Best water purifiers under ₹15000: Explore the top 6 options from Aquaguard, Urban Company and more

Clean water is the foundation of good health, but finding an effective purifier without breaking the bank can be tricky. Luckily, there are powerful options under ₹15,000 that promise pure, safe water without compromising on quality.

In this list, we’ve handpicked six top water purifiers from trusted brands like Aquaguard and Urban Company. These affordable yet efficient purifiers use advanced technology to remove impurities, ensuring every drop you drink is fresh and healthy, perfect for every home and budget.

The Native by UC Urban Company M1 water purifier boasts a 10-stage purification process combining RO, UV, copper infusion, and alkaline enhancement to deliver mineral-rich, safe drinking water. It features a large 8-liter food-grade storage tank and continuous in-tank UV protection that kills germs 24/7. The purifier is designed for all water sources, including borewell, tanker, and municipal water.

The filters on the Native M1 last for two whole years, which is higher than any other purifier on the market. All thanks to the auto clean tech and multi-micron pre-filters. This RO requires no maintenance for 2 years, whereas other brands require yearly service, which costs approximately ₹5,000 to ₹6,000. This automatically saves the user about ₹15000 in 6 years of ownership.

Specifications Purification stages 10 (RO + UV + Copper + Alkaline) Capacity 8 liters Filter life 2 years (no service needed) Installation Wall mount Warranty 2 years (filters included) Reasons to buy Long 2-year filter life with no servicing needed Continuous UV protection in the tank Reason to avoid Installation charges extra for pressure kits Larger footprint may not suit small kitchens Click Here to Buy Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the purifier’s sturdy build, effective filtration, and stylish design. They value the quick installation, low maintenance, and improved water taste.

Why choose this product?

A reliable purifier with 9-stage filtration, backwash tech, and great design—ideal for those seeking quality, performance, and low running costs.

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT offers robust purification with RO+UV+MTDS technology, removing 99.9999% bacteria and 99.99% viruses. It boasts a 6-liter capacity and features Sedi Shield and RO Maxx for superior dust, dirt, and chemical removal. The UV E-Boiling technology ensures water purity equivalent to boiling for over 20 minutes.

This countertop purifier comes with a free service plan worth ₹2000, including installation and maintenance visits for one year. It supports all water sources and has smart LED indicators for filter life and service reminders, ensuring hassle-free operation and safe drinking water.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + MTDS Capacity 6 liters Filter life 1 year or 6000 liters Installation Countertop Warranty 1 year (free service plan included) Reasons to buy Free service plan with installation & maintenance Effective multi-stage purification with UV E-Boiling Reason to avoid Smaller 6L capacity Filter replacement required annually Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the purifier’s build, easy installation, and filtration quality. Taste and design are praised, but views on value, service, and leakage are mixed.

Why choose this product?

A stylish, effective purifier suited for borewell water, offering great taste and build, though service quality and leakage issues may concern some users.

KENT Grand combines RO, UF, and UV LED tank technologies for comprehensive purification, including removal of arsenic, mercury, lead, and pesticides. It features an 8-liter capacity and a TDS control system to retain essential minerals for healthier, better-tasting water. The RO membrane is tamper-proof and uses push fittings to prevent leaks.

This wall-mount or freestanding purifier comes with a free one-year service plan and access to India’s largest service network. The UV in-tank technology ensures water remains bacteria and virus-free, making it suitable for all water sources including borewell, tanker, and municipal water.

Specifications Purification RO + UF + UV LED + TDS Control Capacity 8 liters Flow rate 20 LPH Installation Wall mount / freestanding Warranty 1 year (free service) Reasons to buy Advanced multi-stage purification with TDS control Large service network and free installation Reason to avoid Bulky dimensions Requires regular maintenance Click Here to Buy KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the purifier’s quality, taste, and service support, calling it great value. However, some report functionality issues soon after installation.

Why choose this product?

A top-rated RO purifier with good service and taste, but reliability concerns after setup may affect long-term satisfaction.

The KENT Supreme offers similar advanced purification as the Grand model with RO, UF, UV LED tank, and TDS control. It adds an auto-flush feature to enhance membrane life and reduce maintenance. With an 8-liter capacity and 20 LPH flow rate, it is ideal for various water sources.

This wall-mounted purifier includes a 1-year free warranty and installation, backed by KENT’s extensive service network. It effectively removes heavy metals, pesticides, and pathogens while retaining natural minerals, ensuring safe and tasty water.

Specifications Purification RO + UF + UV LED + TDS Control + Auto Flush Capacity 8 liters Flow rate 20 LPH Installation Wall mount Warranty 1 year (free service) Reasons to buy Auto-flush extends membrane life Comprehensive purification with TDS control Reason to avoid Larger size may not fit compact spaces Slightly higher price point Click Here to Buy KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |Auto Flush | 8L | 20 LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the purifier’s quality, smooth installation, and good-tasting water. However, opinions vary on functionality, water wastage, and overall value.

Why choose this product?

A well-built purifier with effective filtration and neat design, but potential motor issues and water wastage may concern value-conscious buyers.

Pureit Eco Water Saver is designed for high water efficiency, saving up to 60% water compared to conventional RO purifiers. It features a 7-stage purification process including RO, UV, microfiltration, and mineral enhancement to deliver safe, mineral-rich water. The purifier has a large 10-liter storage tank and smart indicators for filter replacement.

Suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, it supports TDS levels up to 2000 PPM and offers fast purification at 24 LPH. The purifier is wall mountable or countertop and comes with a 1-year warranty and installation kit.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + Microfiltration + Mineralizer (7-stage) Capacity 10 liters Water saving Up to 60% Installation Wall mount / countertop Warranty 1 year Reasons to buy High water-saving technology Large 10L storage capacity Reason to avoid Filter replacement needed annually Booster pump and valves extra based on pressure Click Here to Buy Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are pleased with the purifier’s performance, taste, and professional service. However, opinions on value vary, and some report occasional tap leakage.

Why choose this product?

A stylish, efficient purifier with low water wastage and good service, though leakage issues and price concerns may affect some buyers' experience.

Aquaguard Aura 2X features 7-stage purification with RO, UV, and patented active copper technology that infuses copper for health benefits. It offers a 7-liter storage tank and advanced water-saving tech that saves up to 50% water. The purifier requires no service for 2 years, backed by a comprehensive warranty.

It includes smart service alerts and is suitable for all water sources. The ABS food-grade tank ensures safe, mineral-enriched water. Certified by NABL and WQIA, it offers reliable performance with free installation and external pre-filter included.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + Copper (7-stage) Capacity 7 litres Water saving 50% Installation Wall mount / countertop Warranty 2 years (no service required) Reasons to buy 2-year no service filter life Patented copper infusion for health benefits Reason to avoid Smaller 7L capacity External pre-filter may require space Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Aura 2X Aquasaver RO+UV+Copper | Needs No Service for 2 Years | 60% Water Saving | Includes Mega Sediment filter | 7-Stage Purification | 7L storage

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the purifier’s sleek design and clean-tasting water. It suits Indian conditions, though views on build quality, maintenance cost, and leakage are mixed.

Why choose this product?

A stylish purifier that fits well in kitchens and delivers clean water, but potential leaks and maintenance costs may concern some users.

Factors to consdier when buying a water purifiers under ₹ 15,000 Filtration technology: Choose between RO, UV, or UF based on your water quality.

Water storage capacity: Ensure it meets your daily household needs.

Maintenance cost: Look for models with affordable and easy-to-replace filters.

Purification speed: Check how quickly the purifier can provide clean water.

Certification and warranty: Opt for products with trusted certifications and a good warranty for peace of mind. Which purification technology is best under ₹ 15,000? RO and UV technologies are popular choices. RO removes dissolved impurities, while UV kills bacteria and viruses. For water with high TDS, RO is ideal. For relatively clean water, UV or UF purifiers work well and are often more affordable.

How often should filters be replaced in budget purifiers? Filter replacement varies by model and usage but generally occurs every 6 to 12 months. Regular maintenance ensures effective purification and extends the purifier’s lifespan. Always check the manufacturer’s guidelines for specific replacement schedules.

Are water purifiers under ₹ 15,000 reliable for everyday use? Yes, many models under ₹15,000 offer reliable purification for daily use, especially for moderate water contamination. Choosing reputed brands with good reviews and warranty helps ensure safety, durability, and consistent performance.

Top 3 features of best water purifiers under ₹ 15000

Water purifiers under ₹ 15000 Purification Method Capacity (Liters) Warranty & Service Native by UC Urban Company M1 10-stage RO + UV + Copper + Alkaline 8 2 years, filters included Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO + UV + MTDS 6 1 year, free service plan KENT Grand RO RO + UF + UV LED + TDS Control 8 1 year, free installation KENT Supreme RO RO + UF + UV LED + TDS + Auto Flush 8 1 year, free installation Pureit Eco Water Saver RO + UV + MF + Mineralizer (7-stage) 10 1 year Aquaguard Aura 2X Aquasaver RO + UV + Copper (7-stage) 7 2 years, no service needed

