Our Picks
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black
Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV Wi-Fi enabled SMART Purifier | Stainless Steel Tank | Titanium Duo Filters last for 2 Yrs | Water Quality Indication | Filter Life Monitoring | 3-in-1 Active Copper
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black
Havells Delite Kopere Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+pH Balance, 7 Stages, 6.5L Stainless Steel Tank,Copper+Zinc+Minerals, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water
Kinsco Aqua Flame 15 Litre Copper + RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster Pure Copper Water Purifier Dispenser Machine (With Free Pre Filter)
Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water
Aquaguard Aura 2X Life, Needs No Service for 2 Years | Unconditional Warranty for 2 Years (Filters included) | 8-Stage Purification | RO+UV+Active Copper+Taste Adjuster |Suitable for all Water Sources
Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT UV+UF Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000
Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L water purifier,8 stages of purification,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes
Aquaguard A-Star UV Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000
Aquaguard Neo 8-Stage UV+UF+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth ₹2500
KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier|RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane|Auto flush feature|20LPH|Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water
KENT Elegant Alkaline RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UV + UF + Alkaline + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L Tank | 15 LPH Flow | White
KENT Grand Plus RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 9L Tank | 20 LPH Flow | Zero Water Wastage
KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Membrane of .0001 Micron|RO+UF+TDS Control+ UV LED Tank|8L|20LPH Flow|Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water |Largest Service Network
KENT Super Plus RO Water Purifier | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UF + TDS Control | 8L Tank | 15 LPH Flow | White
Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier| No Service Cost for 2.5 Years by Livpure- Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alk+Mineraliser| In Tank UV Sterilisation| 7 Ltr|
Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier | Free Standard Installation | 8 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF Copper | Mineraliser | In Tank UV Sterilisation | 7L Storage Capacity | Black
Livpure Platino+ copper with 87% Water Savings (HR Tech), Feather Touch Display, Copper+RO+In-Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser+Auto Flush, 8.5 L tank, Water Purifier for home, (White)
Livpure Pep Pro Grand RO+UV+Mineraliser+Copper, 15 LPH Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water - 7 L Storage Tank, Black
Livpure Glitz Pure UV+UF Water Purifier with 7 L tank capacity - Suitable for Municipal Water, TDS upto 250ppm (White) (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water)
Livpure Glitz Plus-RO+UF (1, White)
Livpure Avid Alkaline RO + UV + UF + Minerals + Alkaline Water Purifier for Home, 8 L Storage Tank, suitable for borewell, tanker and municipal water, (White)
HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UV 6 stage wall mounted counter top black 7L Water Purifier
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black
HUL Pureit Marina Pro Mineral RO+UV LED in-tank | 7 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white
HUL Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 8L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Black
HUL Pureit Marina Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white
HUL Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | INR 4000 Off on Exchange | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper
HUL Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP 6 Stage, 7L |Upto 60% Water Savings|Wall mount Water Purifier with FiltraPower technology (White)
Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier (White & Sky Blue), RO+UV+Alkaline, Filter Alert, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 7 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water
Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water
Havells Gracia FAB Alkaline Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+Alkaline, Hot, Warm & Ambient Water, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 8 Stage Purification, 6.5L SS Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water
Havells Fab Water Purifier (White & Grey), RO+UV, Filter alert, Patented corner mounting, Copper+Zinc+pH Balance+Minerals, 7 stage Purification, 7L, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water
Havells Delite DX Water Purifier (Green and White), RO+UV+UV LED, 24*7 Tank Sanitization, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 8 Stage Purification, 6.5L SS Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water
Havells Fab UV Storage Water Purifier (White & Green), UV+UF, Copper+Zinc, 5 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable TDS <300 ppm Water,Suitable for Municipal Water
Havells Siphon Alkaline Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+Alkaline, 5 Year Free Service, Copper+Zinc+Mg, 8 Stage, 6.5L, Suitable for Borwell,Tanker&Municipal Water Upto 2000 TDS, 33% Higher Water Recovery
Buying the best water purifier brands in 2025 is essential for every home, ensuring safe and healthy drinking water. With rising contamination levels, choosing the right purifier can make a big difference. RO purifiers remove dissolved salts and heavy metals, while UV technology kills bacteria and viruses.
Some models also feature mineral retention to keep water fresh and nutritious. If space is a concern, compact designs fit well in modern kitchens. Smart features like digital displays and filter change alerts add convenience. From budget-friendly options to high-tech purifiers with Wi-Fi connectivity, there’s something for every need. Let's us explore the best water purifier brands in India for pure drinking water.
Check out the best water purifiers from Aquaguard:
Aquaguard, a flagship brand of Eureka Forbes, is renowned for its premium water purification solutions. With advanced multi-stage purification technologies like Active Copper, Mineral Guard, and UV e-boiling, Aquaguard ensures that every sip is pure and healthy. Designed to cater to diverse water sources, its range includes RO, UV, and UF purifiers that remove contaminants while retaining essential minerals. Backed by extensive service support and trusted by Indian households for years, Aquaguard remains a top contender for the best water purifier brands in India.
Check out the best water purifiers from KENT:
KENT is a market leader in water purification, setting industry benchmarks with its advanced RO+UV+UF purification technology. Designed to tackle high TDS levels and waterborne impurities, KENT purifiers come with features like Zero Water Wastage, Mineral RO technology, and in-tank UV disinfection. The brand’s commitment to health extends beyond purifiers to air purifiers, kitchen appliances, and home cleaning solutions. If you're looking for a reliable and efficient water purifier with cutting-edge features, KENT remains one of the best water purifier brands in India.
Check out the best water purifiers from Livpure:
Livpure is a rising star in the water purification industry, known for its focus on smart, sustainable, and energy-efficient solutions. Their water purifiers feature RO, UV, UF, and Copper+ Mineraliser technology to ensure safe and great-tasting water. Livpure also integrates smart features like Wi-Fi connectivity and AI-based water consumption tracking. Livpure is an excellent choice for modern households looking for convenience and advanced purification.
Check out the best water purifiers from Pureit:
Pureit, a brand by Hindustan Unilever, is synonymous with safe and affordable drinking water. Designed for Indian households, Pureit’s purifiers incorporate advanced filtration systems such as RO, UV, MF, and Oxytube technology to eliminate impurities while retaining essential minerals. Known for their sleek, compact designs, these RO water purifiers fit seamlessly into any kitchen. This water purifier brand stands out for its commitment to accessibility, offering budget-friendly models without compromising on quality.
Check out the best water purifiers from Havells:
Havells is a trusted name in electrical appliances, offering a diverse range of home solutions, including fans, lighting, kitchen appliances, and water purifiers. Known for innovation and durability, Havells products blend modern technology with energy efficiency. Their water purifiers feature advanced purification technologies like UV, RO, and UF, ensuring clean and safe drinking water.
FAQs
Question : What is the difference between RO and UV purifiers?
Ans : RO removes dissolved contaminants, while UV kills bacteria and viruses without altering minerals.
Question : How often should water purifier filters be changed?
Ans : It depends on usage and water quality, but generally every 6–12 months.
Question : Do water purifiers remove essential minerals?
Ans : Some RO purifiers remove minerals, but advanced models retain or add them back.
Question : How does an RO water purifier work?
Ans : It uses a semi-permeable membrane to remove dissolved salts, heavy metals, and impurities.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.