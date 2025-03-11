Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best water purifier for home in March 2025: Top 10 picks for safe, pure, and healthy drinking water every day

Best water purifier for home in March 2025: Top 10 picks for safe, pure, and healthy drinking water every day

Nivedita Mishra

Find the best water purifier for home in March 2025. Explore top 10 picks for safe, pure drinking water, featuring advanced filtration and smart technology.

Pure water leads to a healthier life, so choose the best home water purifier for safe drinking.
Our Picks Best budget friendly Max discount

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier|RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane|Auto flush feature|20LPH|Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black

Best budget friendly

Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth 2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)

V-Guard Zenora RO UV Water Purifier | Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2450 | 8 Stage Purification | PAN India Installation | 7 L, Black

Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty

Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water

Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier | Free Standard Installation | 8 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF Copper | Mineraliser | In Tank UV Sterilisation | 7L Storage Capacity | Black

Max discount

Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water

A water purifier is a must for safe drinking water. Tap, borewell, and tanker water often contain germs, chemicals, and impurities that can harm your health. Even municipal water may have contaminants from sewage, industrial waste, and pesticides.

Hard water is another issue, with excess minerals affecting taste and appliance life. A good water purifier, like RO, UV, or UF models, removes harmful substances while keeping essential minerals. It ensures clean, fresh-tasting water for you and your family. Stay healthy and worry-free with a reliable water purifier—because safe drinking water is essential for a better life!

We have put together a bunch of some of the best water purifiers available on Amazon.

The KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier ensures safe, healthy drinking water with its RO+UV+UF+Alkaline purification system. The TDS control feature retains essential minerals, while the UV LED tank prevents bacterial growth. Its auto-flush system enhances membrane life, ensuring long-lasting performance. With a 20 LPH filtration capacity, it's perfect for large families. Whether your water source is borewell, tanker, or municipal, this purifier delivers fresh, clean, and alkaline-balanced water for better health.

Specifications

Special feature
Auto flush enhances membrane life
Maximum flow rate
20 litres per hour
Model name
Supreme Alkaline RO
Installation type
Wall-mounted
Purification process
RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control

Reasons to buy

Retains essential minerals

UV LED tank keeps water fresh

Reasons to avoid

Bulky design

Requires electricity

KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier|RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane|Auto flush feature|20LPH|Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users love its fast purification, alkaline water benefits, and long-lasting filter life. Some mention high maintenance costs but agree on its superior water quality and reliability.

Why choose this product?

Enjoy alkaline-rich water, advanced purification, and long-lasting performance. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring safe and fresh drinking water daily.

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver ensures safe and mineral-rich water with its 7-stage purification system. It features RO+UV+MF technology, effectively removing impurities while retaining essential minerals. A high water-saving design reduces water wastage by up to 60%, making it eco-friendly. With a 10L storage capacity, it’s ideal for large families. Suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, this purifier ensures fresh, clean water with easy wall-mounted or tabletop installation.

Specifications

Special feature
Up to 60% water savings
Maximum flow rate
24 litres per hour
Model name
Eco Water Saver RO
Installation type
Tabletop/wall mountable
Purification process
7-stage RO+UV+MF+Mineral

Reasons to buy

Saves up to 60% water

Reasons to avoid

Requires electricity

Bulky design

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate its low water wastage, efficient filtration, and fresh-tasting water. Some mention slow filtration speed, but overall, it’s highly rated for purity.

Why choose this product?

Enjoy eco-friendly water savings, advanced 7-stage purification, and mineral retention. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring safe drinking water daily.

The Livpure GLO PRO++ ensures safe and pure water with its RO+UV+UF purification system. It effectively removes bacteria, viruses, and chemicals while retaining essential minerals. The 7-litre storage capacity provides enough purified water for a small family. It is ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water sources. The purifier also comes with free standard installation, making setup hassle-free. Its sleek black design fits well in modern kitchens, offering both style and functionality.

Specifications

Special feature
RO+UV+UF multi-stage purification
Maximum flow rate
15 litres per hour
Model name
GLO PRO++
Installation type
Wall-mounted
Storage capacity
7 litres

Reasons to buy

Retains essential minerals

Free standard installation

Reasons to avoid

Small storage capacity

Requires electricity

Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers love its compact design, efficient filtration, and easy installation. Some mention slow filtration speed, but overall, it delivers great water quality.

Why choose this product?

Enjoy advanced purification, mineral-rich water, and compact design. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring fresh and safe drinking water daily.

The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT ensures safe and pure water with its 6-stage RO+UV+UF purification system. It removes impurities while retaining essential minerals for great-tasting water. A free service plan worth 2000 adds extra value, ensuring hassle-free maintenance. Designed for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, it provides reliable purification for Indian households. As India’s #1 water purifier brand, Aquaguard delivers trust and quality in every drop.

Specifications

Special feature
6-stage RO+UV+UF purification
Maximum flow rate
15 litres per hour
Model name
Sure Delight NXT
Installation type
Wall-mounted
Service plan
Free 2000 service plan

Reasons to buy

Free service plan included

Retains essential minerals

Reasons to avoid

Requires electricity

No hot water option

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth 2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users love its efficient purification, reliable service plan, and great taste. Some mention slow filtration, but overall, it's highly recommended.

Why choose this product?

Enjoy trusted purification, essential mineral retention, and free service. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring safe, clean drinking water daily.

The Urban Company Native M1 offers hassle-free purification with no service needed for 2 years. Its 10-stage RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline filtration ensures safe, mineral-rich water while the 4-in-1 health booster enhances taste and nutrition. With an 8L storage capacity, it’s perfect for families. The 2-year warranty (including filters) adds extra value, making it a reliable, low-maintenance choice. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, this purifier provides long-term convenience and superior water quality.

Specifications

Special feature
No service needed for 2 years
Maximum flow rate
20 litres per hour
Model name
Native M1
Installation type
Wall-mounted
Purification process
10-stage RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline

Reasons to buy

No service required for 2 years

Copper and alkaline filtration

Reasons to avoid

Bulky design

Requires electricity

Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users love its low maintenance, advanced filtration, and mineral-rich water. Some mention large size, but overall, it’s highly convenient.

Why choose this product?

Enjoy service-free convenience, advanced filtration, and essential minerals. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring pure and healthy drinking water.

The V-Guard Zenora ensures safe and pure drinking water with its 8-stage RO+UV purification process. It removes impurities while retaining essential minerals for better health. The free service benefits worth 2450 make maintenance cost-effective. With a 7-litre storage capacity, it’s ideal for small families. The PAN India installation support ensures a hassle-free setup, making it a convenient choice for homes relying on borewell, tanker, or municipal water.

Specifications

Special feature
8-stage RO+UV purification
Maximum flow rate
15 litres per hour
Model name
Zenora RO UV
Installation type
Wall-mounted
Service benefits
Free service worth 2450

Reasons to buy

Free service benefits included

Retains essential minerals

Reasons to avoid

Small storage capacity

Requires electricity

V-Guard Zenora RO UV Water Purifier | Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2450 | 8 Stage Purification | PAN India Installation | 7 L, Black

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users love its effective filtration, free service benefits, and easy installation. Some mention slow filtration, but overall, it's highly rated.

Why choose this product?

Enjoy advanced purification, free service benefits, and easy installation. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring safe and fresh drinking water.

The Urban Company Native M2 offers hassle-free operation with no service needed for 2 years. Its 10-stage RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline purification ensures safe, mineral-rich water, while the 4-in-1 health booster enhances taste and nutrition. Smart IoT features allow remote monitoring, adding convenience. With an 8L storage capacity and a 2-year warranty (filters included), it’s a low-maintenance, high-tech solution. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, this purifier ensures superior water quality with long-term reliability.

Specifications

Special feature
Smart IoT monitoring
Maximum flow rate
20 litres per hour
Model name
Native M2
Installation type
Wall-mounted
Purification process
10-stage RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline

Reasons to buy

No service required for 2 years

Smart IoT features for remote monitoring

Reasons to avoid

Requires Wi-Fi for smart features

Bulky design

Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users love its low maintenance, smart monitoring, and excellent purification. Some mention large size, but overall, it’s highly reliable.

Why choose this product?

Enjoy smart technology, service-free convenience, and advanced filtration. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring safe and healthy drinking water.

The Aquaguard Marvel NXT ensures pure, great-tasting water with its 10-stage RO+UV+UF purification and Active Copper Technology. It enhances water quality while retaining essential minerals. The Taste Adjuster (MTDS) customises water taste based on the source, ensuring freshness. With up to 60% water savings, it’s an eco-friendly choice. Suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, it guarantees reliable purification with modern technology.

Specifications

Special feature
Active Copper Technology & Taste Adjuster
Maximum flow rate
15 litres per hour
Model name
Marvel NXT
Installation type
Wall-mounted
Water savings
Up to 60%

Reasons to buy

Active Copper enhances water quality

Saves up to 60% water

Reasons to avoid

Requires electricity

No hot water option

Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate its copper-enriched water, efficient purification, and taste adjuster. Some mention water wastage, but overall, it’s highly effective.

Why choose this product?

Enjoy copper-enriched water, customisable taste, and water-saving benefits. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring safe and healthy hydration.

The Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier ensures safe and mineral-rich water with its 8-stage RO+UV+UF Copper purification. The copper infusion boosts immunity, while the mineraliser restores essential nutrients for better health. Its in-tank UV sterilisation keeps stored water fresh and bacteria-free. With a 7-litre storage capacity, it’s ideal for households. The free standard installation adds value, making it a convenient and reliable choice for borewell, tanker, and municipal water.

Specifications

Special feature
Copper purification & in-tank UV sterilisation
Maximum flow rate
12 litres per hour
Model name
Glo Star Copper
Installation type
Wall-mounted
Purification process
8-stage RO+UV+UF+Copper

Reasons to buy

Copper boosts immunity

In-tank UV sterilisation

Reasons to avoid

Small storage capacity

Requires electricity

Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier | Free Standard Installation | 8 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF Copper | Mineraliser | In Tank UV Sterilisation | 7L Storage Capacity | Black

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers love its copper filtration, UV sterilisation, and mineral retention. Some mention slow filtration, but overall, it’s highly reliable.

Why choose this product?

Get copper-enriched, bacteria-free water with essential minerals. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring clean and healthy drinking water.

The Havells AQUAS Water Purifier ensures safe and healthy drinking water with its 5-stage RO+UF purification. The Copper+Zinc+Minerals technology enriches water with essential nutrients for better immunity. With a 7-litre storage capacity, it suits small families. Its modern white and blue design complements any kitchen. Suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, it provides efficient purification while retaining important minerals, making it a reliable choice.

Specifications

Special feature
Copper+Zinc+Minerals technology
Maximum flow rate
12 litres per hour
Model name
AQUAS
Installation type
Wall-mounted
Purification process
5-stage RO+UF

Reasons to buy

Enriches water with essential minerals

Stylish and compact design

Reasons to avoid

Small storage capacity

No UV sterilisation

Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users love its mineral-rich water, compact design, and effective purification. Some mention slow filtration, but overall, it’s a great value.

Why choose this product?

Get mineral-enriched, purified water with an elegant design. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring safe and healthy hydration.

Which is better, RO or UV?

RO removes dissolved salts, heavy metals, and impurities, making it ideal for hard water. UV kills bacteria and viruses but doesn’t remove dissolved contaminants. RO is better for comprehensive purification.

What is good TDS for RO water?

The ideal TDS for RO water is 50-150 ppm, balancing purity and essential minerals. Below 50 ppm may lack minerals, while above 150 ppm can affect taste and health benefits.

What are the disadvantages of RO water?

RO water removes essential minerals, making it less nutritious. It wastes water during purification and requires electricity. Some find its taste flat, and regular maintenance is needed for optimal performance.

Top 3 features of best water purifier for home in March 2025

Best Water Purifier for Home in March 2025MaterialCapacityPurification Method
KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water PurifierPlastic20L
RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control
HUL Pureit Eco Water SaverPlastic10LRO+UV+MF+Mineral
Livpure GLO PRO++Plastic7LRO+UV+UF
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXTPlastic6LRO+UV+UF
Urban Company Native M1Plastic8L
RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline
V-Guard Zenora RO UVPlastic7LRO+UV
Urban Company Native M2Plastic8L
RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline+IoT
Aquaguard Marvel NXTPlastic8L
RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech
Livpure Glo Star CopperPlastic7L
RO+UV+UF Copper+Mineraliser
Havells AQUASPlastic7L
RO+UF+Copper+Zinc+Minerals
Havells Fab AlkalinePlastic7L
RO+UV+Alkaline+Copper+Zinc+Minerals

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best water purifier for home in March 2025

Water source and TDS level: Check if your water comes from a borewell, tanker, or municipal supply. Higher TDS requires RO purification.

Purification technology: Choose RO for high TDS, UV for bacteria removal, and UF for additional filtration.

Storage capacity: A 7-10L purifier is ideal for families, ensuring clean water availability.

Maintenance and filter replacement: Opt for models with low maintenance and long-lasting filters.

Additional features: Look for copper enrichment, mineral retention, and IoT-enabled monitoring for convenience.

FAQs

Question : Which water purifier is best for borewell water?

Ans : RO+UV purifiers are ideal as they remove high TDS and bacteria.

Question : How often should I change the filters?

Ans : Typically every 6–12 months, depending on usage and water quality.

Question : Does RO remove essential minerals?

Ans : Yes, but some models have mineralisers to restore them.

Question : Can I install a water purifier myself?

Ans : Most brands offer free installation; DIY is not recommended.

Question : What is the ideal TDS level for drinking water?

Ans : 50–150 ppm is considered safe and healthy.

Nivedita Mishra

With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.
