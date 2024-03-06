Discover top Voltas coolers that can help you beat the heat in the sizzling summer months. From powerful air delivery to energy efficiency, find the perfect cooling solution for your home.

When summers arrive, so do the scorching rays of the sun. Beating the heat becomes a top priority. Voltas, a renowned brand in the cooling industry, offers a range of top-quality coolers designed to provide effective and efficient cooling solutions for homes and offices. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Voltas has established itself as a trusted name in the market. Voltas coolers are known for their superior performance, durability, and energy efficiency. They are equipped with advanced features such as powerful air delivery, high-speed cooling, and intelligent temperature control to ensure maximum comfort even in the hottest weather conditions.

Whether you need a personal cooler for your bedroom or a heavy-duty cooler for a larger space, Voltas has a variety of options to choose from. In this guide, we will explore some of the best coolers from Voltas, highlighting their key features, performance, and value for money. Whether you are looking for a cooler that is easy to maintain, environmentally friendly, or budget-friendly, Voltas has something to offer for every need.

The Voltas Grand 72E Desert Air Cooler is a robust cooling appliance with a large 72-litre water tank capacity. It boasts a 3-speed fan, durable honeycomb cooling pads for prolonged cooling, and convenient castor wheels for effortless mobility. Equipped with a water level indicator and compatible with inverter power, this cooler is both efficient and user-friendly. Despite its powerful performance, its sleek and compact design allows it to effectively cool sizable areas, with an impressive airflow capacity of 3400 cubic meters per hour.

Specifications of Voltas Grand 72E Desert Air Cooler

Brand: Voltas

Airflow: 3400 cubic meters per hour

Tank capacity: 72 litres

Wattage: 190 Watts

Features: 3-speed fan, honeycomb cooling pads, castor wheels, water level indicator, works on inverter power

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large water tank capacity May be heavy Powerful airflow Requires manual water filling

2. Voltas Grand 52 Desert Cooler

The Voltas Grand 52 Desert Cooler in Off-White provides a robust cooling solution for spaces up to 40 square feet. With a sizable 52-litre reservoir capacity and a 3-speed fan, it delivers efficient cooling. This cooler boasts honeycomb pads for effective cooling, along with castor wheels for easy mobility and a convenient water level indicator. Its freestanding design and 190 watts wattage make it versatile for different environments. With an impressive air throw of 10.7 meters square, it's suitable for larger areas and outdoor use, ensuring comfort even during scorching summers.

Specifications of Voltas Grand 52 Desert Cooler

Brand: Voltas

Airflow: 3400 CMPH

Tank capacity: 52 litres

Wattage: 190 Watts

Features: 3-speed fan, honeycomb pads, castor wheels, water level indicator

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling Heavy at 18 kg Large tank capacity Manual controls

3. Voltas 4810083 Desert Cooler

The Voltas 4810083 Desert Cooler is a robust cooling solution ideal for large spaces, boasting a 52-litre capacity. Its impressive features include a large fan size, durable honeycomb cooling pads for uniform cooling, turbo air throw, and convenient castor wheels for easy mobility. This sleek cooler operates on inverter power, ensuring energy efficiency. It also includes a water level indicator and a motor with thermal overload protection for added safety. With a high airflow of 3400 cubic meters per hour, this freestanding cooler is perfect for combating scorching summers.

Specifications of Voltas 4810083 Desert Cooler

Brand: Voltas

Airflow: 3400 Cubic m/hr

Tank capacity: 52 litres

Wattage: 190 Watts

Features: Honeycomb cooling pads, turbo air throw, large fan size, castor wheels, water level indicator, thermal overload protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High airflow Large and heavy Large tank capacity Requires manual filling

4. Voltas Mega 70 Desert Air Cooler

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling Large and heavy Smart humidity control Higher power usage Durable build May be noisy at high speeds

5. Voltas Desert Cooler - 54L

The Voltas Mega 70 Desert Air Cooler provides robust cooling with its 70-litre tank capacity, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. Its sleek and durable design ensures long-lasting performance. The cooler boasts a powerful fan with three-speed control, a swing function, and a smart humidity controller for effective cooling. It also features an anti-microbial tank and honeycomb pads for enhanced durability. With castor wheels, the cooler is easy to move around, and it operates efficiently even on inverters, making it a versatile and reliable cooling solution.

Specifications of Voltas Mega 70 Desert Air Cooler

Brand: Voltas

Airflow: 4000 Cubic m/hr

Tank capacity: 70 litres

Wattage: 175 Watts

Features: Powerful fan, swing control, smart humidity controller, anti-microbial tank, honeycomb pads, castor wheels, works on inverter

The Voltas Desert Cooler is a 54-litre capacity air cooler designed for large spaces. It features a 3-speed fan, honeycomb cooling pads, castor wheels for easy mobility, and a water level indicator. With a wattage of 190 watts, this cooler is suitable for areas up to 44 square feet. The cooler is made of plastic and weighs 16 kilograms. Additionally, this cooler works on the inverter and comes with enough controls to customize your cooling experience for any time of the day. Its large capacity and efficient cooling make it ideal for scorching summers.

Specifications of Voltas Desert Cooler - 54L

Brand: Voltas

Airflow: 14 m/s

Tank capacity: 54 litres

Wattage: 190 Watts

Features: 3-speed fan, honeycomb cooling pads, castor wheels, water level indicator

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large tank capacity Heavyweight Good for large spaces No specified airflow

6. Voltas JetMax 90 Desert Cooler

The Voltas JetMax 90 desert cooler is a reliable and efficient air cooler suitable for large rooms. It features a 90-litre tank capacity, a 3-speed fan, honeycomb cooling pads, and castor wheels for easy mobility. With a 14 m/s air throw, it ensures effective cooling even in scorching summers. Operating on inverter power, it provides efficient cooling during power cuts. The sleek design and compact structure make it a stylish addition to any room. The swing control allows for adjustable air circulation, and the water level indicator ensures convenient monitoring.

Specifications of Voltas JetMax 90 Desert Cooler

Brand: Voltas

Airflow: 14 m/s

Tank Capacity: 90 litres

Wattage: 185 Watts

Features: 3-speed fan, honeycomb cooling, castor wheels, swing control, water level indicator, inverter compatibility

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large water tank capacity It may be heavy when full Efficient cooling Mechanical controls

Top 3 features

Product Name Airflow Tank Capacity Wattage Voltas Grand 72E Desert Air Cooler 3400 CMPH 72 litres 190 Watts Voltas Grand 52 Desert Cooler 3400 CMPH 52 litres 190 Watts Voltas 4810083 Desert Cooler 3400 CMPH 52 liters 190 Watts Voltas Mega 70 Desert Air Cooler 4000 CMPH 70 litres 175 Watts Voltas Mega 70 Desert Air Cooler 14 m/s 70 litres 190 Watts Voltas JetMax 90 Desert Cooler 14 m/s 90 Litres 185 Watts

Best value for money The Voltas Grand 52 Desert Cooler stands out as the best value-for-money choice. It offers a decent airflow of 3400 CMPH, a 52-litre tank capacity, and a wattage of 190 Watts. Priced reasonably, it includes features like a 3-speed fan, honeycomb pads, castor wheels, and a water level indicator, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a balance between performance and affordability.

Best overall product The Voltas Grand 72E Desert Air Cooler emerges as the best overall product in this category. With an impressive airflow of 3400 cubic meters per hour and a large 72-litre tank capacity, it ensures efficient cooling for extended periods. It operates at a wattage of 190 Watts and includes features like a 3-speed fan, honeycomb cooling pads, castor wheels, a water level indicator, and the ability to work on inverter power, making it a versatile and effective cooling solution for homes.

How to find the best Voltas cooler? To find the best home cooler, consider the factors like size and water tank capacity. Choose a cooler that matches the size of your room for effective cooling. Look for a cooler with high airflow and adjustable fan speed settings for customized cooling. Opt for a cooler with a large water tank capacity to avoid frequent refills. Select an energy-efficient model to save on electricity bills. Consider features like remote control, timer settings, and air purification for added convenience and comfort.

FAQs Question : How often should I clean the cooling pads of my Voltas cooler? Ans : It is recommended to clean the cooling pads of your Voltas cooler once every two weeks to maintain optimal performance. Question : Can I use my Voltas cooler in a room without windows? Ans : It is not recommended to use your Voltas cooler in a room without windows, as it requires proper ventilation for efficient cooling. Question : How long does the water in the tank of a Voltas cooler last? Ans : The duration of water in the tank of a Voltas cooler depends on the humidity levels and fan speed, but typically it can last for several hours. Question : Can I use ice cubes in the water tank of my Voltas cooler? Ans : Yes, you can use ice cubes in the water tank of your Voltas cooler to enhance the cooling effect, especially during hot summer days. Question : Does my Voltas cooler come with a warranty? Ans : Yes, Voltas coolers come with a warranty. The warranty period may vary depending on the model, so it is advisable to check the warranty terms before purchase.

