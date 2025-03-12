Our Picks
A water purifier under ₹5,000 offers basic filtration to remove impurities and improve taste. Gravity-based and UV models are common, needing no electricity or low power. Ideal for areas with low TDS water, these purifiers provide safe drinking water at an affordable price. Some popular brands include Kent, Eureka Forbes, and Prestige. While they may not remove heavy metals, they effectively filter dust, bacteria, and chlorine. A budget-friendly choice for clean water at home.
We have put together a bunch of some of the best options in water purifiers under ₹5000 that are available on Amazon.
This purifier features a 10-stage purification system that ensures clean and safe drinking water. The copper infusion technology enhances health benefits by adding essential minerals. It also comes with a TDS adjuster, allowing users to customise the water taste as per their needs. With a 12-litre storage tank, it provides a steady supply of purified water, making it ideal for families. Suitable for all types of water sources, this purifier effectively removes impurities while maintaining essential minerals for a refreshing drinking experience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Copper technology enhances water quality
Large 12-litre storage for convenience
Reasons to avoid
Requires regular filter replacement
Not suitable for areas with no electricity
AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Users appreciate its copper-infused purification, large capacity, and TDS control. Some mention frequent filter changes, but overall, it’s a great budget-friendly choice.
Why choose this product?
It offers advanced purification, TDS control, and copper enrichment, making it a reliable and affordable water purifier for all households.
This purifier combines RO, UV, and UF filtration for thorough water purification. The copper and bio-alkaline technology enhances health benefits by balancing pH levels and adding essential minerals. Its TDS control system ensures customised water taste, making it suitable for all water sources. With a 12-litre storage tank, it provides purified water for large families. The sleek black design adds a modern touch to any kitchen while delivering safe, alkaline-rich drinking water.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Copper and alkaline technology for better health
Large storage ideal for families
Reasons to avoid
Requires electricity for operation
Regular filter maintenance needed
AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier 12L RO+UV+UF Copper+Bio-Alkaline +TDS Control+UV Purified Water with Goodness of Copper and Alkaline RO Water Purifier, Black
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its alkaline water benefits, TDS control, and large capacity. Some mention maintenance costs, but most find it a valuable investment.
Why choose this product?
It provides copper-enriched, alkaline water, advanced purification, and customisable TDS control, making it a great choice for healthier hydration.
This purifier features RO, UV, and UF filtration to ensure pure drinking water. The copper technology enriches water with essential minerals, promoting better health. With a large 18-litre storage capacity, it is ideal for big families or offices. The TDS control system allows customised water taste, making it suitable for various water sources. The sleek black design complements modern kitchens while offering safe, mineral-rich water.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large 18-litre storage for big families
Copper technology enhances water quality
Reasons to avoid
Requires electricity for operation
Regular maintenance needed
Kinsco Aqua Flame 18 Litre Copper RO Water Purifier - RO + UV + UF + TDS + Copper Technology (Black)
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Users love its high storage capacity, copper-infused water, and TDS control. Some mention filter maintenance, but overall, it's a great choice.
Why choose this product?
It offers large storage, copper technology, and multi-stage purification, making it a reliable choice for safe, healthy drinking water.
This purifier combines RO, UV, and UF filtration for thorough water purification. The copper charge technology enhances water with essential minerals for better health. With a TDS adjuster, users can customise the water taste based on the source. Its 12-litre storage capacity makes it suitable for homes and offices. The black and copper design adds a premium touch, while the Made in India build ensures quality and reliability.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Copper technology for enhanced water quality
TDS adjuster for custom water taste
Reasons to avoid
Requires regular filter maintenance
Needs electricity for operation
AquaDart Mineral RO+UV+UF 12 Liter RO + UV + TDS ADJUSTER Water Purifier With Copper Charge Technology Black & Copper Best For Home and Office (Made In India)
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Users love its copper-infused water, TDS control, and premium design. Some mention maintenance costs, but overall, it’s a worthy purchase.
Why choose this product?
It offers advanced filtration, copper technology, and TDS control, making it a reliable and stylish choice for pure drinking water.
This purifier features RO, LED UV, and ORC copper technology for advanced purification and mineral-rich water. The high TDS membrane ensures effective filtration, making it suitable for various water sources. With a TDS control system, users can customise water taste. Its 12-litre storage provides ample purified water for homes and offices. The automatic operation ensures hassle-free use, while the sleek design adds elegance to any space.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
ORC copper for mineral-rich water
High TDS membrane for better filtration
Reasons to avoid
Requires electricity for operation
Regular maintenance needed
RK Aqua Fresh India RO Domestic Water Purifier (RO+ LED UV+ ORC COPPER+ HIGH TDS MEMBRANE+ TDS CONTROL) Automatic, Best For Home/Office Purpose | 15LPH | 12 Liter Storage
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Users love its efficient purification, TDS control, and copper technology. Some mention maintenance costs, but overall, it’s a good investment.
Why choose this product?
It provides copper-enriched water, high TDS filtration, and automatic operation, making it a smart choice for homes and offices.
This purifier features RO, UV, and UF filtration for thorough water purification. The copper alkaline technology enhances water with essential minerals and maintains pH balance. It is suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, making it highly versatile. The free pre-filter ensures longer filter life and better performance. With a 15-litre per hour purification capacity, it provides clean, healthy drinking water efficiently.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Copper alkaline boosts water quality
Suitable for multiple water sources
Reasons to avoid
Requires electricity to function
Regular filter changes needed
Zenpure Plush 15 LPH Aqua Copper Alkaline RO + UV + UF + Minerals RO Water Purifier for Home, suitable for borewell, tanker and municipal water (With Free Pre Filter)
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Users appreciate its copper alkaline benefits, free pre-filter, and wide compatibility. Some mention filter maintenance, but overall, it’s a worthy purchase.
Why choose this product?
It offers multi-source compatibility, copper alkaline purification, and free pre-filter, making it a smart and efficient water purifier choice.
This purifier features RO, UV, and alkaline filtration for superior water quality. The copper and zinc infusion boosts immunity and improves taste. Its built-in TDS controller allows customisation of water purity and works with tap water up to 4000 TDS levels. The smart 3-light indicator provides real-time purification status. A 6-month warranty ensures reliability, making it a great choice for homes.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Works up to 4000 TDS tap water
Smart light indicators for easy monitoring
Reasons to avoid
Requires electricity to operate
Limited 6-month warranty
Aqua 2090 RO+UV+Copper+Zinc+Alkaline Water Purifier, With In Built TDS Controller, Works Upto 4000 TDS tap water, Smart 3 Light Indicators, 6 month warranty
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Customers love its TDS control, mineral infusion, and real-time indicators. Some mention warranty limitations, but overall, it’s a value-for-money purifier.
Why choose this product?
It offers high TDS support, mineral-rich water, and smart monitoring, making it a reliable and efficient water purifier choice.
This purifier offers RO, UV, and UF filtration for clean and safe drinking water. The active copper technology enhances water with essential minerals, promoting better health. Its TDS control feature ensures customised water taste based on the source. With a 9-litre storage capacity, it is suitable for small to medium-sized families. The sleek, premium design adds a modern touch to any kitchen.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Active copper enriches water quality
Compact design ideal for small families
Reasons to avoid
Smaller storage compared to competitors
Requires electricity for operation
AQUA LIBRA with DEVICE RO+UV+Uf+TDS Control with Active Copper Premium Water Purifier 9 LTR
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Users appreciate its compact design, active copper benefits, and TDS control. Some mention limited storage, but overall, it’s a great purifier.
Why choose this product?
It provides copper-enriched water, TDS control, and reliable purification, making it a smart and compact choice for healthy hydration.
This purifier features 12-stage purification with RO, LED UV, ORC copper, and high TDS membrane for superior water quality. The TDS controller allows customisation, making it suitable for water up to 4000 ppm. Its 20 LPH purification capacity ensures a steady supply of clean water for homes and offices. The fully automatic operation provides convenience, while carbon filtration improves taste and odour.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Works with high TDS water sources
Fully automatic for hassle-free operation
Reasons to avoid
Requires electricity to function
Regular filter maintenance needed
All India Group® Aqua RO Domestic Water Purifier All In One (RO+ LED UV+ ORC COPPER ALK+ CARBON+ HIGH TDS MEMBRANE+ TDS CONTROLLER) Fully Automatic | Easily Works Upto 4000ppm | 12 Stages | 20 LPH
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Users appreciate its high TDS capacity, multi-stage filtration, and automatic function. Some mention maintenance costs, but overall, it’s a reliable purifier.
Why choose this product?
It offers advanced purification, high TDS support, and fully automatic operation, making it a great choice for homes and offices.
This purifier combines RO, UV, and UF filtration for clean, safe drinking water. The copper technology enhances water with essential minerals, promoting better health. Its TDS adjuster allows users to customise water taste based on the source. With a 12-litre storage capacity, it ensures a continuous supply of purified water. The ISI certification guarantees high quality and safety, making it a reliable choice for homes.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Copper technology enriches water quality
ISI certified for safety assurance
Reasons to avoid
Requires electricity for operation
Regular filter maintenance needed
Proven Aqua RO Water Purifier – RO + UV + UF with Copper Technology, 12L Storage, TDS Adjuster, Made in India, ISI Certified, White & Transparent Front
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Users appreciate its copper filtration, ISI certification, and TDS adjuster. Some mention maintenance needs, but overall, it’s a trusted choice.
Why choose this product?
It offers copper-enriched water, TDS control, and ISI-certified safety, making it a reliable and efficient purifier for homes.
Which is the best purification of water?
Reverse osmosis (RO) is the best water purification method, removing impurities, heavy metals, and contaminants. Combined with UV and UF filtration, it ensures safe, clean, and mineral-enriched drinking water.
Is water purifier good for health?
Yes, a water purifier is good for health as it removes impurities, bacteria, and heavy metals while retaining essential minerals, ensuring clean, safe, and healthy drinking water for daily consumption.
Which is better, RO or UV?
RO is better for high TDS water, removing heavy metals and salts. UV is ideal for low TDS water, killing bacteria and viruses. RO with UV offers the best overall purification.
Top 3 features of best water purifiers under ₹5000
|Best Water Purifier Under 5000
|Material
|Capacity
|Purification Method
|AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier
|Plastic
|12L
RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster
|AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier
|Plastic
|12L
RO + UV + UF + Bio-Alkaline + TDS Control
|Kinsco Aqua Flame 18L Copper RO Water Purifier
|Plastic
|18L
RO + UV + UF + TDS + Copper Technology
|AquaDart Mineral RO+UV+UF Water Purifier
|Plastic
|12L
RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster + Copper Charge
|RK Aqua Fresh India RO Domestic Water Purifier
|Plastic
|12L
RO + LED UV + ORC Copper + High TDS Membrane
|Zenpure Plush 15 LPH Aqua Copper Alkaline RO
|Plastic
|15L
RO + UV + UF + Minerals
|Aqua 2090 RO+UV+Copper+Zinc+Alkaline Water Purifier
|Plastic
|12L
RO + UV + Copper + Zinc + Alkaline
|AQUA LIBRA with DEVICE RO+UV+UF+TDS Control
|Plastic
|9L
RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + Active Copper
|All India Group® Aqua RO Domestic Water Purifier
|Plastic
|12L
RO + LED UV + ORC Copper Alk + Carbon + TDS Controller
|Proven Aqua RO Water Purifier
|Plastic
|12L
RO + UV + UF + Copper Technology + TDS Adjuster
Factors to consider while choosing the best water purifiers under ₹5000
Purification technology: Choose between RO, UV, and UF based on your water source. RO is ideal for high TDS water, while UV kills bacteria in low TDS water.
Storage capacity: A 9-12 litre storage capacity is suitable for small to medium households.
Material and build quality: Ensure food-grade plastic construction for safety and durability.
TDS controller: A TDS adjuster maintains essential minerals in purified water.
Brand and warranty: Opt for trusted brands with at least 6 months to 1-year warranty for reliability.
FAQs
Question : Are water purifiers under ₹5000 effective?
Ans : Yes, they provide basic purification using RO, UV, or UF, suitable for municipal and borewell water.
Question : Can these purifiers remove high TDS levels?
Ans : Some models with RO and TDS adjusters can handle moderate TDS, but not very high levels.
Question : Do they require electricity?
Ans : RO and UV purifiers need electricity, while UF models work without it.
Question : How often should filters be changed?
Ans : Filters should be replaced every 6-12 months, depending on usage.
Question : Is installation included in the price?
Ans : Most budget purifiers require separate installation charges unless specified.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.