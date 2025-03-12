Our Picks best overall Max discount Best budget friendly FAQs

A water purifier under ₹5,000 offers basic filtration to remove impurities and improve taste. Gravity-based and UV models are common, needing no electricity or low power. Ideal for areas with low TDS water, these purifiers provide safe drinking water at an affordable price. Some popular brands include Kent, Eureka Forbes, and Prestige. While they may not remove heavy metals, they effectively filter dust, bacteria, and chlorine. A budget-friendly choice for clean water at home.

We have put together a bunch of some of the best options in water purifiers under ₹5000 that are available on Amazon.

This purifier features a 10-stage purification system that ensures clean and safe drinking water. The copper infusion technology enhances health benefits by adding essential minerals. It also comes with a TDS adjuster, allowing users to customise the water taste as per their needs. With a 12-litre storage tank, it provides a steady supply of purified water, making it ideal for families. Suitable for all types of water sources, this purifier effectively removes impurities while maintaining essential minerals for a refreshing drinking experience.

Specifications Special feature 10-stage purification with copper infusion Maximum flow rate 15 litres per hour Model name AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Installation type Wall-mounted Storage capacity 12 litres Reasons to buy Copper technology enhances water quality Large 12-litre storage for convenience Reason to avoid Requires regular filter replacement Not suitable for areas with no electricity Click Here to Buy AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate its copper-infused purification, large capacity, and TDS control. Some mention frequent filter changes, but overall, it’s a great budget-friendly choice.

Why choose this product?

It offers advanced purification, TDS control, and copper enrichment, making it a reliable and affordable water purifier for all households.

This purifier combines RO, UV, and UF filtration for thorough water purification. The copper and bio-alkaline technology enhances health benefits by balancing pH levels and adding essential minerals. Its TDS control system ensures customised water taste, making it suitable for all water sources. With a 12-litre storage tank, it provides purified water for large families. The sleek black design adds a modern touch to any kitchen while delivering safe, alkaline-rich drinking water.

Specifications Special feature Copper and bio-alkaline purification Maximum flow rate 15 litres per hour Model name AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Installation type Wall-mounted Storage capacity 12 litres Reasons to buy Copper and alkaline technology for better health Large storage ideal for families Reason to avoid Requires electricity for operation Regular filter maintenance needed Click Here to Buy AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier 12L RO+UV+UF Copper+Bio-Alkaline +TDS Control+UV Purified Water with Goodness of Copper and Alkaline RO Water Purifier, Black

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its alkaline water benefits, TDS control, and large capacity. Some mention maintenance costs, but most find it a valuable investment.

Why choose this product?

It provides copper-enriched, alkaline water, advanced purification, and customisable TDS control, making it a great choice for healthier hydration.

This purifier features RO, UV, and UF filtration to ensure pure drinking water. The copper technology enriches water with essential minerals, promoting better health. With a large 18-litre storage capacity, it is ideal for big families or offices. The TDS control system allows customised water taste, making it suitable for various water sources. The sleek black design complements modern kitchens while offering safe, mineral-rich water.

Specifications Special feature Copper technology with RO, UV, and UF purification Maximum flow rate 20 litres per hour Model name Kinsco Aqua Flame 18 Litre Copper RO Installation type Wall-mounted Storage capacity 18 litres Reasons to buy Large 18-litre storage for big families Copper technology enhances water quality Reason to avoid Requires electricity for operation Regular maintenance needed Click Here to Buy Kinsco Aqua Flame 18 Litre Copper RO Water Purifier - RO + UV + UF + TDS + Copper Technology (Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users love its high storage capacity, copper-infused water, and TDS control. Some mention filter maintenance, but overall, it's a great choice.

Why choose this product?

It offers large storage, copper technology, and multi-stage purification, making it a reliable choice for safe, healthy drinking water.

This purifier combines RO, UV, and UF filtration for thorough water purification. The copper charge technology enhances water with essential minerals for better health. With a TDS adjuster, users can customise the water taste based on the source. Its 12-litre storage capacity makes it suitable for homes and offices. The black and copper design adds a premium touch, while the Made in India build ensures quality and reliability.

Specifications Special feature Copper charge technology with TDS adjuster Maximum flow rate 15 litres per hour Model name AquaDart Mineral RO+UV+UF 12 Litre Installation type Wall-mounted Storage capacity 12 litres Reasons to buy Copper technology for enhanced water quality TDS adjuster for custom water taste Reason to avoid Requires regular filter maintenance Needs electricity for operation Click Here to Buy AquaDart Mineral RO+UV+UF 12 Liter RO + UV + TDS ADJUSTER Water Purifier With Copper Charge Technology Black & Copper Best For Home and Office (Made In India)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users love its copper-infused water, TDS control, and premium design. Some mention maintenance costs, but overall, it’s a worthy purchase.

Why choose this product?

It offers advanced filtration, copper technology, and TDS control, making it a reliable and stylish choice for pure drinking water.

This purifier features RO, LED UV, and ORC copper technology for advanced purification and mineral-rich water. The high TDS membrane ensures effective filtration, making it suitable for various water sources. With a TDS control system, users can customise water taste. Its 12-litre storage provides ample purified water for homes and offices. The automatic operation ensures hassle-free use, while the sleek design adds elegance to any space.

Specifications Special feature ORC copper technology with high TDS membrane Maximum flow rate 15 litres per hour Model name RK Aqua Fresh India RO Installation type Wall-mounted Storage capacity 12 litres Reasons to buy ORC copper for mineral-rich water High TDS membrane for better filtration Reason to avoid Requires electricity for operation Regular maintenance needed Click Here to Buy RK Aqua Fresh India RO Domestic Water Purifier

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users love its efficient purification, TDS control, and copper technology. Some mention maintenance costs, but overall, it’s a good investment.

Why choose this product?

It provides copper-enriched water, high TDS filtration, and automatic operation, making it a smart choice for homes and offices.

This purifier features RO, UV, and UF filtration for thorough water purification. The copper alkaline technology enhances water with essential minerals and maintains pH balance. It is suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, making it highly versatile. The free pre-filter ensures longer filter life and better performance. With a 15-litre per hour purification capacity, it provides clean, healthy drinking water efficiently.

Specifications Special feature Copper alkaline technology with free pre-filter Maximum flow rate 15 litres per hour Model name Zenpure Plush 15 LPH Aqua Copper Alkaline RO Installation type Wall-mounted Storage capacity 12 litres Reasons to buy Copper alkaline boosts water quality Suitable for multiple water sources Reason to avoid Requires electricity to function Regular filter changes needed Click Here to Buy Zenpure Plush 15 LPH Aqua Copper Alkaline RO + UV + UF + Minerals RO Water Purifier for Home, suitable for borewell, tanker and municipal water (With Free Pre Filter)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate its copper alkaline benefits, free pre-filter, and wide compatibility. Some mention filter maintenance, but overall, it’s a worthy purchase.

Why choose this product?

It offers multi-source compatibility, copper alkaline purification, and free pre-filter, making it a smart and efficient water purifier choice.

This purifier features RO, UV, and alkaline filtration for superior water quality. The copper and zinc infusion boosts immunity and improves taste. Its built-in TDS controller allows customisation of water purity and works with tap water up to 4000 TDS levels. The smart 3-light indicator provides real-time purification status. A 6-month warranty ensures reliability, making it a great choice for homes.

Specifications Special feature Copper and zinc infusion with TDS control Maximum flow rate 15 litres per hour Model name Aqua 2090 RO+UV+Copper+Zinc+Alkaline Installation type Wall-mounted Storage capacity 12 litres Reasons to buy Works up to 4000 TDS tap water Smart light indicators for easy monitoring Reason to avoid Requires electricity to operate Limited 6-month warranty Click Here to Buy Aqua 2090 RO+UV+Copper+Zinc+Alkaline Water Purifier, With In Built TDS Controller, Works Upto 4000 TDS tap water, Smart 3 Light Indicators, 6 month warranty

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers love its TDS control, mineral infusion, and real-time indicators. Some mention warranty limitations, but overall, it’s a value-for-money purifier.

Why choose this product?

It offers high TDS support, mineral-rich water, and smart monitoring, making it a reliable and efficient water purifier choice.

This purifier offers RO, UV, and UF filtration for clean and safe drinking water. The active copper technology enhances water with essential minerals, promoting better health. Its TDS control feature ensures customised water taste based on the source. With a 9-litre storage capacity, it is suitable for small to medium-sized families. The sleek, premium design adds a modern touch to any kitchen.

Specifications Special feature Active copper with TDS control Maximum flow rate 12 litres per hour Model name AQUA LIBRA with DEVICE RO+UV+UF Installation type Wall-mounted Storage capacity 9 litres Reasons to buy Active copper enriches water quality Compact design ideal for small families Reason to avoid Smaller storage compared to competitors Requires electricity for operation Click Here to Buy AQUA LIBRA with DEVICE RO+UV+Uf+TDS Control with Active Copper Premium Water Purifier 9 LTR

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate its compact design, active copper benefits, and TDS control. Some mention limited storage, but overall, it’s a great purifier.

Why choose this product?

It provides copper-enriched water, TDS control, and reliable purification, making it a smart and compact choice for healthy hydration.

This purifier features 12-stage purification with RO, LED UV, ORC copper, and high TDS membrane for superior water quality. The TDS controller allows customisation, making it suitable for water up to 4000 ppm. Its 20 LPH purification capacity ensures a steady supply of clean water for homes and offices. The fully automatic operation provides convenience, while carbon filtration improves taste and odour.

Specifications Special feature 12-stage purification with ORC copper and TDS control Maximum flow rate 20 litres per hour Model name All India Group® Aqua RO Installation type Wall-mounted Storage capacity 12 litres Reasons to buy Works with high TDS water sources Fully automatic for hassle-free operation Reason to avoid Requires electricity to function Regular filter maintenance needed Click Here to Buy All India Group® Aqua RO Domestic Water Purifier

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate its high TDS capacity, multi-stage filtration, and automatic function. Some mention maintenance costs, but overall, it’s a reliable purifier.

Why choose this product?

It offers advanced purification, high TDS support, and fully automatic operation, making it a great choice for homes and offices.

This purifier combines RO, UV, and UF filtration for clean, safe drinking water. The copper technology enhances water with essential minerals, promoting better health. Its TDS adjuster allows users to customise water taste based on the source. With a 12-litre storage capacity, it ensures a continuous supply of purified water. The ISI certification guarantees high quality and safety, making it a reliable choice for homes.

Specifications Special feature Copper technology with TDS adjuster Maximum flow rate 12 litres per hour Model name Proven Aqua RO Water Purifier Installation type Wall-mounted Storage capacity 12 litres Reasons to buy Copper technology enriches water quality ISI certified for safety assurance Reason to avoid Requires electricity for operation Regular filter maintenance needed Click Here to Buy Proven Aqua RO Water Purifier

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate its copper filtration, ISI certification, and TDS adjuster. Some mention maintenance needs, but overall, it’s a trusted choice.

Why choose this product?

It offers copper-enriched water, TDS control, and ISI-certified safety, making it a reliable and efficient purifier for homes.

Which is the best purification of water? Reverse osmosis (RO) is the best water purification method, removing impurities, heavy metals, and contaminants. Combined with UV and UF filtration, it ensures safe, clean, and mineral-enriched drinking water.

Is water purifier good for health? Yes, a water purifier is good for health as it removes impurities, bacteria, and heavy metals while retaining essential minerals, ensuring clean, safe, and healthy drinking water for daily consumption.

Which is better, RO or UV? RO is better for high TDS water, removing heavy metals and salts. UV is ideal for low TDS water, killing bacteria and viruses. RO with UV offers the best overall purification.

Top 3 features of best water purifiers under ₹ 5000

Best Water Purifier Under 5000 Material Capacity Purification Method AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier Plastic 12L RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier Plastic 12L RO + UV + UF + Bio-Alkaline + TDS Control Kinsco Aqua Flame 18L Copper RO Water Purifier Plastic 18L RO + UV + UF + TDS + Copper Technology AquaDart Mineral RO+UV+UF Water Purifier Plastic 12L RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster + Copper Charge RK Aqua Fresh India RO Domestic Water Purifier Plastic 12L RO + LED UV + ORC Copper + High TDS Membrane Zenpure Plush 15 LPH Aqua Copper Alkaline RO Plastic 15L RO + UV + UF + Minerals Aqua 2090 RO+UV+Copper+Zinc+Alkaline Water Purifier Plastic 12L RO + UV + Copper + Zinc + Alkaline AQUA LIBRA with DEVICE RO+UV+UF+TDS Control Plastic 9L RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + Active Copper All India Group® Aqua RO Domestic Water Purifier Plastic 12L RO + LED UV + ORC Copper Alk + Carbon + TDS Controller Proven Aqua RO Water Purifier Plastic 12L RO + UV + UF + Copper Technology + TDS Adjuster

Factors to consider while choosing the best water purifiers under ₹ 5000 Purification technology: Choose between RO, UV, and UF based on your water source. RO is ideal for high TDS water, while UV kills bacteria in low TDS water.

Storage capacity: A 9-12 litre storage capacity is suitable for small to medium households.

Material and build quality: Ensure food-grade plastic construction for safety and durability.

TDS controller: A TDS adjuster maintains essential minerals in purified water.

Brand and warranty: Opt for trusted brands with at least 6 months to 1-year warranty for reliability.

