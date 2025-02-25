Our Picks Best overall Maximum filtration Most budget friendly FAQs

Did you know that the water you drink daily might not be as safe as you think? Unfiltered water can be loaded with harmful contaminants like bacteria, heavy metals, and chemicals that put your health at risk.

However, many water purifiers strip away not just the bad stuff but also essential minerals like calcium and magnesium, which are crucial for your body. So, how do you get 100% clean water without losing the good nutrients? We explored the best water purifiers in India for 2025 from brands like HUL, Urban Company, and more.

These use cutting-edge filtration technology to remove impurities while keeping essential minerals intact. Check out our top picks for the best water purifiers in 2025.

The Pureit Eco Water Saver is among the best water purifiers in 2025, featuring a 7-stage filtration system that removes contaminants while retaining essential minerals like calcium and magnesium. Its high water-saving technology reduces wastage by up to 60%, making it an efficient choice. With a large 10L storage capacity, this purifier is suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring safe hydration for your family.

Specifications Capacity 10 Litres Purification Stages 7-Stage RO+UV+MF Filtration Water savings Up to 60% Less Wastage Smart indicators Alerts 15 Days Before Filter Expiry Reasons to buy Saves more water compared to ordinary RO purifiers Retains essential minerals for healthier drinking water Reason to avoid Requires electricity for operation Additional components may be needed for high-pressure water sources Click Here to Buy HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the water quality, easy installation, and taste. They like the service and design but report occasional leakage and mixed value.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it purifies water effectively while minimizing wastage and preserving essential minerals.

Livpure is a well-known brand in water purification, offering reliable solutions for clean and safe drinking water. The GLO PRO++ is one of the best water purifiers in 2025, featuring a 7-stage purification system. It includes UV disinfection and ultrafiltration for enhanced safety. The post-carbon filter eliminates bad odours, ensuring fresh-tasting water. With a 7L storage capacity, it is suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water.

Specifications Storage Capacity 7 Litres Purification stages 7-Stage RO+UV+UF Filtration Special features LED Indications, Taste Enhancer Post carbon filter Removes Odour & Improves Taste Reasons to buy Multi-stage filtration ensures safe and pure water Free installation and service on demand under warranty Reason to avoid Lower storage capacity compared to some competitors Requires periodic maintenance for optimal performance Click Here to Buy Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the purifier’s build, installation, and taste. It’s easy to use and stylish but has leakage issues and mixed value.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it provides multi-stage filtration, UV disinfection, and enhances water taste for safe consumption.

Aquaguard is India's one of the best water purifier brand, ensuring safe and clean drinking water with advanced 6-stage purification. The Delight NXT features RO Maxx Technology, which removes contaminants like lead, mercury, microplastics, and pesticides. Its UV E-Boiling technology purifies water as effectively as boiling for 20 minutes. With a 1-year warranty, free service plan, and smart LED indicators, it’s a reliable choice for every home.

Specifications Storage Capacity 6 Litres Purification stages 6-Stage RO+UV+UF Filtration Special features Energy Saving, LED Indicators Installation type Wall-mounted/Countertop Reasons to buy Free service plan worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 Works with all water sources (borewell, tanker, municipal) Reason to avoid Smaller storage capacity than some competitors Higher initial price Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the water purifier’s quality, value, and taste. It’s easy to install and stylish but some dislike the water wastage.

Why choose this product?

With superior purification, free servicing, and advanced features, this is the best water purifier in 2025 for those prioritising clean and safe drinking water.

Urban Company’s Native M1 is a high-quality water purifier designed for hassle-free operation. It features a 10-stage purification system with RO, UV, copper, and alkaline filtration, ensuring pure and mineral-rich water. The purifier requires no service for two years, saving costs and effort. With an 8L storage capacity and in-tank UV sterilisation, it provides continuous protection from bacteria and viruses.

Specifications Purification technology 10-stage RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline Capacity 8 litres Special features 2-year filter life, no service required Material Polypropylene body Reasons to buy No service needed for 2 years, reducing maintenance costs In-tank UV sterilization for continuous water purification Reason to avoid Additional cost for pressure-enhancing or reducing kits in some areas Availability of free installation limited to select cities Click Here to Buy Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the water purifier’s long filter life, easy installation, and good water quality. They also like its design and value for money.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it provides long-term purity, requires no servicing for two years, and saves maintenance costs.

KENT, a trusted name in water purifiers, offers the Grand RO Water Purifier, an ideal choice for clean and safe drinking water. It features a multi-stage purification process with RO+UF+TDS Control and UV LED in the tank, ensuring pure water from any source. The advanced RO membrane removes harmful impurities, while the TDS control retains essential minerals.

Specifications Purification technology RO+UF+TDS Control+UV LED Capacity 8 liters Flow rate 20 liters per hour Material Durable plastic body Reasons to buy Multi-stage purification for maximum safety TDS control system retains essential minerals Reason to avoid Requires electricity for operation Regular filter replacement needed for optimal performance Click Here to Buy KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Membrane of .0001 Micron | RO+UF+TDS Control+ UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the purifier’s quality, installation, and service. It filters well, but some face functionality issues and have mixed views on taste and value.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it provides advanced multi-stage purification, retains essential minerals, and comes with a vast service network

AQUA D PURE presents a high-performance 4-in-1 Copper RO Water Purifier with a 10-stage purification process, ensuring safe and mineral-rich drinking water. The RO+UV+UF+TDS Adjuster removes harmful impurities while retaining essential minerals. A 12-litre storage capacity makes it ideal for large families, and its automatic shut-off feature prevents water wastage. The copper mineral infuser boosts health benefits, and the flexible installation adds convenience.

Specifications Purification technology RO+UV+UF+TDS Adjuster Capacity 12 liters Material High-quality plastic Installation Wall-mounted/Tabletop Reasons to buy Copper infusion for added health benefits Large 12L storage for families Reason to avoid Paid installation ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500 extra) Requires regular maintenance Click Here to Buy AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the purifier’s functionality, installation, and value. They appreciate the taste and design but report leakage issues and mixed build quality opinions.

Why choose this product?

This purifier ensures pure, mineral-rich water with copper infusion, a TDS adjuster for taste control, and multi-stage purification—all at an affordable price with great value for money!

Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV Wi-Fi-enabled SMART water purifier is designed for advanced water purification. With 9-stage filtration, Titanium Duo Filters lasting 2 years, and real-time filter health monitoring, it ensures safe drinking water. Its built-in TDS meter and hydration tracking make it a top choice. Backed by Aquaguard’s strong service network, this is one of the best water purifiers in 2025 for a hassle-free purification experience.

Specifications Purification technology 9-stage RO+UV filtration with Titanium Duo Filters Capacity 6.2 L Special features Wi-Fi connectivity, TDS monitoring, hydration tracker Material Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Reasons to buy Long-lasting filters with 2-year lifespan Smart features with app-based monitoring Reason to avoid Suitable only for water with TDS <1000 Higher initial cost compared to basic models Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV Wi-Fi enabled SMART Water Purifier | Titanium Duo Filters last for 2 Yrs | Filter Life Monitoring | Automated Service Alerts | 9 Stage Purification | 3-in-1 Active Copper

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the purifier’s quality, installation, and taste. It works well and looks good, but some dislike its functionality and service value.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers smart monitoring, long-lasting filters, and advanced purification with essential mineral infusion.

Havells AQUAS water purifier delivers reliable 5-stage RO+UF purification, making it one of the best water purifiers in 2025. The Copper+Zinc+Minerals technology enhances water quality, ensuring essential minerals are retained. With a 7L storage tank and compatibility with borewell, tanker, and municipal water, it is a versatile choice. The removable transparent tank allows easy cleaning.

Specifications Purification technology 5-stage RO+UF filtration Capacity 7 L Special features Copper+Zinc+Minerals technology, removable transparent tank Material Plastic Reasons to buy Suitable for multiple water sources (borewell, tanker, municipal) Compact design with easy-to-clean removable tank Reason to avoid No smart features like TDS monitoring or app connectivity Plastic build may not feel as premium as stainless steel models Click Here to Buy Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the purifier’s build, water quality, and taste. It’s affordable, stylish, and easy to install, with good service and storage capacity.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it provides efficient RO+UF filtration with essential minerals, ensuring safe drinking water for all sources.

The Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier offers an advanced 10-stage RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline purification, ensuring safe and mineral-enriched water. With IoT smart features and a 2-year service-free guarantee, it saves maintenance costs while providing 24/7 in-tank UV protection. The 8L food-grade storage tank makes it ideal for homes and offices.

Specifications Filtration technology RO+UV with Copper, Minerals & Alkaline Capacity 8 litres Special features No service required for 2 years Smart features IoT-enabled control via the app Reasons to buy Long-lasting filters with reduced maintenance costs Continuous UV purification in the tank Click Here to Buy Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the purifier’s design, easy installation, and water quality. The free pre-filter adds value, and they like the taste, service, and app integration.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers 10-stage purification, no service for 2 years, smart features, and in-tank UV protection.

AQUA D PURE brings a reliable and budget-friendly water purifier designed for safe and healthy drinking water. With an 8-stage purification system, this purifier combines RO, UV, UF, and TDS control, ensuring clean and mineral-rich water. The added benefits of copper and alkaline technology enhance taste and health benefits. Suitable for borewell, tanker, and tap water, it provides high purification capacity, making it one of the best water purifiers in 2025.

Specifications Purification technology RO+UV+UF+TDS+Copper+Alkaline Capacity 12 litres Installation Wall mount or tabletop Special features Automatic shut-off, membrane protector Reasons to buy 8-stage purification ensures safe and healthy drinking water High-speed purification with longer filter life Reason to avoid Paid installation with an additional charge Plastic body may feel less premium Click Here to Buy AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier 12L RO+UV+UF Copper+Bio-Alkaline +TDS Control+UV Purified Water with Goodness of Copper and Alkaline RO Water Purifier, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the purifier’s performance, sturdiness, and affordability. It’s easy to install with good taste and service, but some report leakage issues.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it provides advanced multi-stage purification, mineral-rich water, and high-speed filtration at an affordable price.

What type of water source do you have? The quality of your water source determines the kind of purifier you need. If you rely on borewell water, an RO purifier is essential to remove dissolved impurities. For municipal tap water with chlorine, a UV+UF purifier is a better choice. If your water has a high TDS level (above 200 ppm), an RO+UV+TDS controller is ideal to ensure safe and mineral-rich drinking water. Always test your water before purchasing a purifier.

What is the required storage capacity? The size of your family plays a key role in selecting the right water purifier. A 7-8L purifier is suitable for small families, while a 10-12L capacity works better for larger households. If your area faces frequent power cuts, a bigger tank ensures an uninterrupted supply of purified water. For offices or commercial spaces, consider purifiers with 15L or more storage. Choosing the right capacity prevents water shortages while ensuring efficiency.

What is your budget and maintenance cost? Water purifiers range from budget-friendly models to high-end options with advanced features. While an affordable model may seem attractive, consider maintenance costs like filter replacements and servicing. RO purifiers require periodic membrane changes, while UV purifiers need lamp replacements. Brands with good after-sales service and easy availability of filters ensure long-term cost-effectiveness. Investing in a reliable purifier with a reasonable maintenance cost will save money and effort in the long run.

Factors to consider while buying the best water purifier in 2025 Water Quality & TDS Level: Identify your water source (borewell, tap, or tanker) and check the TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) level. If TDS is above 200 ppm, an RO purifier is necessary.

Purification Technology: Choose between RO, UV, UF, or a combination based on contaminants in your water. RO removes heavy metals, UV kills bacteria, and UF filters out suspended particles.

Storage Capacity: Depending on your household size, pick a purifier with a storage tank ranging from 7L to 12L or more to ensure a continuous supply of purified water.

Mineral Retention & TDS Control: Some purifiers strip essential minerals. A TDS controller or mineralizer helps retain beneficial minerals while ensuring safe drinking water.

Maintenance & Filter Replacement Cost: Regular filter changes are necessary for effective purification. Consider models with affordable and easily available filters to avoid high maintenance costs.

Installation & Space Requirement: Decide between a wall-mounted or countertop model based on your kitchen space. Some purifiers also support flexible installation for convenience.

Additional Features & Budget: Look for smart indicators, automatic shut-off, copper/alkaline infusion, and warranty coverage. Balance your budget with features that provide long-term benefits.

Top 3 features of the best water purifiers in 2025

Best water purifiers in 2025 Capacity Purification Technology No. of Filtration Stages HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver 10L RO+UV+MF+Mineral 7-stage Livpure GLO PRO++ 7L RO+UV+UF 7-stage Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6L RO+UV+UF 6-stage Urban Company Native M1 8L RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline 10-stage KENT Grand 8L RO+UF+TDS Control+UV LED 5-stage AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper 12L RO+UV+UF+TDS Adjuster 10-stage Aquaguard Ritz Pro 6.2L RO+UV 9-stage Havells AQUAS 7L RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals 5-stage Urban Company Native M2 8L RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline 10-stage AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline 12L RO+UV+UF Copper+Bio-Alkaline+TDS Control 8-stage

Similar articles for you Best water purifier brands in 2025 that comes with advanced features, designs and more that are suitable for every home