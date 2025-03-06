Hello User
Best wall mounted chimneys in March 2025 with high suction power and auto clean for a smoke free cooking experience

Best wall mounted chimneys in March 2025 with high suction power and auto clean for a smoke free cooking experience

Kanika Budhiraja

Keep your kitchen fresh with the best wall mounted chimneys in March 2025! Experience high suction, easy auto clean, and smart controls that make cooking smoke free. Find the ideal blend of style and function to keep your space clean and odour free.

Breathe easy while cooking with the best wall mounted chimneys in March 2025.
Top wall mounted chimney High suction power Low noise chimney Budget friendly chimney

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Top wall mounted chimney

Elica 60 cm 1500 m3/hr Autoclean Baffle Filter Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WD TBF HAC 60 MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

High suction power

Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney|Autoclean Alarm|Mood Light|12Yr Warranty on Motor 2Yr Comprehensive by Faber|Baffle Filter|Touch & Gesture|Hood Primus Plus Energy in HCSC BK 60,Black

Glen 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood Senza 60,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

Crompton IntelliSense 60 cm Kitchen Chimney with 1352 m³/hr Suction, Smart On & Intelli Auto-Clean | Silent Kitchen Chimney With Filterless Technology (Inclined Design, Black, CHD-ISI60FLE-IND)

Low noise chimney

Faber 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|Two Way Suction|Auto Clean|8 Yrs Motor &2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch & Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 60|black

Hindware Smart Appliances Regina 60 cm Chimney| 1300 CMH | Filterless | Auto Clean | Maxx Silence | Touch Control, Motion Sensors | 10 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 2 Yrs on Product | Wall Mounted (Black)

Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty | EFL 207 HAC LTW VMS 60 | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control

Budget friendly chimney

Faber 60cm 1200m³/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney | Filterless | Two Way Suction | Auto Clean | 8 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 2 Yrs Comprehensive | Touch & Gesture Control | Hood Aspire IN HC SC FL BK 60

Crompton SensoSmart Box 60cm Baffle Filter Auto Clean Wall Mounted Chimney Black 1620 CMH - CHD-SSB60BFE-MBL

Glen 60 cm 1500 m3/hr Slant| Heat Sensor| Aeration technology| Thermal Auto Clean| Filterless| Auto On/Off| Touch and Motion Control Kitchen Chimney (ZOLA HSR BLACK 60cm)

Cooking should be a pleasure, not a battle against smoke and lingering odours. A good chimney takes care of that, keeping your kitchen fresh while you cook your favourite meals. If you're on the lookout for the best wall mounted chimneys in March 2025, those with high suction power and auto clean features are well worth considering.

A powerful chimney means less time worrying about greasy buildup or smoke taking over your space. Frying, grilling, or slow cooking, it helps keep the air clean and your kitchen comfortable. No more endless scrubbing or strong food smells hanging around for hours. Thinking about which one would suit your home best? Here are some of the top picks this month.

This wall mounted kitchen chimney keeps your kitchen fresh with 1500 m³/hr suction power, tackling smoke and odours effortlessly. The baffle filter traps grease efficiently, making it perfect for Indian cooking. Its auto clean technology collects oil in a tray, cutting down on manual cleaning. With touch and motion sensor controls, operating it is smooth and convenient. Choose this Elica autoclean kitchen chimney stands out as one of the best wall mounted chimneys in March 2025 for a smoke free kitchen.

Specifications

Noise Level:
58 dB
Mounting Type:
Wall Mount
Controls Type:
Motion Sensor, Touch

Reasons to buy

Strong suction for oily cooking

Auto clean saves time

Reasons to avoid

Slightly noisy at full speed

Elica 60 cm 1500 m3/hr Autoclean Baffle Filter Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WD TBF HAC 60 MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers liked its strong suction, easy maintenance, and polished black design. Some mention that it gets a bit noisy at full power.

Why choose this product?

It’s a great choice for those who cook frequently and need a low maintenance, high performance wall mounted chimney.

Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is a smart addition to your home. As one of the best wall mounted chimneys in March 2025, it keeps your kitchen smoke free with powerful 1500 m³/hr suction. The baffle filter effectively traps grease, making it the best option for Indian cooking. With auto clean technology, oil collects in a tray, reducing cleaning hassles. Gesture and touch controls offer easy operation, while the mood light adds style to your space.

Specifications

Finish Type:
Black Finish
Special Features:
Autoclean alarm, Moodlight, Auto Clean
Ventilation Type:
Convertible
Air Flow Capacity:
1500 CMPH

Reasons to buy

High suction power for smoke-free cooking

Auto-clean makes maintenance easy

Reasons to avoid

Can be a bit noisy at high speed

Needs professional installation

Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney|Autoclean Alarm|Mood Light|12Yr Warranty on Motor 2Yr Comprehensive by Faber|Baffle Filter|Touch & Gesture|Hood Primus Plus Energy in HCSC BK 60,Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the strong suction, simple controls, and reduced cleaning effort.

Why choose this product?

It stands out among the best wall mounted chimneys in March 2025 for its efficient smoke removal and easy maintenance.

Glen 60 cm Kitchen Chimney stands out among the best wall mounted chimneys in March 2025, thanks to its 1200 m³/hr suction that keeps your kitchen fresh. The filterless design means no messy filter cleaning, while thermal auto clean melts oil and collects it in a tray. Gesture and touch controls let you operate it easily, even with wet or greasy hands. So, bring home this wall mounted chimney to keep your kitchen fresh and smoke free.

Specifications

Special Features:
Built-In Oil Collector
Controls Type:
Motion Sensor, Touch
Ventilation Type:
Ducted/Vented
Filter Type:
Filterless

Reasons to buy

No filter maintenance

Hands-free operation

Reasons to avoid

Can be a bit noisy at high speed

Not ideal for extra-large kitchens

Glen 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood Senza 60,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say this wall mounted chimney offers strong suction and hassle free auto clean, though some find it a bit noisy at max speed.

Why choose this product?

With filterless technology and gesture control, this wall mounted chimney makes cooking smoke free and easy.

Crompton IntelliSense 60 cm Kitchen Chimney is one of the best wall mounted chimneys in March 2025, designed for a silent and odour free cooking experience. Its 1352 m³/hr suction power quickly clears out fumes, while the filterless technology ensures hassle free maintenance. The Intelli auto clean function melts away oil and grease, making cleaning in minutes. Its inclined design not only looks stylish but also improves airflow for better suction.

Specifications

Air Flow Capacity:
1352 CMPH
Vent Hood Design:
Island Canopy Hood
Material Type:
Aluminium

Reasons to buy

High suction power for effective smoke removal

Silent operation for a peaceful kitchen

Reasons to avoid

May be slightly expensive for budget buyers

Auto-clean may need regular use for best results

Crompton IntelliSense 60 cm Kitchen Chimney with 1352 m³/hr Suction, Smart On & Intelli Auto-Clean | Silent Kitchen Chimney With Filterless Technology (Inclined Design, Black, CHD-ISI60FLE-IND)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its powerful suction and quiet performance, but some mention that initial setup takes time.

Why choose this product?

It’s a great option if you want a silent, low-maintenance wall mounted chimney with smart auto clean technology.

Looking for one of the best wall mounted chimneys in March 2025? This Faber chimney offers 1200 m³/hr suction power, ensuring a kitchen with no food odour or smell that irritates you while cooking. Its filterless design means no messy filters to clean, while auto clean technology keeps oil and grease buildup under control. The two way suction improves air circulation, making cooking more comfortable. Plus, the touch and gesture control lets you operate it seamlessly.

Specifications

Finish Type:
Glossy
Mounting Type:
Wall Mount
Ventilation Type:
Convertible

Reasons to buy

Two-way suction for better smoke removal

Hassle-free filterless design

Reasons to avoid

Slightly noisy at maximum speed

Installation may require professional help

Faber 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|Two Way Suction|Auto Clean|8 Yrs Motor &2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch & Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 60|black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its polished look and strong suction, though a few mention minor noise at high settings.

Why choose this product?

This wall mounted chimney is a great choice for those who want a stylish design, low maintenance, and powerful suction.

The Hindware Smart Appliances Regina 60 cm chimney is designed to keep your kitchen fresh and smoke free. With 1300 CMH suction power, it removes odours and grease effortlessly. The auto clean feature takes care of oil buildup, making maintenance easy. Equipped with Maxx Silence Technology, it works quietly, giving you a peaceful cooking experience. The touch control and motion sensors make operation seamless, adding convenience to your kitchen. Purchase this affordable chimney from Amazon and cook meals in a fresh, clean environment.

Specifications

Special Feature:
Oil collector
Light Source Type:
LED
Ventilation Type:
Ducted
Noise Level:
62 dB

Reasons to buy

Powerful 1300 CMH suction for a fresh kitchen

Auto clean & filterless design for easy maintenance

Reasons to avoid

Installation may take time

Motion sensors can be too sensitive

Hindware Smart Appliances Regina 60 cm Chimney| 1300 CMH | Filterless | Auto Clean | Maxx Silence | Touch Control, Motion Sensors | 10 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 2 Yrs on Product | Wall Mounted (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the strong suction and quiet operation, but some mention that installation takes time.

Why choose this product?

It’s one of the best wall mounted chimneys in March 2025, offering powerful suction, silent performance, and hassle-free maintenance.

Redefine your kitchen with this black Elica chimney, designed for powerful performance. With a 1350 m³/hr suction capacity, it keeps your space free from smoke and grease. Its filterless technology means less cleaning hassle, while the auto clean function removes oil buildup with just a touch. The angular design adds a modern touch, and motion sensor controls make operation effortless. If you're looking for the best wall mounted chimneys in March 2025, this one is a great pick.

Specifications

Special Features:
LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean
Air Flow Capacity:
1350 CMPH
Noise Level:
58 dB
Mounting Type:
Wall Mount

Reasons to buy

High suction power for a clean kitchen

Easy-to-use motion sensor controls

Reasons to avoid

Extra installation charges

Slight noise at maximum speed

Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty | EFL 207 HAC LTW VMS 60 | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its strong suction and modern angular design, but some mention that installation charges are extra.

Why choose this product?

It’s a stylish and efficient choice for those looking for the best wall mounted chimneys in March 2025, with powerful suction and easy maintenance.

Keep your kitchen fresh with the Glen 60 cm slant chimney. Its 1500 m³/hr suction power quickly clears out cooking fumes, while the heat sensor auto on/off ensures effortless operation. The thermal auto clean function collects oil in a tray, reducing maintenance. With its filterless design, you don’t have to worry about frequent cleaning. This is one of the best wall mounted chimneys in March 2025 for modern kitchens.

Specifications

Air Flow Capacity:
1.2E+3 CMPH
Mounting Type:
Wall Mount
Filter Type:
Mesh

Reasons to buy

Strong suction power for a smoke-free kitchen

Filterless technology for low maintenance

Reasons to avoid

Slight noise at maximum speed

Installation may require professional help

Faber 60cm 1200m³/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney | Filterless | Two Way Suction | Auto Clean | 8 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 2 Yrs Comprehensive | Touch & Gesture Control | Hood Aspire IN HC SC FL BK 60

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the strong suction and stylish design, but some mention minor noise at high speed.

Why choose this product?

It’s a great choice if you want a powerful, stylish, and easy to clean wall mounted chimney for your kitchen.

Crompton Senso Smart Box 60 cm Baffle Filter Auto Clean Wall Mounted Chimney is a great addition to your kitchen. With a 1620 CMH suction power, it pulls out smoke and strong food smells, keeping the air fresh. The baffle filter traps grease efficiently, making it ideal for Indian cooking. Its auto clean function collects oil in a tray, reducing manual effort. If you're looking for the best wall mounted chimneys in March 2025, this one is worth considering.

Specifications

Special Features:
Intelli Auto Clean, Rapid Suction, Smart ON
Mounting Type:
Wall Mount
Controls Type:
Gesture Control
Ventilation Type:
Ductless/Recirculating

Reasons to buy

High suction power for a fresh kitchen

Auto-clean reduces maintenance

Reasons to avoid

Slightly noisy at maximum speed

Needs professional installation

Crompton SensoSmart Box 60cm Baffle Filter Auto Clean Wall Mounted Chimney Black 1620 CMH - CHD-SSB60BFE-MBL

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the strong suction and easy maintenance, but some mention noise at high speed.

Why choose this product?

This wall mounted chimney is just best for those who want a powerful, low maintenance option for their kitchen.

Give your kitchen the needed boost with the Glen 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Wall Mounted Chimney. Its heat sensor turns on automatically when it detects heat, making cooking effortless. The thermal auto clean clears grease and oil, so you don’t have to worry about maintenance. Plus, its aeration technology ensures fresh air circulation. If you're searching for the best wall mounted chimneys in March 2025, this is a smart pick. Buy it from Amazon and bring home this cool appliance for your kitchen.

Specifications

Finish Type:
Powder Coated
Controls Type:
Touch, Motion Sensor
Voltage:
220 Volts
Filter Type:
Filterless

Reasons to buy

Powerful suction for effective smoke removal

Auto on/off feature for hands-free operation

Reasons to avoid

Might be too large for small kitchens

Requires professional installation

Glen 60 cm 1500 m3/hr Slant| Heat Sensor| Aeration technology| Thermal Auto Clean| Filterless| Auto On/Off| Touch and Motion Control Kitchen Chimney (ZOLA HSR BLACK 60cm)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its strong suction and auto clean feature, though a few note it needs proper space for installation.

Why choose this product?

This wall mounted chimney is built for convenience, making your cooking space cleaner and fresher.

How does filterless technology improve the performance of a kitchen chimney?

Filterless chimneys eliminate the need for manual filter cleaning, ensuring uninterrupted airflow and higher efficiency. They use a powerful motor to separate oil and smoke, which is then collected in an oil collector. This not only reduces maintenance efforts but also enhances the longevity of the chimney.

Is a higher suction power always better for a kitchen chimney?

While higher suction power (above 1200 m³/hr) is ideal for large kitchens, it may not be necessary for smaller spaces. The right suction power depends on your cooking style—for heavy frying and grilling, higher suction is beneficial, while for light cooking, a balanced suction level (800-1000 m³/hr) is sufficient.

How do auto clean chimneys make kitchen maintenance easier?

Auto-clean chimneys use heat or water based cleaning technology to remove oil and grease from internal components, collecting residue in a detachable oil collector. This reduces manual cleaning efforts, ensures better performance over time, and helps maintain efficient suction power for a fresh and clean kitchen.

Factors to consider while purchasing the best wall mounted chimneys in March 2025

When purchasing the best wall mounted chimneys in March 2025, consider these key factors:

  • Suction power: Choose a chimney with at least 1200 CMH for efficient smoke and odor removal, depending on your kitchen size.
  • Filter type: Choose filterless models for easy maintenance or baffle filters for heavy-duty cooking.
  • Auto clean technology: Reduces manual cleaning effort by removing oil and grease automatically.
  • Noise level: Look for a wall mounted chimney with low noise operation (below 58 dB) for a peaceful cooking experience.
  • Control panel: Touch and motion-sensing controls offer ease of use and modern functionality.
  • Design and size: Ensure the chimney size (60 cm or 90 cm) matches your stove width for proper coverage.
  • Warranty and after sales service: A longer motor warranty (8-15 years) ensures durability and reliability.

Top 3 features of the best wall mounted chimneys in March 2025:

Best Wall Mounted Chimneys in March 2025Technology UsedFilter Type
Special Features
Elica Autoclean Kitchen ChimneyAuto CleanFilterless
Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Powerful Suction
Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen ChimneyAuto Clean, Two-Way SuctionFilterless
Touch & Gesture Control, High Suction Power
Glen 60 cm Kitchen ChimneyThermal Auto CleanFilterless
Heat Sensor, Aeration Technology, Auto On/Off
Crompton IntelliSense 60 cm Kitchen ChimneyIntelli Auto-Clean, Smart OnFilterless
Silent Operation, Inclined Design, High Suction Power
Faber 60 cm Wall Mounted ChimneyAuto CleanFilterless
Touch & Gesture Control, Modern Look
Hindware Smart Appliances Regina 60 cm ChimneyMaxx Silence Technology, Auto CleanFilterless
Motion Sensor, Silent Operation, 10-Year Motor Warranty
Elica Wall Mounted ChimneyAuto CleanFilterless
Smart Touch & Motion Sensor, 15-Year Warranty
Glen 60 cm Slant ChimneyThermal Auto CleanFilterless
Heat Sensor, Auto On/Off, Slant Design
Crompton Senso Smart Box 60 cm Baffle Filter Auto Clean Wall Mounted ChimneyAuto CleanBaffle Filter
Smart Sensor, Durable Baffle Filter, High Suction Power
Glen 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Wall Mounted ChimneyHeat Sensor, Auto CleanFilterless
High Suction, Aeration Technology, Touch & Motion Control

FAQs

Question : Do filterless chimneys require maintenance?

Ans : Yes, but they need less maintenance than baffle filter chimneys, as they use auto-clean technology to remove oil and grease.

Question : How does a wall mounted chimney improve kitchen ventilation?

Ans : A wall mounted chimney removes smoke, grease, and odors, keeping the air fresh while cooking.

Question : What is the difference between filterless and baffle filter chimneys?

Ans : Filterless chimneys use advanced suction technology and auto-clean features, while baffle filter chimneys use metal panels to trap grease.

Question : How do I choose the right suction power for my kitchen chimney?

Ans : For small kitchens, 1000–1200 m³/hr is sufficient, while larger kitchens or heavy cooking require 1500 m³/hr or more.

Question : Where should a wall mounted chimney be installed for maximum efficiency?

Ans : It should be placed 24–30 inches above the stove to effectively capture smoke and fumes.

