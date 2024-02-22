Best water purifier: 7 options to ensure healthy living

Best water purifier: Discover the best water purifiers for healthy living with 7 top options. From advanced filtration systems to compact designs, these purifiers ensure clean and safe drinking water, prioritising your well-being and promoting a healthier lifestyle.

In the pursuit of healthier living, access to clean and safe drinking water is considered paramount. To find the best water purifier involves going through a tunnel of options so that you may safeguard your health and your household’s well-being. In this guide, we explore 7 top choices renowned for their effectiveness in purifying water in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Our picks include advanced filtration technologies to innovative purification processes, with focus on removing contaminants, chemicals, and impurities from drinking water. This way, you and your family get refreshing and wholesome water with every sip. Our picks focus on quality, reliability, and performance, with each option offering unique features tailored to your diverse needs and preferences.

It doesn’t matter whether you seek compact solutions for small spaces, high-capacity systems for large households, or eco-friendly designs, this curated guide encompasses a range of models to suit different lifestyles. Let’s dig deep with our best picks of water purifiers.

1. Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV+UF Water Purifier

The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV+UF Water Purifier by Eureka Forbes is a purification powerhouse. It comes with 5-stage purification, 6 litres of storage, and compatibility with borewell, tanker, and municipal water - so that you always get safe drinking water for your home and your loved ones.

Specifications of Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV+UF Water Purifier:

Purification stages: 5-stage purification process combining RO (Reverse Osmosis), UV (Ultraviolet), and UF (Ultrafiltration) technologies

5-stage purification process combining RO (Reverse Osmosis), UV (Ultraviolet), and UF (Ultrafiltration) technologies Storage capacity: 6 litres storage capacity ensures readily available purified water

6 litres storage capacity ensures readily available purified water Compatibility: Suitable for various water sources including borewell, tanker, and municipal water

Suitable for various water sources including borewell, tanker, and municipal water Manufacturer: Eureka Forbes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comprehensive purification: Offers 5-stage purification for clean drinking water Limited storage: 6L capacity may be insufficient for larger households Versatile compatibility: Suitable for various water sources including borewell and municipal water Maintenance costs: May incur additional expenses for filter replacements and servicing

2. Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Copper + RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster Pure Copper Water Purifier

The Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Copper + RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster Pure Copper Water Purifier Dispenser Machine is a comprehensive purification tool. Its purification is based on RO, UV, UF, and TDS adjustment, with added copper benefits. At the end of the day, you will get safe and healthy drinking water with a free pre-filter included.

Specifications of Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Copper + RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster Pure Copper Water Purifier:

Purification methods: Utilises RO, UV, UF, and TDS adjustment technologies for comprehensive water purification

Utilises RO, UV, UF, and TDS adjustment technologies for comprehensive water purification Copper material: Constructed with pure copper components, providing additional health benefits

Constructed with pure copper components, providing additional health benefits Storage capacity: Features a 15-litre capacity for convenient access to purified water

Features a 15-litre capacity for convenient access to purified water Free pre-filter: Includes a complimentary pre-filter, enhancing filtration efficiency and longevity

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Combines RO, UV, UF, and TDS adjustment for thorough water cleaning 15-litre capacity may be bulky for small spaces or single-person use Pure copper components offer additional health benefits and antimicrobial properties Multiple purification methods may require frequent maintenance and servicing, adding to costs

3. HUL Pureit Advanced RO + MF 6 Stage 7Litre wall mounted/countertop water purifier

The HUL Pureit Advanced RO + MF 6 Stage 7-Litre Water Purifier in black is a beautiful beast that is well-suited for all your water purification needs. This option comes with versatile wall-mounted or countertop options and offers 6-stage purification, so that there are no compromises when it comes to drinking water.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Advanced RO + MF 6 Stage 7Litre wall mounted/countertop water purifier:

Purification stages: 6-stage purification process including RO (Reverse Osmosis) and MF (Micro Filtration) technologies

6-stage purification process including RO (Reverse Osmosis) and MF (Micro Filtration) technologies Capacity: 7 litres storage capacity, providing ample purified water for household needs

7 litres storage capacity, providing ample purified water for household needs Installation options: Offers both wall-mounted and countertop installation options for flexibility

Offers both wall-mounted and countertop installation options for flexibility Colour: Available in black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 6-stage RO+MF process ensures clean drinking water 7-litre storage may be insufficient for larger families or high consumption Offers both wall-mounted and countertop options for flexible placement Multiple purification stages may require frequent filter changes, increasing upkeep expenses

4. KENT Gold Optima Gravity Water Purifier

The KENT Gold Optima Gravity Water Purifier (11016), features UF technology for chemical-free purification. This non-electric and countertop water purification unit offers 10 litres of storage, providing safe drinking water without using any electricity. Available in classic white, this water purifier is a reliable choice for households prioritising simplicity and purity.

Specifications of KENT Gold Optima Gravity Water Purifier:

Purification technology: Utilises UF (ultrafiltration) technology for chemical-free water purification

Utilises UF (ultrafiltration) technology for chemical-free water purification Electricity requirement: Non-electric design, operates without electricity for convenience

Non-electric design, operates without electricity for convenience Storage capacity: Features a 10-litre storage tank, ensuring an ample supply of purified water

Features a 10-litre storage tank, ensuring an ample supply of purified water Installation type: Designed for countertop use, offering easy access to clean drinking water without complex installation procedures

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Utilises UF technology, ensuring safe drinking water without chemicals May not remove certain contaminants effectively compared to RO or UV purifiers Non-electric design offers reliability even during power outages, ensuring continuous access to clean water UF technology might not suit areas with high TDS levels or heavy contamination

5. Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF+Taste Enhancer, Water Purifier

The Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF+Taste Enhancer Water Purifier for Home is a robust option with a 7-litre storage capacity and compatibility with borewell, tanker, and municipal water sources for clean drinking water. It’s available in black and combines multiple purification technologies for improved taste and safety.

Specifications of Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF+Taste Enhancer, Water Purifier:

Purification technology: Utilises RO, UV, UF, and Taste Enhancer technologies for comprehensive water purification

Utilises RO, UV, UF, and Taste Enhancer technologies for comprehensive water purification Storage capacity: Features a 7-litre storage tank for convenient access to purified water

Features a 7-litre storage tank for convenient access to purified water Suitable for various water sources including borewell, tanker, and municipal water

Colour: Available in black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid RO+UV+UF+Taste Enhancer combination ensures high-quality water Multiple purification technologies may lead to higher maintenance expenses Suitable for diverse water sources including borewell, tanker, and municipal water 7-litre capacity might not suffice for larger households or during peak usage times.

6. AQUA D PURE Copper RO Water Purifier

The AQUA D PURE Copper RO Water Purifier with UV, UF, and TDS Controller is designed to impress - with a 12-liter capacity, fully automatic function, and ideal for home and office use, it combines multiple purification technologies for clean and safe drinking water all day, everyday!

Specifications of AQUA D PURE Copper RO Water Purifier:

Purification technologies: Incorporates RO, UV, UF, and TDS controller for comprehensive water purification

Incorporates RO, UV, UF, and TDS controller for comprehensive water purification Capacity: Features a 12-litre storage tank, ensuring ample supply of purified water

Features a 12-litre storage tank, ensuring ample supply of purified water Functionality: Fully automatic operation simplifies usage and maintenance.

Fully automatic operation simplifies usage and maintenance. Suitability: Designed for both home and office use, catering to diverse water needs

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Utilises RO, UV, UF, and TDS controller for thorough water treatment Advanced features may come with a higher initial cost compared to basic purifiers 12-litre tank ensures continuous access to purified water for home and office needs Larger capacity may require more space, making it unsuitable for compact settings

7. Havells AQUAS Water Purifier

The Havells AQUAS Water Purifier in White and Blue features RO and UF technology for purification, with added Copper and Zinc along with minerals. This classy-looking purifier comes with 5-stage purification and offers clean water. With a 7 litre tank and suitability for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, this water purifier ensures ample and safe drinking water for your home.

Specifications of Havells AQUAS Water Purifier:

Purification technology: Utilises RO+UF technology with Copper+Zinc+Minerals for comprehensive purification

Utilises RO+UF technology with Copper+Zinc+Minerals for comprehensive purification Storage capacity: Equipped with a 7-litre tank for convenient access to purified water

Equipped with a 7-litre tank for convenient access to purified water Purification stages: Features a 5-stage purification process for thorough filtration

Features a 5-stage purification process for thorough filtration Compatibility: Suitable for various water sources including borewell, tanker, and municipal water supplies

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Utilises RO+UF technology with added minerals for clean water Advanced features may come with a higher initial cost compared to basic purifiers 7-litre tank ensures a sufficient supply of purified water for households Advanced purification stages may require more frequent maintenance and filter replacements

Best 3 features for you

Product name Capacity Water purification technology Special features Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6L RO+UV+UF Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water Kinsco Aqua Punch 15L Copper + RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster Pure Copper, Free Pre Filter HUL Pureit Advanced 7L RO + MF Wall mounted / countertop, 6 Stage Purification KENT Gold Optima 10L UF Technology Non-Electric, Chemical Free, Counter Top Livpure GLO PRO++ 7L RO+UV+UF+Taste Enhancer Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water AQUA D PURE Copper 12L RO with UV and UF and TDS Controller Fully Automatic Function, Best For Home and Office Havells AQUAS 7L RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water

Best value for money Among the listed options, the Kinsco Aqua Punch stands out as the best value for money. With a generous 15-litre capacity, pure copper purification, and multiple technologies including RO, UV, and UF, it offers comprehensive filtration at an affordable price point. Additionally, the inclusion of a free pre-filter enhances its value proposition, making it an excellent choice for households seeking quality purification without breaking the bank.

Best overall product The Havells AQUAS Water Purifier emerges as the best overall product. With its 7-litre capacity, RO+UF technology, and added Copper+Zinc+Minerals, it ensures thorough purification for various water sources. The 5-stage purification process guarantees clean and safe drinking water. Its versatility, coupled with the aesthetic appeal of the white and blue design, makes it a top choice for households. Moreover, the counter-top installation option and suitability for borewell, tanker, and municipal water enhance its usability and practicality.

How to find the right water purifier To find the right water purifier, assess your water source, considering factors like TDS levels and contaminants present. Determine the purification technology needed, such as RO, UV, or UF, based on water quality and your preferences. Consider capacity, installation type, and special features like mineral enhancement or storage options. Research and compare products, considering brand reputation, certifications, and user reviews. Evaluate maintenance requirements, including filter replacement costs and servicing. Seek products offering a balance of features, performance, and affordability. Prioritise trusted brands with reliable after-sales service. Ultimately, choose a purifier that meets your specific needs, ensuring clean and safe drinking water for you and your family.

FAQs Question : How often should I replace the water purifier filters? Ans : Filter replacement frequency varies based on usage and water quality. Generally, it's recommended to replace filters every 6 to 12 months. Question : Can I install the water purifier myself? Ans : Installation requirements vary. Some purifiers may require professional installation, while others offer DIY options. Refer to the user manual or manufacturer's guidelines. Question : Is RO water safe for consumption? Ans : Yes, RO water is safe for consumption as it removes impurities and contaminants, providing clean and safe drinking water. Question : What is the difference between RO, UV, and UF purification? Ans : RO removes dissolved solids, UV kills bacteria and viruses, while UF filters out larger particles and microorganisms, offering different levels of purification. Question : Do water purifiers waste water during the purification process? Ans : RO purifiers typically generate wastewater during the purification process. However, some models come with water-saving features to minimise wastage.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!