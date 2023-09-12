Best water purifier in India: 10 picks to ensure clean drinking water

Access to clean, and safe drinking water is a fundamental necessity for every household. In India, where water quality can vary greatly from region to region, a reliable water purifier is essential to ensure that the water you consume is free from contaminants and safe for your family's health. With a multitude of water purifiers available in the market, choosing the right one can be a daunting task.

To simplify your search, we've compiled a comprehensive list of the best water purifiers in India. These purifiers employ various technologies, including Reverse Osmosis (RO), Ultraviolet (UV) treatment, and multi-stage filtration, to eliminate impurities, bacteria, viruses, and harmful chemicals, ensuring that the water you drink is of the highest quality.

Let's look at the top 10 water purifiers currently available, highlighting their key features, filtration methods, and suitability for different water sources. This carefully curated selection will guide you in selecting the ideal water purifier to meet your needs and provide your family with access to pure and clean drinking water.

1. HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF Water Purifier

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver is a versatile water purifier designed to meet the diverse water purification needs of Indian households. With a 10-litre capacity and a robust 7-stage purification process, it ensures you get 100% RO water enriched with essential minerals for safe and delicious drinking water. This purifier can handle high TDS levels of up to 2000 ppm, making it suitable for various water sources. Notably, it boasts an impressive water-saving feature, with a recovery rate of up to 60%, helping you conserve water.

Specifications:

Colour: Black

Capacity: 10 litres

Power: 36 watts

Input Water Temperature: 10˚ to 40˚C

Operative Input Voltage: 110 - 240V; 50Hz

Material Tank Type: Food-grade engineered plastic

Pros Cons Advanced 7-stage purification process Consumables and additional accessories not covered in the 1-year warranty High TDS handling capacity

2. HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF 7 stage Water Purifier

The HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF water purifier offers the goodness of copper-infused water with the convenience of free installation. Its intelligent copper auto-cleaning feature ensures continuous freshness, while the proprietary Copper Charge Technology infuses 99.8% pure copper into every glass of water. This 8-litre purifier handles TDS levels up to 2000 ppm, making it suitable for various water sources. With advanced 7-stage purification and antimicrobial properties of copper, it ensures healthy and safe drinking water.

Specifications:

Colour: Black and Copper

Capacity: 8 litres

Power: 60 watts

Input Water Temperature: 10˚ to 40˚C

Operative Input Voltage: 100-300V AC; 50Hz

Material Tank Type: Food-grade engineered plastic

Pros Cons Free installation for added convenience Consumables and additional accessories not covered in the 1-year warranty Unique Copper Charge Technology for copper-infused water Water wastage during the purification process

3. Uptech Copper RO Water Purifier

The Uptech Copper RO Water Purifier offers comprehensive water purification with RO+UV+UF technology and the goodness of copper. It effectively removes dissolved impurities, kills bacteria and viruses, and controls TDS levels. This wall-mountable purifier is suitable for various water sources, ensuring access to safe and pure drinking water. However, it's important to note that installation may incur an additional cost of up to Rs. 500.

Specifications:

Capacity: 12 litres

Purification Technology: RO+UV+UF+Copper+TDS Control

Suitable for: Brackish, tap water, municipal water supply

Installation: Additional cost for technician installation

Pros Cons Comprehensive purification with multiple technologies Additional installation cost Incorporates the goodness of copper

4. Addyz 12L Copper Water Purifier

The Addyz 12L Copper Water Purifier is an affordable choice for clean and healthy drinking water. It features advanced RO+UV+UF purification technology, ensuring the removal of contaminants, pesticides, and harmful microorganisms. The UF+TDS controller allows for efficient purification and taste adjustment. While it offers great cost-effectiveness, keep in mind that extra installation charges may apply, ranging from ₹500 to ₹600 in remote areas.

Specifications:

Purification Technology: RO+UV+UF

UF+TDS Controller for taste enhancement

Suitable for various water sources

Flexible installation: wall-mounted or countertop

RO Membrane works up to 2000 PPM TDS

Pros Cons Affordable and cost-effective Additional installation charges may apply UF+TDS controller for taste adjustment

5. AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline Ro Water Purifier

The AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier is a reliable choice for ensuring safe and sweet drinking water. With its advanced 8-stage purification technology, including RO+UV+TDS+Copper+Mineral, it guarantees the purity of every drop. It offers triple-layered protection against impurities, microorganisms, and heavy metals. This purifier can handle various water sources, making it versatile for home and office use. Its high-quality RO membrane ensures a daily purification capacity of up to 285 litres. With flexible installation options, it's a convenient and efficient choice.

Specifications:

8-stage purification technology

Triple-layered RO+UV+UF protection

Suitable for various water sources

Purification capacity of up to 285 litres per day

TDS control system for mineral retention

Pros Cons Advanced 8-stage purification for safe drinking water Additional installation charges may apply (up to Rs. 500/-) Triple-layered protection against impurities and microorganisms

6. Aqua Ace Alkaline Water Purifier

The Aqua Ace Alkaline water purifier is a versatile and efficient choice for both home and office use. With a generous 15-litre capacity, it ensures a steady supply of clean and safe drinking water. This "Made in India" purifier combines multiple technologies, including RO, UV, UF, and TDS control, to provide crystal-clear and contaminant-free water. It also incorporates the goodness of copper in real time, offering a unique and beneficial feature.

Specifications:

15-litre capacity

Multiple purification technologies

Copper charging for water

Patented Mineral Guard Technology

Suitable for various water sources

Pros Cons Generous 15-litre capacity for ample water supply Booster pump required for low inlet water pressure Multiple purification technologies ensure safe drinking water Additional installation charges may apply (up to Rs. 500/-).

7. Aqua Libra Copper Water Purifier

Looking for a water purifier that offers both performance and convenience? Aqua Libra's Copper + Mineral RO+UV+UF Water Purifier is a strong contender. With a robust 12-litre capacity and real-time copper charging, it ensures you have access to safe and healthy drinking water whenever you need it. This "Made in India" purifier combines multiple purification technologies, including RO, UV, UF, and a Taste Adjuster, to provide crystal-clear and great-tasting water.

Specifications:

12-litre capacity

Multiple purification technologies

Copper charging for water

Taste Adjuster (MTDS) controller

Suitable for various water sources

Pros Cons Generous 12-litre capacity for uninterrupted water supply Additional installation charges may apply (up to Rs. 500/-) Real-time copper charging for health benefits Booster pump required for low inlet water pressure

8. Aquaguard Aura Water Purifier

When it comes to water purification in India, Aquaguard has long been a trusted name, and the Aquaguard Aura water purifier lives up to that reputation. This black beauty offers an impressive 7-litre storage tank and eight stages of purification, ensuring your drinking water is not only safe but also tastes great. It employs RO, UV, and UF technologies to eliminate contaminants, and the Taste Adjuster lets you customize the flavour based on your water source.

Specifications:

7-litre storage tank

RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster (MTDS) technology

Patented Active Copper+Zinc Booster Technology

Patented Mineral Guard Technology

Suitable for various water sources

Saves up to 60% water

Pros Cons Trusted brand synonymous with water purification in India Additional installation charges may apply Patented technologies like Active Copper+Zinc Booster and Mineral Guard Requires electricity for dispensing purified water

9. KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier

Imagine having a reliable water purifier that ensures your family's health by providing pure drinking water. The KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier does just that and more. With a multi-stage purification process involving RO, UF, and TDS control, it eliminates impurities and maintains essential minerals in your drinking water. The in-tank UV LED keeps the water pure for longer. Its compact, wall-mounted design saves space, making it ideal for domestic use. Plus, it's fully automatic, ensuring you never run out of pure water.

Specifications:

RO+UF+TDS Control purification

8-litre capacity, 20 litres per hour purification rate

Wall-mounted, space-saving design

Fully automatic operation with auto-on and auto-off

Vertically mounted SMPS for protection

Pros Cons Multi-stage purification for pure and safe drinking water Pre-filter not included, which may require additional purchase Fully automatic operation for convenience Requires electricity for operation

10. Aquaguard Ritz Water Purifier

Elegance meets functionality in the Aquaguard Ritz Water Purifier with its stainless steel tank and advanced purification technology. This purifier boasts an 8-stage purification process that includes RO, UV, and MTDS, ensuring your water is free from contaminants. The stainless steel tank not only adds to its aesthetics but is also corrosion-free and durable. With its patented Active Copper+Zinc Booster and Mineral Guard Technology, it offers a perfect blend of safe and healthy water. Plus, it saves up to 60% of water compared to ordinary purifiers, making it a smart choice for your home.

Specifications:

RO+UV+MTDS purification

Stainless steel tank

5.5-litre storage capacity

Wall-mounted or countertop installation

LED indicators for power, tank full, and service due

Pros Cons Elegant stainless steel tank Consumables like filters may not be covered under warranty Patented technologies ensure water is rich in essential minerals

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF 7-stage purification TDS control system High purification capacity (20 litres/hour) HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF 7 stage Copper charge technology UF+TDS controller High-quality filters Uptech Copper RO Water Purifier RO+UV+UF+Copper+TDS control Adjustable TDS levels Suitable for various water sources Addyz 12L Copper Water Purifier UF+TDS controller 12-stage purification 12-liter storage capacity AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline Ro Water Purifier 8-stage purification Alkaline technology TDS adjustment Aqua Ace Alkaline Water Purifier UF+TDS controller Advanced RO+UV+UF purification technology Suitable for homes and kitchens Aqua Libra Copper Water Purifier RO+UV+Taste Adjuster (MTDS) Stainless steel tank Suitable for all water sources (TDS up to 2000 PPM) Aquaguard Aura Water Purifier RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster (MTDS)+Copper & Zinc High storage capacity Dispensing purified water without electricity KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier RO+UF+TDS Control High purification capacity (20 litres/hour) Fully automatic operation with auto-on/off function Aquaguard Ritz Water Purifier RO+UV+Taste Adjuster (MTDS)+Copper & Zinc Booster Stainless steel tank Suitable for all water sources (TDS up to 2000 PPM)

Best value for money

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF Water Purifier stands out as the best value for money due to its 7-stage purification process, TDS control system, and high purification capacity, all at an affordable price point. It ensures safe and clean drinking water without compromising on quality.

Best overall product

The Aquaguard Aura Water Purifier offers a comprehensive solution with RO, UV, UF, Taste Adjuster (MTDS), and Copper & Zinc technologies. It combines high storage capacity and the ability to dispense purified water without electricity. This makes it suitable for various water sources and ensures safe drinking water at all times.

How to find the best water purifier in India?

To find the best water purifier in India, consider your water source and quality. Look for purifiers with multiple purification technologies like RO, UV, and UF for comprehensive filtration. Assess the storage capacity based on your family's needs. Check for features like TDS control, copper infusion, and maintenance requirements. Read customer reviews and compare prices to ensure value for money. Trusted brands like Aquaguard, KENT, and Pureit often offer reliable options. Lastly, prioritize certifications for contaminant removal, such as ISI and BIS, to guarantee the purifier's effectiveness.

FAQs

Question : What is the difference between RO, UV, and UF purification?

Ans : RO removes dissolved impurities, UV deactivates microorganisms, and UF filters out physical contaminants.

Question : How often should I replace the filters in my water purifier?

Ans : Filter replacement frequency varies but is typically every 6 to 12 months. Refer to the manufacturer's guidelines.

Question : Can I use a water purifier for borewell water with high TDS levels?

Ans : Yes, but choose a purifier with a high TDS tolerance and consider using a water softener if needed.

Question : Do water purifiers consume a lot of electricity?

Ans : Most modern purifiers are energy-efficient, and their power consumption is relatively low.

Question : Are there any annual maintenance costs for water purifiers?

Ans : Yes, there can be maintenance costs for filter replacements and periodic servicing.

