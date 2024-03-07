As the summer temperatures rise, finding effective ways to stay cool becomes a top priority. Window coolers are a popular choice for many homeowners, offering a convenient and efficient cooling solution. These units are designed to fit into standard window openings, providing effective cooling for specific areas of your home.

When it comes to choosing the right window cooler for your needs, there are several factors to consider. One of the most important considerations is the price of the unit. Window cooler prices can vary widely, depending on factors such as brand, features, and cooling capacity. It's important to set a budget and look for a window cooler that offers the best value for your money.

In terms of brands, several top names in the window cooler industry are known for their quality and performance. Brands like Voltas, Symphony, and Kenstar are among the most popular choices for window coolers, offering a range of models to suit different needs and budgets.

1. Kenstar Double Cool Dx Air Cooler

The Kenstar Double Cool Dx Air Cooler in white is a reliable and efficient cooling solution for your home. With a cooling capacity of 1750 cubic meters per hour (CMPH) and a large 50-litre water reservoir, it can effectively cool medium-sized rooms. The cooler features convenient remote controls and three different speed settings to suit your cooling needs. Despite its powerful performance, the cooler remains compact, making it easy to move around. It uses high-quality wood wool evaporative pads for efficient cooling and offers a 4-way air deflection system with a 35-foot air throw distance for uniform cooling across the room. Additionally, the cooler is energy-efficient, ensuring cost-effective cooling for rooms up to 20 square meters.

Specifications of Kenstar Double Cool Dx Air Cooler

Brand: Kenstar

Airflow: 1750 CMPH

Tank capacity: 50 liters

Wattage: 200 Watts

Features: Remote control, 3-speed settings, motorized louvre movement, wood wool evaporative pads

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient Noisy operation Remote control Requires cross-ventilation Uniform cooling

2. Havells Heavy Window Air Cooler 50 Litres

The Havells Heavy Window Air Cooler 50 Litres, model Brina, is a versatile cooling solution designed for both residential and commercial spaces. Its powerful air delivery system ensures rapid cooling, while the three side woodwool pads provide efficient and uniform cooling. The cooler features fully collapsible louvres, allowing for easy storage when not in use. It is also compatible with inverters, ensuring uninterrupted cooling during power outages. Additionally, the cooler includes an ice compartment for enhanced cooling performance. With a floor area coverage of 21.8 square meters, this cooler is ideal for medium-sized rooms, offering a blend of power, efficiency, and convenience for your cooling needs.

Specifications of Havells Heavy Window Air Cooler 50 Litres

Brand: Havells

Airflow: 1177 Cubic Feet Per Minute

Tank capacity: 50 Litres

Wattage: 200 Watts

Features: Adjustable speed, portable, inverter compatible, ice compartment

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful air delivery Might be heavy to move 3 side wood wool pads for efficient cooling Only suitable for medium-sized rooms

3. Havells Heavy Duty Window Air Cooler 45 litres

The Havells Heavy Duty Window Air Cooler in Frostio White/Light Blue is a versatile and efficient cooling solution for your home. With a large 45-litre tank capacity and powerful air delivery of 1500 cubic meters per hour (CMH), it can effectively cool medium to large-sized rooms. Despite its powerful performance, the cooler operates at low noise levels, making it ideal for residential use. It features three-speed settings, allowing you to adjust the cooling intensity according to your preference. The cooler is equipped with odour-free honeycomb pads for enhanced cooling efficiency and a 3-core 3-pin power cord for added convenience. Portable and mounted freestanding, this cooler is easy to move around and position in any room.

Specifications of Havells Heavy Duty Window Air Cooler 45 litres

Brand: Havells

Airflow: 1500 CMPH

Tank capacity: 45 litres

Wattage: 23 Watts

Features: Portable, low noise, 3-speed settings, odour-free honeycomb pads, 3-core 3-pin power cord, freestanding mounting, knob control type

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful air delivery It may be heavy when full Low noise levels Knob controls may be less precise Portable

4. Symphony Jumbo 51 Desert Air Cooler

The Symphony Jumbo 51 Desert Air Cooler is a powerful and portable cooling solution for your home. With a 51-litre tank capacity and 4000 cubic feet per second airflow, it can effectively cool rooms up to 113 cubic meters. The cooler features a cool flow dispenser for even water distribution and a whisper-quiet performance for peaceful sleep. It consumes only 185 watts of power and can be operated on inverters, making it energy-efficient. The included free trolley makes it easy to move the cooler around. This cooler is backed by a one-year warranty against manufacturing defects.

Specifications of Symphony Jumbo 51 Desert Air Cooler

Brand: Symphony

Airflow: 4000 Cubic Feet Per Second

Tank capacity: 51 litres

Wattage: 185 Watts

Features: Portable, Low Power Consumption, Lightweight, Remote Control, Cool Flow Dispenser, Whisper-Quiet Performance, High-Speed Fan, Free Trolley

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High airflow capacity Requires regular water refilling Low power consumption Can be noisy at high fan speeds Portable with free trolley

5. Kenstar Wave 56 Litres Woodwool Tower Window Cooler

The Kenstar Wave 56-litre Woodwool Tower Window Cooler in Grey is a versatile and efficient cooling solution for your home. With its freestanding design and large 56-litre tank capacity, it can provide long-lasting cooling for medium to large rooms. The cooler features highly effective honeycomb cooling pads on two sides, combined with an air fan, to deliver superior cooling performance. The user-friendly dial knob controls make it easy to adjust the settings to your liking. This cooler is suitable for use during scorching summers. It also comes with a 1-year warranty on manufacturing defects, ensuring peace of mind with your purchase.

Specifications of Kenstar Wave 56 Litres Woodwool Tower Window Cooler

Brand: Kenstar

Airflow: 1750 cubic meters/hour

Tank capacity: 56 liters

Wattage: 200 Watts

Features: Honeycomb cooling pads, user-friendly dial knob controls, works on inverter power, 1-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High tank capacity No information on airflow Superior cooling performance Relatively high power consumption User-friendly controls

6. Cello Swift 50 Ltrs Window Air Cooler

The Cello Swift 50 Ltrs Window Air Cooler in white is a powerful cooler suitable for rooms up to 700 sq ft. It features Aspen Wood Wool cooling pads, a front-side water inlet, and a free trolley that doubles as a centre table. With a 2000m3/hr air delivery and a powerful air throw of up to 45ft, this cooler is designed for effective cooling. It operates at 200 watts and can work on inverters. The package includes the air cooler, trolley, castor wheels, user manual, and warranty card.

Specifications of Cello Swift 50 Ltrs Window Air Cooler

Brand: CELLO

Airflow: 2000m3/hr

Tank capacity: 50 litres

Wattage: 200 Watts

Features: Aspen Wood Wool cooling pads, front-side water inlet, free trolley, 3-speed motor, operates on the inverter, 1-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful air delivery May be bulky for small rooms Large tank capacity Requires cross-ventilation Includes free trolley

Top 3 features

Product Name Airflow Tank capacity Wattage Kenstar Double Cool Dx Air Cooler 1750 CMPH 50 litres 200 Watts Havells Heavy Window Air Cooler 50 Litres 1177 CFM 50 Litres 200 Watts Havells Heavy Duty Window Air Cooler 45 litres 1500 CMPH 45 litres 23 Watts Symphony Jumbo 51 Desert Air Cooler 4000 CFM 51 litres 185 Watts Kenstar Wave 56 Litres Woodwool Tower Cooler 1750 CMPH 56 liters 200 Watts Cello Swift 50 Ltrs Window Air Cooler 2000 m3/hr 50 litres 200 Watts

Best value for money

Havells Heavy Window Air Cooler 50 Litres is the best value for money on the list, offering powerful air delivery and 3 side woodwool pads for effective cooling. The Havells Heavy Window Air Cooler features fully collapsible louvres, making it easy to install and maintain. It is inverter-compatible and includes an ice compartment for added cooling efficiency. With adjustable speed and portability, this cooler is suitable for both commercial and residential use. The white and brown colour scheme adds a touch of elegance to any space.

Best overall product

The Kenstar Double Cool Dx Air Cooler stands out as the best overall product due to its impressive airflow of 1750 CMPH, large 50-litre tank capacity, and energy-efficient 200-watt operation. It also features a remote control, 3-speed settings, motorized louvre movement, and wood wool evaporative pads, making it a versatile and effective cooling solution for any room.

How to find the best window cooler?

To find the best window cooler at a reasonable price, consider several key factors. First, focus on airflow, as a higher airflow rate can ensure better cooling efficiency. Tank capacity is also crucial, as larger tanks require less frequent refills. Wattage is another important consideration, as lower wattage models are more energy-efficient. Look for additional features like remote control, multiple speed settings, and energy-saving modes to enhance convenience and efficiency. Check for compatibility with inverters to ensure uninterrupted cooling during power cuts. Finally, consider noise levels, as quieter models are more suitable for home use. Read reviews and compare prices to find a balance between performance and affordability.

FAQs

Question : Q: How often should I clean my window cooler?

Ans : A: It is recommended to clean the water tank and cooling pads of your window cooler at least once a month to maintain optimal performance and prevent mould and bacteria buildup.

Question : Q: Can I use ice in my window cooler's water tank?

Ans : A: Yes, you can use ice in your window cooler's water tank to enhance the cooling effect. However, be cautious not to overfill the tank with ice, as it can cause damage to the cooler.

Question : Q: Can I use my window cooler in a closed room?

Ans : A: It is not recommended to use a window cooler in a closed room, as it requires proper ventilation to work effectively. It is best suited for use in open or well-ventilated areas.

Question : Q: How can I improve the cooling efficiency of my window cooler?

Ans : A: To improve the cooling efficiency of your window cooler, ensure that the cooling pads are clean and free of dust and that the water tank is filled with fresh water. You can also add ice to the water tank for an extra cooling boost.

Question : Q: Can I leave my window cooler running all night?

Ans : A: It is safe to leave your window cooler running all night, but it is advisable to use the timer function if your cooler has one to conserve energy. Additionally, ensure that the water tank is filled to avoid damage to the pump.

