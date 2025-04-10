Best water purifiers in India April 2025: Which one saves maintenance costs while providing pure, safe drinking water?

|Product
Best overall purifierUrban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year WarrantyView Details
₹18,499
RO+UV+UF water purifierLivpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | BlackView Details
₹7,199
Smart RO purifierPureit Vital Plus RO+UV+MP+Mineral | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 6 Stage | 7L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | FiltraPower | Wall Mountable | BlackView Details
₹12,499
HUL Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | INR 4000 Off on Exchange | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & CopperView Details
₹21,490
KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier|RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane|Auto flush feature|20LPH|Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal WaterView Details
₹14,499
Safe drinking water is non negotiable but who wants the headache of constant maintenance. With so many purifiers on the market, finding one that keeps water clean without endless filter changes or service calls can be tricky. The goal is not just purification, it is choosing a system that works efficiently without adding to your to-do list.
From advanced RO systems to efficient UV+UF+RO purifiers, each has its strengths. Some promise top tier filtration but demand frequent upkeep, while others deliver safe water with minimal intervention. This guide explores the best water purifiers in India April 2025, helping you pick one that saves time, effort, and maintenance costs while keeping every sip fresh and safe.
Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier ensures pure, safe drinking water with RO, UV, Copper, and Alkaline filtration. Its 10 stage purification system maintains essential minerals, while smart IoT features track water quality and filter health. With an 8 litre capacity and 2 year no service warranty, it helps save on maintenance costs. If you’re looking for the best water purifiers in India April 2025, this one makes every drop count, delivering clean, safe, and fresh water with zero worries for your home.
No service needed for 2 years
4-in-1 health booster
Slightly bulky design
Requires power for operation
Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its low maintenance and advanced purification, but some mention it occupies counter space.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for those seeking pure drinking water with low maintenance and smart features among the best water purifiers in India April 2025.
The Livpure GLO Pro++ Water Purifier ensures clean drinking water with its RO+UV+UF purification system. Designed for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, it effectively removes impurities while retaining essential minerals. With a 7 litre storage capacity, it provides a steady water supply for households. As one of the best water purifiers in India April 2025, it offers free standard installation and hassle free operation for daily use. So, why wait? Bring home this product as it costs less maintenance than many other purifiers while ensuring safe and clean drinking water every day.
Multi-stage purification (RO+UV+UF)
7L storage, suitable for families
Requires electricity
No copper infusion
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its efficient filtration, easy installation, and good water taste. Some mention maintenance costs over time.
Why choose this product?
It’s ideal for homes needing safe drinking water with multi-layer filtration across different water sources.
Looking for clean, mineral rich drinking water without worrying about wastage? The Pureit Vital Plus ensures deep purification with 6 stage RO+UV+MF+Mineral filtration, removing contaminants while retaining essential minerals. Its 7 litre storage meets household needs, and up to 60% water savings makes it an eco conscious choice. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, this purifier fits into any kitchen with its wall mountable design, offering safe and refreshing water every day. Ranked among the best water purifiers in India April 2025, it’s a trusted option for healthier hydration.
6-stage filtration for pure water
Saves up to 60% water
No hot water option
Requires power to operate
Pureit Vital Plus RO+UV+MP+Mineral | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 6 Stage | 7L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | FiltraPower | Wall Mountable | Black
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its clean water taste and smart water saving feature. Some mention installation delays, but performance remains top-notch.
Why choose this product?
Ranked among the best water purifiers in India in April 2025, this model balances purity, smart water conservation, and hassle-free use.
Get pure, mineral enriched water with the HUL Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral purifier. Designed for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, it removes contaminants while adding the benefits of copper. The 7 stage purification system ensures every sip is safe and refreshing. With an 8 litre storage tank, your family gets a steady supply without interruptions. If you are searching for the best water purifiers in India April 2025, this model stands out for its reliable filtration and user-friendly design.
7-stage purification for cleaner water
Copper infusion for added health benefits
No smart display
Filter replacement cost
HUL Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers really praise the water taste and purification quality, but some mention installation delays.
Why choose this product?
Among the best water purifiers in India April 2025, this model ensures safe, mineral-rich drinking water with minimal maintenance.
Ensure clean and purified water with the Kent Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier. Featuring RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control, it effectively removes impurities while maintaining essential minerals. The .0001 micron RO membrane ensures thorough filtration, while the auto flush feature extends membrane life. With a 20 LPH purification rate, it caters to households of all sizes. If you are looking for the best water purifiers in India April 2025, this model stands out with its advanced multi stage purification and alkaline water benefits.
Alkaline water benefits for better health
Auto flush system prolongs membrane life
Higher water wastage
Bulky design
KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier|RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane|Auto flush feature|20LPH|Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the alkaline water quality and filtration process, but some mention water wastage as a drawback.
Why choose this product?
Among the best water purifiers in India April 2025, this purifier ensures safe drinking water with added alkaline benefits.
Enjoy safe, mineral enriched drinking water with the Aquaguard Aura. Designed to eliminate harmful impurities while retaining essential minerals like copper and zinc, it ensures every sip is refreshing and healthy. The multi stage purification process tackles contaminants from various water sources, making it reliable for homes with borewell, tanker, or municipal supply. With its 7 litre storage capacity, you’ll always have clean water ready for your family. One of the best water purifiers in India April 2025, it’s built for health conscious households.
Active Copper & Zinc for added health benefits
MTDS taste adjuster improves water quality
Takes up more space
Water wastage during purification
Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L water purifier,8 stages of purification,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers have appreciated the mineral rich water quality, but some mention that installation could be faster.
Why choose this product?
Among the best water purifiers in India April 2025, it provides purified water with essential minerals.
Give your family the goodness of pure water with the Havells Aquas RO+UF Water Purifier. The 5 stage purification removes harmful impurities while copper and zinc infusion ensures essential minerals for better health. The 7 litre storage tank provides enough water for the whole family, and the advanced filtration system makes it ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water. If you're looking for the best water purifiers in India April 2025, this one is worth considering on Amazon.
RO+UF filtration for safe water
Adds essential copper & zinc
No hot water function
Bulky design for small kitchens
Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers really liked the fresh taste and mineral balance, though some mention installation delays.
Why choose this product?
A trusted product for clean, mineral rich water at home.
The Aqua D Pure 4-in-1 Copper RO Water Purifier does more than just clean your water—it enriches it. With a 10 stage filtration system, it removes contaminants, chemicals, and bacteria while retaining essential minerals for better health. The copper infusion brings natural antimicrobial benefits, and the 12 litre storage tank ensures an uninterrupted supply. If you’re searching for the best water purifiers in India April 2025, this one combines advanced purification with health focused hydration for you.
10-stage filtration for deep purification
Copper enrichment for added health benefits
Installation may take time
Large size may not suit small kitchens
AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the clean, refreshing taste and copper benefits, though some mention the setup process takes time.
Why choose this product?
Choose this product because it's designed for families who value purity, health, and a constant water supply.
Tired of water wastage? The V Guard RequPro is designed to recover 60% water, making it an eco-friendly choice. With 8 stage purification, it removes contaminants while keeping essential minerals intact. The RO, UV, and UF layers work together for safe, fresh tasting water at all times. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, it ensures clean hydration for your family. If you're planning to buy one of the best water purifiers in India April 2025, this one definitely deserves a spot on your shortlist.
High water recovery (60%)
8-stage filtration for purity
Needs power to function
No instant hot water
V-Guard RequPro True High Recovery RO UV UF Water Purifier | 8 Stage Purification | 60% Water Recovery & 100% RO Purified Water | 1-Year Comprehensive Warranty | Black
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers love its low water wastage and effective purification, but some feel installation could be quicker.
Why choose this product?
A great solution for homes needing pure, mineral rich water without excessive waste.
Say goodbye to impurities with the Kent Grand Star, designed for borewell, tanker, and municipal water. Its RO+UV+UF+TDS control system removes contaminants while retaining essential minerals. The alkaline and copper enrichment ensures healthier hydration. With auto flush technology, the purifier maintains its membrane for long lasting performance. If you're planning to buy one of the best water purifiers in India April 2025, this one is worth considering on Amazon.
Multi-stage purification
Copper and alkaline water
Requires electricity
Bulky design
KENT Grand Star RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+TDS Control+Alkaline+Copper+UV in Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane | Auto Flush Feature | 9L Tank | 20 LPH | Ideal For Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water |Black
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its pure taste and mineral retention, but some mention installation delays.
Why choose this product?
A smart solution for homes needing pure, mineral rich water with long term durability.
Unlike older RO systems that wasted 70 to 80% of water, modern high-recovery RO purifiers reclaim up to 60 to 75% of water through intelligent recirculation and multi stage filtration. These systems use membrane flushing, dual pass purification, and AI-driven optimisation to maximise water retention while eliminating contaminants. Brands like AO Smith Z9 and V Guard RequPro have pioneered this shift, making zero-water-waste technology a critical upgrade in 2025.
Smart purifiers now integrate AI algorithms that automatically adjust TDS levels, ensuring balanced mineral retention. Unlike manual settings, these purifiers analyse water in real time and modify purification levels based on contamination and input water source (borewell, tanker, or municipal). This feature is particularly beneficial in regions with fluctuating water quality, ensuring consistent purity without human intervention.
Traditional UV purification relied on mercury based UV lamps, which required periodic replacements and consumed more energy. In contrast, 2025's UV-C LED sterilisation is mercury free, energy efficient, and has a longer lifespan. These LEDs provide instant disinfection without preheating and ensure 100% microbial deactivation inside the tank, keeping stored water pure for extended periods. This technology is now standard in premium models like Kent Grand Star and Havells Aquas.
|Best Water Purifiers in India April 2025
|Type of Water Purifier
|Best For
|Special Features
|Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier
|RO+UV+UF
|Urban households
|High filtration efficiency, Sleek design
|Livpure GLO Pro++ RO+UV+Mineraliser Water Purifier
|RO+UV+Mineraliser
|Hard water areas
|7-stage purification, Enhanced taste
|Pureit Vital Plus RO+UV+MF Water Purifier
|RO+UV+MF
|Large families
|Eco-friendly technology, Low maintenance
|HUL Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral Water Purifier
|RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral
|Health-conscious families
|Copper-enriched water, Mineral booster
|Kent Supreme Alkaline RO+UV+UF Water Purifier
|RO+UV+UF+Alkaline
|Alkaline water requirement
|Alkaline booster, Retains essential minerals
|Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+MTDS Water Purifier
|RO+UV+UF+MTDS
|Low and high TDS water sources
|Active copper technology, UV e-boiling
|Havells Aquas RO+UF Water Purifier
|RO+UF
|Moderate TDS water sources
|iProtect purification, Compact design
|Aqua D Pure 4-in-1 Copper RO Water Purifier
|RO+UV+UF+Copper
|Immunity-boosting requirements
|Copper filter, Energy-efficient operation
|V Guard RequPro RO+UF+UV Water Purifier
|RO+UF+UV
|Mixed water sources
|Double-layered protection, Smart LED indicators
|Kent Grand Star RO+UV+UF+TDS Controller Water Purifier
|RO+UV+UF+TDS Controller
|High TDS water sources
|Digital display, High storage capacity
