Discover the perfect Father's Day gift with our top wearable tech picks! From smartwatches to fitness trackers, elevate Dad's style and tech game this year.

As Father's Day approaches, finding the perfect gift to celebrate the father figures in our lives becomes a top priority. This year, why not consider something both thoughtful and practical? Wearable tech gifts offer a unique and innovative way to show appreciation for Dad's role in your life. These gifts are not only stylish but also functional, enhancing Dad's everyday life with cutting-edge technology.

Whether he's a fitness enthusiast, a tech-savvy individual, or simply someone who appreciates the convenience of modern gadgets, there's a wearable tech gift out there that's perfect for him. From smartwatches that keep him connected to fitness trackers that help him stay active and healthy, the options are endless.

This Father's Day, go beyond the traditional gifts and give Dad something he'll truly appreciate and enjoy. Explore our curated list of the best wearable tech gifts, and make this Father's Day a memorable one for the special man in your life.

Apple Watch SE will be a great gift for your father if he’s still rocking an analogue wristwatch. The Watch SE is an inexpensive alternative to the latest Watch series 9 and will be a perfect match for an iPhone. It features a large AMOLED display for crisp visuals and stay readable when using it outdoors. You get multiple fitness related sensors and features to track overall health and use it as your fitness companion. The large battery gives you a full day usage and the magnetic charger gives you a convenience to charge your watch at the end of the day.

Specifications of Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) Operating System: iOS

Special Features: GPS, Sleep Monitoring, Crash Detection, Fall Detection

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0

Battery Cell Composition: Lithium Ion

Shape: Square

Water Resistance: 50 meters

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Comprehensive health and safety features Requires an iPhone 8 or later Highly customizable with various sizes and straps Limited to Apple ecosystem

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the heart rate detection for accurate running mileage tracking, superior quality, perfect appearance, value, ease of use, and performance. However, some have concerns about fit and battery life.

Why choose this product?

Choose this smartwatch for accurate heart rate tracking, superior quality, perfect appearance, value, ease of use, and performance.

OnePlus released the second iteration of its watch, and it can be the perfect gift for your father if he rocks an Android smartphone. The Watch 2 by OnePlus brings a large circular AMOLED display with Always on feature. The stainless steel case looks amazing with a chrome finish and the silicon straps provides best comfort. It boasts up to 100 hours of battery life, thanks to the dual OS; WearOS and RTOS. You can manually switch between the OSes to extend the battery life. It comes with all the fitness related sensors and features to track your fitness.

Specifications of OnePlus Watch 2 Operating System: Wear OS 4

Chipsets: Snapdragon W5 + BES2700

Memory: 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM

Battery Life: Up to 100 hours in Smart Mode, 12 days in Power Saver Mode

Display: 1.43 inch AMOLED, 466x466 resolution

Durability: Military-grade MIL-STD-810H, 5 ATM + IP68 rating

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Dual chipsets for smooth performance Limited compatibility with only Android smartphones Long battery life with fast charging Limited customization options for watch faces

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the quality, comfort, features, battery life, and health monitoring. It's an impressive addition to the wearable tech market, with a comfortable strap and a week-long battery life.

Why choose this product?

Choose this wearable computer for its durability, appearance, and performance.

The Samsung Galaxy Fit3 is a sleek fitness tracker featuring a 40mm AMOLED display with a durable aluminium body. It offers comprehensive fitness and health tracking, including advanced sleep coaching, SpO2, heart rate, and stress monitoring, all powered by the Samsung Health App. With a battery life of up to 13 days and fast charging capabilities, it ensures uninterrupted monitoring. The device is water-resistant with a 5ATM and IP68 rating, making it suitable for various activities. Exclusively compatible with Android, it supports Bluetooth connectivity for seamless integration with your devices.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Fit3 Display: 40mm AMOLED with 2.5D curved glass

Body: Aluminum

Battery: Up to 13-day battery life with fast charging

Tracking: Comprehensive fitness and health tracking

Sensors: Advanced sleep coaching, SpO2, heart rate, and stress monitoring

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass Compatible with Android only Up to 13-day battery life with fast charging Limited storage capacity (256 MB)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the appearance but had mixed opinions on connectivity, performance, quality, battery life, value, size, and accuracy.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its stylish design and versatile functionality.

The Fitbit Charge 6 is a sleek and versatile fitness tracker designed to help you stay on top of your health goals. With built-in GPS, you can track your workouts accurately without needing your phone. It offers over 40 exercise modes to cater to various fitness activities. The device supports YouTube Music controls and Google Maps for added convenience. Its 7-day battery life ensures you stay connected and active throughout the week without frequent charging. The rectangular design and silver aluminium finish add a touch of elegance to your fitness routine.

Specifications of Fitbit Charge 6 Operating System: Android

Special Feature: GPS

Connectivity Technology: GPS

Wireless Communication Standard: Bluetooth

Shape: Rectangular

Battery Life: 7 days

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Built-in GPS for accurate tracking Limited compatibility with non-Android devices Long battery life No colour display

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the personal care appliance's features but criticized its connectivity and battery life issues.

Why choose this product?

Choose this appliance for its advanced features and convenience in personal care.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Fe in white offer a superior audio experience with rich, deep bass from their new 1-way speaker. They feature powerful active noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy your music in a quiet space free from distractions. With an ergonomic design, these earbuds ensure a comfortable and secure fit, customizable with different wing and ear tip sizes. The intuitive touch control makes it easy to manage your music and calls. Plus, with a 30-hour battery life, these earbuds are perfect for long listening sessions.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Buds Fe Brand: Samsung

Colour: White

Ear Placement: In Ear

Form Factor: In Ear

Noise Control: Active Noise Cancellation

Battery Life: 30 Hours

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Superior sound quality May be pricey for some Effective Active Noise Cancellation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the fit, battery life, and value, but had mixed opinions on sound quality, call quality, connectivity, and performance.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its perfect fit, good battery life, and overall value.

The OnePlus Buds 3 offer an excellent audio experience with their 10.4mm+6mm dynamic dual drivers, delivering deep bass, delicate treble, and clear vocals. These earbuds feature up to 49dB Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation, providing immersive sound by reducing external noise. With sliding volume control, adjusting the volume is simple and intuitive. The earbuds support dual connections, allowing seamless switching between devices. Fast charging gives 7 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charge, and the total battery life is up to 44 hours. The IP55 rating ensures durability against dust and water.

Specifications of OnePlus Buds 3 Driver Size: 10.4mm+6mm dynamic dual driver

Bluetooth CODEC: LHDC5.0

Noise Cancellation: Up to 49dB Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation

Battery Life: Up to 44 hours (ANC Off)

Fast Charging: 10 minutes for 7 hours playback

Water Resistance: IP55 rating

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Best-in-class sound quality with dual drivers May not fit all ear shapes comfortably Up to 49dB adaptive noise cancellation Limited colour options

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the performance, noise cancellation, and connectivity. However, opinions vary on quality, fit, and comfort.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its exceptional performance, noise cancellation, and seamless connectivity.

The boAt Smart Ring is a stylish and functional smart accessory with a premium ceramic and metal build. It offers smart touch controls for music playback, photo capturing, and social media navigation. The integrated 6-axis motion sensor ensures intuitive interaction. This smart ring tracks your activity, monitors heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep patterns, and body health. It includes an Emergency SOS feature for safety and is water-resistant up to 5ATM, making it suitable for various activities. The combination of its elegant design and advanced features makes it a versatile choice for everyday use.

Specifications of boAt Smart Ring Build Material: Premium Ceramic & Metal

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Special Features: Health Monitoring, Smart Touch Control, Emergency SOS

Sensors: 6-Axis Motion Sensor, Heart Rate, SpO2

Water Resistance: 5ATM

Battery Cell Composition: Lithium Ion

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Premium ceramic and metal build Limited app compatibility Comprehensive health monitoring May be pricey compared to basic fitness trackers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the design, build and features that the ring offers. Users didn't liked the fitting of this ring.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its multiple features and overall design.

The Meta Quest 3 512GB offers a powerful mixed reality experience, turning your surroundings into an immersive playground. It boasts the most powerful performance in the Quest series, with double the graphic processing power of Quest 2. The 4K+ Infinite Display provides dazzling visuals, while rich 3D audio enhances sound clarity and volume. The Touch Plus controllers offer precise interactions, and Direct Touch allows navigation with gestures. With access to a vast library of 500+ apps, including gaming, fitness, and social experiences, the Meta Quest 3 delivers top-notch entertainment.

Specifications of Meta Quest 3 Brand: Meta

Included Components: Controller

Age Range: All Ages

Field Of View: 110 Degrees

Item Weight: 400 Grams

Memory Storage Capacity: 512 GB

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful performance for immersive experiences High price point Stunning 4K+ Infinite Display Requires contact with official importer for bulk purchases

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the Meta Quest 3's design, comfort, and performance. The views varies on the battery performance.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its performance, comfortability and overall design.

Can a smartwatch be used without smartphone? A few smartwatches which comes with a storage and SIM card slot can be used without a smartphone. You can create calls and even use the LTE connectivity for internet access. Smartwatches with full blown Android OS installed can easily do most tasks that an Android smartphone can do. But it is still recommended to use a smartphone to control the features using the proprietary app.

What are the health features of a smart ring? Smart ring can measure most body vitals like heart rate and blood oxygen. It can even track sleep without having to wear a smartwatch when you sleep. The ring also gives you options to control a few basic features of a smartphone like hit camera shutter and other single tap functions.

Are TWS earphones good for calling? TWS earphones are perfect for calling purposes because it can use the multiple microphones available on the earbuds to reduce noise. Few models also uses machine learning to remove noise in real time during calls.

Top 3 features of the best wearables for Father's Day

Best Wearables Compatibility Battery Features Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) iOS Full day usage Comprehensive health and safety features, Highly customizable OnePlus Watch 2 Android smartphones only Up to 100 hours Dual chipsets for smooth performance, Long battery life Samsung Galaxy Fit3 Android only Up to 13 days Large AMOLED display, Up to 13-day battery life Fitbit Charge 6 Android 7 days Built-in GPS for accurate tracking, Long battery life Samsung Galaxy Buds Fe Android 30 hours Superior sound quality, Effective Active Noise Cancellation OnePlus Buds 3 Android, iOS, mac, Windows Up to 44 hours Best-in-class sound quality, Up to 49dB adaptive noise cancellation boAt Smart Ring Android, iOS Up to 7 days Premium ceramic and metal build, Comprehensive health monitoring Meta Quest 3 Standalone Up to 2 hours Powerful performance for immersive experiences, Stunning 4K+ Infinite Display

Best value for money wearable for Father’s Day The Samsung Galaxy Fit3 offers a compelling mix of features at a reasonable price. With its sleek design, comprehensive fitness tracking, and long battery life, it provides excellent value for those looking for a reliable fitness tracker. The Fit3's 40mm AMOLED display and durable aluminium body ensure it stands up to daily wear and tear. It supports advanced health monitoring features, including sleep coaching, SpO2, heart rate, and stress tracking, making it a comprehensive health companion. Additionally, the long battery life of up to 13 days means less frequent charging, enhancing the user experience.

Best overall wearable for Father’s Day The OnePlus Watch 2 stands out as the best overall wearable with its dual chipsets, long battery life, and comprehensive fitness tracking features. It offers a balanced combination of performance, style, and functionality, making it a top choice in the wearable category. The Watch 2 boasts a large circular AMOLED display with an always-on feature, ensuring you never miss important notifications. Its stainless steel case and comfortable silicon straps provide a premium feel. With a battery life that can extend up to 100 hours, it minimizes the hassle of frequent recharging. The fitness-related sensors and Wear OS integration make it a versatile and powerful device for both tech enthusiasts and fitness aficionados.

How to find the best wearable gadgets Consider your needs: Determine what features are essential for you, such as fitness tracking, notifications, or music playback.

Compatibility: Ensure that the wearable is compatible with your smartphone or other devices.

Battery life: Look for wearables with long battery life, especially if you plan to use them throughout the day.

Design and comfort: Choose a wearable that suits your style and is comfortable to wear for long periods.

Budget: Set a budget and look for wearables that offer the best features within your price range.

FAQs Question : Can I use the Samsung Galaxy Buds Fe for workouts? Ans : Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Fe are suitable for workouts, with their secure fit and water-resistant design. Question : How long does the battery of the OnePlus Buds 3 last? Ans : The OnePlus Buds 3 offer up to 44 hours of total playback time with ANC off, making them ideal for long listening sessions. Question : Is the boAt Smart Ring compatible with iOS devices? Ans : The boAt Smart Ring is primarily designed for Android devices and may have limited compatibility with iOS devices. Question : What makes the Meta Quest 3 stand out from other VR headsets? Ans : The Meta Quest 3 offers a powerful mixed reality experience with its 4K+ Infinite Display and Touch Plus controllers, providing an immersive and interactive experience. Question : Does the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) support third-party apps? Ans : Yes, the Apple Watch SE supports third-party apps, allowing you to customize its functionality to suit your needs.

