Best water purifier: Top 10 options to ensure healthy drinking water

In a world where access to clean drinking water is becoming increasingly challenging, the importance of water purifiers in our daily lives cannot be overstated. These appliances play a crucial role in safeguarding our health by removing contaminants from water, a necessity in many households today due to the health risks associated with impure water. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The necessity for water purification stems from the presence of various contaminants in water sources. These can range from physical impurities to chemical toxins, biological agents, and heavy metals, each carrying significant health risks. With the rise in global pollution levels, water quality has seen a marked decline, making effective water purification methods more important than ever.

The evolution of water purification technology has been remarkable. From rudimentary filters to sophisticated systems employing Reverse Osmosis (RO), Ultraviolet (UV), and Ultrafiltration (UF) technologies, these advancements have greatly improved our ability to remove a wide array of harmful contaminants, thereby enhancing the safety and quality of drinking water.

We aim to guide you through the top 10 water purifiers currently available, selected based on various criteria including purification technology, efficiency, storage capacity, ease of maintenance, and cost-effectiveness. These factors are crucial in determining the suitability of a water purifier for your specific needs.

The market offers a diverse range of water purifiers, from convenient countertop models to comprehensive under-sink units and whole-house systems. What sets these purifiers apart are features such as their ability to retain essential minerals, Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) controllers, varying storage capacities, and smart maintenance indicators. These features not only ensure the quality of water but also add to the convenience and user experience. The right water purifier for you is one that not only meets your needs but also contributes to the health and well-being of your household.

1. Urban Company Native M1 Copper Water Purifier

The Urban Company Native M1 Copper Water Purifier comes with an innovative 10-stage filtration process, combining RO, UV, UF, and MTDS technologies, enhanced with copper and alkaline. The water purifier is able to effectively handle various water sources, including tanker, borewell, and municipal. This makes it versatile for different usage. The highlight is its 2-year service-free operation, saving significant maintenance costs. With an 8L capacity and a 2-year warranty, it's well-suited for medium-sized families. However, the reliance on electricity for all operations and the initial cost might be a concern for some users. Ideal for those seeking long-term cost efficiency and comprehensive water purification.

Specifications of Urban Company Native M1 Copper Water Purifier:

Capacity: 8 Litres

Filtration: 10-stage with RO+UV+UF+MTDS, Copper & Alkaline

Warranty: 2 Years (Filters Included)

Additional: Requires service only once in 2 years, US FDA certified

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long 2-year filter life with minimal service High upfront cost Comprehensive 10-stage purification with copper Reliance on electricity for operation

2. Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier

Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier elevates the water purification experience with smart IoT features and a 10-stage filtration process. The water purifier comes with an ability to monitor water quality, filter health, and consumption through the Urban Company App making it particularly impressive. Its auto dispensing modes and taste adjuster further enhance user convenience. The 2-year zero-cost warranty and long filter life offer economic benefits. However, its dependency on an active power supply for dispensing water and the need for app connectivity may not suit everyone who is looking for a simple water filtration system. This water purifier is perfect for tech-savvy households looking for a smart, efficient water purification solution.

Specifications of Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier:

Capacity: 8 Litres

Filtration: 10-stage with RO+UV+UF+Copper+Minerals, Taste Adjuster

Warranty: 2 Years

Additional: Smart IoT features, Auto Dispensing, Requires active power supply

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Smart IoT features for enhanced monitoring Requires continuous power supply Advanced 10-stage filtration with taste adjuster Dependence on app for full functionality

3. Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT offers a reliable water purification solution with its 4-stage RO+UV technology and a taste adjuster. Its 6L storage capacity makes it suitable for small to medium-sized families. The LED indicators for tank full, service due, and cartridge replacement add to its user-friendliness making it accessible even to non-tech savvy users. The ability to dispense purified water even without electricity is a significant advantage for areas with power supply issues. However, the lower storage capacity may not be enough for larger households, and the purifier's efficiency with very high TDS levels might be limited. This model is ideal for those needing a basic yet effective water purifier from a trusted brand.

Specifications of Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier:

Capacity: 6 Litres

Filtration: 4-stage with RO+UV+Taste Adjuster (MTDS)

Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive

Additional: Suitable for all water sources, LED indicators, can dispense without electricity

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient 4-stage purification with taste adjuster Lower storage capacity for larger families LED indicators and dispensing without electricity May struggle with very high TDS levels

4. Havells AQUAS Water Purifier

The Havells AQUAS Water Purifier is a compact and efficient solution for water purification. It features a 100% RO and UF purification process, enhanced by dual mineral and bacteriostatic taste enhancers. The removable transparent tank is convenient for cleaning, and the zero-splash water flow controller faucet adds to the overall hygiene. Its compact design is suitable for various mounting options. However, its 7L capacity may not be sufficient for larger families, and some users might miss advanced features like smart connectivity. Ideal for those looking for a straightforward, easy-to-maintain purifier with essential purification capabilities.

Specifications of Havells AQUAS Water Purifier:

Purification Method: RO+UF

Capacity: 7 Litres

Additional Features: Copper+Zinc+Minerals, Compact Design, Transparent Tank

Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient dual mineral purification Limited capacity for larger families Hygienic with removable tank and zero-splash faucet Lacks advanced smart features

5. HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF stands out with its high 10L capacity and advanced 7-stage purification process. This water purifier is particularly notable for its high water-saving rate, claiming to save up to 80 glasses of water daily compared to ordinary ROs. It's designed to handle multiple sources of water, suitable for a wide range of TDS levels. However, its large size might not be ideal for smaller kitchens, and the need for a power source for optimal functionality can be a limitation during power cuts. Perfect for environmentally conscious households looking for a high-capacity, efficient water purifier.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF:

Capacity: 10 Litres

Purification Method: RO+UV+MF

Additional Features: High water-saving rate, suitable for multiple water sources

Warranty: 1 Year

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High 10L capacity suitable for larger families Bulky size may not fit in smaller kitchens Advanced 7-stage purification with high water-saving rate Requires power source for full functionality

6. KENT Supreme Copper RO Water Purifier

KENT Supreme Copper RO Water Purifier offers a comprehensive purification solution with its multiple-stage process, including RO, UV, UF, Copper, and TDS control. The UV LED light in the storage tank ensures the water remains bacteria-free. The Zero Water Wastage Technology is a significant feature, appealing to environmentally conscious users. However, the 8L capacity and 20 LPH flow rate might be limiting for very large households, and the need for wall mounting may not suit all kitchen setups. Ideal for those seeking an all-encompassing purifier with the added health benefits of copper.

Specifications of KENT Supreme Copper RO Water Purifier:

Purification: RO+UV+UF+Copper+TDS Control

Capacity: 8 Litres, Flow Rate: 20 LPH

Additional Features: Zero Water Wastage, UV LED Tank

Warranty: 1 Year + 3 Years Free Service

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multiple purification processes with copper infusion Capacity may not be sufficient for very large families Zero Water Wastage Technology for environmental friendliness Requires wall mounting, limiting flexibility

7. Havells Gracia FAB Alkaline Water Purifier

The Havells Gracia FAB Alkaline Water Purifier is an innovative and sophisticated appliance. Its 8-stage purification process, delivering alkaline water with a pH of 8 to 10, is a standout feature for health-conscious consumers. The option to dispense hot, warm, and ambient water makes it versatile for different needs. The touch display and child lock protection add to its modernity and safety. However, its 6.5L stainless steel tank, while hygienic, may not meet the needs of larger households. The advanced features like temperature guide and purification monitoring cater to a tech-savvy audience, making it ideal for modern kitchens.

Specifications of Havells Gracia FAB Alkaline Water Purifier:

Capacity: 6.5 Litres

Purification: 8-stage with RO+UV+Alkaline

Additional Features: Hot/Warm/Ambient water, Touch Display, Child Lock

Tank Material: Stainless Steel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Alkaline water purification with pH adjustment Smaller tank capacity for larger families Advanced features like temperature guide and touch display Higher price point for advanced features

8. Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) Water Purifier

Aquaguard Aura is a comprehensive water purifier that combines multiple technologies – RO, UV, UF, and MTDS – to ensure safe and healthy drinking water. Its active copper and zinc booster infuses beneficial minerals, enhancing the water's taste and health benefits. With 7L storage and 8 stages of purification, it's suitable for various water sources and households with moderate needs. The LED indicators for tank full and service due add convenience. However, its reliance on electricity may be a limitation during power cuts, and the need for regular maintenance could be a concern for some. Ideal for families seeking a balance of safety, taste, and health benefits in their water purifier.

Specifications of Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) Water Purifier:

Capacity: 7 Litres

Purification: RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS)

Additional Features: Active Copper+Zinc Booster, LED Indicators

Suitable for: Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multi-stage purification with mineral booster Relies on electricity for operation Suitable for different water sources Regular maintenance required

9. HUL Pureit Advanced RO + MF 6 Stage Water Purifier

The HUL Pureit Advanced RO + MF Water Purifier is a reliable and efficient choice for ensuring safe drinking water. Its 6-stage purification process provides thorough filtration, making it suitable for various water types. The 7L capacity caters well to small and medium-sized families. Its smart auto-shut off feature ensures purity, and the power-saving mode is a thoughtful addition. However, its basic design might not appeal to those looking for advanced technological features, and the capacity might fall short for larger households. Perfect for those in need of a straightforward, effective water purifier.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Advanced RO + MF 6 Stage Water Purifier:

Capacity: 7 Litres

Purification: RO + MF, 6-stage process

Additional Features: Smart Auto-Shut Off, Power Saving Mode

Suitable for: Multiple water sources

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective 6-stage purification process Basic design with limited advanced features Smart auto-shut off for safety and purity 7L capacity might not be enough for larger families

10. Livpure Glo Star RO+In-Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser Water Purifier

Livpure Glo Star stands out for its 7-stage advanced purification, ensuring clean and mineral-enriched drinking water. The in-tank UV sterilization is a unique feature, maintaining the water's purity over time. Its mineralizer maintains essential minerals, promoting health benefits. The sleek design with LED indicators complements modern kitchens, and the 7L storage capacity is adequate for medium-sized families. However, the need for regular maintenance and the reliance on electricity might be drawbacks for some. Ideal for those who prioritize water quality and aesthetic appeal in a water purifier.

Specifications of Livpure Glo Star RO+In-Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser Water Purifier:

Capacity: 7 Litres

Purification: 7-stage with RO+In-Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser

Additional Features: In-tank UV Sterilization, Mineraliser, LED Display

Suitable for: Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced 7-stage purification with mineralizer Regular maintenance required In-tank UV sterilization for prolonged purity Reliance on electricity for operation

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Filtration Technology & Stages Capacity Additional Features 1. Urban Company Native M1 Copper RO+UV+UF+MTDS, 10-stage 8 Litres 2-year filter life, Copper & Alkaline boosted 2. Urban Company Native M2 RO+UV+UF+Copper, 10-stage 8 Litres Smart IoT features, Taste Adjuster 3. Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV RO+UV, 4-stage 6 Litres Taste Adjuster (MTDS), LED Indicators 4. Havells AQUAS RO+UF 7 Litres Copper+Zinc+Minerals, Compact Design 5. HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF RO+UV+MF, 7-stage 10 Litres High water-saving rate 6. KENT Supreme Copper RO RO+UV+UF+Copper+TDS Control 8 Litres Zero Water Wastage Technology 7. Havells Gracia FAB Alkaline RO+UV+Alkaline, 8-stage 6.5 Litres Hot/Warm/Ambient water, Touch Display 8. Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) RO+UV+UF+MTDS, 8-stage 7 Litres Active Copper+Zinc Booster 9. HUL Pureit Advanced RO + MF RO+MF, 6-stage 7 Litres Smart Auto-Shut Off, Power Saving Mode 10. Livpure Glo Star RO+In-Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser RO+UV+UF+Mineraliser, 7-stage 7 Litres In-tank UV Sterilization, Mineraliser

Best value for money The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF stands out as the best value for money. With a 10L capacity and a 7-stage purification process, it is perfect for larger families. Its high water-saving rate makes it economical in the long run, and the ability to handle multiple sources of water enhances its versatility.

Best overall product The Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier is the best overall product. Its advanced 10-stage filtration process, combined with smart IoT features, places it at the forefront of modern water purification technology. The inclusion of a taste adjuster and its ability to cater to various water sources make it highly efficient and adaptable to different household needs.

How to find the best water purifier? To find the best water purifier, start by determining the quality of your water source and the level of contaminants it contains. Choose a purifier with the appropriate filtration technology (RO, UV, UF, etc.) to address these contaminants. Consider the capacity of the purifier based on your family size and daily water consumption. Look for additional features like mineralizers or copper enrichment if you seek enhanced water quality. Evaluate the maintenance requirements, filter life, and warranty offered by the manufacturer. Lastly, consider energy efficiency and the overall cost, including initial investment and long-term maintenance expenses, to ensure it fits within your budget.

FAQs Question : How often do water purifier filters need to be replaced? Ans : Filter replacement frequency depends on the water quality and usage but typically ranges from 6 months to a year. Question : Can water purifiers remove all types of contaminants? Ans : Most high-quality purifiers can remove a wide range of contaminants, but it's essential to choose a model based on the specific contaminants in your water source. Question : Is boiled water better than purified water? Ans : While boiling kills microbes, it doesn't remove chemicals or heavy metals. Purified water is generally safer as it addresses a broader range of contaminants. Question : Do I need a water purifier if I have municipal water? Ans : Yes, as municipal water can still contain impurities like chlorine and lead, a purifier ensures additional safety. Question : Are RO water purifiers wasteful? Ans : Traditional RO purifiers do waste some water, but many modern units come with technologies to reduce or recycle this waste.

