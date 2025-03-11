Find the best water purifier for home in March 2025. Explore top 10 picks for safe, pure drinking water, featuring advanced filtration and smart technology.

Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water

Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty

Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black

A water purifier is a must for safe drinking water. Tap, borewell, and tanker water often contain germs, chemicals, and impurities that can harm your health. Even municipal water may have contaminants from sewage, industrial waste, and pesticides.

Hard water is another issue, with excess minerals affecting taste and appliance life. A good water purifier, like RO, UV, or UF models, removes harmful substances while keeping essential minerals. It ensures clean, fresh-tasting water for you and your family. Stay healthy and worry-free with a reliable water purifier—because safe drinking water is essential for a better life!

We have put together a bunch of some of the best water purifiers available on Amazon.

The KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier ensures safe, healthy drinking water with its RO+UV+UF+Alkaline purification system. The TDS control feature retains essential minerals, while the UV LED tank prevents bacterial growth. Its auto-flush system enhances membrane life, ensuring long-lasting performance. With a 20 LPH filtration capacity, it's perfect for large families. Whether your water source is borewell, tanker, or municipal, this purifier delivers fresh, clean, and alkaline-balanced water for better health.

Specifications Special feature Auto flush enhances membrane life Maximum flow rate 20 litres per hour Model name Supreme Alkaline RO Installation type Wall-mounted Purification process RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control Reasons to buy Retains essential minerals UV LED tank keeps water fresh Reasons to avoid Bulky design Requires electricity Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier|RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane|Auto flush feature|20LPH|Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users love its fast purification, alkaline water benefits, and long-lasting filter life. Some mention high maintenance costs but agree on its superior water quality and reliability.

Why choose this product?

Enjoy alkaline-rich water, advanced purification, and long-lasting performance. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring safe and fresh drinking water daily.

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver ensures safe and mineral-rich water with its 7-stage purification system. It features RO+UV+MF technology, effectively removing impurities while retaining essential minerals. A high water-saving design reduces water wastage by up to 60%, making it eco-friendly. With a 10L storage capacity, it’s ideal for large families. Suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, this purifier ensures fresh, clean water with easy wall-mounted or tabletop installation.

Specifications Special feature Up to 60% water savings Maximum flow rate 24 litres per hour Model name Eco Water Saver RO Installation type Tabletop/wall mountable Purification process 7-stage RO+UV+MF+Mineral Reasons to buy Saves up to 60% water Reasons to avoid Requires electricity Bulky design Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate its low water wastage, efficient filtration, and fresh-tasting water. Some mention slow filtration speed, but overall, it’s highly rated for purity.

Why choose this product?

Enjoy eco-friendly water savings, advanced 7-stage purification, and mineral retention. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring safe drinking water daily.

The Livpure GLO PRO++ ensures safe and pure water with its RO+UV+UF purification system. It effectively removes bacteria, viruses, and chemicals while retaining essential minerals. The 7-litre storage capacity provides enough purified water for a small family. It is ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water sources. The purifier also comes with free standard installation, making setup hassle-free. Its sleek black design fits well in modern kitchens, offering both style and functionality.

Specifications Special feature RO+UV+UF multi-stage purification Maximum flow rate 15 litres per hour Model name GLO PRO++ Installation type Wall-mounted Storage capacity 7 litres Reasons to buy Retains essential minerals Free standard installation Reasons to avoid Small storage capacity Requires electricity Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers love its compact design, efficient filtration, and easy installation. Some mention slow filtration speed, but overall, it delivers great water quality.

Why choose this product?

Enjoy advanced purification, mineral-rich water, and compact design. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring fresh and safe drinking water daily.

The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT ensures safe and pure water with its 6-stage RO+UV+UF purification system. It removes impurities while retaining essential minerals for great-tasting water. A free service plan worth ₹2000 adds extra value, ensuring hassle-free maintenance. Designed for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, it provides reliable purification for Indian households. As India’s #1 water purifier brand, Aquaguard delivers trust and quality in every drop.

Specifications Special feature 6-stage RO+UV+UF purification Maximum flow rate 15 litres per hour Model name Sure Delight NXT Installation type Wall-mounted Service plan Free ₹ 2000 service plan Reasons to buy Free service plan included Retains essential minerals Reasons to avoid Requires electricity No hot water option Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users love its efficient purification, reliable service plan, and great taste. Some mention slow filtration, but overall, it's highly recommended.

Why choose this product?

Enjoy trusted purification, essential mineral retention, and free service. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring safe, clean drinking water daily.

The Urban Company Native M1 offers hassle-free purification with no service needed for 2 years. Its 10-stage RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline filtration ensures safe, mineral-rich water while the 4-in-1 health booster enhances taste and nutrition. With an 8L storage capacity, it’s perfect for families. The 2-year warranty (including filters) adds extra value, making it a reliable, low-maintenance choice. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, this purifier provides long-term convenience and superior water quality.

Specifications Special feature No service needed for 2 years Maximum flow rate 20 litres per hour Model name Native M1 Installation type Wall-mounted Purification process 10-stage RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline Reasons to buy No service required for 2 years Copper and alkaline filtration Reasons to avoid Bulky design Requires electricity Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users love its low maintenance, advanced filtration, and mineral-rich water. Some mention large size, but overall, it’s highly convenient.

Why choose this product?

Enjoy service-free convenience, advanced filtration, and essential minerals. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring pure and healthy drinking water.

The V-Guard Zenora ensures safe and pure drinking water with its 8-stage RO+UV purification process. It removes impurities while retaining essential minerals for better health. The free service benefits worth ₹2450 make maintenance cost-effective. With a 7-litre storage capacity, it’s ideal for small families. The PAN India installation support ensures a hassle-free setup, making it a convenient choice for homes relying on borewell, tanker, or municipal water.

Specifications Special feature 8-stage RO+UV purification Maximum flow rate 15 litres per hour Model name Zenora RO UV Installation type Wall-mounted Service benefits Free service worth ₹ 2450 Reasons to buy Free service benefits included Retains essential minerals Reasons to avoid Small storage capacity Requires electricity Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy V-Guard Zenora RO UV Water Purifier | Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2450 | 8 Stage Purification | PAN India Installation | 7 L, Black

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users love its effective filtration, free service benefits, and easy installation. Some mention slow filtration, but overall, it's highly rated.

Why choose this product?

Enjoy advanced purification, free service benefits, and easy installation. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring safe and fresh drinking water.

The Urban Company Native M2 offers hassle-free operation with no service needed for 2 years. Its 10-stage RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline purification ensures safe, mineral-rich water, while the 4-in-1 health booster enhances taste and nutrition. Smart IoT features allow remote monitoring, adding convenience. With an 8L storage capacity and a 2-year warranty (filters included), it’s a low-maintenance, high-tech solution. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, this purifier ensures superior water quality with long-term reliability.

Specifications Special feature Smart IoT monitoring Maximum flow rate 20 litres per hour Model name Native M2 Installation type Wall-mounted Purification process 10-stage RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline Reasons to buy No service required for 2 years Smart IoT features for remote monitoring Reasons to avoid Requires Wi-Fi for smart features Bulky design Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users love its low maintenance, smart monitoring, and excellent purification. Some mention large size, but overall, it’s highly reliable.

Why choose this product?

Enjoy smart technology, service-free convenience, and advanced filtration. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring safe and healthy drinking water.

The Aquaguard Marvel NXT ensures pure, great-tasting water with its 10-stage RO+UV+UF purification and Active Copper Technology. It enhances water quality while retaining essential minerals. The Taste Adjuster (MTDS) customises water taste based on the source, ensuring freshness. With up to 60% water savings, it’s an eco-friendly choice. Suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, it guarantees reliable purification with modern technology.

Specifications Special feature Active Copper Technology & Taste Adjuster Maximum flow rate 15 litres per hour Model name Marvel NXT Installation type Wall-mounted Water savings Up to 60% Reasons to buy Active Copper enhances water quality Saves up to 60% water Reasons to avoid Requires electricity No hot water option Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate its copper-enriched water, efficient purification, and taste adjuster. Some mention water wastage, but overall, it’s highly effective.

Why choose this product?

Enjoy copper-enriched water, customisable taste, and water-saving benefits. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring safe and healthy hydration.

The Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier ensures safe and mineral-rich water with its 8-stage RO+UV+UF Copper purification. The copper infusion boosts immunity, while the mineraliser restores essential nutrients for better health. Its in-tank UV sterilisation keeps stored water fresh and bacteria-free. With a 7-litre storage capacity, it’s ideal for households. The free standard installation adds value, making it a convenient and reliable choice for borewell, tanker, and municipal water.

Specifications Special feature Copper purification & in-tank UV sterilisation Maximum flow rate 12 litres per hour Model name Glo Star Copper Installation type Wall-mounted Purification process 8-stage RO+UV+UF+Copper Reasons to buy Copper boosts immunity In-tank UV sterilisation Reasons to avoid Small storage capacity Requires electricity Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier | Free Standard Installation | 8 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF Copper | Mineraliser | In Tank UV Sterilisation | 7L Storage Capacity | Black

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers love its copper filtration, UV sterilisation, and mineral retention. Some mention slow filtration, but overall, it’s highly reliable.

Why choose this product?

Get copper-enriched, bacteria-free water with essential minerals. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring clean and healthy drinking water.

The Havells AQUAS Water Purifier ensures safe and healthy drinking water with its 5-stage RO+UF purification. The Copper+Zinc+Minerals technology enriches water with essential nutrients for better immunity. With a 7-litre storage capacity, it suits small families. Its modern white and blue design complements any kitchen. Suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, it provides efficient purification while retaining important minerals, making it a reliable choice.

Specifications Special feature Copper+Zinc+Minerals technology Maximum flow rate 12 litres per hour Model name AQUAS Installation type Wall-mounted Purification process 5-stage RO+UF Reasons to buy Enriches water with essential minerals Stylish and compact design Reasons to avoid Small storage capacity No UV sterilisation Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users love its mineral-rich water, compact design, and effective purification. Some mention slow filtration, but overall, it’s a great value.

Why choose this product?

Get mineral-enriched, purified water with an elegant design. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring safe and healthy hydration.

Which is better, RO or UV? RO removes dissolved salts, heavy metals, and impurities, making it ideal for hard water. UV kills bacteria and viruses but doesn’t remove dissolved contaminants. RO is better for comprehensive purification.

What is good TDS for RO water? The ideal TDS for RO water is 50-150 ppm, balancing purity and essential minerals. Below 50 ppm may lack minerals, while above 150 ppm can affect taste and health benefits.

What are the disadvantages of RO water? RO water removes essential minerals, making it less nutritious. It wastes water during purification and requires electricity. Some find its taste flat, and regular maintenance is needed for optimal performance.

Top 3 features of best water purifier for home in March 2025

Best Water Purifier for Home in March 2025 Material Capacity Purification Method KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier Plastic 20L RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Plastic 10L RO+UV+MF+Mineral Livpure GLO PRO++ Plastic 7L RO+UV+UF Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT Plastic 6L RO+UV+UF Urban Company Native M1 Plastic 8L RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline V-Guard Zenora RO UV Plastic 7L RO+UV Urban Company Native M2 Plastic 8L RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline+IoT Aquaguard Marvel NXT Plastic 8L RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech Livpure Glo Star Copper Plastic 7L RO+UV+UF Copper+Mineraliser Havells AQUAS Plastic 7L RO+UF+Copper+Zinc+Minerals Havells Fab Alkaline Plastic 7L RO+UV+Alkaline+Copper+Zinc+Minerals

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best water purifier for home in March 2025 Water source and TDS level: Check if your water comes from a borewell, tanker, or municipal supply. Higher TDS requires RO purification.

Purification technology: Choose RO for high TDS, UV for bacteria removal, and UF for additional filtration.

Storage capacity: A 7-10L purifier is ideal for families, ensuring clean water availability.

Maintenance and filter replacement: Opt for models with low maintenance and long-lasting filters.

Additional features: Look for copper enrichment, mineral retention, and IoT-enabled monitoring for convenience.

Similar articles for you Best water purifiers for clean, fresh and refreshing water every day: top 10 picks

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.