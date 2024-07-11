Check out the top wearables like smartwatches, headphones, neckband earphones and more in our curated list. Choose from top brands and get the one you have been eyeing.

Tired of tangled wires and cumbersome devices? Step into a world of seamless connectivity and untethered freedom with the latest wearables. From sleek smartwatches that track your health and keep you connected to immersive VR headsets that transport you to new realms, wearable technology is revolutionizing the way we interact with the digital world.

Let us take you through the 10 must-have wearables that will streamline your life and taking your tech game to another level. You will find smartwatches that monitor your fitness goals, headphones and neckband earphones that deliver exceptional audio quality, and VR headsets that offer unparalleled experiences. This guide will help you navigate the multiple options and find the perfect wearables to suit your lifestyle. Say goodbye to tangled wires and hello to a truly wireless and connected future.

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro sets itself apart with its impressive array of features and affordable price. The sleek metal body houses a 1.39-inch TFT touchscreen display and supports Bluetooth calling, a feature usually found in pricier models. With over 120 sports modes, AI voice assistant, and multiple health tracking metrics, it caters to active individuals. However, the TFT display might not be as vibrant as AMOLED alternatives, and some users have reported occasional connectivity issues.

Read Less Read More Specifications of Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro Smartwatch: Display: 1.39-inch TFT Colour Full Touch Screen (240*240 pixels)

Connectivity: Bluetooth calling, AI voice assistant, smartphone notifications

Features: 120+ sports modes, SpO2 & heart rate monitoring, breathing exercises, games, multiple watch faces

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable price TFT display may lack vibrancy Bluetooth calling feature Occasional connectivity issues

The Noise Pulse 2 Max boasts a massive 1.85-inch display with excellent brightness, making it easy to read even in sunlight. Its Tru Sync technology promises stable Bluetooth calling with efficient power consumption. The watch offers a comprehensive Noise Health Suite for fitness tracking and over 150 cloud-based watch faces for customization. However, the absence of built-in GPS might be a drawback for outdoor enthusiasts.

Specifications of Noise Pulse 2 Max Smart Watch: Display: 1.85-inch TFT LCD (550 nits brightness)

Connectivity: Bluetooth calling, Tru Sync technology

Features: Smart DND, Noise Health Suite, 100+ sports modes, 150+ cloud-based watch faces

Battery Life: Up to 10 days

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large and bright 1.85" display No built-in GPS Tru Sync technology for stable Bluetooth calling

The Apple Watch Ultra is the ultimate smartwatch for adventurers and athletes, with a rugged titanium case and a large, bright Retina display. Its precision dual-frequency GPS ensures accurate tracking, while the customizable Action button provides quick access to essential functions. With up to 36 hours of battery life, it's designed for endurance. However, its premium price might deter budget-minded consumers.

Specifications of Apple Watch Ultra: Display: Always-On Retina display

Case: 49mm titanium

Connectivity: GPS + Cellular

Features: Action button, precision dual-frequency GPS, up to 36 hours battery life

Bands: Alpine Loop, Trail Loop, Ocean Band

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Rugged and durable design Premium price point Large and bright display

Best features of the top smartwatches

Best smartwatch Display Connectivity Notable Features Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro 1.39-inch TFT Color Full Touch Screen Bluetooth calling, AI voice assistant 120+ sports modes, SpO2 & heart rate monitoring, metal body Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85-inch TFT LCD (550 nits) Bluetooth calling, Tru Sync technology 10-day battery, 100+ sports modes, 150+ watch faces Apple Watch Ultra Always-On Retina display GPS + Cellular Precision dual-frequency GPS, Action button, 36-hour battery

The Zebronics Thunder headphones provide a comfortable audio experience with soft earcups and an adjustable headband, perfect for long listening sessions. The headphones provide impressive battery life, offering up to 60 hours of playback time. With Bluetooth 5.3, AUX input, FM radio, and a micro SD card slot, it provides various connectivity options. However, some users might find the sound quality to be average and lacking in depth.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Thunder Wireless Headphones: Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, FM radio, Micro SD card

Playback Time: Up to 60 hours

Drivers: Not specified

Features: Gaming mode, dual pairing, ENC, voice assistant, call function

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Long battery life (up to 60 hours) Average sound quality Comfortable design for extended wear

The JBL Tune 510BT delivers the signature JBL Pure Bass sound in a compact and affordable package. With up to 40 hours of playtime and a quick-charge feature, these on-ear headphones are perfect for those who are always on the move. Dual pairing allows for seamless switching between devices, and the built-in microphone enables hands-free calling. However, some users might find the on-ear design less comfortable for extended wear compared to over-ear headphones.

Specifications of JBL Tune 510BT On Ear Wireless Headphones: Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Playtime: Up to 40 hours

Drivers: 32mm dynamic drivers

Features: JBL Pure Bass sound, quick charging, dual pairing, voice assistant support, hands-free calls

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid JBL Pure Bass sound On-ear design might be less comfortable for some Long battery life (up to 40 hours)

The Soundcore Anker Q10 headphones are a great all-around option with impressive features at an affordable price. Hi-Res Audio certification and BassUp technology deliver a rich and powerful audio experience. The over-ear design ensures comfort, while the foldable construction makes them easy to carry around. With a massive 60-hour playtime and fast-charging capability, you can enjoy your music for days on end. However, some users might find the bass to be a bit overpowering.

Specifications of Soundcore Anker Q10 Headphones: Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Playtime: Up to 60 hours

Drivers: 40mm dynamic drivers

Features: Hi-Res Audio, BassUp technology, fast charging, foldable design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Hi-Res Audio and BassUp for rich sound Bass might be too strong for some Long battery life (up to 60 hours)

Best features of the top headphones

Best headphone Form Factor Battery Life Key Features ZEBRONICS Thunder Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Over Ear Headphones Over-ear 60 hours Gaming mode, dual pairing, ENC JBL Tune 510BT On Ear Wireless Headphones On-ear 40 hours JBL Pure Bass, quick charge, dual pairing Soundcore Anker Q10 Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Foldable Headphones Over-ear, foldable 60 hours Hi-Res Audio, BassUp, fast charging

The boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ offers a winning combination of impressive battery life and quick charging capabilities. With up to 60 hours of playback and a 10-minute ASAP charge providing 20 hours of listening time, these earphones are perfect for users who are always on the go. The IPX7 water resistance makes them suitable for workouts and outdoor activities, and the 10mm drivers deliver the signature boAt sound. However, the lack of active noise cancellation might be a drawback for some.

Specifications of boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ Earphones: Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.2

Playtime: Up to 60 hours

Drivers: 10mm

Features: ASAP Charge, IPX7 water resistance, dual pairing

Controls: Integrated controls on the neckband

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Exceptional battery life (up to 60 hours) No active noise cancellation ASAP Charge for quick top-ups

The pTron Tangent Flex is a budget-friendly neckband earphone that offers surprising value for its price. The 13mm drivers deliver clear sound with decent bass, and the magnetic earbuds provide a convenient way to store them when not in use. The 38-hour playtime and fast charging are impressive for the price. However, the lack of active noise cancellation and a slightly bulky design might be drawbacks for some users.

Specifications of pTron Tangent Flex Earphones: Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3

Playtime: Up to 38 hours

Drivers: 13mm

Features: Dual device pairing, IPX5 water resistance, magnetic earbuds, Type-C fast charging

Weight: 26 grams

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable price point No active noise cancellation 38-hour playtime and fast charging Slightly bulky design

Best features of the top neckband earphones

Best neckband earphone Battery Life Connectivity Additional Features boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ 60 hours Bluetooth v5.2 IPX7 water resistance, 10mm drivers, ASAP Charge pTron Tangent Flex 38 hours Bluetooth 5.3 13mm drivers, IPX5 water resistance, magnetic earbuds

The PROCUS One X VR Headset offers an affordable entry into the world of virtual reality, with 42mm lenses and a wide 100-degree field of view. The adjustable headband, head support, and foam face cushion prioritize comfort for extended use. While it boasts compatibility with both Android and iOS devices, the absence of a dedicated controller and reliance on smartphone gyroscopes for tracking might hinder the overall experience.

Specifications of PROCUS One X VR Headset: Lenses: 42mm

Field of View: 100 degrees

Compatibility: Android and iOS smartphones (4.7" to 6.8" screens with gyroscopes)

Features: Adjustable headband, head support, foam face cushion, built-in IPD and screen distance adjustment, touch button

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable entry into VR No dedicated controller Wide field of view (100 degrees) Relies on smartphone gyroscopes for tracking

The JioDive VR Headset is a budget-friendly option primarily aimed at cricket fans and Jio users. It offers access to a vast library of 360° VR content, including live cricket matches, movies, TV shows, and educational apps through the JioImmerse platform. While it's comfortable and works with a wide range of smartphones, the image quality and overall VR experience might be limited compared to higher-end headsets.

Specifications of JioDive VR Headset: Compatibility: Android (9+) and iOS (15+) smartphones with gyroscope & accelerometer sensors

Screen Size: Supports phones up to 6.7 inches

Features: Access to JioImmerse content (cricket, movies, TV shows, apps)

Connectivity: Works with any network and Wi-Fi

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable price point Limited image quality and VR experience Access to extensive JioImmerse content Relies heavily on Jio services and content

Best features of the top VR headsets

Best VR headset Compatibility Field of View Additional Features PROCUS One X VR Headset Android & iOS (4.7"-6.8" with gyroscopes) 100 degrees Adjustable headband, head support, foam face cushion, touch button JioDive VR Headset Android (9+) & iOS (15+) with gyro/accel. 90 degrees Access to JioImmerse content (cricket, movies, TV shows, apps)

FAQs Question : What is the difference between a smartwatch with Bluetooth calling and one without? Ans : Smartwatches with Bluetooth calling allow you to make and receive calls directly from your wrist, acting as an extension of your phone. Models without this feature can still receive notifications and alerts but require you to use your phone for calls. Question : What is the significance of IPX ratings for earphones? Ans : IPX ratings indicate the level of water and dust resistance. A higher IPX rating (e.g., IPX7) means the earphones can withstand submersion in water, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor activities. Question : What is the difference between on-ear and over-ear headphones? Ans : On-ear headphones rest on your ears, while over-ear headphones enclose your entire ear. Over-ear headphones generally offer better sound isolation and comfort for extended wear, while on-ear headphones are often more portable. Question : Do I need a powerful phone to use a VR headset? Ans : Most VR headsets require a smartphone with a gyroscope and accelerometer for head tracking. The performance of the VR experience will also depend on your phone's processing power and display resolution. Question : What kind of content can I experience with a VR headset? Ans : VR headsets offer a wide range of experiences, including 360-degree videos, immersive games, virtual tours, and educational content. Some platforms, like JioImmerse, offer exclusive content tailored to specific interests.

