The best water purifier for home ensures pure, safe, and mineral-rich water with advanced purification, long filter life, and smart features, offering a hassle-free and efficient solution for clean drinking water. Read on.

Aquaguard Aura 2X Life, Needs No Service for 2 Years | Unconditional Warranty for 2 Years (Filters included) | 8-Stage Purification | RO+UV+Active Copper+Taste Adjuster |Suitable for all Water Sources

Dealing with hard water or high TDS levels? An RO water purifier is the perfect solution. Clean drinking water is non-negotiable, and the best water purifier for home ensures every sip is pure and safe. With so many options out there, choosing the best water purifier can get confusing. RO water purifiers are a top choice, removing impurities, bacteria, and harmful chemicals with ease.

This guide breaks down the best options based on features, budget, and filtration technology. No more second-guessing your water quality, just bring home a reliable purifier and enjoy clean, healthy water every day. Let’s explore the pros and cons of various models, discuss filtration technologies, and ultimately help you find the best water purifier to keep your family hydrated and healthy.

The KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier is one of the best water purifiers for home, ensuring clean and healthy drinking water. With RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control, it removes harmful impurities like arsenic, rust, pesticides, and fluorides while eliminating bacteria and viruses. The alkaline feature enhances the pH level up to 9.5, helping to reduce acidity and improve overall health. A UV LED storage tank keeps purified water fresh and bacteria-free. With a 20 LPH purification capacity and an auto-flush feature, it is a great RO water purifier for borewell, tanker, or municipal water.

Specifications Material Food grade material plastic Capacity 8 litres Colour White Dimensions 40L x 25W x 52.5H cm Reasons to buy Multi-stage purification for safe drinking water Alkaline water enhances health benefits Reasons to avoid Maintenance costs may be high Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier|RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane|Auto flush feature|20LPH|Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the purifier’s quality, easy installation, and pure water. Some feel mixed about its value, functionality, and water quality.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for advanced purification, alkaline health benefits, and a reliable solution to ensure safe, mineral-rich drinking water at home.

With a long-lasting cartridge and smart LED indicators, this is one of the best water purifiers for home. Its 6-stage purification eliminates bacteria, viruses, and harmful chemicals, making it suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water. RO Maxx Technology removes contaminants like lead, mercury, and microplastics, while UV E-Boiling ensures water is as safe as boiling for 20 minutes. The ultra-filtration stage enhances clarity by removing fine particles.

Specifications Material Plastic Capacity 10 litres Colour Black Dimensions 32L x 27W x 48H cm Reasons to buy 6-stage purification for superior filtration UV E-Boiling ensures high safety standards Reasons to avoid Wall-mounted or countertop installation only Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the purifier’s ease of use and efficiency but note concerns about water wastage.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you want a high-performance RO water purifier with advanced filtration, long-lasting reliability, and intelligent monitoring for pure drinking water at home.

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver is all about being eco-friendly and efficient, saving up to 60% more water than regular RO systems. It has a 7-stage purification system that removes impurities while keeping essential minerals like Calcium and Magnesium, so you get healthier drinking water. The UV sterilization feature takes out 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, ensuring your water is safe.The Smartsense indicators will give you a heads-up before the filter needs changing.

Specifications Material Plastic Capacity 10 litres Colour Black Dimensions 36L x 29.4W x 48.8H cm Reasons to buy Large 10-litre storage capacity Alerts for timely filter replacement Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The purifier’s water quality, service, and installation impress buyers, though some mention leakage concerns and debate its overall value.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for a high-efficiency, water-saving solution that provides safe, mineral-rich drinking water for your home.

The Livpure GLO PRO++ isn’t just one of the best water purifiers, it’s your home’s personal water bodyguard! With a 7-stage purification system, it kicks out impurities, bacteria, and viruses, while keeping the good minerals intact. The UV disinfection zaps away invisible threats, and the Ultra Filtration ensures every sip is clean and fresh. No weird smells either—thanks to the post-carbon filter, which keeps your water tasting crisp. Plus, with free installation and on-demand service, you don’t have to put much effort.

Specifications Material Plastic Capacity 7 litres Colour Black Dimensions 29L x 25.6W x 50H cm Reasons to buy Post-carbon filter removes bad odours and improves taste Retains essential minerals for healthier drinking water Reasons to avoid Plastic build may not feel premium Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the purifier’s quality and taste, but opinions vary on service, value, and occasional water leakage issues.

Why choose this product?

If you want a hassle-free, multi-stage water purifier that delivers clean, safe, and great-tasting water while keeping essential minerals, this is a solid choice.

The Urban Company Native M1 is designed for those who want pure water without constant maintenance. With a 10-stage purification process, it removes contaminants while adding copper, alkaline minerals, and essential nutrients. The in-tank UV protection works round the clock, ensuring that your stored water stays safe. Unlike many purifiers, this one comes with a 2-year filter life, so you won’t have to worry about frequent servicing. If you need a high-performance, low-maintenance solution, this is amongst the best water purifiers for home.

Specifications Material Polypropylene Capacity 8 litres Colour Black Dimensions 33.5L x 25.2W x 62.2H cm Reasons to buy Copper and alkaline booster for added health benefits 2-year filter life reduces maintenance costs Reasons to avoid Large size may take up more space Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed with the purifier’s efficiency, stylish design, and affordability. They highlight its good taste, seamless setup, and low service costs.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for hassle-free, long-lasting purified water. It keeps your water clean, enriched, and safe, minimising the need for frequent servicing.

Say hello to hassle-free water purification with the Aquaguard Aura 2X Life! This feature-packed purifier offers an impressive 2-year service-free operation, thanks to its Dual Layer Filter Technology (DLFT). With 8-stage purification, Active Copper Technology, and a Taste Adjuster, you get clean, great-tasting water from any source. Plus, its water-saving RO technology reduces wastage by 50%, making it an eco-friendly choice.

Specifications Material Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Capacity 7 litres Colour Black Dimensions 31L x 25W x 46H cm Reasons to buy Patented Active Copper Technology for added health benefits Taste Adjuster ensures water tastes just right Reasons to avoid Limited to 7L storage capacity Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Aura 2X Life, Needs No Service for 2 Years | Unconditional Warranty for 2 Years (Filters included) | 8-Stage Purification | RO+UV+Active Copper+Taste Adjuster |Suitable for all Water Sources

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers prefer the purifier’s easy setup, good taste, and value. The taste adjuster and compact design are a plus, but opinions on water and build quality vary.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you want a low-maintenance, high-performance RO purifier with long-lasting filters, copper-enriched water, and minimal water wastage.

The AO Smith Z9 is a game-changer with instant hot water dispensing, making it perfect for tea, coffee, or quick cooking. It features 100% RO+SCMT purification, ensuring that every drop is baby-safe and free from harmful contaminants. The 8-stage filtration process removes impurities while MIN-TECH technology restores essential minerals for healthy, great-tasting water. Plus, it’s designed with sustainability in mind, saving up to 55% more water compared to regular RO purifiers.

Specifications Material Plastic Capacity 10 litres Colour Black Dimensions 14.5L x 12.8W x 19H cm Reasons to buy Instant hot water at 45°C and 80°C for convenience 55% water savings for an eco-friendly solution Reasons to avoid Bulkier design compared to basic purifiers Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy AO Smith Z9 Instant Hot+Normal Water Purifier for Home with MIN-TECH |Baby-Safe Water | 10L Storage | 8-Stage Purification |100% RO + SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Tech) | 55% Water Savings

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The purifier’s efficiency, quality water, and user-friendly design impress buyers. While installation is easy, some debate its overall value.

Why choose this product?

Select this if you want pure, mineral-rich water and instant hot water readily available – the best RO purifier for home.

The Havells AQUAS is regarded as one of the best water purifiers for homes. This compact and efficient water purifier designed to deliver safe and healthy drinking water. With 100% RO & UF purification, it ensures that impurities, bacteria, and chemicals are effectively removed. The copper, zinc, and mineral infusion enhances the water’s nutritional value, while the dual mineral & bacteriostatic taste enhancer ensures great-tasting water. Its removable transparent tank makes cleaning easy, and the zero splash faucet prevents spillage.

Specifications Material Plastic Capacity 7 litres Colour White Dimensions 38.2L x 27.3W x 49H cm Reasons to buy Removable transparent tank for easy cleaning Zero splash water flow controller for mess-free dispensing Reasons to avoid Limited 7L storage capacity Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the purifier’s build, water quality, and affordability. Its unique design and easy installation make it a great home addition.

Why choose this product?

This is a budget-friendly, mineral-enriched RO+UF purifier with a compact design and easy maintenance.

Is RO better than UV in a water purifier? RO purification is ideal for removing dissolved impurities like arsenic, lead, and heavy metals, making it the best water purifier for areas with high TDS levels. UV, on the other hand, kills bacteria and viruses but doesn’t remove chemicals or dissolved solids. For complete protection, a combination of both works best.

How often should I change the filters in a water purifier? For the best water purifier, filters usually last 6-12 months, depending on usage and water quality. Some advanced models for 2025 now offer filters that last up to two years, with smart alerts to remind you when it’s time for a replacement, ensuring consistent water purity.

Can a water purifier improve the taste of water? Yes, the best water purifier for homes improves taste by removing unpleasant odours, chlorine, and other impurities. Many modern purifiers also feature mineralisers that add back essential minerals like calcium and magnesium, enhancing both the taste and health benefits of your drinking water.

Factors to consider before buying the best water purifier for home Water Quality: Check TDS levels and contamination to choose RO, UV, or UF purification.

Purification Technology: RO for high TDS, UV for bacteria, and UF for sediment removal.

Storage Capacity: Ideal capacity is 7-10L for uninterrupted water supply.

Maintenance & Filter Life: Opt for models with long-lasting filters and low service needs.

Water Wastage: Choose water-saving RO models to minimise waste.

Additional Features: Look for copper infusion, mineral retention, and taste adjusters.

Top 3 features of the best water purifier for home

Best water purifier for home Material Purification Method Special features KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier Food grade material plastic RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Enhances PH, Boosts Immunity, TDS Adjustment Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier Plastic Reverse Osmosis, Ultraviolet, Ultra Filtration Energy Saving, LED Indicators HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Plastic Reverse Osmosis, Ultraviolet Up to 60% Water Savings Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home Plastic Reverse Osmosis LED Indications, Taste Enhancer Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier Polypropylene RO+UV boosted with Copper, Minerals & Alkaline 10-Stage Purifier, 4-in-1 Health Booster Aquaguard Aura 2X Life Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Reverse Osmosis, Ultraviolet Taste Adjuster, Change Filter Indicator, 8-Stage Purification AO Smith Z9 Instant Hot+Normal Water Purifier for Home Plastic Reverse Osmosis Silver Charged Membrane Tech, 55% Water Savings Havells AQUAS Water Purifier Plastic Activated Carbon Transparent tank, Compact design

Similar articles for you Best Aquaguard water purifiers: Choose from our selection of top 9 options for safe drinking water at home

FAQs Question : Which water purifier is best for borewell water? Ans : A RO+UV+UF water purifier is the best water purifier for home using borewell water, as it removes high TDS, heavy metals, and bacteria. Question : How much maintenance does a water purifier need? Ans : The best water purifiers require filter changes every 6-24 months, depending on usage and water quality. Some new models need no service for 2 years. Question : What is the ideal storage capacity for a home water purifier? Ans : For a family, a 7-10L tank is ideal in the best water purifier for home, ensuring a steady supply of purified water. Question : Do all water purifiers remove TDS? Ans : Only RO purifiers effectively reduce TDS, making them the best water purifiers for areas with high dissolved impurities.