When it comes to ensuring the safety and purity of the water you consume, a reliable water purifier is a must-have for every household. With a wide variety of options available in the market, choosing the best water purifier in India can be a daunting task. To help you make the right decision, we have curated a list of the top 8 water purifiers, including RO and UV purifiers, to suit your specific needs and budget. Whether you are looking for advanced purification technology, energy efficiency, or budget-friendly options, we have got you covered.

1. Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth ₹ 2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

The Aquaguard RO water purifier offers advanced purification technology to ensure safe and clean drinking water for your family. With a multi-stage purification process and a high flow rate, it effectively removes impurities and harmful contaminants from the water. The compact design and easy installation make it a convenient choice for any home.

Specifications of Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier:

Multi-stage purification process

High flow rate

Compact design

Easy installation

Energy-efficient

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced purification technology May require periodic maintenance High flow rate for quick filtration

2. V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier | TDS up to 2000 ppm | 7 Stage Purification with World-class RO Membrane and Advanced UF Membrane | 7 Litre, Black

The RO-UF world-class water purifier is designed to deliver pure and safe drinking water with its advanced reverse osmosis and ultrafiltration technology. It effectively removes dissolved impurities, bacteria, and viruses, ensuring clean and healthy water for your family. With a sleek and modern design, it adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen.

Specifications of V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier:

Reverse osmosis and ultrafiltration technology

Sleek and modern design

Removes dissolved impurities, bacteria, and viruses

Easy to maintain

High-quality construction

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced RO and UF technology May require professional installation Sleek and modern design

3. Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L water purifier,8 stages of purification,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes

The Eureka Forbes Aquaguard water purifier combines boiling and UV technology to ensure safe and healthy drinking water. It effectively eliminates bacteria, viruses, and other impurities, providing you with clean and pure water. With its user-friendly features and durable construction, it is a reliable choice for your home.

Specifications of Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L water purifier:

Boiling and UV technology

Effective elimination of bacteria and viruses

User-friendly features

Durable construction

Low maintenance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Combines boiling and UV technology May not be suitable for high TDS water User-friendly features

4. V-Guard Zenora RO UV Water Purifier | Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2450 | 8 Stage Purification | PAN India Installation | 7 L, Black

The V-Guard Zenora water purifier features a multi-stage purification process to ensure clean and healthy drinking water. With its high-quality filters and advanced purification technology, it effectively removes impurities and contaminants, delivering safe and pure water for your family. The sleek and compact design makes it a perfect fit for modern kitchens.

Specifications of V-Guard Zenora RO UV Water Purifier:

Multi-stage purification process

High-quality filters

Advanced purification technology

Sleek and compact design

Easy to maintain

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multi-stage purification process May have a higher initial cost Sleek and compact design

5. Proven® ISI Mark ELEVEN Copper + Mineral RO+UV+UF 10 to 12 Liter RO + UV + TDS ADJUSTER Water Purifier with Copper Charge Technology black & copper Best For Home and Office (Made In India)

The Proven® Copper ADJUSTER water purifier utilizes copper technology to enhance the purification process and deliver clean and healthy drinking water. With its adjustable purification levels and high-quality components, it ensures safe and pure water for your family. The compact and stylish design adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen.

Specifications of Proven® ISI Mark ELEVEN Copper + Mineral RO+UV+UF 10 to 12 Liter RO + UV + TDS ADJUSTER Water Purifier:

Copper purification technology

Adjustable purification levels

High-quality components

Compact and stylish design

Energy-efficient

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Copper purification technology May require occasional filter replacement Adjustable purification levels

6. Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water

The Aquaguard 10-stage water purifier offers comprehensive purification with its 10-stage process, ensuring safe and clean drinking water for your family. It effectively removes impurities, bacteria, and viruses, delivering pure and healthy water. With its adjustable purification levels and user-friendly features, it is a convenient choice for any home.

Specifications of Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier:

10-stage purification process

Effective removal of impurities, bacteria, and viruses

Adjustable purification levels

User-friendly features

Energy-efficient

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comprehensive 10-stage purification process May have a higher initial cost Adjustable purification levels

7. Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)

The Native RO Copper Alkaline water purifier combines RO, copper, and alkaline technologies to deliver safe and healthy drinking water. It effectively removes impurities, adds essential minerals, and balances the pH level, ensuring clean and pure water for your family. The sleek and modern design adds elegance to your kitchen.

Specifications of Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier:

RO, copper, and alkaline technologies

Removes impurities and adds essential minerals

Balances pH level

Sleek and modern design

Low maintenance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid RO, copper, and alkaline technologies May require periodic filter replacement Balances pH level

8. Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty

The Native Copper Alkaline water purifier utilizes copper and alkaline technologies to enhance the purification process and deliver clean and healthy drinking water. With its effective removal of impurities and addition of essential minerals, it ensures safe and pure water for your family. The compact and stylish design adds a modern touch to your kitchen.

Specifications of Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years:

Copper and alkaline technologies

Effective removal of impurities

Adds essential minerals

Compact and stylish design

Energy-efficient

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Copper and alkaline technologies May have a higher initial cost Adds essential minerals

Best water purifier in india Top Features Comparison:

Best water purifiers in India Multi-stage Purification Adjustable Purification Levels Sleek and Modern Design Aquaguard RO Water Purifier Yes No No RO-UF World-class Water Purifier Yes No Yes Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Water Purifier No No No V-Guard Zenora Water Purifier Yes No Yes Proven® Copper ADJUSTER Water Purifier No Yes Yes Aquaguard 10-Stage Water Purifier Yes Yes No Native RO Copper Alkaline Water Purifier No No Yes Native Copper Alkaline Water Purifier No No Yes

Best value for money of water purifier in India:

The V-Guard Zenora Water Purifier stands out as the best value for money with its multi-stage purification process, high-quality filters, and sleek design. It offers excellent performance and durability at an affordable price, making it a smart investment for any household.

Best overall water purifier in India:

The Aquaguard 10-Stage Water Purifier takes the lead as the best overall product in the category, offering comprehensive 10-stage purification, adjustable levels, and user-friendly features. It ensures safe and clean drinking water for your family with advanced technology and efficient performance.

How to find the perfect water purifier in India:

When choosing the perfect water purifier from the list, consider the purification technology, features, and maintenance requirements. Assess your specific needs and budget to find the ideal fit for your home. Look for products with comprehensive purification processes, user-friendly features, and energy efficiency for long-term savings.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of these water purifiers?

Ans : The price range of the water purifiers varies from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 30,000, depending on the brand, features, and purification technology.

Question : Do these water purifiers require professional installation?

Ans : While some water purifiers may require professional installation, most of the products in the list can be easily installed at home with the provided instructions.

Question : Are these water purifiers suitable for high TDS water?

Ans : Some of the water purifiers are specifically designed to handle high TDS water, offering effective purification for a wide range of water sources.

Question : Do these water purifiers come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, all the water purifiers mentioned in the list come with a standard manufacturer's warranty to ensure peace of mind and reliable performance.

