Best water purifiers in India April 2025: Which one saves maintenance costs while providing pure, safe drinking water?

Clean water shouldn’t come with endless upkeep! The best water purifiers in India for April 2025 deliver safe drinking water while keeping maintenance low. With RO, UV, and UF options, find the right purifier to ensure fresh, pure water every day.

Kanika Budhiraja
Published10 Apr 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Pure water made easy with the best water purifiers in India April 2025.
Pure water made easy with the best water purifiers in India April 2025.

Safe drinking water is non negotiable but who wants the headache of constant maintenance. With so many purifiers on the market, finding one that keeps water clean without endless filter changes or service calls can be tricky. The goal is not just purification, it is choosing a system that works efficiently without adding to your to-do list.

From advanced RO systems to efficient UV+UF+RO purifiers, each has its strengths. Some promise top tier filtration but demand frequent upkeep, while others deliver safe water with minimal intervention. This guide explores the best water purifiers in India April 2025, helping you pick one that saves time, effort, and maintenance costs while keeping every sip fresh and safe.

Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier ensures pure, safe drinking water with RO, UV, Copper, and Alkaline filtration. Its 10 stage purification system maintains essential minerals, while smart IoT features track water quality and filter health. With an 8 litre capacity and 2 year no service warranty, it helps save on maintenance costs. If you’re looking for the best water purifiers in India April 2025, this one makes every drop count, delivering clean, safe, and fresh water with zero worries for your home.

Specifications

Special Features
Needs no service for 2 years & IoT smart features
Product Dimensions
33.5L x 25.2W x 62.2H Centimeters
Installation Type
Under Sink
Purification Method
Reverse Osmosis, Ultraviolet

Reasons to buy

...

No service needed for 2 years

...

4-in-1 health booster

Reason to avoid

...

Slightly bulky design

...

Requires power for operation

Click Here to Buy

Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its low maintenance and advanced purification, but some mention it occupies counter space.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for those seeking pure drinking water with low maintenance and smart features among the best water purifiers in India April 2025.

The Livpure GLO Pro++ Water Purifier ensures clean drinking water with its RO+UV+UF purification system. Designed for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, it effectively removes impurities while retaining essential minerals. With a 7 litre storage capacity, it provides a steady water supply for households. As one of the best water purifiers in India April 2025, it offers free standard installation and hassle free operation for daily use. So, why wait? Bring home this product as it costs less maintenance than many other purifiers while ensuring safe and clean drinking water every day.

Specifications

Special Features
LED Indications, Taste Enhancer
Product Dimensions
29L x 25.6W x 50H Centimetres
Installation Type
Wall Mount
Purification Method
Reverse Osmosis

Reasons to buy

...

Multi-stage purification (RO+UV+UF)

...

7L storage, suitable for families

Reason to avoid

...

Requires electricity

...

No copper infusion

Click Here to Buy

Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its efficient filtration, easy installation, and good water taste. Some mention maintenance costs over time.

Why choose this product?

It’s ideal for homes needing safe drinking water with multi-layer filtration across different water sources.

Looking for clean, mineral rich drinking water without worrying about wastage? The Pureit Vital Plus ensures deep purification with 6 stage RO+UV+MF+Mineral filtration, removing contaminants while retaining essential minerals. Its 7 litre storage meets household needs, and up to 60% water savings makes it an eco conscious choice. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, this purifier fits into any kitchen with its wall mountable design, offering safe and refreshing water every day. Ranked among the best water purifiers in India April 2025, it’s a trusted option for healthier hydration.

Specifications

Special Feature
RO Plus
Product Dimensions
30.6L x 30W x 36.6H Centimeters
Installation Type
Countertop
Purification Method
Reverse Osmosis, Ultraviolet

Reasons to buy

...

6-stage filtration for pure water

...

Saves up to 60% water

Reason to avoid

...

No hot water option

...

Requires power to operate

Click Here to Buy

Pureit Vital Plus RO+UV+MP+Mineral | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 6 Stage | 7L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | FiltraPower | Wall Mountable | Black

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its clean water taste and smart water saving feature. Some mention installation delays, but performance remains top-notch.

Why choose this product?

Ranked among the best water purifiers in India in April 2025, this model balances purity, smart water conservation, and hassle-free use.

Get pure, mineral enriched water with the HUL Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral purifier. Designed for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, it removes contaminants while adding the benefits of copper. The 7 stage purification system ensures every sip is safe and refreshing. With an 8 litre storage tank, your family gets a steady supply without interruptions. If you are searching for the best water purifiers in India April 2025, this model stands out for its reliable filtration and user-friendly design.

Specifications

Special Features
RO, RO+
Product Dimensions
36.1L x 35W x 44.7H Centimetres
Installation Type
Countertop
Material
Plastic

Reasons to buy

...

7-stage purification for cleaner water

...

Copper infusion for added health benefits

Reason to avoid

...

No smart display

...

Filter replacement cost

Click Here to Buy

HUL Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers really praise the water taste and purification quality, but some mention installation delays.

Why choose this product?

Among the best water purifiers in India April 2025, this model ensures safe, mineral-rich drinking water with minimal maintenance.

Ensure clean and purified water with the Kent Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier. Featuring RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control, it effectively removes impurities while maintaining essential minerals. The .0001 micron RO membrane ensures thorough filtration, while the auto flush feature extends membrane life. With a 20 LPH purification rate, it caters to households of all sizes. If you are looking for the best water purifiers in India April 2025, this model stands out with its advanced multi stage purification and alkaline water benefits.

Specifications

Special Features
Removes Impurities, Enhances PH, Boosts Immunity, TDS Adjustment
Product Dimensions
40L x 25W x 52.5H Centimetres
Material
Food grade material
Purification Method
RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS

Reasons to buy

...

Alkaline water benefits for better health

...

Auto flush system prolongs membrane life

Reason to avoid

...

Higher water wastage

...

Bulky design

Click Here to Buy

KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier|RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane|Auto flush feature|20LPH|Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the alkaline water quality and filtration process, but some mention water wastage as a drawback.

Why choose this product?

Among the best water purifiers in India April 2025, this purifier ensures safe drinking water with added alkaline benefits.

Enjoy safe, mineral enriched drinking water with the Aquaguard Aura. Designed to eliminate harmful impurities while retaining essential minerals like copper and zinc, it ensures every sip is refreshing and healthy. The multi stage purification process tackles contaminants from various water sources, making it reliable for homes with borewell, tanker, or municipal supply. With its 7 litre storage capacity, you’ll always have clean water ready for your family. One of the best water purifiers in India April 2025, it’s built for health conscious households.

Specifications

Special Features
Patented Active Copper Technology, Patented Mineral Guard Technology, RO+UV+UF Purification, Taste Adjuster (MTDS), Up To 60% Water Saving Patented Active Copper Technology
Product Dimensions
31.6L x 25.1W x 46.2H Centimetres
Material
Plastic
Purification Method
Reverse Osmosis, Ultraviolet, Ultra Filtration, MTDSReverse Osmosis, Ultraviolet, Ultra Filtration, MTDS

Reasons to buy

...

Active Copper & Zinc for added health benefits

...

MTDS taste adjuster improves water quality

Reason to avoid

...

Takes up more space

...

Water wastage during purification

Click Here to Buy

Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L water purifier,8 stages of purification,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers have appreciated the mineral rich water quality, but some mention that installation could be faster.

Why choose this product?

Among the best water purifiers in India April 2025, it provides purified water with essential minerals.

Give your family the goodness of pure water with the Havells Aquas RO+UF Water Purifier. The 5 stage purification removes harmful impurities while copper and zinc infusion ensures essential minerals for better health. The 7 litre storage tank provides enough water for the whole family, and the advanced filtration system makes it ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water. If you're looking for the best water purifiers in India April 2025, this one is worth considering on Amazon.

Specifications

Special Features
Convenient removable transparent tank for easy to clean, Hygiene zero splash water flow controller faucet, Compact design with 3 way Mounting
Product Dimensions
38.2L x 27.3W x 49H Centimetres
Purification Method
Activated Carbon

Reasons to buy

...

RO+UF filtration for safe water

...

Adds essential copper & zinc

Reason to avoid

...

No hot water function

...

Bulky design for small kitchens

Click Here to Buy

Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers really liked the fresh taste and mineral balance, though some mention installation delays.

Why choose this product?

A trusted product for clean, mineral rich water at home.

The Aqua D Pure 4-in-1 Copper RO Water Purifier does more than just clean your water—it enriches it. With a 10 stage filtration system, it removes contaminants, chemicals, and bacteria while retaining essential minerals for better health. The copper infusion brings natural antimicrobial benefits, and the 12 litre storage tank ensures an uninterrupted supply. If you’re searching for the best water purifiers in India April 2025, this one combines advanced purification with health focused hydration for you.

Specifications

Special Feature
automatic shut off
Product Dimensions
41L x 15W x 51H Centimetres
Installation Type
Wall Mount or Table Top
Purification Method
RO UV UF TDS

Reasons to buy

...

10-stage filtration for deep purification

...

Copper enrichment for added health benefits

Reason to avoid

...

Installation may take time

...

Large size may not suit small kitchens

Click Here to Buy

AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the clean, refreshing taste and copper benefits, though some mention the setup process takes time.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product because it's designed for families who value purity, health, and a constant water supply.

Tired of water wastage? The V Guard RequPro is designed to recover 60% water, making it an eco-friendly choice. With 8 stage purification, it removes contaminants while keeping essential minerals intact. The RO, UV, and UF layers work together for safe, fresh tasting water at all times. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, it ensures clean hydration for your family. If you're planning to buy one of the best water purifiers in India April 2025, this one definitely deserves a spot on your shortlist.

Specifications

Special Features
True High Recovery RO with 3X Water Saving, 8 Stage Purification Process
Product Dimensions
27L x 35.6W x 48.3H Centimetres
Purification Method
Ultra Filtration

Reasons to buy

...

High water recovery (60%)

...

8-stage filtration for purity

Reason to avoid

...

Needs power to function

...

No instant hot water

Click Here to Buy

V-Guard RequPro True High Recovery RO UV UF Water Purifier | 8 Stage Purification | 60% Water Recovery & 100% RO Purified Water | 1-Year Comprehensive Warranty | Black

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its low water wastage and effective purification, but some feel installation could be quicker.

Why choose this product?

A great solution for homes needing pure, mineral rich water without excessive waste.

Say goodbye to impurities with the Kent Grand Star, designed for borewell, tanker, and municipal water. Its RO+UV+UF+TDS control system removes contaminants while retaining essential minerals. The alkaline and copper enrichment ensures healthier hydration. With auto flush technology, the purifier maintains its membrane for long lasting performance. If you're planning to buy one of the best water purifiers in India April 2025, this one is worth considering on Amazon.

Specifications

Product Dimensions
43L x 29W x 61H Centimetres
Maximum Flow Rate
20 Litres Per Hour
Purification Method
Reverse Osmosis

Reasons to buy

...

Multi-stage purification

...

Copper and alkaline water

Reason to avoid

...

Requires electricity

...

Bulky design

Click Here to Buy

KENT Grand Star RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+TDS Control+Alkaline+Copper+UV in Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane | Auto Flush Feature | 9L Tank | 20 LPH | Ideal For Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water |Black

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its pure taste and mineral retention, but some mention installation delays.

Why choose this product?

A smart solution for homes needing pure, mineral rich water with long term durability.

How does high recovery RO technology in 2025 reduce water wastage while maintaining purification efficiency?

Unlike older RO systems that wasted 70 to 80% of water, modern high-recovery RO purifiers reclaim up to 60 to 75% of water through intelligent recirculation and multi stage filtration. These systems use membrane flushing, dual pass purification, and AI-driven optimisation to maximise water retention while eliminating contaminants. Brands like AO Smith Z9 and V Guard RequPro have pioneered this shift, making zero-water-waste technology a critical upgrade in 2025.

Can AI driven TDS control and real time water quality monitoring improve the efficiency of water purifiers?

Smart purifiers now integrate AI algorithms that automatically adjust TDS levels, ensuring balanced mineral retention. Unlike manual settings, these purifiers analyse water in real time and modify purification levels based on contamination and input water source (borewell, tanker, or municipal). This feature is particularly beneficial in regions with fluctuating water quality, ensuring consistent purity without human intervention.

What role does UV-C LED sterilisation play in modern water purifiers, and how is it different from traditional UV purification?

Traditional UV purification relied on mercury based UV lamps, which required periodic replacements and consumed more energy. In contrast, 2025's UV-C LED sterilisation is mercury free, energy efficient, and has a longer lifespan. These LEDs provide instant disinfection without preheating and ensure 100% microbial deactivation inside the tank, keeping stored water pure for extended periods. This technology is now standard in premium models like Kent Grand Star and Havells Aquas.

Factors to consider while buying the best water purifiers in India April 2025:

  • Water source and TDS levels: Choose RO for high-TDS (200+ ppm), and UV+UF for low-TDS municipal water. New AI-based purifiers auto-adjust TDS.
  • Filtration technology: Go for RO+UV+UF+TDS control for complete purification. Copper and alkaline filters add minerals, while graphene membranes improve filtration.
  • Water recovery and wastage control: High recovery RO models now save 60%+ water. Some brands recycle waste water for secondary use.
  • Smart features and maintenance: AI driven purifiers offer real-time monitoring, app controls, auto-filter flushing, and predictive maintenance.
  • Storage and UV tank protection: Large families need 9L+ storage. UV-C tank sterilization prevents bacteria growth.
  • Warranty and service: Look for 1 year warranty and good after-sales support. Self-replaceable filters reduce service hassles.

Top 3 features of the best water purifiers in India April 2025:

Best Water Purifiers in India April 2025Type of Water PurifierBest ForSpecial Features
Urban Company Native M2 Water PurifierRO+UV+UFUrban householdsHigh filtration efficiency, Sleek design
Livpure GLO Pro++ RO+UV+Mineraliser Water PurifierRO+UV+MineraliserHard water areas7-stage purification, Enhanced taste
Pureit Vital Plus RO+UV+MF Water PurifierRO+UV+MFLarge familiesEco-friendly technology, Low maintenance
HUL Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral Water PurifierRO+UV+MF+Copper+MineralHealth-conscious familiesCopper-enriched water, Mineral booster
Kent Supreme Alkaline RO+UV+UF Water PurifierRO+UV+UF+AlkalineAlkaline water requirementAlkaline booster, Retains essential minerals
Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+MTDS Water PurifierRO+UV+UF+MTDSLow and high TDS water sourcesActive copper technology, UV e-boiling
Havells Aquas RO+UF Water PurifierRO+UFModerate TDS water sourcesiProtect purification, Compact design
Aqua D Pure 4-in-1 Copper RO Water PurifierRO+UV+UF+CopperImmunity-boosting requirementsCopper filter, Energy-efficient operation
V Guard RequPro RO+UF+UV Water PurifierRO+UF+UVMixed water sourcesDouble-layered protection, Smart LED indicators
Kent Grand Star RO+UV+UF+TDS Controller Water PurifierRO+UV+UF+TDS ControllerHigh TDS water sourcesDigital display, High storage capacity

FAQs
RO+UV+UF water purifiers with TDS controllers are ideal for Indian homes, ensuring effective removal of bacteria, heavy metals, and dissolved impurities.
A Reverse Osmosis (RO) purifier is the best choice for high TDS water as it effectively removes excess salts and harmful contaminants.
Yes, filters need periodic replacement, typically every 6 to 12 months, depending on water quality and usage.
Copper and alkaline technology improve water pH and mineral content, offering health benefits such as better digestion and immunity support.
The BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) recommends 50-150 ppm, but up to 500 ppm is considered safe with proper filtration.

First Published:10 Apr 2025, 08:00 AM IST
