Best water resistant smartwatches: Top 10 stylish picks to handle swimming and splashes for swimmers and fitness lover

Noise Force Rugged & Sporty 1.32" Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 550 NITS, 7 Days Battery, AI Voice Assistance, Smart Watch for Men (Jet Black)View Details
₹2,199
Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calls, Strava Support, Temperature Sensor, VO2 Max (Midnight Black)View Details
₹7,499
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Ink Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina DisplayView Details
₹20,499
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG FeaturesView Details
₹20,999
Fastrack New Astor FS1 PRO Smart Watch, Large Super AMOLED Display (1.97") AOD, AI Voice Assistance, Functional Crown, SingleSync BT Calling, 100+ Sports Modes & Smartwatch Faces, IP68 (Black)View Details
₹2,399
Smartwatches have become everyday essentials, but not all can handle water splashes, rain, or a swim. That’s where the best water-resistant smartwatches step in. These wearables are designed to keep working even when exposed to water, be it during workouts, pool sessions, or outdoor runs in unpredictable weather. From tracking your swimming performance to surviving accidental spills, the best waterproof smartwatches combine style, durability, and smart features without compromise.
Amazon offers a wide range, from rugged designs with 5ATM or IP68 ratings to sleek models with advanced fitness tracking and Bluetooth calling. From an adventure seeker, and fitness enthusiast, to someone who just wants extra protection, choosing the right water-resistant smartwatch ensures peace of mind and long-lasting performance. This guide explores top choices, key features, and things to consider before picking your ideal waterproof smartwatch.
With a bold, rugged design and functional features, the Noise Force Smart Watch is built for action and style. Its 1.32-inch high-resolution display with 550 nits brightness ensures great visibility even under sunlight. Equipped with Bluetooth calling, a rotating crown for smooth navigation, and a 7-day battery life, it’s perfect for those who are always on the go. The Noise Health Suite™, multiple sports modes, and AI voice assistance make this smartwatch an all-in-one companion for your fitness and lifestyle needs.
Rugged and sporty build quality
Bright display for outdoor use
Limited contact storage for calling
Noise Force Rugged & Sporty 1.32" Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 550 NITS, 7 Days Battery, AI Voice Assistance, Smart Watch for Men (Jet Black)
Buyers find it stylish, durable, and feature-rich. Most say it's great value, though opinions vary on battery, sound, and connectivity.
Choose this for its rugged design, outdoor-friendly display, and versatile features that support fitness, calling, and productivity.
Stylish, lightweight, and smart, the Amazfit Active smartwatch combines powerful features with a sleek design. Its vivid 1.75-inch AMOLED display and over 100 watch face options ensure a custom look every day. With built-in GPS, 5 satellite positioning systems, and 5ATM water resistance, it’s ideal for both workouts and outdoor adventures. Zepp Coach offers AI-based workout guidance, while 24-hour health tracking and Readiness Analysis help you stay in tune with your body. Enjoy Bluetooth calling, onboard music, and seamless syncing with fitness apps like Strava and Google Fit.
Built-in GPS and route navigation
14-day battery life
Limited onboard storage for music
Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calls, Strava Support, Temperature Sensor, VO2 Max (Midnight Black)
Buyers praise the build, display, and battery. It looks premium, but opinions vary on value, sleep tracking, and functionality.
Go for this if you want a lightweight smartwatch packed with GPS, fitness coaching, and health tracking that lasts up to 14 days.
The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) brings together smart fitness tracking, seamless Apple ecosystem integration, and essential safety features in a stylish and lightweight design. With a vibrant Retina display, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and crash detection, it delivers great value without compromising on performance. Whether you want to stay active, monitor your health, or stay connected on the go, this GPS-only smartwatch fits right in. Plus, it’s swimproof and comes with a comfortable, colour-matched Ink Sport Loop.
Seamless pairing with iPhone and Apple services
Reliable health and safety tracking features
Only works with iPhones
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Ink Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display
Buyers appreciate its quality, fitness accuracy, and stylish look, but opinions vary on battery life and overall value for money.
Choose this for reliable fitness tracking, Apple ecosystem compatibility, and essential health features at a more affordable price.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic blends luxury with cutting-edge tech. Built with sapphire crystal glass and an armour aluminium frame, it delivers durability and elegance. Track your health in-depth with advanced features like BP and ECG monitoring, and optimise sleep with its improved Sleep Coaching. With 16GB storage, contactless payments via Samsung Wallet, personalised heart rate zones, and fall detection, this Android-only smartwatch is a reliable fitness and lifestyle companion – all powered by Wear OS 4.0 and a 300mAh battery.
Premium build quality with sapphire crystal
BP and ECG monitoring onboard
Slightly premium priced compared to other options
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features
Buyers like the premium build, features, and ease of use, but some report issues with battery life and compatibility.
Pick this for its elegant design, health-focused features, and smooth Samsung ecosystem integration with contactless payment and personalised fitness tracking.
The Fastrack FS1 PRO Smart Watch packs a vibrant 1.97-inch Super AMOLED display with Always-on Display (AOD) and a smooth 60Hz refresh rate. Designed for dynamic lifestyles, it includes over 100 sports modes, built-in AI voice assistance, and seamless Bluetooth calling with quick replies and favourite contact storage. Health tools like stress tracking, SPO2, 24x7 heart rate monitoring, and women’s health features ensure wellness tracking on the go. Add IP68 water resistance, NitroFast charging, and a bold design for a solid, all-round performer.
Smooth navigation with 60Hz refresh rate
AI voice assistant and Bluetooth calling support
Limited onboard storage
Fastrack New Astor FS1 PRO Smart Watch, Large Super AMOLED Display (1.97") AOD, AI Voice Assistance, Functional Crown, SingleSync BT Calling, 100+ Sports Modes & Smartwatch Faces, IP68 (Black)
Buyers highlight the design and finish, though concerns remain around connectivity, performance, battery life, and whether it’s worth the price.
Choose this for its large AMOLED screen, quick charging, Bluetooth calling, and rich health and fitness tracking.
Blending power with elegance, the OnePlus Watch 2R features Wear OS 4 by Google, a dual-chip architecture with the Snapdragon W5 chipset, and a vivid 1.43-inch AMOLED display. Designed for performance and durability, it delivers up to 100 hours of battery life on Smart Mode and is built with a lightweight aluminium chassis. With Dual Frequency GPS (L1+L5) for precise location tracking, Bluetooth calling, 100+ sports modes, and IP68 + 5ATM water resistance, it's made for serious workouts and everyday use alike.
Premium AMOLED display with high brightness
Advanced GPS with L1+L5 for accuracy
Some users may not prefer the lightweight design
OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray]
Buyers value its build, battery, and accurate tracking features. They also enjoy customisable watch faces and stylish dial options.
Opt for this if you want a powerful smartwatch with the best of Wear OS, reliable GPS tracking, and excellent battery life.
Designed for both style and wellness, the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition runs on Wear OS by Google, offering a blend of smart features and health tracking. With a bright always-on display, automatic activity tracking, built-in GPS, and the ability to take calls directly from your wrist, it’s ideal for those who want smart functionality in a fashion-forward smartwatch. The wellness-focused sensors track everything from heart rate to SpO2 levels, while its USB magnetic charger reaches 80% in just 30 minutes.
Quick charging
Extensive fitness tracking with SpO2 and cardio level monitoring
Battery life is moderate, especially with heavy use
Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition Pink Smartwatch FTW4071
While buyers admire the premium design, several complain about fast battery drain, weak functionality, and feel it’s overpriced for features.
Pick this for a balance of fashion and function. It’s perfect for those who want a stylish everyday smartwatch with reliable health and fitness features.
Blending sleek looks with fitness-focused features, the boAt Lunar Embrace offers a large 1.51-inch AMOLED display, advanced Bluetooth calling, and a premium metal build—all at a competitive price. It’s packed with 100+ sports modes, health sensors like heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, and even built-in games for a bit of fun. Whether you’re tracking your workouts or making a call, this stylish smartwatch has you covered.
Crisp and vibrant AMOLED display
Built-in games for quick entertainment
Medium display size
boAt Lunar Embrace w/ 1.51" (3.8 cm) AMOLED Display, BT Calling, Functional Crown, Metal-Built, 100+ Sports Mode, Animated Watch Faces, Built-in Games, Smart Watch for Men & Women(Steel Black)
Buyers praise the watch’s premium design, sharp display, durable metal build, and useful fitness tracking with reliable Bluetooth calling and battery.
Choose this for a budget-friendly smartwatch that doesn’t compromise on style or everyday fitness features.
The Redmi Watch 5 Lite combines sleek design, advanced GPS tracking, and HyperOS-powered intelligence in one premium smartwatch. With a 1.96-inch AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, and 18-day battery life, it’s built for both style and performance. Features like dual-mic AI noise reduction, gesture control, and 5ATM water resistance make it an excellent companion for everyday life and outdoor activities.
Ultra-bright, crisp AMOLED screen
Bluetooth calling with superior clarity
Limited internal storage
Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96" Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, Black
Buyers enjoy its display, features, and notification support. While battery life is praised, views on tracking and pricing vary.
Pick this for a feature-rich, budget-friendly smartwatch that balances health tracking, smooth performance, and Bluetooth calling with advanced GPS—perfect for both everyday wear and serious outdoor training.
The Boult Crown R Pro smartwatch combines style with solid functionality. With a 1.43-inch HD AMOLED display (466x466 pixels), this watch offers vivid visuals, an always-on display, and 600 nits brightness for clear viewing in any light. The zinc alloy frame and working crown add a touch of premium feel, while Bluetooth calling, AI voice assistant, and 120+ sports modes ensure you stay connected and active. It’s compatible with both Android and iOS, making it a great all-rounder for fitness tracking, communication, and everyday convenience.
Bright and crisp AMOLED screen
Bluetooth calling with in-built mic and speaker
IP67 rating limits use in swimming or deep water
Boult Crown R Pro Smart Watch 1.43" HD AMOLED, Bluetooth Calling, Working Crown, Zinc Alloy Frame, 600 Nits Brightness, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring, 120+ Sports Mode (Silver)
Buyers find it stylish and reliable with clear Bluetooth calling. They appreciate the crisp display, metal build, and overall value.
Pick this for its AMOLED screen, Bluetooth calling, and all-round health tracking, packed into a sleek design.
Yes, AMOLED displays offer richer colours, deeper blacks, and better sunlight visibility compared to regular LCD screens. They also allow for an always-on display without draining the battery too quickly. If you value visual appeal and readability outdoors, a smartwatch with AMOLED is definitely worth considering
Many smartwatches now support Bluetooth calling and quick replies, especially on Android. With a built-in mic and speaker, you can take calls directly from your wrist. However, replying to messages may vary depending on the brand, OS, and the phone you use. Always check compatibility for full functionality.
Smartwatches are great for fitness tracking. Most offer step counts, heart rate, SpO2, sleep data, and 100+ workout modes. Some even track menstrual cycles and stress levels. While not as precise as medical equipment, they provide useful insights into your daily health habits and activity levels.
|Best water resistant smartwatches
|Display
|Battery
|Special features
Noise Force Rugged & Sporty Smart Watch
|1.32 inch
|200 mAH
AI Voice Assistance, Multiple sports modes
Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch
|1.75 inch
|300 mAH
Strava Support, Temperature Sensor, VO2 Max
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023)
|1.57 inch
|Not mentioned
Sleep Monitor, Sedentary Reminder
Samsung Galaxy Watch6
|1.69 inch
|300 mAH
|Sleep Monitor, Gesture Control, Custom Activity Tracking, Contactless Payments
Fastrack New Astor FS1 PRO Smart Watch
|1.97 inch
|Up to 5 days
AI Voice Assistance, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes
OnePlus Watch 2R
|1.43 inch
|500 mAh
|Activity Tracker, Dual Frequency GPS
Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition Pink Smartwatch
|1.28 inch
|Up to 24 hours
|24 Hr + multi day Extended Mode,
boAt Lunar Embrace
|1.51 inch
|Not mentioned
|Premium Metal Design, Built-in games
Redmi Watch 5 Lite
|1.96 inch
|470 mAh
|Auto-detection of activity, 200+ Unique Watch faces with customization options, Weather Updates
Boult Crown R Pro Smart Watch
|1.43 inch
|1.11 Watt Hours
|Activity Tracker, Advanced Health Tracking, Notifications
