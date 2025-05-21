Best Whirlpool washing machines in 2025: Top picks with smart features, durability and user-friendly designs

|Product
|Rating
|Price
Whirlpool 7 kg Magic Clean 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Grey (MAGIC CLEAN 7.0 GENX GREY 5YMW)View Details
₹14,949
Whirlpool 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (MAGIC CLEAN 8.5 GREY DAZZLE,2x Drying Power)View Details
₹12,990
Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (XS8014BWME, MidNight Grey, Steam Technology, 100+ Tough Stains, 6th Sense Soft Move)View Details
Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS H 8 KG GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater)View Details
₹18,990
Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star StainWash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS 7.5 (H) GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater)View Details
₹17,990
Whirlpool washing machines are built to make laundry less of a chore and more of a smooth, everyday task. What sets them apart is how smart and practical they are. For example, they can sense the load and adjust water and detergent on their own, so you don’t waste anything.
They’re also designed to work well even in homes with low water pressure or hard water. If you’re someone who often deals with tough stains, Whirlpool has special wash cycles for that too. People rely on them because they’re consistent, easy to use, and last a long time.
Convinced to buy a Whirlpool washing machine yet? If not, our picks for the 10 best Whirlpool washing machines will definitely convince you to bring one home right away for their smart features and stain removal programs.
When laundry piles up, you want a machine that doesn’t just wash clothes but also simplifies your life. The best Whirlpool washing machines like this 7 kg top load model do exactly that. It’s built for households that juggle work, kids, errands, and everything in between.
You won’t have to worry about low water pressure or hard water, this Whirlpool washing machine adjusts on its own. From quick washes when you're short on time to tackling daily dirt without fuss, it’s practical and dependable.
Adapts to tough water conditions and low pressure effortlessly
Easy-to-use 123 Wash panel for quick, no-confusion operation
No in-built heater for deep sanitisation
Not suitable for very large families or bulky loads
Whirlpool 7 kg Magic Clean 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Grey (MAGIC CLEAN 7.0 GENX GREY 5YMW)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the machine user-friendly and well-built, but reviews are mixed on wash quality, noise, performance, and installation service.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it simplifies everyday laundry while saving time, water, and effort consistently.
For households that juggle multiple loads daily, this Whirlpool semi automatic washing machine makes laundry feel less like a chore and more like a quick routine. Its fast drying cuts down your waiting time, so you never run out of fresh clothes.
Heavy towels or delicate silks, its versatile wash modes handle it all with care. If you're looking for the best Whirlpool washing machines, this one offers great control without compromising performance.
Superior drying performance reduces laundry time
Comes with in-built collar scrubber and soak technology
Manual water fill may not suit everyone
Plastic drum may not be as durable as steel over time
Whirlpool 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (MAGIC CLEAN 8.5 GREY DAZZLE,2x Drying Power)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the washing machine’s cleaning, efficiency, design, and usability, but have mixed opinions on build quality and noise levels.
Why choose this product?
It’s time-saving, durable, and simplifies everyday washing for families with frequent laundry needs.
Whirlpool’s washing machines add real value to your daily laundry by tackling tough stains, saving time, and caring for fabrics gently yet deeply. This front load model’s steam and soft-move technologies make sure clothes come out cleaner without damage.
This Whirlpool washing machine is perfect for protecting your favourite fabrics like wool and silk. With smart features like quick wash and fresh care, you get fresher clothes without the hassle.
Removes up to 100 tough stains effectively
Fresh Care technology keeps clothes odour-free post-wash
Higher price point compared to semi-automatic models
Requires stable power supply for optimal performance
Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (XS8014BWME, MidNight Grey, Steam Technology, 100+ Tough Stains, 6th Sense Soft Move)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the washing machine for excellent results, quiet operation, handling queen-sized comforters, reliable performance, and great value for money.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers deep cleaning, fabric care, and convenience, making laundry easier and more efficient every day.
The Whirlpool 8 Kg Stainwash Royal Plus top load washing machine has made tough stain removal and fabric care simple for busy households. Its in-built heater with three hot water modes ensures deep cleaning and hygiene, even for 48-hour-old stains.
Zero Pressure Fill tech means fast water filling even with low pressure, saving time. With 12 wash programs and smart 6th Sense tech, this machine adjusts for every load, delivering the best wash without fuss.
Removes up to 50 tough stains, even 48 hours old
Efficient water filling with low water pressure support
Spin speed lower than some front load models
Larger footprint may require more space
Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS H 8 KG GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers value the machine’s ease of use and same-day installation but have mixed reviews on cleaning, performance, noise, and installation service.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it combines powerful stain removal with gentle fabric care and energy-efficient washing for everyday convenience.
The 7.5 Kg StainWash Royal Plus is one of the best Whirlpool washing machines that make laundry hassle-free and reliable. It has an in-built heater that tackles tough stains with warm water, saving time on pre-treatments.
The smart wash cycles adapt to different fabric needs, preserving clothes while ensuring deep cleaning. Fast water fill means less waiting, and express wash cuts down time for busy days.
Removes tough, old stains effectively
Saves time with quick water fill and express wash
Spin speed moderate compared to some front load machines
Requires more space due to top load design
Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star StainWash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS 7.5 (H) GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the value and ease of use, but report mixed cleaning results, noise issues, performance concerns, and poor installation service.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers reliable stain removal with energy savings, perfect for everyday family laundry needs.
The is one of the best semi automatic Whirlpool washing machines that promises to simplify everyday routines. This semi-automatic washing machine is built to handle real-life laundry demands.
From muddy school uniforms to weekly bed sheet loads, its powerful motor and drying system reduce turnaround time. The inbuilt wash station means less bending and fewer trips to the sink.
Ace Wash Station adds practicality to laundry handling
Strong spin motor significantly cuts drying time
Requires manual effort for shifting clothes to the spin tub
No in-built heater for dealing with tough stains
Whirlpool 7.0 Kg 5 Star MAGIC CLEAN Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (MAGIC CLEAN RYL SRS 7.0 GREY DAZZLE (5YR), 4 Year Comprehensive Warranty, 1400 RPM Motor, 5 Year Motor Warranty)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find it easy to use, lightweight, and good value, but report mixed feedback on build quality, size, noise, and durability.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it cuts wash time, saves effort, and handles daily laundry needs effortlessly.
The Whirlpool 6.5 kg Magic Clean Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is powered by a 740 RPM motor. It offers faster drying and supports 8 wash programs including Express Wash, Eco, and Aqua Store. Its 5-star energy rating ensures maximum savings.
ZPF Technology for low water pressure, Dry Tap Sensing, Delay Wash, and Smart Sensors for voltage/water alerts are some of its best selling features. The Auto Tub Clean reuses wash water for cleaning the drum.
Efficient drying even during low water pressure situations
Aqua Store helps you deal with uncertain water supply
Not suitable for large families
No in-built heater for tough stains or allergen removal
Whirlpool 6.5 kg Magic Clean 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Grey (MAGIC CLEAN 6.5 GENX GREY 5YrMW)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate ease of use, sturdy build, and value, but report mixed cleaning results, loud noise, slow water input, and malfunctions.
Why choose this product?
It adapts to water issues, saves electricity, and simplifies daily laundry with reliable, fuss-free performance.
The Whirlpool 8 Kg Front Load Washing Machine (Crystal White) is a fully automatic model with advanced features like Steam Technology and an In-Built Heater. It offers 15 wash programs including Baby Care, Stain Wash, Woollens, and more, ensuring up to 100 tough stains removal.
The machine features 6th Sense SoftMove technology for gentle fabric care, Fresh Care+ to keep clothes fresh post-wash, and Zero Pressure Fill (ZPF) technology for fast water filling even with low pressure. It’s perfect for families of 5-6 members.
Removes 100 types of stubborn stains, including 48-hour-old marks
Steam and FreshCare keep clothes odour-free even after wash cycle ends
Takes slightly longer on high-intensity stain cycles
Touch panel may require gentle handling over time
Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine with In-Built Heater
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the machine’s quiet performance, ability to wash queen-sized comforters, reliability, and overall value for money.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it balances deep cleaning, fabric care, and convenience without making laundry feel like work.
The Whirlpool fully automatic washing machine boasts a 5-star energy rating for excellent water and power efficiency. It features a built-in heater with 3 hot water modes, warm, hot, and allergen-free, heating water up to 60°C for customised fabric care.
The machine removes up to 40 tough stains, including 48-hour-old marks, using a 6-step heated wash process. Equipped with 6th Sense Technology, it intelligently adjusts water, detergent, and cycle time based on load.
Thorough stain removal, including 48-hour-old stains
Efficient washing with hot water modes and energy saving
Spin speed lower than some competitors
Push-button controls may feel less modern
Whirlpool 9 Kg 5 Star BloomWash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (BW ROYAL PLUS H 9 KG GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise ease of use and value but report noise, mixed cleaning, build quality, design issues, and poor, delayed installation service.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers hygienic, efficient washing with advanced stain removal and smart water use.
This washing machine is perfect if you want a powerful and efficient top-loader with advanced stain removal, especially for tough and old stains. The built-in heater and smart technology provide hygienic washing with energy savings. Ideal for large families who want easy-to-use and reliable laundry care.
It removes up to 50 tough stains, even those 48 hours old, using advanced 6th Sense Technology and Hexa Bloom Impeller for superior wash quality.
Thorough cleaning with hot water modes
Handles tough, old stains effectively
Spin speed could be higher for quicker drying
Push-button controls feel basic compared to touch panels
Whirlpool 9 Kg 5 Star Bloomwash Pro Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine - Built In Heater (360 BW PRO H 9.0 MIDNIGHT GREY 10YMW)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find good value but report mixed washing performance, poor build quality, installation issues, and problems with noise and functionality.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers dependable wash quality with stain removal and saves time on every laundry load.
Yes, Whirlpool has been around for a long time and is known for making durable, user-friendly appliances. Their washing machines are built to last and come with smart features that make daily laundry easier. From stain removal cycles to sensors that adjust water levels, they’ve thought of everything. Plus, they have a solid service network across India, so getting help if needed isn’t a hassle. Most people who buy Whirlpool stick with the brand again, which is a good sign of trust.
Definitely! Whirlpool keeps it simple with intuitive buttons, clear displays, and labelled settings. Some models even have just three simple steps to start a wash. You don’t need to be tech-savvy to use it. Even older parents or someone using a washing machine for the first time won’t find it confusing. The controls are straightforward, and if needed, manuals or YouTube demos are available to guide you step-by-step. It’s truly designed for everyday people, not just gadget lovers.
Whirlpool has a wide service network across cities and smaller towns. If something goes wrong, you can raise a service request online or call their helpline, and they usually respond quickly. Many customers say the service technicians are polite and helpful. You also get warranties on the product and motor, which gives peace of mind. So in case anything ever does go wrong, you’re not left hanging. Overall, Whirlpool’s support system is pretty reliable, and that’s important when buying any home appliance.
|Best Whirlpool washing machines in 2025
Capacity
No. of Wash Programs
Special Features
Whirlpool 7 kg Magic Clean 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
|7 kg
|12
|ZPF, Hard Water Wash, Delay Wash, Smart Sensors
|Whirlpool 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|8.5 kg
|3
|TurboDry drying, Rust-proof plastic body
|Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine
|8 kg
|15
|Steam Technology, In-built Heater, Stainless Steel Drum
|Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Royal Plus Fully Automatic
|8 kg
|12
|In-built Heater (3 Hot Water Modes), Zero Pressure Fill
|Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star StainWash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing
|7.5 kg
|12
|In-built Heater
|Whirlpool 7.0 Kg 5 Star MAGIC CLEAN Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|7 kg
|3
|Rust-proof plastic body, Fast drying
|Whirlpool 6.5 kg Magic Clean 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
|6.5 kg
|8
|Zero Pressure Fill, Smart Sensor, Dry Tap Sensing
|Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine
|8 kg
|15
|Steam wash, In-built heater, 6th Sense SoftMove, Fresh Care+, ZPF
|Whirlpool 9 Kg 5 Star BloomWash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing
|9 kg
|12
|Built-in Heater, Zero Pressure Fill, 6th Sense Tech
|Whirlpool 9 Kg 5 Star Bloomwash Pro Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|9 kg
|12
|Built-in Heater, Zero Pressure Fill, Hexa Bloom Impeller
Up to 50% off on washing machines with front and top load, washer dryers, high capacity from LG, Samsung, Bosch, Godrej
Best washing machine (May 2025): Top 10 picks from leading brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, LG, Bosch and Panasonic
Best 5 star washing machine in India 2025 for power saving and deep cleaning: Top 10 energy efficient washers to buy
Big price drops alert: LG washing machines now more affordable with new offers, starting at just ₹10341
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.