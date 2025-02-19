Our Picks Best overall window AC Maximum cooling capacity Best value for money FAQs

If you’re looking for an affordable and efficient cooling solution, a window AC is a great choice. Ideal for small to medium-sized rooms, these air conditioners are easy to install and maintain, making them perfect for apartments, offices, and budget-conscious buyers.

Plus, modern window ACs come with energy-saving features like inverter technology, eco modes, and sleep timers, helping you cut down on electricity bills while staying comfortable.

To help you find the best option, we’ve shortlisted the 10 best window ACs in February 2025, featuring different capacities to suit various room sizes and cooling needs. Our list of the best window ACs includes the most energy-efficient and high-performing models to keep you cool all summer long.

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC is a reliable choice for medium-sized rooms, offering efficient cooling with Turbo Mode for quick temperature drops. Its copper condenser ensures durability, while the anti-rust coating enhances longevity. It consumes moderate electricity, making it cost-effective for daily use. Its R32 refrigerant is eco-friendly, and the sleep mode helps optimise energy consumption at night making it one of the best window ACs in February 2025.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star Cooling Technology Turbo Mode for instant cooling Condenser Type 100% Copper, prevents rust and improves durability Special features Anti-Rust Coating, Auto Swing, Self Diagnosis, Sleep Mode, LED Display Reasons to buy Turbo Mode ensures quick cooling even in peak summer Copper condenser enhances performance and requires low maintenance Reason to avoid 3-star rating means moderate energy consumption, not the lowest Slightly noisy compared to split AC models Click Here to Buy Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode Window AC (Copper Condenser, Anti-Rust Coating, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, 2023 Model, AC 1.5T 183 Vectra Pearl, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the air conditioner's cooling and value but report noise and remote issues. Opinions on functionality, installation, and service vary.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers fast cooling, durability, and essential features at an affordable price for medium-sized rooms.

The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC is an energy-efficient choice, consuming 1115.04 units annually. The Dual Inverter Compressor ensures rapid cooling with minimal noise, while the Ocean Black Protection enhances durability by preventing rust and corrosion. With 4-way air swing, it distributes air evenly for optimal comfort, making it one of the best window ACs in 2025 for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Energy efficiency 3 star Compressor Dual Inverter for fast cooling and noise reduction Special features Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, HD filter Reasons to buy Energy-efficient with adjustable cooling modes. Durable build with corrosion-resistant Ocean Black Protection. Reason to avoid Higher upfront cost compared to non-inverter models. Manual 4-way swing instead of automatic. Click Here to Buy LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, HD Filter, 2025 Model, UW-Q18WUXA, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air conditioner efficient, quiet (44dB), and stylish. However, opinions vary on cooling, and some dislike installation quality.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers energy-efficient, customizable cooling with durable protection and powerful performance.

Lloyd is one of the most reliable brands when it comes to buying the best window ACs. Experience superior cooling with the Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (2024 Model). It features a 100% copper condenser, corrosion-resistant coating, and Blue Fin Coils for durability. The Self-Diagnosis function, Auto Restart mode add convenience. Designed for medium-sized rooms, it efficiently cools even at 48°C ambient temperature.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Energy efficiency 3 star Cooling performance Cools even at 48°C Special features LED display, remote control Build quality 100% copper condenser Reasons to buy Effective cooling even at high temperatures Corrosion-resistant build for longer durability Reason to avoid Not the most energy-efficient with a 3-star rating No inverter technology for power saving Click Here to Buy Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window Ac (Copper, 2024 Model, White With Silver Deco Strip, GlW18C3YWSEW/XWSEW)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the cooling, value, and efficiency. However, some report build quality issues, defects, and mixed opinions on noise and remote.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers reliable cooling, durable construction, and advanced features at an affordable price.

The Blue Star 1 Ton window AC is a top choice for small rooms, delivering effective cooling with Turbo Cool mode. With a 3-star energy rating, it balances power consumption while ensuring efficient performance. The unit features a copper condenser for durability, hydrophilic blue fins for protection against corrosion, and a dust filter for cleaner air. It also comes with multiple fan modes and self-diagnosis for easy maintenance.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton Energy rating 3 star Cooling performance Turbo Cool mode for faster cooling Special features Sleep mode, self-diagnosis Reasons to buy Turbo Cool ensures quick and effective cooling Copper condenser enhances longevity and efficiency Reason to avoid Not suitable for larger rooms Click Here to Buy Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Fan Modes-Auto/High/Medium/Low, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, 2024 Model, WFD312L, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the quality, cooling, and premium look. However, some face remote issues and have mixed opinions on noise and installation.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers powerful cooling, durable construction, and advanced features for small rooms at a great price.

Stay cool and save energy with the Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC, designed for medium-sized rooms. Its inverter compressor adjusts power usage efficiently, while the 2-in-1 adjustable mode adapts cooling based on your needs. The copper condenser ensures durability and low maintenance. Features like Turbo Mode, Auto Swing, Sleep Mode, and Self-Diagnosis enhance comfort and convenience.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Energy efficiency 5 star Compressor Inverter technology for energy efficiency Build quality Copper condenser with anti-rust coating Reasons to buy Turbo mode for instant cooling Self-diagnosis & filter clean indicator Reason to avoid Slightly heavier unit (52.2 kg) Higher initial cost, but saves in the long run Click Here to Buy Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode Window AC (Copper Condenser, Inverter Compressor, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, 2023 Model, AC 1.5T 185V Vertis Elite, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like energy efficiency and performance but have mixed opinions on build quality, cooling, noise, functionality, and installation sturdiness.

Why choose this product?

The Voltas 1.5 Ton Window AC is a power-packed, energy-efficient cooling solution with smart features, making it perfect for summer comfort.

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC is one of the best window ACs in 2025, offering energy-efficient cooling with an inverter compressor. Its high-density dust filter ensures cleaner air, while the 2-way air directional control evenly distributes cool air. With fast cooling technology, it maintains comfort even at 52°C. Ideal for those seeking the best window AC in February 2025 with energy savings and high performance.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Energy efficiency 5 star Cooling power 5150 Kilowatts, fast cooling at high temperatures Special features Dust filter, air purification, sleep mode, auto restart Compressor type Inverter, energy-efficient with variable speed Reasons to buy Highly energy-efficient with a 5-star rating Turbo Mode provides instant cooling even at extreme temperatures Reason to avoid Installation charges apply separately Slightly higher upfront cost Click Here to Buy Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC(Copper,High Density Filter for Dust Filtration, 2Way Air Directional Control, 2024 Model,Estra EXi -CIW18SC5R32F0,White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the cooling, quality, and value, especially for 150 sq. ft. rooms. However, opinions vary on noise, build, installation, and remote.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers energy-efficient cooling, superior dust filtration, and consistent performance even at high temperatures.

The Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC is a budget-friendly air conditioner with Turbo Mode for instant cooling. Designed for medium-sized rooms, it efficiently cools even at 48°C ambient temperature. It features an anti-dust filter for cleaner air and an anti-freeze thermostat for added safety. With 1203.74 units of annual energy consumption, it balances performance and energy savings, making it one of the best window ACs in February 2025.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Energy efficiency 3 star Cooling power 4.9 Kilowatts, steady cooling even in high heat Special features Smart diagnosis, sleep mode, auto restart, anti-dust filter Reasons to buy Turbo Mode for faster cooling in extreme heat Reason to avoid Installation charges apply separately Click Here to Buy Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode Window AC (Copper, Anti-Dust Filter, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, 2024 Model, AC 1.5T WFC 18UTC3-WWB Window, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the air conditioner's value, cooling, and low noise. They find it a decent product with good functionality and performance.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers powerful cooling, long-lasting durability, and smart features at an affordable price.

The Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Window AC is a compact and efficient cooling solution for small rooms up to 100 sq. ft.. Equipped with Turbo Cool technology, it is one of the best window ACs to deliver instant cooling even in extreme heat. With multiple fan modes (Auto/High/Medium/Low) and dust filters, this AC offers a comfortable and clean cooling experience.

Specifications Capacity 0.8 Ton Energy efficiency 3 star Cooling power 11,000 BTU Special features Sleep mode, self-diagnosis, anti-freeze thermostat Reasons to buy 80-month compressor warranty for long-term reliability Multiple fan modes for customised airflow Reason to avoid Not ideal for large rooms Installation charges apply separately Click Here to Buy Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Fan Modes-Auto/High/Medium/Low, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, 2024 Model, WFD309L, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the reliable brand, cooling, and energy-saving Turbo Cool feature. However, opinions vary on installation quality, noise level, and functionality.

Why choose this product?

The Blue Star 0.8 Ton Window AC is a reliable and affordable choice for small spaces, offering quick cooling, durability, and multiple modes for enhanced comfort.

The Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC is one of the best window ACs in February 2025 that is compact and efficient for small rooms up to 110 sq. ft.. With Turbo Mode, it delivers quick and uniform cooling even at high temperatures of up to 48°C. The copper condenser enhances durability and ensures low maintenance.

Specifications Capacity 1 ton Energy efficiency 3 star Cooling power 0.97 kW with Turbo Mode for instant cooling Special features Auto swing, sleep mode, anti-rust coating Reasons to buy Auto swing feature for even air distribution Reason to avoid Moderate energy consumption may not be ideal for heavy usage Click Here to Buy Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Mode, 2023 Model, 123 Vectra Platina, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the air conditioner's quality, performance, and cooling. They find it quiet, easy to install, well-sized, and a good value.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers quick cooling, durability, and efficient performance, making it one of the best window AC in 2025.

The Hitachi 1 Ton 2 Star Window AC is a budget-friendly cooling solution for small rooms up to 110 sq. ft.. It features Precoated Aluminium Fins for durability and a SuperFine Mesh Filter to trap dust particles, ensuring cleaner air. With Auto Fan Speed and Silent Mode, it provides comfortable cooling with minimal noise. However, its 2-star energy rating means higher energy consumption.

Specifications Capacity 1 ton Energy rating 2 star Cooling power 12,000 BTU for efficient cooling Special features Auto fan speed, silent mode, precoated aluminum fins Reasons to buy SuperFine Mesh Filter improves air quality Tropical design ensures performance up to 52°C Reason to avoid Higher energy consumption due to 2-star rating Paid installation service adds to the cost Click Here to Buy Hitachi 1 Ton 2 Star Window AC (Copper, Dust Filter, 2021 Model, RAW312HEDO, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the cooling capacity but some face compressor issues post-installation. Opinions on build quality are mixed.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers reliable cooling, durability, and a dust filter, making it a top window AC in 2025.

What size window AC do I need for my room? The right AC size depends on your room’s area. A 1-ton AC is suitable for rooms up to 120 sq. ft., while a 1.5-ton AC works well for 120-180 sq. ft. Choosing the right capacity ensures efficient cooling and prevents excess power consumption. If your room is larger than 180 sq. ft., consider a 2-ton AC or a split AC for better performance. Also, check insulation and sun exposure, as they affect cooling efficiency.

How can I choose an energy-efficient window AC? Look for a 5-star BEE rating and inverter technology to save electricity. Features like eco mode, sleep mode, and programmable timers help optimize energy consumption. A high ISEER (Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio) rating also indicates better efficiency. Smart ACs with Wi-Fi control allow remote operation, preventing unnecessary power usage. Choosing an energy-efficient model not only reduces bills but also minimises environmental impact while keeping your room comfortably cool.

Which compressor type is better for a window AC? Window ACs come with fixed-speed and inverter compressors. A fixed-speed compressor turns on and off frequently, consuming more power, while an inverter compressor adjusts speed based on cooling needs, saving energy and maintaining consistent temperatures. If you want lower electricity bills and quieter operation, an inverter window AC is the best choice. Though slightly costlier, it offers long-term savings and better performance, making it a great investment for frequent AC users.

Factors to consider while buying a window AC in Feb 2025 Cooling Capacity: Choose the right tonnage based on your room size. A 1-ton AC is ideal for small rooms (up to 120 sq. ft.), while a 1.5-ton unit suits medium-sized rooms (120-180 sq. ft.).

Energy Efficiency: Look for a 5-star BEE-rated AC with inverter technology to save on electricity bills. Models with an eco mode or sleep mode can further enhance energy savings.

Compressor Type: Inverter compressors offer better efficiency and cooling while consuming less power compared to fixed-speed compressors.

Noise Levels: Since window ACs can be noisy, opt for models with low-noise operation for a comfortable experience.

Air Filters & Purification: Features like dust filters, anti-bacterial filters, and dehumidifiers improve air quality and ensure a healthier indoor environment.

Smart Features: ACs with Wi-Fi connectivity, remote access, and app control offer better convenience and customisation.

Installation & Maintenance: Ensure your window can accommodate the AC size, and check for easy maintenance options like removable filters and self-cleaning functions.

Top 3 features of the best window ACs in February 2025

Best window ACs in February 2025 Capacity Cooling power Special features Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star 1.5 ton 1.53 Kilowatts Dust filter LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC 1.5 ton 4.7 Kilowatts Inverter Compressor, Remote Controlled, Filter Light Reminder, 4 Way Swing, Fast Cooling Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star 1.5 ton 4.8 Kilowatts Self Diagnosis Function; 100% Copper; Corrosion Resistance Coating Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC 1 ton 0.99 Kilowatts Sleep Mode Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star 1.5 ton 1.64 Kilowatts Dust filter Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC 1.5 ton 5150 Kilowatts Remote Controlled, Dust Filter, Air Purification Filter, Fast Cooling Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode Window AC 1.5 ton 4.9 Kilowatts Smart diagnosis, Sleep mode, Anti-dust filter, Auto restart with memory function Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC 0.8 ton 11000 British Thermal Units Sleep Mode Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star 1 ton 0.97 Kilowatts Sleep Mode, Turbo Mode Hitachi 1 Ton 2 Star Window AC 1 ton 12000 British Thermal Units Remote Controlled, Precoated alluminum Fins, Auto Fan speed

Similar articles for you Best 3 star window AC: Top 8 picks for otherworldly cooling at home