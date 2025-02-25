Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Best overallHUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |BlackView Details
₹11,999
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | BlackView Details
₹7,199
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal WaterView Details
₹8,999
Maximum filtrationUrban Company Native M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)View Details
₹14,499
KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Membrane of .0001 Micron | RO+UF+TDS Control+ UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service NetworkView Details
₹10,999
Did you know that the water you drink daily might not be as safe as you think? Unfiltered water can be loaded with harmful contaminants like bacteria, heavy metals, and chemicals that put your health at risk.
However, many water purifiers strip away not just the bad stuff but also essential minerals like calcium and magnesium, which are crucial for your body. So, how do you get 100% clean water without losing the good nutrients? We explored the best water purifiers in India for 2025 from brands like HUL, Urban Company, and more.
These use cutting-edge filtration technology to remove impurities while keeping essential minerals intact. Check out our top picks for the best water purifiers in 2025.
The Pureit Eco Water Saver is among the best water purifiers in 2025, featuring a 7-stage filtration system that removes contaminants while retaining essential minerals like calcium and magnesium. Its high water-saving technology reduces wastage by up to 60%, making it an efficient choice. With a large 10L storage capacity, this purifier is suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring safe hydration for your family.
Saves more water compared to ordinary RO purifiers
Retains essential minerals for healthier drinking water
Requires electricity for operation
Additional components may be needed for high-pressure water sources
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the water quality, easy installation, and taste. They like the service and design but report occasional leakage and mixed value.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it purifies water effectively while minimizing wastage and preserving essential minerals.
Livpure is a well-known brand in water purification, offering reliable solutions for clean and safe drinking water. The GLO PRO++ is one of the best water purifiers in 2025, featuring a 7-stage purification system. It includes UV disinfection and ultrafiltration for enhanced safety. The post-carbon filter eliminates bad odours, ensuring fresh-tasting water. With a 7L storage capacity, it is suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water.
Multi-stage filtration ensures safe and pure water
Free installation and service on demand under warranty
Lower storage capacity compared to some competitors
Requires periodic maintenance for optimal performance
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the purifier’s build, installation, and taste. It’s easy to use and stylish but has leakage issues and mixed value.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it provides multi-stage filtration, UV disinfection, and enhances water taste for safe consumption.
Aquaguard is India's one of the best water purifier brand, ensuring safe and clean drinking water with advanced 6-stage purification. The Delight NXT features RO Maxx Technology, which removes contaminants like lead, mercury, microplastics, and pesticides. Its UV E-Boiling technology purifies water as effectively as boiling for 20 minutes. With a 1-year warranty, free service plan, and smart LED indicators, it’s a reliable choice for every home.
Free service plan worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000
Works with all water sources (borewell, tanker, municipal)
Smaller storage capacity than some competitors
Higher initial price
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the water purifier’s quality, value, and taste. It’s easy to install and stylish but some dislike the water wastage.
Why choose this product?
With superior purification, free servicing, and advanced features, this is the best water purifier in 2025 for those prioritising clean and safe drinking water.
Urban Company’s Native M1 is a high-quality water purifier designed for hassle-free operation. It features a 10-stage purification system with RO, UV, copper, and alkaline filtration, ensuring pure and mineral-rich water. The purifier requires no service for two years, saving costs and effort. With an 8L storage capacity and in-tank UV sterilisation, it provides continuous protection from bacteria and viruses.
No service needed for 2 years, reducing maintenance costs
In-tank UV sterilization for continuous water purification
Additional cost for pressure-enhancing or reducing kits in some areas
Availability of free installation limited to select cities
Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the water purifier’s long filter life, easy installation, and good water quality. They also like its design and value for money.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it provides long-term purity, requires no servicing for two years, and saves maintenance costs.
KENT, a trusted name in water purifiers, offers the Grand RO Water Purifier, an ideal choice for clean and safe drinking water. It features a multi-stage purification process with RO+UF+TDS Control and UV LED in the tank, ensuring pure water from any source. The advanced RO membrane removes harmful impurities, while the TDS control retains essential minerals.
Multi-stage purification for maximum safety
TDS control system retains essential minerals
Requires electricity for operation
Regular filter replacement needed for optimal performance
KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Membrane of .0001 Micron | RO+UF+TDS Control+ UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the purifier’s quality, installation, and service. It filters well, but some face functionality issues and have mixed views on taste and value.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it provides advanced multi-stage purification, retains essential minerals, and comes with a vast service network
AQUA D PURE presents a high-performance 4-in-1 Copper RO Water Purifier with a 10-stage purification process, ensuring safe and mineral-rich drinking water. The RO+UV+UF+TDS Adjuster removes harmful impurities while retaining essential minerals. A 12-litre storage capacity makes it ideal for large families, and its automatic shut-off feature prevents water wastage. The copper mineral infuser boosts health benefits, and the flexible installation adds convenience.
Copper infusion for added health benefits
Large 12L storage for families
Paid installation ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500 extra)
Requires regular maintenance
AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the purifier’s functionality, installation, and value. They appreciate the taste and design but report leakage issues and mixed build quality opinions.
Why choose this product?
This purifier ensures pure, mineral-rich water with copper infusion, a TDS adjuster for taste control, and multi-stage purification—all at an affordable price with great value for money!
Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV Wi-Fi-enabled SMART water purifier is designed for advanced water purification. With 9-stage filtration, Titanium Duo Filters lasting 2 years, and real-time filter health monitoring, it ensures safe drinking water. Its built-in TDS meter and hydration tracking make it a top choice. Backed by Aquaguard’s strong service network, this is one of the best water purifiers in 2025 for a hassle-free purification experience.
Long-lasting filters with 2-year lifespan
Smart features with app-based monitoring
Suitable only for water with TDS <1000
Higher initial cost compared to basic models
Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV Wi-Fi enabled SMART Water Purifier | Titanium Duo Filters last for 2 Yrs | Filter Life Monitoring | Automated Service Alerts | 9 Stage Purification | 3-in-1 Active Copper
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the purifier’s quality, installation, and taste. It works well and looks good, but some dislike its functionality and service value.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers smart monitoring, long-lasting filters, and advanced purification with essential mineral infusion.
Havells AQUAS water purifier delivers reliable 5-stage RO+UF purification, making it one of the best water purifiers in 2025. The Copper+Zinc+Minerals technology enhances water quality, ensuring essential minerals are retained. With a 7L storage tank and compatibility with borewell, tanker, and municipal water, it is a versatile choice. The removable transparent tank allows easy cleaning.
Suitable for multiple water sources (borewell, tanker, municipal)
Compact design with easy-to-clean removable tank
No smart features like TDS monitoring or app connectivity
Plastic build may not feel as premium as stainless steel models
Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the purifier’s build, water quality, and taste. It’s affordable, stylish, and easy to install, with good service and storage capacity.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it provides efficient RO+UF filtration with essential minerals, ensuring safe drinking water for all sources.
The Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier offers an advanced 10-stage RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline purification, ensuring safe and mineral-enriched water. With IoT smart features and a 2-year service-free guarantee, it saves maintenance costs while providing 24/7 in-tank UV protection. The 8L food-grade storage tank makes it ideal for homes and offices.
Long-lasting filters with reduced maintenance costs
Continuous UV purification in the tank
Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the purifier’s design, easy installation, and water quality. The free pre-filter adds value, and they like the taste, service, and app integration.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers 10-stage purification, no service for 2 years, smart features, and in-tank UV protection.
AQUA D PURE brings a reliable and budget-friendly water purifier designed for safe and healthy drinking water. With an 8-stage purification system, this purifier combines RO, UV, UF, and TDS control, ensuring clean and mineral-rich water. The added benefits of copper and alkaline technology enhance taste and health benefits. Suitable for borewell, tanker, and tap water, it provides high purification capacity, making it one of the best water purifiers in 2025.
8-stage purification ensures safe and healthy drinking water
High-speed purification with longer filter life
Paid installation with an additional charge
Plastic body may feel less premium
AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier 12L RO+UV+UF Copper+Bio-Alkaline +TDS Control+UV Purified Water with Goodness of Copper and Alkaline RO Water Purifier, Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the purifier’s performance, sturdiness, and affordability. It’s easy to install with good taste and service, but some report leakage issues.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it provides advanced multi-stage purification, mineral-rich water, and high-speed filtration at an affordable price.
The quality of your water source determines the kind of purifier you need. If you rely on borewell water, an RO purifier is essential to remove dissolved impurities. For municipal tap water with chlorine, a UV+UF purifier is a better choice. If your water has a high TDS level (above 200 ppm), an RO+UV+TDS controller is ideal to ensure safe and mineral-rich drinking water. Always test your water before purchasing a purifier.
The size of your family plays a key role in selecting the right water purifier. A 7-8L purifier is suitable for small families, while a 10-12L capacity works better for larger households. If your area faces frequent power cuts, a bigger tank ensures an uninterrupted supply of purified water. For offices or commercial spaces, consider purifiers with 15L or more storage. Choosing the right capacity prevents water shortages while ensuring efficiency.
Water purifiers range from budget-friendly models to high-end options with advanced features. While an affordable model may seem attractive, consider maintenance costs like filter replacements and servicing. RO purifiers require periodic membrane changes, while UV purifiers need lamp replacements. Brands with good after-sales service and easy availability of filters ensure long-term cost-effectiveness. Investing in a reliable purifier with a reasonable maintenance cost will save money and effort in the long run.
Water Quality & TDS Level: Identify your water source (borewell, tap, or tanker) and check the TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) level. If TDS is above 200 ppm, an RO purifier is necessary.
Purification Technology: Choose between RO, UV, UF, or a combination based on contaminants in your water. RO removes heavy metals, UV kills bacteria, and UF filters out suspended particles.
Storage Capacity: Depending on your household size, pick a purifier with a storage tank ranging from 7L to 12L or more to ensure a continuous supply of purified water.
Mineral Retention & TDS Control: Some purifiers strip essential minerals. A TDS controller or mineralizer helps retain beneficial minerals while ensuring safe drinking water.
Maintenance & Filter Replacement Cost: Regular filter changes are necessary for effective purification. Consider models with affordable and easily available filters to avoid high maintenance costs.
Installation & Space Requirement: Decide between a wall-mounted or countertop model based on your kitchen space. Some purifiers also support flexible installation for convenience.
Additional Features & Budget: Look for smart indicators, automatic shut-off, copper/alkaline infusion, and warranty coverage. Balance your budget with features that provide long-term benefits.
|Best water purifiers in 2025
|Capacity
|Purification Technology
|No. of Filtration Stages
|HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver
|10L
|RO+UV+MF+Mineral
|7-stage
|Livpure GLO PRO++
|7L
|RO+UV+UF
|7-stage
|Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT
|6L
|RO+UV+UF
|6-stage
|Urban Company Native M1
|8L
|RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline
|10-stage
|KENT Grand
|8L
|RO+UF+TDS Control+UV LED
|5-stage
|AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper
|12L
|RO+UV+UF+TDS Adjuster
|10-stage
|Aquaguard Ritz Pro
|6.2L
|RO+UV
|9-stage
|Havells AQUAS
|7L
|RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals
|5-stage
|Urban Company Native M2
|8L
|RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline
|10-stage
|AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline
|12L
|RO+UV+UF Copper+Bio-Alkaline+TDS Control
|8-stage
