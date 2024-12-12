Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)View Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65V6B (Black)View Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L (Black)View Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black)View Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Xiaomi 165 cm (65 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L65M8-A2IN (Black)View Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Acer 164 cm (65 inches) L Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV with Android 14 (Black) | MEMC | ALLM | VRR | AI Picture Optimisation | 36W Speakers | Dolby Vision-AtmosView Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE77AKLXL (Black)View Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony New SA-D40M2 4.1ch Home Theatre Speaker with 100W Power Output and Powerful Subwoofer - BlackView Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity)View Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
E Gate i9 Pro-Max 12000 Lumens Bluetooth Projector, Full HD 1080p Native with 4k Support, 210 (534 cm) Screen | AV, VGA, HDMI, SD Card, USB, AUX, inbuilt Speaker | (E03i31, Black)View Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
WZATCO Yuva Go Android 13.0 Smart Projector, 2X Brighter, 1080P & 4K Support, Rotatable Design, Auto & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime etc, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, 720P NativeView Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
WZATCO Neo (Upgraded) Fully Automatic, 12600 Lumens Full HD Native 1080P, 4K HDR Android Projector for Home (Auto Focus + Auto Keystone), ARC, Dual WiFi & BT, YouTube, Netflix, Prime & MoreView Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
WZATCO Legend, Native 1080P Fully Automatic 4K HDR Projector for Home, Ultra Bright 1600 ANSI, (Intelligent OA + Screen Fit), HDMI ARC, Android TV, Google Assistant, BT 5.2, WiFi 6, 2GB 32GBView Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
XGIMI HORIZON Ultra 4K Projector - 100 + Dolby Vision, Dual Light, ISA 3.0, 2300 ISO Lumens, Android TV 11, 2x12w Harman Kardon, Optical Zoom - Home Theater Projector with WiFi and BluetoothView Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ViewSonic LED Projector, LX60HD, 1080p, Google TV, HDMI & VGA Interface, Smart Home TheaterView Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro 1080P Portable Projector, Mini Projector with WiFi and Bluetooth, Android TV 11.0, 400 ISO Lumens, 2X8W Speakers, Supports 4K, Auto Focus, Object Avoidance, and Screen AdaptionView Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| GrayView Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd 3Rd Gen|10.1 Inch (25.65 Cm) Wuxga IPS Display|100% Srgb|4 Gb Ram,64 Gb ROM|Octa-Core Processor|Wi-Fi|5100Mah Battery|Dual Speakers|Tüv Rheinland Low Blue Light CertifiedView Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, GrayView Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Redmi Pad Pro 5G |Snapdragon 7s Gen 2|30.7cm(12.1) Tablet|33+ Days Standby| 10000mAh|HyperOS|8GB, 128GB|Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 + 5G |Graphite GreyView Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Honor Pad 8 30.4 Cm (12) 2K Display, 6GB Ram, 128GB Storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, Up To 14 Hours Battery, 8 Speakers, Android 12, Tuv Certified Eye Protection, Wi-Fi Tablet, Metal Body, Blue HourView Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HONOR Pad 9 with Free Bluetooth Keyboard, 12.1-Inch 2.5K Display, 8GB, 256GB Storage, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4nm), 8 Speakers, Up-to 17 Hours, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, GrayView Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, 4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB Asin, GreenView Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
OnePlus Buds 3 in Ear TWS Bluetooth Earbuds with Upto 49dB Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Hi-Res Sound Quality,Sliding Volume Control,10mins for 7Hours Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Playback(Gray)View Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Upto 49Db Active Noise Cancellation,12.4Mm Dynamic Drivers,10Mins for 11Hrs Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Music Playback[Black]View Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalised Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, USB-C Charging Case, H2 Chip, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhoneView Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Nintendo Switch OLED model With Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-ConView Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Nintendo Switch Lite - BlueView Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Xbox Series SView Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Valve Steam Deck 1TB Handheld Gaming ConsoleView Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ASUS ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console (17.78cm (7)/120Hz/AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor/16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/White) RC71L-NH001WView Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
PS5® Console Digital - Fortnite Bundle (Slim)View Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ASUS ROG Ally X Handheld Gaming Console, 7 FHD 16:9 120Hz 500 nits, AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor (24GB RAM/1TB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics/Windows 11 Home/Black/678 g), RC72LA-NH021WView Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
As a passionate football fan, I know that the UEFA Champions League is more than just a tournament. It’s an experience that brings us together to celebrate the beautiful game.
Whether you’re watching at home, streaming at work with colleagues, or catching the action while travelling. With the right setup, you can transform any location into your own viewing arena. From creating a stadium-like atmosphere at home with a large-screen TV or a projector to staying connected on the go using a 5G tablet.
Let’s explore how to make every match unforgettable with these recommendations.
Amplify the atmosphere with a large screen smart TV
Nothing beats the excitement of watching a UEFA Champions League match on a big screen with fellow fans. If you plan a fan meetup at home, investing in a large television is a game-changer. Imagine hosting a group of friends, all cheering for their favourite teams, with a large TV serving as the centrepiece of your watch party.
Modern TVs come with large displays and 4K resolution, providing crystal-clear visuals that make you feel like you’re in the stadium. The Android OS gives you the option to stream matches on any streaming app. A TV with a high refresh rate enhances the visual quality of the fast-paced action, whether it’s a stunning goal or a nail-biting penalty shoot-out.
Check out smart TV options on Amazon
If you’re aiming to replicate the stadium experience then pair your TV with a home theatre system. Surround sound and Dolby Audio immerses you in the match, from the roar of the crowd to the commentator’s excitement. A good sound system brings the action to life, making you feel every kick, pass, and chant as if you were there in person.
Check out home theatre system for smart TV
Also read: BenQ V5010i projector review: A true cinematic experience for a mighty price
Projectors are perfect for large watch parties
If you’re hosting a larger group or simply want a different experience, consider buying a projector. A projector allows you to display the match on a massive screen, creating an atmosphere similar to the stadium itself. Gather your family, friends, and colleagues, and cheer for your favourite teams together.
One of the best parts about using a projector is its versatility. You can set it up indoors for a cosy vibe or take it outdoors on a clear evening to enjoy the match under the stars. Projectors deliver a cinematic experience that can make even the most casual viewer feel the intensity of the game. Whether it’s your favourite team scoring a goal or a rival’s defence breaking under pressure, watching it on a giant screen adds a layer of excitement that is hard to match.
Check out projectors on Amazon
Also read: A comprehensive gaming console buying guide: Power up your gaming journey with the right console
Enjoy UEFA Champions League on a large screen tablet for an immersive experience
If you are travelling and do not want to miss the match, then consider investing in a tablet with large display screens. A tablet with a large display is an excellent option for anyone who is always on the move. Look for a tablet with a high-resolution screen and good battery life so you can stream matches without interruptions.
Some great options from brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and more. These devices not only provide an immersive viewing experience but also offer portability and ease of use. Prefer a tablet with LTE or 5G connectivity so you can stream content even if a Wi-Fi network is not available.
Check out large screen tablets on Amazon
When travelling, a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds can make all the difference. They block out distractions, allowing you to focus solely on the match. Whether it’s the commentary or the sound of the ball being kicked, these earbuds ensure you don’t miss a single detail. Brands like OnePlus, Apple and more offer excellent options that deliver superb audio quality and comfort for extended viewing.
Check out earbuds with Active Noice Cancellation
Also read: Find the top 5 picks for the best TV game consoles to turn your television into a gaming hub
Turn frustration into fun with gaming consoles
Football can be unpredictable. If your favourite team loses, it’s natural to feel disappointed. But don’t let the frustration linger, fire up the gaming console and channel that energy into a game of FIFA. Playing as your favourite team and scoring goals against virtual opponents can make you feel better. Invite your friends for a friendly match or take on players from around the world online.
Consoles like the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch offer stunning graphics and gameplay that capture the essence of real football. Football games are available on handheld gaming consoles so you can enjoy them from under the blanket during the winter.
Check out these consoles to play FIFA
Similar articles for you
Energy saving smart TVs to lower power bills this winter season: Elite options for your binge watching sessions
Smart TVs are becoming India's hottest content hub. But where are the sponsors?
Our expert recommendation of smart TVs during the Amazon sale will make your shopping easy
Comprehensive buying guide for projectors: Keep these things in mind before replacing your TV
FAQs
Question : What is the best screen size for watching football at home?
Ans : A screen size of 55 inches or larger is ideal for an immersive experience, especially with 4K resolution.
Question : Can projectors work in brightly lit rooms?
Ans : Yes, but you’ll need a high-lumen projector to ensure clear and vibrant visuals in bright environments.
Question : Which tablets are best for streaming matches?
Ans : The Apple iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, and Microsoft Surface Pro are excellent choices due to their large displays and battery life.
Question : How can noise-cancelling earbuds improve the viewing experience?
Ans : They block out background noise, ensuring you hear every detail of the commentary and match sounds clearly.
Question : What are the best gaming consoles for playing football games like FIFA?
Ans : The PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch offer top-notch graphics and gameplay for a realistic football experience.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.