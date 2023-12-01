Best water heater for your home? Choose from 8 options for this winter season

As winter ushers in its chilly embrace, the quest for warmth becomes paramount, making the selection of the right water heater a crucial decision for every household. In this guide, we present a curated list of the best water heaters for the upcoming winter season, featuring a diverse mix of immersion rods and electric geysers to cater to varying preferences and needs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. AO Smith HSE-SHS-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS Body

AO Smith HSE-SHS-025 is a stellar addition to your home, offering a 25-litre capacity and superior energy efficiency with its BEE 5-star rating. The Blue Diamond Tank Coating ensures enhanced durability, and the ABS Body adds to its robust build. Suitable for high-rise buildings with an 8-bar pressure capacity, it boasts a quick reheating time of 25 minutes for a 35-degree Celsius rise in temperature. The 5-year warranty on the inner tank and comprehensive 2-year warranty make it a reliable choice for uninterrupted hot water supply.

Specifications of AO Smith HSE-SHS-025:

Type: Storage

Capacity: 25 Litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Power Source: Corded Electric

Warranty: 5 years on inner tank, 2 years on glass-coated heating element, 2 years comprehensive

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Pros Cons Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank for 2X corrosion resistance Relatively heavyweight at 13 kilograms Factory set thermostat with a max temperature of 75 degree Celsius

2. Crompton Solarium Qube 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater

Crompton Solarium Qube is a 5-star rated storage water heater designed for energy efficiency and corrosion resistance. With a 15-litre capacity, it's suitable for a range of applications. The three-level safety mechanism, including a capillary thermostat and automatic thermal cut-out, ensures reliable and secure operation. The magnesium anode prevents corrosion due to hard water quality, enhancing the longevity of the heater. This heater, with its white and black exterior, is a sleek and functional addition to any home.

Specifications of Crompton Solarium Qube:

Type: Storage

Capacity: 15 Litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Material: Plastic

Power Source: Corded Electric

Star Rating: 5

Pros Cons Three-level safety for enhanced protection Relatively large size Corrosion-resistant magnesium anode

3. AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS Body

AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 stands out as a reliable storage water heater, featuring a 15-litre capacity and a BEE 5-star rating for superior energy efficiency. The ABS body ensures durability, while the Blue Diamond Tank Coating enhances resistance to corrosion. With a factory-set thermostat, double protection from Thermal Cut-Out, and a multi-function safety valve, this geyser guarantees a safe and efficient heating process. Backed by a 5-year warranty on the inner tank and comprehensive 2-year warranty, it's a trustworthy choice for your hot water needs.

Specifications of AO Smith HSE-SHS-015:

Type: Storage

Capacity: 15 Litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Power Source: Corded Electric

Warranty: 5 years on inner tank, 2 years on glass-coated heating element, 2 years comprehensive

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Pros Cons Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank for 2X corrosion resistance Limited colour options Double protection with Thermal Cut-Out and Multi-function Safety Valve 10Kg item weight can seem heavy

4. Havells Zella Automatic Cut Off Immersion Water Heater with Temperature Setting Knob & Collapsible Flap 1000 Watt

Havells Zella Immersion Water Heater is a versatile and innovative solution for heating water. With a power rating of 1000 Watts, it comes equipped with an automatic cut-off feature and a temperature setting knob, offering flexibility in water heating. The collapsible flap serves a dual purpose, functioning as a cover and a hanger when open. The nickel-plated heating element ensures efficient heat transfer, and the touch protection cover enhances safety during use.

Specifications of Havells Zella:

Type: Immersion Rod

Power: 1000 Watts

Material: Plastic

Voltage: 230 Volts

Length: 34.3 Centimeters

Heating Element: Nickel-plated

Pros Cons Automatic cut-off and temperature setting knob for convenience Lower power rating compared to storage water heaters Collapsible flap for dual functionality

5. Havells Instanio 3-Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater (Geyser) White Mustard, Wall Mounting

Havells Instanio is a powerful 3-litre instant water heater, ideal for quick and efficient heating. With a wattage of 3000 Watts, it boasts a 4-level safety system, including a thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, pressure release valve, and a heating indicator. The rust and shock-proof plastic outer body ensures durability, and the extra-thick stainless steel inner tank with superior 304-grade adds to its longevity. The temperature-sensing colour-changing LED indicator provides real-time information on water temperature. This is one of the best water heaters for kitchen requirements.

Specifications of Havells Instanio:

Type: Instant

Capacity: 3 Liters

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Material: Rust and shock-proof Plastic (Outer body), Stainless Steel (Inner tank)

Voltage: 220 - 240 volts

Safety: 4-level safety system

Warranty: 5 years on inner container, 2 years on Heating Element, 2 years comprehensive

Pros Cons High wattage for quick heating Relatively lower capacity for larger water requirements 4-level safety system for enhanced protection Not ideal for bathroom

6. Bajaj Immersion Rod Water Heater 1500 Watts

Bajaj Immersion Rod Water Heater is a cost-effective solution for heating water without the need for installation. With a power requirement of 230-250V, it offers low-cost water heating with anti-corrosive material. The hairpin tubular element ensures efficient heating, and its portable design allows flexibility in usage. While consuming less energy, this immersion rod comes with a one-year warranty, making it a reliable choice for those seeking simplicity and convenience.

Specifications of Bajaj Immersion Rod:

Type: Rod

Power Requirement: 230 - 250 V, 50 - 60 Hz

Power: 1500 Watts

Material: Copper

Length: 16 Inches

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Portable and easy to use Requires manual handling during use Low-cost water heating solution Limited to small-scale water heating

7. V-Guard Victo 15 Litre Water Heater with Free Installation & Free Connection Pipes (BEE 5 Star Rated)

V-Guard Victo is a 15-litre storage water heater designed for maximum energy efficiency, boasting a BEE 5-star rating. With advanced vitreous enamel coating for inner tank protection, an Incoloy 800 heating element for sustained performance, and a magnesium anode for added protection, this water heater ensures longevity. The 5-in-1 multi-function safety valve prevents excessive pressure build-up, vacuum formation, and reverse water flow. It is suitable for high-rise buildings, providing hygienic and pungent-free water.

Specifications of V-Guard Victo:

Type: Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 15 Litres

Material: Mild Steel (Inner Tank)

Pressure: Withstands up to 8 bars

Safety: 5-in-1 Multi-function Safety Valve

Warranty: 2 years on Product, 3 years on Heating Element, 5 years on Inner Tank

Pros Cons BEE 5-star rated for energy efficiency Limited capacity for larger households Advanced safety features for protection

8. Havells Water Proof Immersion Water Heater HB 15 1500 Watt

Havells Waterproof Immersion Water Heater, model HB 15, is a reliable and efficient solution for heating water. With a power rating of 1500 watts, it features nickel plating for corrosion resistance. The elegant and sturdy bucket hook makes it easy to use, and the ISI-marked 3-pin moulded plug ensures safety. This immersion heater comes with a heating indicator and a 2-year warranty, providing a hassle-free water heating experience.

Specifications of Havells HB 15:

Type: Immersion Water Heater

Power: 1500 Watts

Voltage: 220 - 230 volts

Safety: Thermal Cut Off (No)

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Waterproof design for added safety No thermal cut-off feature Corrosion-resistant nickel plating

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 AO Smith HSE-SHS-025 5-star BEE rating Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank 25 liters capacity Crompton Solarium Qube 5-star BEE rating 3-level safety 15 liters capacity AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 5-star BEE rating Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank 15 liters capacity Havells Zella Automatic cut-off Collapsible flap 1000 watts power Havells Instanio 3-level safety Copper heating element 3 liters capacity Bajaj Immersion Rod No installation required 1500 watts power Copper heating element V-Guard Victo 5-star BEE rating Extra thick PUF insulation 15 liters capacity Havells HB 15 Waterproof Corrosion-resistant 1500 watts power

Best value for money Among the diverse options, the Bajaj immersion rod stands out as an excellent value for money choice. It offers a straightforward and cost-effective solution for heating water without the need for installation. With its low cost, energy efficiency, and easy operation, it caters to basic water heating needs efficiently.

Best overall product The AO Smith HSE-SHS-025 emerges as the best overall product. With a 5-star BEE rating, Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank for enhanced durability, and a substantial 25-litre capacity, it combines energy efficiency with ample storage, making it ideal for various household requirements.

How to find the best water heater? Choosing the best water heater involves considering factors such as capacity, energy efficiency, safety features, and the type of heater. Assess your hot water needs, whether for a single tap, entire bathroom, or kitchen. Tank storage heaters like AO Smith HSE-SHS-025 are suitable for larger quantities, while instant heaters like Havells Instanio are efficient for quick, smaller volumes. Look for BEE star ratings for energy efficiency. Consider safety features like thermal cut-off and multiple functionalities. Installation requirements, warranty, and brand reputation are also crucial. Finally, factor in your budget and preferred power source, be it electric or immersion, to find the water heater that aligns with your specific needs.

FAQs Question : Do all water heaters require professional installation? Ans : No, immersion rod heaters like Bajaj's require no installation and are user-friendly. Question : What does the BEE star rating signify? Ans : The BEE star rating indicates the energy efficiency of the water heater, with a higher number of stars representing greater efficiency. Question : Are instant water heaters more energy-efficient than storage heaters? Ans : Instant water heaters are often more energy-efficient for small, on-demand heating, while storage heaters are suitable for larger volumes. Question : Can I use immersion rods for large water volumes? Ans : Immersion rods are best suited for smaller volumes, such as buckets or small containers. Question : What safety features should I look for in a water heater? Ans : Features like thermal cut-off, multi-function safety valves, and corrosion-resistant materials enhance safety in water heaters.

