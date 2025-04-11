Best water resistant smartwatches: Top 10 stylish picks to handle swimming and splashes for swimmers and fitness lover

Check out the best water resistant smartwatches with top features, durability, and smart tech. These best waterproof smartwatches are built to handle daily splashes, workouts, and even swim sessions.

Iqbal
Published11 Apr 2025, 05:49 PM IST
Best waterproof smartwatches for durability and smart features
Best waterproof smartwatches for durability and smart features

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Noise Force Rugged & Sporty 1.32" Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 550 NITS, 7 Days Battery, AI Voice Assistance, Smart Watch for Men (Jet Black)View Details...

₹2,199

...
Get This

Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calls, Strava Support, Temperature Sensor, VO2 Max (Midnight Black)View Details...

₹7,499

...
Get This

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Ink Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina DisplayView Details...

₹20,499

...
Get This

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG FeaturesView Details...

₹20,999

...
Get This

Fastrack New Astor FS1 PRO Smart Watch, Large Super AMOLED Display (1.97") AOD, AI Voice Assistance, Functional Crown, SingleSync BT Calling, 100+ Sports Modes & Smartwatch Faces, IP68 (Black)View Details...

₹2,399

...
Get This
View More...

Smartwatches have become everyday essentials, but not all can handle water splashes, rain, or a swim. That’s where the best water-resistant smartwatches step in. These wearables are designed to keep working even when exposed to water, be it during workouts, pool sessions, or outdoor runs in unpredictable weather. From tracking your swimming performance to surviving accidental spills, the best waterproof smartwatches combine style, durability, and smart features without compromise.

Amazon offers a wide range, from rugged designs with 5ATM or IP68 ratings to sleek models with advanced fitness tracking and Bluetooth calling. From an adventure seeker, and fitness enthusiast, to someone who just wants extra protection, choosing the right water-resistant smartwatch ensures peace of mind and long-lasting performance. This guide explores top choices, key features, and things to consider before picking your ideal waterproof smartwatch.

With a bold, rugged design and functional features, the Noise Force Smart Watch is built for action and style. Its 1.32-inch high-resolution display with 550 nits brightness ensures great visibility even under sunlight. Equipped with Bluetooth calling, a rotating crown for smooth navigation, and a 7-day battery life, it’s perfect for those who are always on the go. The Noise Health Suite™, multiple sports modes, and AI voice assistance make this smartwatch an all-in-one companion for your fitness and lifestyle needs.

Specifications

Display
1.32-inch High-resolution screen
Brightness
550 nits
Battery
200 mAh (up to 7 days backup)
Operating System
Compatible with Android & iOS

Reasons to buy

...

Rugged and sporty build quality

...

Bright display for outdoor use

Reason to avoid

...

Limited contact storage for calling

Click Here to Buy

Noise Force Rugged & Sporty 1.32" Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 550 NITS, 7 Days Battery, AI Voice Assistance, Smart Watch for Men (Jet Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it stylish, durable, and feature-rich. Most say it's great value, though opinions vary on battery, sound, and connectivity.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for its rugged design, outdoor-friendly display, and versatile features that support fitness, calling, and productivity.

Stylish, lightweight, and smart, the Amazfit Active smartwatch combines powerful features with a sleek design. Its vivid 1.75-inch AMOLED display and over 100 watch face options ensure a custom look every day. With built-in GPS, 5 satellite positioning systems, and 5ATM water resistance, it’s ideal for both workouts and outdoor adventures. Zepp Coach offers AI-based workout guidance, while 24-hour health tracking and Readiness Analysis help you stay in tune with your body. Enjoy Bluetooth calling, onboard music, and seamless syncing with fitness apps like Strava and Google Fit.

Specifications

Display
1.75-inch HD AMOLED
Battery
300 mAh (up to 14 days backup)
Operating System
Android (also compatible with iOS)
Connectivity
Bluetooth

Reasons to buy

...

Built-in GPS and route navigation

...

14-day battery life

Reason to avoid

...

Limited onboard storage for music

Click Here to Buy

Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calls, Strava Support, Temperature Sensor, VO2 Max (Midnight Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the build, display, and battery. It looks premium, but opinions vary on value, sleep tracking, and functionality.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you want a lightweight smartwatch packed with GPS, fitness coaching, and health tracking that lasts up to 14 days.

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) brings together smart fitness tracking, seamless Apple ecosystem integration, and essential safety features in a stylish and lightweight design. With a vibrant Retina display, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and crash detection, it delivers great value without compromising on performance. Whether you want to stay active, monitor your health, or stay connected on the go, this GPS-only smartwatch fits right in. Plus, it’s swimproof and comes with a comfortable, colour-matched Ink Sport Loop.

Specifications

Display
Retina display
Case Size
40mm
Operating System
watchOS 11
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n), Bluetooth 5.3

Reasons to buy

...

Seamless pairing with iPhone and Apple services

...

Reliable health and safety tracking features

Reason to avoid

...

Only works with iPhones

Click Here to Buy

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Ink Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its quality, fitness accuracy, and stylish look, but opinions vary on battery life and overall value for money.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for reliable fitness tracking, Apple ecosystem compatibility, and essential health features at a more affordable price.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic blends luxury with cutting-edge tech. Built with sapphire crystal glass and an armour aluminium frame, it delivers durability and elegance. Track your health in-depth with advanced features like BP and ECG monitoring, and optimise sleep with its improved Sleep Coaching. With 16GB storage, contactless payments via Samsung Wallet, personalised heart rate zones, and fall detection, this Android-only smartwatch is a reliable fitness and lifestyle companion – all powered by Wear OS 4.0 and a 300mAh battery.

Specifications

Display Protection
Sapphire Crystal Glass
Material
Armour Aluminium Dial
Operating System
Wear OS 4.0
Battery
300 mAh

Reasons to buy

...

Premium build quality with sapphire crystal

...

BP and ECG monitoring onboard

Reason to avoid

...

Slightly premium priced compared to other options

Click Here to Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the premium build, features, and ease of use, but some report issues with battery life and compatibility.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for its elegant design, health-focused features, and smooth Samsung ecosystem integration with contactless payment and personalised fitness tracking.

The Fastrack FS1 PRO Smart Watch packs a vibrant 1.97-inch Super AMOLED display with Always-on Display (AOD) and a smooth 60Hz refresh rate. Designed for dynamic lifestyles, it includes over 100 sports modes, built-in AI voice assistance, and seamless Bluetooth calling with quick replies and favourite contact storage. Health tools like stress tracking, SPO2, 24x7 heart rate monitoring, and women’s health features ensure wellness tracking on the go. Add IP68 water resistance, NitroFast charging, and a bold design for a solid, all-round performer.

Specifications

Display
1.97-inch AMOLED with AOD, 60Hz refresh rate
Battery Life
Up to 5 days
Connectivity
Bluetooth
Operating System
Android

Reasons to buy

...

Smooth navigation with 60Hz refresh rate

...

AI voice assistant and Bluetooth calling support

Reason to avoid

...

Limited onboard storage

Click Here to Buy

Fastrack New Astor FS1 PRO Smart Watch, Large Super AMOLED Display (1.97") AOD, AI Voice Assistance, Functional Crown, SingleSync BT Calling, 100+ Sports Modes & Smartwatch Faces, IP68 (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the design and finish, though concerns remain around connectivity, performance, battery life, and whether it’s worth the price.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for its large AMOLED screen, quick charging, Bluetooth calling, and rich health and fitness tracking.

Blending power with elegance, the OnePlus Watch 2R features Wear OS 4 by Google, a dual-chip architecture with the Snapdragon W5 chipset, and a vivid 1.43-inch AMOLED display. Designed for performance and durability, it delivers up to 100 hours of battery life on Smart Mode and is built with a lightweight aluminium chassis. With Dual Frequency GPS (L1+L5) for precise location tracking, Bluetooth calling, 100+ sports modes, and IP68 + 5ATM water resistance, it's made for serious workouts and everyday use alike.

Specifications

Display
1.43-inch AMOLED
Battery
500 mAh
Chipset
Snapdragon W5 + BES2700 dual chipset
Connectivity
Bluetooth Calling, Dual Frequency GPS (L1 + L5)

Reasons to buy

...

Premium AMOLED display with high brightness

...

Advanced GPS with L1+L5 for accuracy

Reason to avoid

...

Some users may not prefer the lightweight design

Click Here to Buy

OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray]

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value its build, battery, and accurate tracking features. They also enjoy customisable watch faces and stylish dial options.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you want a powerful smartwatch with the best of Wear OS, reliable GPS tracking, and excellent battery life.

Designed for both style and wellness, the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition runs on Wear OS by Google, offering a blend of smart features and health tracking. With a bright always-on display, automatic activity tracking, built-in GPS, and the ability to take calls directly from your wrist, it’s ideal for those who want smart functionality in a fashion-forward smartwatch. The wellness-focused sensors track everything from heart rate to SpO2 levels, while its USB magnetic charger reaches 80% in just 30 minutes.

Specifications

Operating System
Wear OS by Google (Android & iOS compatible)
Connectivity
Bluetooth, USB
Display
Always-on, brighter with colourful watch face options
Battery
24+ hours with multi-day Extended Mode, 80% charge in ~30 minutes

Reasons to buy

...

Quick charging

...

Extensive fitness tracking with SpO2 and cardio level monitoring

Reason to avoid

...

Battery life is moderate, especially with heavy use

Click Here to Buy

Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition Pink Smartwatch FTW4071

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

While buyers admire the premium design, several complain about fast battery drain, weak functionality, and feel it’s overpriced for features.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for a balance of fashion and function. It’s perfect for those who want a stylish everyday smartwatch with reliable health and fitness features.

Blending sleek looks with fitness-focused features, the boAt Lunar Embrace offers a large 1.51-inch AMOLED display, advanced Bluetooth calling, and a premium metal build—all at a competitive price. It’s packed with 100+ sports modes, health sensors like heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, and even built-in games for a bit of fun. Whether you’re tracking your workouts or making a call, this stylish smartwatch has you covered.

Specifications

Operating System
Compatible with Android
Connectivity
Bluetooth
Display
1.51-inch (3.8 cm) AMOLED with Always-On functionality
Battery Cell
Lithium Polymer

Reasons to buy

...

Crisp and vibrant AMOLED display

...

Built-in games for quick entertainment

Reason to avoid

...

Medium display size

Click Here to Buy

boAt Lunar Embrace w/ 1.51" (3.8 cm) AMOLED Display, BT Calling, Functional Crown, Metal-Built, 100+ Sports Mode, Animated Watch Faces, Built-in Games, Smart Watch for Men & Women(Steel Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the watch’s premium design, sharp display, durable metal build, and useful fitness tracking with reliable Bluetooth calling and battery.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for a budget-friendly smartwatch that doesn’t compromise on style or everyday fitness features.

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite combines sleek design, advanced GPS tracking, and HyperOS-powered intelligence in one premium smartwatch. With a 1.96-inch AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, and 18-day battery life, it’s built for both style and performance. Features like dual-mic AI noise reduction, gesture control, and 5ATM water resistance make it an excellent companion for everyday life and outdoor activities.

Specifications

Display
1.96-inch AMOLED
Operating System
Xiaomi HyperOS
Battery Capacity
470 mAh (Up to 18 days usage)
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3, built-in 5-system GPS

Reasons to buy

...

Ultra-bright, crisp AMOLED screen

...

Bluetooth calling with superior clarity

Reason to avoid

...

Limited internal storage

Click Here to Buy

Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96" Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers enjoy its display, features, and notification support. While battery life is praised, views on tracking and pricing vary.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for a feature-rich, budget-friendly smartwatch that balances health tracking, smooth performance, and Bluetooth calling with advanced GPS—perfect for both everyday wear and serious outdoor training.

The Boult Crown R Pro smartwatch combines style with solid functionality. With a 1.43-inch HD AMOLED display (466x466 pixels), this watch offers vivid visuals, an always-on display, and 600 nits brightness for clear viewing in any light. The zinc alloy frame and working crown add a touch of premium feel, while Bluetooth calling, AI voice assistant, and 120+ sports modes ensure you stay connected and active. It’s compatible with both Android and iOS, making it a great all-rounder for fitness tracking, communication, and everyday convenience.

Specifications

Display
1.43-inch AMOLED HD
Build
Zinc alloy frame with working crown
Operating System
Compatible with iOS & Android
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.2, companion app

Reasons to buy

...

Bright and crisp AMOLED screen

...

Bluetooth calling with in-built mic and speaker

Reason to avoid

...

IP67 rating limits use in swimming or deep water

Click Here to Buy

Boult Crown R Pro Smart Watch 1.43" HD AMOLED, Bluetooth Calling, Working Crown, Zinc Alloy Frame, 600 Nits Brightness, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring, 120+ Sports Mode (Silver)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it stylish and reliable with clear Bluetooth calling. They appreciate the crisp display, metal build, and overall value.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for its AMOLED screen, Bluetooth calling, and all-round health tracking, packed into a sleek design.

Are AMOLED displays worth it in waterproof smartwatches?

Yes, AMOLED displays offer richer colours, deeper blacks, and better sunlight visibility compared to regular LCD screens. They also allow for an always-on display without draining the battery too quickly. If you value visual appeal and readability outdoors, a smartwatch with AMOLED is definitely worth considering

Can I answer calls and reply to messages using a water resistant smartwatch?

Many smartwatches now support Bluetooth calling and quick replies, especially on Android. With a built-in mic and speaker, you can take calls directly from your wrist. However, replying to messages may vary depending on the brand, OS, and the phone you use. Always check compatibility for full functionality.

Are waterproof smartwatches good for fitness tracking?

Smartwatches are great for fitness tracking. Most offer step counts, heart rate, SpO2, sleep data, and 100+ workout modes. Some even track menstrual cycles and stress levels. While not as precise as medical equipment, they provide useful insights into your daily health habits and activity levels.

Factors to consider before buying the water resistant smartwatches:

  • Water resistance rating: Understand what the rating means—whether it's splash-proof, shower-safe, or swim-ready.
  • Intended Usage: Choose based on your lifestyle—casual splashes, swimming, or diving.
  • Build Quality: Look for a durable case and strap that won’t degrade in water.
  • Warranty coverage: Check if water damage is covered under warranty.
  • Touch Sensitivity: Make sure the display works even when wet.
  • Post-use maintenance: Verify cleaning recommendations after salt or chlorinated water use.

Top 3 features of the best water resistant smartwatches:

Best water resistant smartwatchesDisplay Battery Special features

Noise Force Rugged & Sporty Smart Watch

 

 

1.32 inch200 mAH

AI Voice Assistance, Multiple sports modes

 

Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch

 

1.75 inch300 mAH

Strava Support, Temperature Sensor, VO2 Max

 

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023)

 

1.57 inchNot mentioned 

Sleep Monitor, Sedentary Reminder

Samsung Galaxy Watch6

 

1.69 inch300 mAHSleep Monitor, Gesture Control, Custom Activity Tracking, Contactless Payments

Fastrack New Astor FS1 PRO Smart Watch

 

1.97 inchUp to 5 days

AI Voice Assistance, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes 

 

 

OnePlus Watch 2R

 

1.43 inch500 mAhActivity Tracker, Dual Frequency GPS

Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition Pink Smartwatch

 

1.28 inch Up to 24 hours 24 Hr + multi day Extended Mode, 

boAt Lunar Embrace

 

1.51 inchNot mentionedPremium Metal Design, Built-in games

Redmi Watch 5 Lite

 

1.96 inch470 mAhAuto-detection of activity, 200+ Unique Watch faces with customization options, Weather Updates

Boult Crown R Pro Smart Watch 

 

1.43 inch1.11 Watt HoursActivity Tracker, Advanced Health Tracking, Notifications

Similar articles for you:

Best smartwatches with heart rate monitoring: Top 10 picks for health tracking with advanced tracking features

Smartwatches for kids to make them cool and technologically advanced: 8 options for your little ones

CrossBeats smartwatches should be on your watchlist in 2025: 8 options for you that we recommend

Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max review: A well built smartwatch that needs a better price tag

Best smartwatches for heart patients: Keep your heart in check with top 10 picks from Apple, Samsung and more

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsBest water resistant smartwatches: Top 10 stylish picks to handle swimming and splashes for swimmers and fitness lover
MoreLess
FAQs
Yes, if it’s rated 5ATM or above. Always check product details for swim tracking support.
With proper care, smartwatches usually last 2–4 years, depending on battery health and software updates.
Not always. Check OS compatibility—Apple Watches work only with iPhones, while many others support Android and iOS.
No. Only smartwatches with built-in mic, speaker, and Bluetooth calling chipsets support this feature.
First Published:11 Apr 2025, 05:49 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Technology

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.