Capacity: Choose a water heater with an appropriate capacity (e.g., 15L, 25L) based on your household's hot water needs.

Energy efficiency: Check the BEE star rating (higher ratings like 4 or 5 stars ensure better energy efficiency).

Pressure rating: Consider the maximum operating pressure (e.g., 6-8 bars) depending on your water pressure needs, especially for high-rise buildings.

Warranty: Ensure a long warranty period, especially for the inner tank (ideally 5 years or more), to guarantee product reliability.

Heating element: Incoloy 800 or similar corrosion-resistant heating elements ensure faster and more efficient heating.

Insulation: Extra-thick PUF insulation helps in retaining heat longer, reducing energy consumption.

Safety features: Multi-function valves, thermal cutouts, and automatic thermostats ensure protection from overheating and dry heating.

FAQs

Question : What is the warranty on Venus water heaters?

Ans : Venus water heaters offer up to 10 years warranty on the inner tank, depending on the model, along with 2 years on the heating element and product.

Question : Are Venus water heaters suitable for small spaces?

Ans : Yes, Venus offers compact models, such as the 3-litre and 10-litre variants, which are ideal for small spaces while still providing efficient hot water supply.

Question : What materials are used in Venus water heaters?

Ans : Venus water heaters use durable materials like porcelain enamel glass-lined tanks, Incoloy 800 heating elements, and rustproof MS sheet or ABS outer bodies for long-lasting performance.

Question : Are Venus water heaters suitable for high-pressure areas?

Ans : Yes, Venus water heaters are designed to handle high pressure, with models supporting up to 8 bars of pressure, making them ideal for high-rise buildings.

