|Product
|Rating
|Price
KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier|RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane|Auto flush feature|20LPH|Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal WaterView Details
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |BlackView Details
Best budget friendlyLivpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | BlackView Details
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal WaterView Details
Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)View Details
A water purifier is a must for safe drinking water. Tap, borewell, and tanker water often contain germs, chemicals, and impurities that can harm your health. Even municipal water may have contaminants from sewage, industrial waste, and pesticides.
Hard water is another issue, with excess minerals affecting taste and appliance life. A good water purifier, like RO, UV, or UF models, removes harmful substances while keeping essential minerals. It ensures clean, fresh-tasting water for you and your family. Stay healthy and worry-free with a reliable water purifier—because safe drinking water is essential for a better life!
We have put together a bunch of some of the best water purifiers available on Amazon.
The KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier ensures safe, healthy drinking water with its RO+UV+UF+Alkaline purification system. The TDS control feature retains essential minerals, while the UV LED tank prevents bacterial growth. Its auto-flush system enhances membrane life, ensuring long-lasting performance. With a 20 LPH filtration capacity, it's perfect for large families. Whether your water source is borewell, tanker, or municipal, this purifier delivers fresh, clean, and alkaline-balanced water for better health.
Retains essential minerals
UV LED tank keeps water fresh
Bulky design
Requires electricity
KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier|RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane|Auto flush feature|20LPH|Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Users love its fast purification, alkaline water benefits, and long-lasting filter life. Some mention high maintenance costs but agree on its superior water quality and reliability.
Why choose this product?
Enjoy alkaline-rich water, advanced purification, and long-lasting performance. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring safe and fresh drinking water daily.
The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver ensures safe and mineral-rich water with its 7-stage purification system. It features RO+UV+MF technology, effectively removing impurities while retaining essential minerals. A high water-saving design reduces water wastage by up to 60%, making it eco-friendly. With a 10L storage capacity, it’s ideal for large families. Suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, this purifier ensures fresh, clean water with easy wall-mounted or tabletop installation.
Saves up to 60% water
Requires electricity
Bulky design
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Customers appreciate its low water wastage, efficient filtration, and fresh-tasting water. Some mention slow filtration speed, but overall, it’s highly rated for purity.
Why choose this product?
Enjoy eco-friendly water savings, advanced 7-stage purification, and mineral retention. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring safe drinking water daily.
The Livpure GLO PRO++ ensures safe and pure water with its RO+UV+UF purification system. It effectively removes bacteria, viruses, and chemicals while retaining essential minerals. The 7-litre storage capacity provides enough purified water for a small family. It is ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water sources. The purifier also comes with free standard installation, making setup hassle-free. Its sleek black design fits well in modern kitchens, offering both style and functionality.
Retains essential minerals
Free standard installation
Small storage capacity
Requires electricity
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Customers love its compact design, efficient filtration, and easy installation. Some mention slow filtration speed, but overall, it delivers great water quality.
Why choose this product?
Enjoy advanced purification, mineral-rich water, and compact design. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring fresh and safe drinking water daily.
The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT ensures safe and pure water with its 6-stage RO+UV+UF purification system. It removes impurities while retaining essential minerals for great-tasting water. A free service plan worth ₹2000 adds extra value, ensuring hassle-free maintenance. Designed for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, it provides reliable purification for Indian households. As India’s #1 water purifier brand, Aquaguard delivers trust and quality in every drop.
Free service plan included
Retains essential minerals
Requires electricity
No hot water option
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Users love its efficient purification, reliable service plan, and great taste. Some mention slow filtration, but overall, it's highly recommended.
Why choose this product?
Enjoy trusted purification, essential mineral retention, and free service. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring safe, clean drinking water daily.
The Urban Company Native M1 offers hassle-free purification with no service needed for 2 years. Its 10-stage RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline filtration ensures safe, mineral-rich water while the 4-in-1 health booster enhances taste and nutrition. With an 8L storage capacity, it’s perfect for families. The 2-year warranty (including filters) adds extra value, making it a reliable, low-maintenance choice. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, this purifier provides long-term convenience and superior water quality.
No service required for 2 years
Copper and alkaline filtration
Bulky design
Requires electricity
Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Users love its low maintenance, advanced filtration, and mineral-rich water. Some mention large size, but overall, it’s highly convenient.
Why choose this product?
Enjoy service-free convenience, advanced filtration, and essential minerals. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring pure and healthy drinking water.
The V-Guard Zenora ensures safe and pure drinking water with its 8-stage RO+UV purification process. It removes impurities while retaining essential minerals for better health. The free service benefits worth ₹2450 make maintenance cost-effective. With a 7-litre storage capacity, it’s ideal for small families. The PAN India installation support ensures a hassle-free setup, making it a convenient choice for homes relying on borewell, tanker, or municipal water.
Free service benefits included
Retains essential minerals
Small storage capacity
Requires electricity
V-Guard Zenora RO UV Water Purifier | Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2450 | 8 Stage Purification | PAN India Installation | 7 L, Black
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Users love its effective filtration, free service benefits, and easy installation. Some mention slow filtration, but overall, it's highly rated.
Why choose this product?
Enjoy advanced purification, free service benefits, and easy installation. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring safe and fresh drinking water.
The Urban Company Native M2 offers hassle-free operation with no service needed for 2 years. Its 10-stage RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline purification ensures safe, mineral-rich water, while the 4-in-1 health booster enhances taste and nutrition. Smart IoT features allow remote monitoring, adding convenience. With an 8L storage capacity and a 2-year warranty (filters included), it’s a low-maintenance, high-tech solution. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, this purifier ensures superior water quality with long-term reliability.
No service required for 2 years
Smart IoT features for remote monitoring
Requires Wi-Fi for smart features
Bulky design
Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Users love its low maintenance, smart monitoring, and excellent purification. Some mention large size, but overall, it’s highly reliable.
Why choose this product?
Enjoy smart technology, service-free convenience, and advanced filtration. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring safe and healthy drinking water.
The Aquaguard Marvel NXT ensures pure, great-tasting water with its 10-stage RO+UV+UF purification and Active Copper Technology. It enhances water quality while retaining essential minerals. The Taste Adjuster (MTDS) customises water taste based on the source, ensuring freshness. With up to 60% water savings, it’s an eco-friendly choice. Suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, it guarantees reliable purification with modern technology.
Active Copper enhances water quality
Saves up to 60% water
Requires electricity
No hot water option
Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Customers appreciate its copper-enriched water, efficient purification, and taste adjuster. Some mention water wastage, but overall, it’s highly effective.
Why choose this product?
Enjoy copper-enriched water, customisable taste, and water-saving benefits. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring safe and healthy hydration.
The Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier ensures safe and mineral-rich water with its 8-stage RO+UV+UF Copper purification. The copper infusion boosts immunity, while the mineraliser restores essential nutrients for better health. Its in-tank UV sterilisation keeps stored water fresh and bacteria-free. With a 7-litre storage capacity, it’s ideal for households. The free standard installation adds value, making it a convenient and reliable choice for borewell, tanker, and municipal water.
Copper boosts immunity
In-tank UV sterilisation
Small storage capacity
Requires electricity
Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Customers love its copper filtration, UV sterilisation, and mineral retention. Some mention slow filtration, but overall, it’s highly reliable.
Why choose this product?
Get copper-enriched, bacteria-free water with essential minerals. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring clean and healthy drinking water.
The Havells AQUAS Water Purifier ensures safe and healthy drinking water with its 5-stage RO+UF purification. The Copper+Zinc+Minerals technology enriches water with essential nutrients for better immunity. With a 7-litre storage capacity, it suits small families. Its modern white and blue design complements any kitchen. Suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, it provides efficient purification while retaining important minerals, making it a reliable choice.
Enriches water with essential minerals
Stylish and compact design
Small storage capacity
No UV sterilisation
Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Users love its mineral-rich water, compact design, and effective purification. Some mention slow filtration, but overall, it’s a great value.
Why choose this product?
Get mineral-enriched, purified water with an elegant design. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring safe and healthy hydration.
RO removes dissolved salts, heavy metals, and impurities, making it ideal for hard water. UV kills bacteria and viruses but doesn’t remove dissolved contaminants. RO is better for comprehensive purification.
The ideal TDS for RO water is 50-150 ppm, balancing purity and essential minerals. Below 50 ppm may lack minerals, while above 150 ppm can affect taste and health benefits.
RO water removes essential minerals, making it less nutritious. It wastes water during purification and requires electricity. Some find its taste flat, and regular maintenance is needed for optimal performance.
|Best Water Purifier for Home in March 2025
|Material
|Capacity
|Purification Method
|KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier
|Plastic
|20L
RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control
|HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver
|Plastic
|10L
|RO+UV+MF+Mineral
|Livpure GLO PRO++
|Plastic
|7L
|RO+UV+UF
|Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT
|Plastic
|6L
|RO+UV+UF
|Urban Company Native M1
|Plastic
|8L
RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline
|V-Guard Zenora RO UV
|Plastic
|7L
|RO+UV
|Urban Company Native M2
|Plastic
|8L
RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline+IoT
|Aquaguard Marvel NXT
|Plastic
|8L
RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech
|Livpure Glo Star Copper
|Plastic
|7L
RO+UV+UF Copper+Mineraliser
|Havells AQUAS
|Plastic
|7L
RO+UF+Copper+Zinc+Minerals
|Havells Fab Alkaline
|Plastic
|7L
RO+UV+Alkaline+Copper+Zinc+Minerals
Water source and TDS level: Check if your water comes from a borewell, tanker, or municipal supply. Higher TDS requires RO purification.
Purification technology: Choose RO for high TDS, UV for bacteria removal, and UF for additional filtration.
Storage capacity: A 7-10L purifier is ideal for families, ensuring clean water availability.
Maintenance and filter replacement: Opt for models with low maintenance and long-lasting filters.
Additional features: Look for copper enrichment, mineral retention, and IoT-enabled monitoring for convenience.
