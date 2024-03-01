Best wall mounted fans to keep yourself cool this summer: Top 9 pick

Explore our top picks for wall-mounted fans with high end specifications and value. Find the perfect fan to keep your space cool and comfortable.

In the realm of home cooling solutions, wall-mounted fans stand out for their ability to efficiently circulate air while saving space in your home. These compact fans are ideal for rooms with limited space or where a large pedestal fan isn't practical. These fans offer a blend of convenience, functionality and style. Whether you're looking to enhance air circulation in a bedroom, living room or office, the right wall-mounted fan can make a significant difference in your comfort. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In this comprehensive buying guide, we've curated a selection of the best wall-mounted fans available. We considered factors such as performance, features and value for money. This will help you make an informed decision that suits your specific cooling needs. From sleek and modern designs to powerful airflow capabilities, we'll explore a range of options to cater to different preferences and requirements.

1. Havells Swing 300mm Wall Fan

The Havells Swing 300mm Wall Fan features an elegantly designed fan base and a 120 ribs guard for safety. It offers a speed of 1330 RPM and air delivery of 45 CMM. With a power consumption of 45 watts, it comes with a 2-year warranty. The fan has pull cord control for speed and oscillation on-off, and its aerodynamically designed and balanced blades ensure efficient performance. It can be wall-mounted and controlled using a pull chain.

Specifications of Havells Swing 300mm Wall Fan

Brand: Havells

Type: Wall Fan

Airflow: 45 CMM

Wattage: 45 watt

Features: Pull cord control, 120 ribs guard, aerodynamically designed blades, 2-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Elegantly designed base Limited oscillation 120 ribs guard for safety

2. Orient Electric Wall-49 Wall-mounted fan

The Orient Electric Wall-49 wall-mounted fan offers high-performance cooling with its aerodynamically designed resin blades and 90-degree oscillation. It features remote and touch control panel for easy operation and automatic speed control for variable air velocity. The fan comes with a 2-year warranty and offers adjustable tilt mechanism for customized airflow. It also includes thermal overload protection for motor safety and LED indicators for convenience. The fan is designed for easy installation with its flush mount.

Specifications of Orient Electric Wall-49 Wall-mounted fan

Brand: Orient Electric

Type: Wall-mounted fan

Airflow: 5040 m3/h

Wattage: 58 W

Features: Remote and touch control, automatic speed control, 90-degree oscillation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-performance cooling Durability issues Remote and touch control Automatic speed control

3. Bajaj Esteem 400 mm Wall Fan

The Bajaj Esteem 400 mm Wall Fan in white offers silent operation and a sweep of 400 mm. Its quick-start high-torque motor and full copper motor ensure efficient performance. With a rated power of 1320 RPM, it provides convenient speed regulation with a double pull cord. The fan features a pull chain control for easy operation and is designed for wall mounting using Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene material.

Specifications of Bajaj Esteem 400 mm Wall Fan

Brand: Bajaj

Type: Wall Fan

Airflow: 70 CMM

Wattage: 50W

Features: Silent operation, quick start high-torque motor, full copper motor, rated power

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Silent operation None Quick start high-torque motor

4. Crompton HighFlo Wave Plus 400-MM

The Crompton HighFlo Wave Plus 400 wall mounted fan is a powerful and efficient cooling solution. With a sweep of 400mm and a speed of 1350 RPM, it delivers high air delivery. The fan features sharp blades and smooth neck tilting for better airflow. It consumes 60W of power and comes with Thermal Overload Protection for safety. The package includes the fan, instructions manual, and warranty card. However, installation is not provided by the brand.

Specifications of Crompton HighFlo Wave Plus 400-MM Wall Fan

Brand: Crompton

Type: Wall Mount Fan

Airflow: Sweep 400 mm

Wattage: 60W

Features: Oscillating and tilting; Sturdy base; Thermal Overload Protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful airflow Installation not provided

5. USHA Maxx Air Ultra 400MM Wall Fan

The USHA Maxx Air Ultra 400MM Wall Fan in Light Blue offers a blend of performance and convenience. Its aerodynamically designed blades ensure high air delivery, while the powerful copper motor is built for Indian conditions. With an air delivery of 70 cubic per minute and an RPM of 1350, this fan provides efficient cooling. The easy assembly process, guided by the step-by-step manual, adds to its appeal.

Specifications of USHA Maxx Air Ultra 400MM Wall Fan (Light Blue)

Brand: USHA

Type: Wall Fan

Airflow: 70 Cubic Per Minute

Wattage: 55 W

Features: Aerodynamically designed blades, Powerful Copper Motor, Easy assembly

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Aerodynamically designed blades None Powerful Copper Motor

6. The V-Guard Esfera PLUS RW 16 Wall Fan

The V-Guard Esfera PLUS RW 16 Wall Fan is designed to deliver powerful cooling with its 1300 RPM motor and 40 cm sweep size. It features a remote control for convenient operation, three wind modes, and a 7.5-hour timer. The fan offers adjustable tilt and oscillation control for personalized comfort, along with a durable build and safety features like thermal overload protection and a corrosion-resistant grill. Its elegant design, low noise operation, and copper motor ensure both functionality and style.

Specifications of V-Guard Esfera PLUS RW 16 Wall Fan

Brand: V-Guard

Type: Wall Fan

Airflow: 65 m3/min

Wattage: 52 W

Features: Remote control, 3 wind modes, 7.5-hour timer, adjustable tilt

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful airflow None Remote control and timer Adjustable tilt and oscillation

7. Atomberg Renesa 400mm Wall Fan

The Atomberg Renesa 400mm Wall Fan is an energy-efficient fan with a BLDC motor that consumes only 35W, saving up to 65 percent in electricity. It delivers a high airflow rate of 76 CMM at 1500 RPM. The fan comes with a remote control for easy operation, swing functionality for optimal air circulation, and operates silently. Its sleek ABS design and high durability with double-ball bearings make it a great choice for any room.

Specifications of Atomberg Renesa 400mm Wall Fan

Brand: Atomberg

Type: Wall Fan

Airflow: 76 CMM

Wattage: 35W

Features: Remote control, swing operation, silent operation, ABS design, double-ball bearings

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient BLDC motor Noise Remote control with timer and swing Sleek design

8. Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 400 mm Wall Fan

The Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 400 mm Wall Fan in black offers a powerful breeze with its best-in-class performance. With a high speed of 2100 RPM and air delivery of 105 CMM, it ensures efficient cooling. The fan features attractive colors to match any interior, wide oscillation, a tilting mechanism, and 100% copper winding for durability. It also has a sturdy base and thermal overload protection for safety. With a sweep size of 400 mm and input power of 125W, this fan is a reliable and stylish choice for any space.

Specifications of Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 400 mm Wall Fan

Brand: Crompton

Type: Wall Fan

Airflow: 105 CMM

Wattage: 125W

Features: Wide Oscillation, Tilting Mechanism, Sturdy Base, Thermal Overload Protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful airflow No remote control Attractive design May be noisy at high speeds Sturdy and durable

9. IBELL VIVA High-Speed Wall Fan

The IBELL VIVA High-Speed Wall Fan with Remote offers a low-noise motor for quiet operation along with a strong air throw. It features a 5-leaf design, 406mm size, and a full 90° oscillation for wide coverage. The fan includes a remote control for convenient operation, 30° vertical adjustment, and 3-speed control. It has a poly-coated safety grill and consumes 55 Watts of power. The fan comes with a 1-year standard warranty and an additional 1-year warranty on free registration. Made of plastic, it is designed for wall mounting.

Specifications of IBELL VIVA High-Speed Wall Fan with Remote

Brand: IBELL

Type: Wall Fan

Airflow: Strong air throw

Wattage: 55 Watts

Features: Low noise motor, Remote Control Function

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low noise motor Plastic construction Strong air throw

Three best feature for consumers:

Product Name Type Airflow Features Havells Swing 300mm Wall Fan Wall Fan 45 CMM Pull cord control, 120 ribs guard, aerodynamically designed blades, 2-year warranty Orient Electric Wall-49 Wall-mounted fan Wall-mounted 5040 m3/h Remote and touch control, automatic speed control, 90-degree oscillation Bajaj Esteem 400 mm Wall Fan Wall Fan 70 CMM Silent operation, quick start high-torque motor, full copper motor, rated power Crompton HighFlo Wave Plus 400-MM Wall Fan Wall Mount Fan Sweep 400 mm Oscillating and tilting; Sturdy base; Thermal Overload Protection USHA Maxx Air Ultra 400MM Wall Fan (Light Blue) Wall Fan 70 Cubic Per Minute Aerodynamically designed blades, Powerful Copper Motor, Easy assembly V-Guard Esfera PLUS RW 16 Wall Fan Wall Fan 65 m3/min Remote control, 3 wind modes, 7.5-hour timer, adjustable tilt Atomberg Renesa 400mm Wall Fan Wall Fan 76 CMM Remote control, swing operation, silent operation, ABS design, double-ball bearings Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 400 mm Wall Fan Wall Fan 105 CMM Wide Oscillation, Tilting Mechanism, Sturdy Base, Thermal Overload Protection IBELL VIVA High-Speed Wall Fan with Remote Wall Fan Strong air throw Low noise motor, Remote Control Function

Best value for money The best value for money wall-mounted fan is the Crompton HighFlo Wave Plus 400-MM Wall Fan. It offers a sweep of 400 mm, oscillation, and tilting functions, ensuring effective air circulation in your space. It comes with a sturdy base and thermal overload protection for safety. Priced competitively, it provides reliable performance and durability, making it a smart choice for those seeking a balance between price and quality.

Best overall product The best overall wall-mounted fan is the Havells Swing 300mm Wall Fan. It offers a 45 CMM airflow, ensuring powerful and consistent cooling. With features like pull cord control, 120 ribs guard, aerodynamically designed blades, and a 2-year warranty, it provides convenience, safety, and peace of mind. Its efficient performance and durable build make it an excellent choice for homes and offices seeking a reliable cooling solution.

How to find a best wall mounted fan? To find the best wall-mounted fan, consider the airflow capacity, size of the fan, and additional features. Look for fans with a higher airflow capacity for better cooling. Choose a fan size that suits your room size for optimal performance. Consider features like remote control, oscillation, and energy efficiency for added convenience and cost savings. Read reviews and compare prices to find a fan that offers the best balance of performance, features, and value for your needs.

FAQs Question : What is the ideal size of a wall-mounted fan for a small room? Ans : For a small room, a wall-mounted fan with a sweep size of around 300-400 mm is ideal. Question : Are wall-mounted fans energy efficient? Ans : Yes, wall-mounted fans are generally energy efficient compared to air conditioners, as they consume less power. Question : Can wall-mounted fans be used outdoors? Ans : Yes, some wall-mounted fans are designed for outdoor use, but it's essential to check the product specifications and ensure it's suitable for outdoor installation. Question : How do I clean and maintain a wall-mounted fan? Ans : To clean a wall-mounted fan, first, switch off the power. Then, use a soft brush or cloth to remove dust from the fan blades and grilles. Avoid using water directly on the fan motor. Question : Can wall-mounted fans be installed on false ceilings? Ans : Yes, wall-mounted fans can be installed on false ceilings, but you should ensure that the ceiling can support the weight of the fan and that proper installation procedures are followed.

