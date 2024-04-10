Best Voltas ACs for every need: A comprehensive comparison of top 7 models

Discover the best Voltas ACs available in the market, with detailed product details, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed choice.

Best Voltas AC: When it comes to choosing the right air conditioner for your home or office, Voltas is a trusted name that offers a wide range of options to suit every need. From sleek and elegant designs to powerful cooling capacities, there is a Voltas AC for everyone. In this article, we will compare the top 7 Voltas ACs available on Amazon, highlighting their unique features, pros and cons, and helping you make an informed decision for your next purchase. Whether you're looking for an inverter AC, a window AC, or a split AC, we've got you covered. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Voltas Adjustable 183V Vectra Prism

The Voltas Adjustable 183V Vectra Prism is a powerful split AC with a cooling capacity of 1.5 tons. It features a high ambient cooling technology, eco-friendly refrigerant, and a 4-stage filtration for clean and fresh air. With a 5-star energy rating, this AC is designed to be energy efficient and cost-effective.

Specifications of Voltas Adjustable 183V Vectra Prism Capacity: 1.5 tons

Energy Rating: 5-star

Special Features: High ambient cooling, eco-friendly refrigerant

Filters: 4-stage filtration

Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years on compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling capacity Relatively expensive Energy efficient Installation charges may apply 4-stage filtration for clean air

2. Voltas Adjustable 185V Vectra Elegant

The Voltas Adjustable 185V Vectra Elegant is a stylish and efficient split AC with a 1.5-ton cooling capacity. It comes with a 5-star energy rating, turbo cooling mode, and an eco-friendly refrigerant. The AC also features a sleep mode for a comfortable and uninterrupted sleep experience.

Specifications of Voltas Adjustable 185V Vectra Elegant Capacity: 1.5 tons

Energy Rating: 5-star

Special Features: Turbo cooling mode, sleep mode

Refrigerant: Eco-friendly

Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years on compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design May be noisy at times Turbo cooling mode Installation charges may apply Energy efficient

3. Voltas Adjustable 173V Vectra Platina

The Voltas Adjustable 173V Vectra Platina is a sleek and powerful split AC with a capacity of 1.5 tons. It features a 3-star energy rating, high ambient cooling, and a copper condenser coil for better cooling. The AC also comes with a 4-stage filtration for clean and fresh air.

Specifications of Voltas Adjustable 173V Vectra Platina Capacity: 1.5 tons

Energy Rating: 3-star

Special Features: High ambient cooling, copper condenser coil

Filters: 4-stage filtration

Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years on compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Lower energy rating Copper condenser coil for better cooling May consume more power 4-stage filtration for clean air

Also read: Beat the heat with best split AC to buy this summer: Top 10 solutions to keep your space comfortable 4. Voltas Adjustable 123V Vectra Elegant

The Voltas Adjustable 123V Vectra Elegant is a compact and efficient window AC with a 1-ton cooling capacity. It features a 3-star energy rating, turbo cooling mode, and an eco-friendly refrigerant. The AC is designed for easy installation and hassle-free maintenance.

Specifications of Voltas Adjustable 123V Vectra Elegant Capacity: 1 ton

Energy Rating: 3-star

Special Features: Turbo cooling mode, eco-friendly refrigerant

Installation: Easy installation

Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years on compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and efficient Limited cooling capacity Turbo cooling mode May not be suitable for larger rooms Easy installation

5. Voltas Adjustable Inverter Copper VECTRA

The Voltas Adjustable Inverter Copper VECTRA is a powerful split AC with a 1.5-ton cooling capacity. It features an inverter compressor, copper condenser coil, and a 4-stage filtration for clean and fresh air. With a 5-star energy rating, this AC is designed to be energy efficient and cost-effective.

Specifications of Voltas Adjustable Inverter Copper VECTRA Capacity: 1.5 tons

Energy Rating: 5-star

Special Features: Inverter compressor, copper condenser coil

Filters: 4-stage filtration

Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years on compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling capacity Relatively expensive Inverter compressor for energy efficiency Installation charges may apply Copper condenser coil for better cooling

Also read: Buying guide to LG split ACs in India with top notch features and impressive cooling capabilities 6. Voltas Adjustable Inverter Copper VECTRA

The Voltas Adjustable Inverter Copper VECTRA is a stylish and efficient split AC with a 1.5-ton cooling capacity. It features an inverter compressor, copper condenser coil, and a 4-stage filtration for clean and fresh air. With a 5-star energy rating, this AC is designed to be energy efficient and cost-effective.

Specifications of Voltas Adjustable Inverter Copper VECTRA Capacity: 1.5 tons

Energy Rating: 5-star

Special Features: Inverter compressor, copper condenser coil

Filters: 4-stage filtration

Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years on compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design May be noisy at times Inverter compressor for energy efficiency Installation charges may apply Copper condenser coil for better cooling

voltas ac Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Cooling Capacity Energy Rating Special Features Voltas Adjustable 183V Vectra Prism 1.5 tons 5-star High ambient cooling, eco-friendly refrigerant Voltas Adjustable 185V Vectra Elegant 1.5 tons 5-star Turbo cooling mode, sleep mode Voltas Adjustable 173V Vectra Platina 1.5 tons 3-star High ambient cooling, copper condenser coil Voltas Adjustable 123V Vectra Elegant 1 ton 3-star Turbo cooling mode, eco-friendly refrigerant Voltas Adjustable Inverter Copper VECTRA 1.5 tons 5-star Inverter compressor, copper condenser coil Voltas Adjustable Inverter Copper VECTRA 1.5 tons 5-star Inverter compressor, copper condenser coil

Best value for money: The Voltas Adjustable 123V Vectra Elegant is the best value for money, offering a compact and efficient design, along with a 3-star energy rating and turbo cooling mode for a comfortable experience at an affordable price.

Best overall product: The Voltas Adjustable 183V Vectra Prism is the best overall product in the category, offering a powerful 1.5-ton cooling capacity, 5-star energy rating, and high ambient cooling technology for superior performance and efficiency.

How to find the perfect voltas ac: When choosing the perfect Voltas AC for your needs, consider the cooling capacity, energy rating, and special features such as inverter compressor, turbo cooling mode, and eco-friendly refrigerant. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision based on your specific requirements.

FAQs Question : What is the price range of Voltas ACs? Ans : The price of Voltas ACs varies depending on the model, capacity, and features. You can find options ranging from 25,000 to 60,000 INR. Question : Do Voltas ACs come with a warranty? Ans : Yes, Voltas ACs come with a standard warranty of 1 year on the product, 1 year on the condenser, and 5 years on the compressor. Question : Are Voltas ACs energy efficient? Ans : Most Voltas ACs come with a 3-star or 5-star energy rating, indicating high energy efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Question : What are the installation charges for Voltas ACs? Ans : The installation charges for Voltas ACs may vary depending on the model and your location. It is best to check with the seller or service provider for the exact charges.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!