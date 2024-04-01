Best window AC: Experience sweat-free and comfortable indoors with top 6 picks for window AC
The summer season is disliked by many due to the discomfort and constant that comes with it. The climate in India inclined towards the hot side, thanks to its location on the equator. The constant underlying heat in the climate takes an upward shift during summer. There are multiple ways that people use to tackle the heat, like increasing the amount of fluid intake, staying in temperature controlled environments, and more. The go-to option for the majority of people is investing in a window AC, but how does one find and bring home the best window AC.? We answer that question in this article.