Best washing machines under ₹10000 in April 2025 to boost your laundry routine without overspending

If you're searching for the best washing machines under 10,000 in April 2025, you're in the right place. These affordable options offer great performance, making laundry easier without breaking the bank. Get the most value for your money with these top picks!

Kanika Budhiraja
Updated1 Apr 2025, 06:25 PM IST
Get clean clothes and stick to your budget with the best washing machines under ₹10,000 this April 2025.
Our Picks

A washing machine is a must have in every home, making laundry easier and less time consuming. However, many people assume that a good quality washing machine comes with a hefty price tag. The truth is, you can find excellent options under 10,000 that offer great value without compromising on performance.

In April 2025, there are several budget friendly washing machines that can make your laundry routine more efficient and convenient. These machines come with useful features like energy saving modes, quick wash cycles, and simple controls that make them easy to use. This article will walk you through some of the best washing machines under 10,000 in April 2025, helping you find the right one for your home while sticking to your budget.

This Samsung washing machine is one of the best washing machines under 10,000 in April 2025, offering excellent performance at an affordable price. It features air turbo drying, which speeds up drying time, and a 5 star energy rating, making it energy efficient and cost effective. Ideal for small families, its semi-automatic design gives you control over wash cycles while being easy on the wallet.

Specifications

Special Feature
toughened glass lid
Voltage
220 Volts (AC)
Maximum Rotational Speed
1300 RPM
Material
‎Fibralon

Reason to buy

Energy-efficient with a 5-star rating

Air Turbo Drying for quicker drying

Reason to avoid

Manual operation may be tedious

Not fully automatic

Click here to buy

Samsung 6.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT65R2200LL/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the quick drying feature and overall reliability, making it a top pick for regular laundry use.

Why choose this product?

It’s a great choice for anyone wanting a dependable semi automatic washing machine with essential features at a budget-friendly price.

Experience next level cleaning with the Whirlpool 7 kg Magic Clean Semi Automatic Washing Machine. Powered by a 1400 RPM motor, it effortlessly banishes tough stains, leaving your clothes spotless. The magic clean filter ensures every wash is lint free, while the spacious tub handles large loads, making laundry a breeze. What sets it apart? A 5 year motor warranty, promising unmatched durability. It stands out among other best washing machines under 10,000​ in April 2025.

Specifications

Voltage
2.2E+2 Volts (AC)
Maximum Rotational Speed
1400 RPM
Finish Type
Matte

Reason to buy

High 1400 RPM for faster drying

Magic Clean filter for lint-free wash

Reason to avoid

No fully automatic features

No hot water wash option

Click here to buy

Whirlpool 7.0 Kg 5 Star MAGIC CLEAN Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (MAGIC CLEAN RYL SRS 7.0 GREY DAZZLE (5YR), 4 Year Comprehensive Warranty, 1400 RPM Motor, 5 Year Motor Warranty)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its fast spin speed, durability, and value for money, though some mention manual effort in drainage.

Why choose this product?

This semi automatic washing machine is budget-friendly and offers a 5 year motor warranty, making it a more reliable choice than many others.

The Panasonic 6.5 kg 5 star Semi Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine combines active foam system and a powerful motor for superior washing. It features an effective wash pulsator, delivering a deep, thorough clean for your clothes. Its compact size and easy-to-use design make it ideal for smaller households. The blue exterior adds a touch of style to your laundry space. Known for durability, this semi automatic machine is a great choice among the best washing machines under 10,000 in April 2025.

Specifications

Special Features
360W Powerful Motor, 15 Minutes Wash, Aqua Spin Rinse, Effective Wash Pulsator, Lint Filter, Air Dry, 2 Wash Programs and Buzzer
Voltage
‎230 Volts
Product Dimensions
44D x 75.5W x 93H Centimetres

Reason to buy

Effective Active Foam System for better washing

Powerful motor for quick and thorough cleaning

Reason to avoid

Smaller capacity for larger families

No advanced features like smart connectivity

Click here to buy

Panasonic 6.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (NA-W65L7ARB, Blue, Powerful Motor, Active Foam System, Effective Wash Pulsator,)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its thorough cleaning and space saving design. They appreciate the machine’s durability and how well it handles tough stains.

Why choose this product?

If you're looking for a reliable, budget friendly washing machine with great washing performance, the Panasonic 6.5 kg semi automatic is a great product for you.

The Godrej 7 kg 5 star Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine in graphite grey offers a robust 460 watts power max wash motor that handles heavy laundry loads with ease. Featuring active soak technology, it ensures deep cleaning by soaking clothes thoroughly before washing. Its spacious 7 kg capacity is perfect for medium sized families, making it one of the best washing machines under 10,000 in April 2025. This machine delivers impressive performance and ease of use, making laundry chores quick and effortless.

Specifications

Special Features
Storm Force Pulsator, Active Soak, 460 W Wash Motor, Cartridge Lint Filter
Maximum Rotational Speed
‎1440 RPM
Noise Level
65 dB

Reason to buy

Great for heavy laundry loads with PowerMax Wash

Active Soak Technology ensures effective cleaning

Reason to avoid

Might be bulky for small spaces

Manual intervention required for operation

Click here to buy

Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star, Active Soak Technology Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WS EDGE CLS 70 5.0 PN2 GPGR, Graphite Grey, 460 W PowerMax Wash For Heavy Laundry Wash)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its powerful wash motor and effective stain removal. Many note the machine’s value for money and reliable performance.

Why choose this product?

Choose this semi automatic machine for its efficient cleaning technology, ample capacity, and affordable price that suits medium sized households perfectly.

Looking for an affordable laundry solution without compromising on performance? The Whirlpool 6.5 kg 5 star Magic Clean Washing Machine makes its mark as one of the best washing machines under 10,000 in April 2025. Combining powerful cleaning technology and long lasting durability, it offers an efficient wash, leaving your clothes spotless with every cycle. For those who value both performance and reliability, this semi automatic washing machine is a standout product on Amazon under this price segment.

Specifications

Product Dimensions
49D x 79.5W x 95.6H Centimetres
Special Features
1400 RPM, Spin Shower
Maximum Rotational Speed
1400 RPM

Reason to buy

1400 RPM motor ensures a speedy wash

Magic Clean filter guarantees lint-free clothes

Reason to avoid

Suitable mainly for small to medium families

May be noisy when in use

Click here to buy

Whirlpool 6.5 Kg 5 Star Magic Clean Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (MAGIC CLEAN 6.5 GREY, 4 Year Comprehensive Warranty, 1400 RPM Motor, 5 Year Motor Warranty)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed with its quick and effective cleaning, praising the lint-free results. The durability and smooth operation are also frequently mentioned.

Why choose this product?

This washing machine stands out for its powerful cleaning performance and long lasting reliability, making it an excellent choice for value conscious buyers.

The Voltas Beko 7 kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine comes with pure stream pulsator wash technology that ensures thorough cleaning with minimal water usage. Its 5 knob control method offers easy operation, making laundry a breeze. The burgundy colour adds a touch of elegance to any space. Ideal for small to medium households, this washing machine is among the best washing machines under 10,000 in April 2025, delivering excellent value for its price.

Specifications

Special Features
Air Dry, Pulsator wash technology, High Efficiency, water resistant with IPX4, 5 Knob Control Method
Cycle Options
Air Dry, Gentle, Normal, Strong
Voltage
230 Volts
Finish Type
Glossy

Reason to buy

Pure Stream Pulsator ensures deep cleaning

5-knob control method for user-friendly operation

Reason to avoid

No smart features or automation

Limited capacity for large families

Click here to buy

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-automatic Top Load Washing Machine with PureStream Pulsator Wash Technology (WTT70UHA/OK5R0R0W01, Burgundy, 5 Knob Control Method)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its thorough cleaning performance and easy-to-use controls. Many also highlight its affordable price and stylish design.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its advanced wash technology and affordable price, making it a great option for efficient laundry care.

The Whirlpool 6.5 kg Ace Supreme Semi Automatic Washing Machine is designed for powerful stain removal and hassle free washing. A 1400 RPM motor speeds up drying, while the ace wash station makes sorting and scrubbing easier. Its spacious washtub provides better movement for clothes, leading to a more thorough wash. If you're looking for the best washing machines under 10,000 in April 2025, this one is a great semi automatic machine on Amazon.

Specifications

Special Features
Rust Proof Body, 1400 RPM Motor, Spin Shower
Cycle Options
Delicates, Heavy Duty, Normal
Maximum Rotational Speed
1400 RPM
Annual Energy Consumption
0.01 Kilowatt Hours Per Year

Reason to buy

1400 RPM motor for quick drying

Ace Wash Station for better washing process

Reason to avoid

No in-built heater

No digital display

Click here to buy

Whirlpool 6.5 Kg 5 Star Ace Supreme Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE SUPREME RYL SRS 6.5 GREY, 4 Year Comprehensive Warranty, 1400 RPM Motor, 5 Year Motor Warranty)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers liked its powerful wash action, swift drying, and ease of use. Many appreciate how it handles tough stains while being budget friendly, making it a smart buy for daily laundry needs.

Why choose this product?

With a strong motor, smart design, and thoughtful features, this washing machine turns laundry into a quicker, smoother experience, ideal for homes wanting affordable yet high performing solutions.

The Midea 6.5 kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is designed for a seamless laundry experience. Its powerful wash pulsator tackles deep seated stains, ensuring thorough fabric care. The spacious drum allows better movement, improving wash quality. With a stylish maroon and white finish, it adds a modern touch to any home. If you're looking for the best washing machines under 10,000 in April 2025, this model offers affordable performance with smart features that make laundry faster and easier.

Specifications

Special Features
High efficiency
Control Console
Knob
Voltage
240 Volts

Reason to buy

Strong wash pulsator for deep cleaning

Large drum for better washing quality

Reason to avoid

No in-built heater

No advanced digital controls

Click here to buy

Midea 6.5 kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Maroon, White (MWMSA065PPG(MW))

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its powerful cleaning, quiet operation, and ease of use. Many say it's great for daily laundry without stretching the budget.

Why choose this product?

With its advanced cleaning technology and user friendly features, this washing machine delivers quick, effective cleaning at an unmissable price.

Designed for those who want powerful cleaning without the hassle, the VW 7.5 kg aqua spin washing machine makes laundry day smooth and efficient. Its aqua spin technology ensures deep stain removal, while the spacious drum handles bulk loads effortlessly. The sleek black finish gives it a modern touch, standing out in any space. If you're looking for the best washing machines under 10,000 in April 2025, this model offers exceptional cleaning performance without spending too much.

Specifications

Special Features
Anti Rust, Roller Jet Pulsator, Collar Scrubber, Lint collector, 3 Wash Program
Finish Type
Matte
Wattage
360 watts

Reason to buy

Aqua Spin tech removes tough stains

7.5 kg capacity suits families

Reason to avoid

No in-built heater

No digital controls

Click here to buy

VW 7.5 kg 5 Star Aqua Spin Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine AquaSpin0075P (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its fast stain removal, sturdy build, and ease of use. Many find it a reliable choice for daily washing needs.

Why choose this product?

It’s affordable, efficient, and built for convenience, making it a solid product for households wanting powerful washing on a budget.

The Haier 7 kg Anti Bacterial Cross Pulsator Washing Machine ensures a deep clean with its cross pulsator technology, ideal for removing tough stains while keeping clothes gentle. The anti bacterial feature ensures your laundry stays fresh and hygienic. Its slim burgundy design adds a touch of elegance to any home. If you're on the lookout for one of the best washing machines under 10,000 in April 2025, this model combines advanced features, reliable performance, and incredible value for money.

Specifications

Special Features
‎2 Wash Program, Castors, 1300 RPM, Anti Rat Mesh, Spray
Control type
knob
Wattage
345 watts

Reason to buy

Cross pulsator technology for better cleaning

Anti-bacterial feature keeps laundry hygienic

Reason to avoid

No automatic wash cycle

Requires manual effort

Click here to buy

Haier 7 kg 5 Star Anti-bacterial Cross Pulsator Semi Automatic Top Load (HTW70-1187BTN,Burgundy)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise about its comprehensive cleaning, sturdy build, and space saving design. It’s noted as a great option for small families seeking an affordable machine.

Why choose this product?

This washing machine offers effective washing and hygienic results, making it a value-for-money choice for anyone on a budget.

How does the RPM (Revolutions per Minute) affect washing performance?

A higher RPM, like 1400 or more, helps in quicker drying by spinning clothes faster. It ensures that the laundry is not only cleaner but also dries faster, which is great for powerful cleaning within a shorter time.

What makes semi automatic washing machines better for budget conscious buyers?

Semi automatic models give users more control over wash cycles and water usage. They are also typically cheaper, use less water, and require less maintenance, making them ideal for those looking for value in the best washing machines under 10,000 in April 2025.

How does the anti bacterial feature in washing machines enhance hygiene?

Anti bacterial technologies, such as silver ions or UV filters, help kill bacteria and germs during the wash cycle. This ensures cleaner clothes by preventing the buildup of harmful microbes, making it especially beneficial for households seeking hygienic cleaning without the high cost of premium models.

Why is the wash pulsator design important in semi-automatic washing machines?

The pulsator design in semi automatic washing machines creates turbulent water flow that agitates the clothes, ensuring effective dirt removal. This mechanism enhances wash quality by using less water and energy, making it perfect for budget conscious buyers while still providing a deep and thorough clean.

Factors to consider while purchasing the best washing machines under 10,000 in April 2025:

  • Washing capacity: Choose a washing machine with the right load capacity. For a family of 3-4 people, a 6.5 to 7 kg washing machine is ideal. The larger the capacity, the fewer the washes, but it also depends on space availability.
  • Type of washing machine: Semi-automatic washing machines are budget-friendly, offering you control over water usage and wash cycles. However, fully automatic models provide more convenience but may stretch the budget slightly.
  • Motor Speed (RPM): The RPM (Revolutions Per Minute) determines how quickly the washing machine spins to remove water from clothes. For quicker drying and effective cleaning, a motor with a higher RPM, typically 1200-1400, is recommended.
  • Wash programs and features: The best washing machines in this budget offer multiple wash programs (e.g., for delicate, heavy-duty clothes) and advanced features like anti-bacterial washes or lint filters that improve wash quality.
  • Build quality and durability: Look for a machine with a rust-proof body or anti-corrosive coating, especially in humid areas. Also, consider a longer motor warranty (preferably 5 years) to ensure longevity.
  • Energy efficiency: While energy efficiency may not be the top priority for machines in this range, try to pick a model that consumes minimal power while delivering a solid performance. Many machines at this price point still manage good efficiency without the premium cost.
  • Price vs performance: Check for a balance between cost and the features you’re getting. Some machines may offer advanced features like quick wash cycles or improved filtration systems for just a bit more than basic models.

Top 3 features of the best washing machines under 10,000 in April 2025:

Best Washing Machines under 10,000 in April 2025Technology UsedNoise Level
Special Features
Samsung 6.5 kg, 5 Star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing MachineEco Tub Clean, Active Wash technology60-65 dB
Magic Filter, Quick Wash, Rust-Free Body
Whirlpool 7 kg Magic Clean Semi Automatic Washing MachineMagic Clean Technology, 1400 RPM Motor55-60 dB
Magic Clean Filter, 5-Year Motor Warranty, Auto Restart
Panasonic 6.5 kg 5 Star Semi Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineActive Foam System, Agitator Wash55-60 dB
Anti-Bacterial Wash, Large Capacity, 5 Knob Control
Godrej 7 kg 5 Star Semi Automatic Top Load Washing MachineActive Soak Technology, Powerful Wash Pulsator60-65 dB
Strong Pulsator, Turbo Spin, Transparent Lid
Whirlpool 6.5 kg 5 Star Magic Clean Washing MachineMagic Clean Filter, 1400 RPM Motor55-60 dB
Lint-Free Wash, 5-Year Motor Warranty, Auto Restart
Voltas Beko 7 kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing MachinePureStream Pulsator Wash Technology55-60 dB
Dual Waterfall, Aqua Shower, Anti-Rust Body
Whirlpool 6.5 kg Ace Supreme Semi Automatic Washing MachineAce Supreme Technology, 1400 RPM Motor55-60 dB
Spa Wash, 5-Year Motor Warranty, Auto Restart
Midea 6.5 kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing MachineStrong Wash Pulsator, Adjustable Wash Programs60-65 dB
Dual-Tone Design, Adjustable Water Levels, Automatic Balance System
VW 7.5 kg Aqua Spin Washing MachineAqua Spin Technology, Powerful Pulsator60-65 dB
Extra Large Tub, Anti-Rust Plastic Body, Fast Drying
Haier 7 kg Anti-Bacterial Cross Pulsator Washing MachineAnti-Bacterial Wash, Cross Pulsator55-60 dB
Anti-Rust Body, Multiple Wash Programs, High Spin Speed

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

FAQs

What is the ideal washing machine capacity for a small family under ₹10,000?

A 6.5 to 7 kg capacity washing machine is perfect for small families.

How energy-efficient are washing machines under ₹10,000?

Most machines in this range offer basic efficiency, but you should check for 5-star ratings for optimal performance.

Can washing machines under ₹10,000 handle heavy laundry loads?

While they can handle moderate loads, machines with 7 kg capacity work best for medium to heavy laundry

Are there any advanced features in washing machines under ₹10,000?

Many models feature anti-bacterial wash, auto restart, and child lock for added convenience and safety.

Can I expect good build quality in washing machines under ₹10,000?

Yes, many brands offer durable plastic or metal bodies in this price range, providing sturdy construction while keeping the weight light for ease of use and movement.

First Published:1 Apr 2025, 06:25 PM IST
Read Next Story
