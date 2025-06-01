Best wired headphones with mic in 2025: Top 10 options from leading brands like boAt, Sony, Logitech, Zebronics, Hammer

Wired headphones with a mic offer a reliable and cost-effective solution for clear audio and voice communication. These headphones eliminate the need for charging, making them ideal for long work or study sessions. Equipped with an in-line microphone and control buttons, they allow hands-free calling, voice recording, and easy music control.
Many models feature noise-isolating earcups for enhanced listening and improved focus. They’re compatible with laptops, smartphones, and tablets via a 3.5 mm jack or USB connection. Whether for online meetings, gaming, or casual listening, wired headphones with mic (2025) provide consistent sound quality without connectivity issues. Their tangle-free cables and ergonomic design ensure comfort during extended use.
The boAt Bassheads 900 Pro Wired Headphones deliver crisp sound with powerful 40mm drivers, making them ideal for immersive audio experiences. Its standout feature is the unidirectional retractable mic, perfect for calls and gaming. The lightweight, foldable over-ear design ensures comfort and portability, while the adjustable headband provides a secure fit. With USB Type-A compatibility, it's convenient for laptop and desktop use, enhancing productivity and entertainment. These headphones offer premium sound, practical design, and ease of use—making them a top choice in wired audio gear.
Crisp sound with deep bass
Comfortable for long hours
No 3.5mm jack
Limited device compatibility
boAt Bassheads 900 Pro Wired Headphones with 40Mm Drivers, Lightweight Foldable Design, Over Ear, Remote Control, Unidirectional Retractable Mic, Adjustable Headband & USB Type-A Compatibility(Black)
Buyers love the sound quality and mic clarity. Many find the headphones sturdy, comfortable, and ideal for both work and gaming.
Great sound, retractable mic, and foldable comfort—perfect for daily use and online communication without compromising on quality.
The Sony MDR-ZX110AP Wired On-Ear Headphones are designed for clear sound and everyday comfort. Its main feature is the in-line mic, enabling hands-free phone calls with ease. The 30mm drivers deliver balanced audio, making music and calls sound crisp. Its tangle-free cable and foldable design ensure convenience on the go, while the 3.5mm jack offers broad compatibility. Lightweight yet durable, these headphones are perfect for daily listening and communication without fuss or discomfort.
Clear sound and reliable mic
Lightweight and travel-friendly
No volume controls
Ear padding feels minimal
Sony MDR-ZX110AP Wired On-Ear Headphones with tangle free cable, 3.5mm Jack, Headset with Mic for phone calls and 1 Year Warranty - (Black)
Buyers praise the audio clarity and comfort. Many mention its value for money and easy portability for travel and remote work.
Affordable, tangle-free, and dependable—ideal for clear audio, hands-free calls, and simple daily use on any 3.5mm device.
The Logitech H540 Stereo Wired Headphones offer premium digital audio with easy plug-and-play USB connectivity. Its main feature is the noise-cancelling microphone, ensuring clear voice transmission for calls and meetings. The on-ear controls with mute indicator light provide instant command over volume and mic functions, enhancing usability. Soft ear pads and a padded headband deliver long-lasting comfort, making these headphones suitable for extended use with PCs, Macs, or laptops. Ideal for professionals, they combine clarity, control, and comfort in one reliable headset.
Noise-cancelling mic ensures clarity
Comfortable for long sessions
Only USB compatible
No foldable design
Logitech H540 Stereo Wired Headphones On Ear Headphones With Mic With Noise-Cancelling Usb, On Ear Controls, Mute Indicator Light, Pc/Mac/Laptop - (Black)
Buyers appreciate its clear audio and mic quality. Many mention comfort and ease of use for office and video calls.
USB clarity, noise-free mic, and comfort—ideal for professionals seeking reliable, high-quality audio for remote meetings or daily work.
The Jabra GN Netcom Evolve 20 UC Duo MS Optimised headset delivers professional-grade audio with USB connectivity. Its main feature is the noise-cancelling microphone, ensuring crystal-clear conversations in busy workspaces. Designed for unified communication, it features intuitive call controls on the headset for muting, volume, and call handling. The on-ear design offers all-day comfort, while its plug-and-play setup supports seamless use across various platforms. Perfect for professionals, this headset enhances productivity with dependable sound quality and easy operation.
Excellent mic clarity for calls
Comfortable for office use
USB only, no 3.5mm jack
Slightly bulky design
Jabra Gn Netcom Evolve 20 Uc Duo Ms Optimized, USB Wired On Ear Headphones with Mic, Multicolor
Buyers find the mic clarity and build quality excellent. Most praise its comfort and seamless performance during long work calls.
Reliable mic, easy call controls, and comfort—ideal for professional communication in office or remote work settings.
The Plantronics Poly Blackwire 3220 Wired Headphones are built for professional use with reliable USB connectivity and superior audio. Its main feature is the noise-cancelling microphone, offering clear voice transmission during calls and meetings. The lightweight, on-ear design ensures comfort for extended wear, while intuitive in-line controls allow quick access to volume and call functions. Optimised for UC platforms, it delivers consistent performance for office and remote work. With durable build quality and clear sound, it's a practical choice for professionals needing dependable communication tools.
Clear mic and audio quality
Works well with UC platforms
No foldable design
Only USB compatible
Plantronics Poly - Blackwire 3220 Wired Headphones On Ear Headphones with Mic (Black)
Buyers appreciate the sound clarity and comfort. Many highlight its effectiveness for calls and consistent performance in work settings.
Professional-grade audio, noise-cancelling mic, and UC support—ideal for clear communication and reliable use during daily work routines.
The ZEBRONICS Zeb-Blitz USB Gaming Headphones are built for immersive gameplay with Dolby Atmos support and simulated 7.1 surround sound. Its main feature is the rich spatial audio experience, ideal for competitive gaming. The headphones include RGB LED lighting for a stylish look, while the 2.4-metre braided cable ensures durability and flexibility. Padded ear cushions offer long-lasting comfort during extended gaming sessions. With dedicated Windows software for custom sound settings, this headset brings together performance, design, and comfort for every gamer.
Immersive surround sound
Comfortable for long gaming sessions
Only supports Windows systems
Bulky for travel use
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Blitz USB Gaming Wired On Ear Headphones with Mic with Dolby Atmos, RGB Led, Windows Software, Simulated 7.1 Surround Sound, 2.4 Meter Braided Cable Flexible Padded Ear Cushions(Black)
Gamers praise the surround sound and comfort. Many enjoy the RGB effects and feel it offers great value for the price.
Powerful surround sound, gamer-friendly design, and software control—perfect for immersive, comfortable gaming sessions on Windows devices.
The Dyazo Computer Wired Headphones are ideal for basic communication and audio needs, featuring a 3.5mm jack for wide compatibility across laptops, PCs, and notebooks. Its main feature is the built-in mic that allows hands-free calls, online meetings, or e-learning with ease. Lightweight and user-friendly, this headset is suitable for casual use, offering plug-and-play convenience. The adjustable headband and cushioned earpads ensure a comfortable fit. Affordable and functional, it’s a good choice for users seeking simplicity and essential performance.
Easy plug-and-play
Mic good for basic calls
Not ideal for gaming
Average sound clarity
Dyazo Computer Wired Headphones | Headset with Mic | 3.5 MM Jack | Compatible for Laptops, PC, Notebooks (Black)
The HAMMER Blaze Wired Gaming Headphones are designed for immersive gameplay with powerful 50mm drivers delivering deep, rich sound. Its main feature is the vibrant full RGB lighting, enhancing the gaming atmosphere. The headset includes a flexible mic for clear communication, breathable ear cushions for long sessions, and adjustable bands for a customised fit. With a 1.5-metre USB cable, it offers plug-and-play convenience. Ideal for gamers, this headset combines style, comfort, and high-performance audio in an affordable wired solution.
Strong bass and sound clarity
Eye-catching RGB lighting
USB only, no 3.5mm jack
Not foldable for travel
HAMMER Blaze Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 50mm Drivers, Full RGB Lights, Gaming Headset with Adjustable Bands, Breathable earcushion, 1.5Mtr Wire with USB (Black)
Gamers love the RGB lights and audio output. Many appreciate the comfort and quality, especially for long gaming sessions.
Stylish RGB, powerful sound, and comfort—perfect for gamers seeking affordable performance and visual appeal in one headset.
The Amazon Basics Pro Series Wired USB Headset is ideal for work-from-home or office use, featuring a noise-cancellation microphone for clear communication. Its main feature is the in-line control that lets users adjust volume or mute effortlessly during calls. Equipped with 40mm drivers, it delivers crisp, balanced sound suitable for video conferencing, streaming, or online learning. The on-ear design ensures comfort, and USB connectivity guarantees simple plug-and-play setup across laptops or PCs. It’s a reliable choice for Zoom, Teams, and daily productivity.
Mic with noise cancellation
Handy in-line controls
USB only, no aux support
Basic design aesthetics
amazon basics Pro Series Wired USB Headset with Mic | 40 mm Driver | On-Ear Computer/PC or Laptop Headphone | Noise Cancellation Microphone | in-line Control for Home, Office, Teams or Zoom
Buyers praise its mic clarity and comfort. Many find it perfect for meetings, online classes, and daily remote work sessions.
Clear calls, in-line controls, and comfort—great for professionals using Zoom, Teams, or online tools daily.
The VERITY Sound Pro RGB Gaming Headset delivers an immersive gaming experience with deep bass surround sound and large audio drivers. Its main feature is the noise-cancelling microphone, ensuring clear in-game communication. Equipped with rainbow RGB LED light effects, it adds a dynamic touch to your setup. The headset features a convenient in-line volume control and USB connectivity for hassle-free plug-and-play use on laptops or PCs. With comfortable ear cushions and an adjustable headband, it’s ideal for long gaming sessions.
Strong bass and surround sound
Eye-catching RGB lighting
USB only, not versatile
No software customisation
VERITY Sound Pro RGB Gaming Headset with Mic, Large Drivers USB PC Headphones, Rainbow LED Light Effects, Volume Control, Noise Cancelling Microphone, Deep Bass Surround Sound for PC Laptop Gaming
Gamers love the audio depth and mic quality. Many mention the RGB design and comfort during extended playing sessions.
RGB lighting, clear mic, and deep bass—perfect for gamers who want immersive sound and visual flair while playing.
Yes, wired headphones generally offer more stable sound and mic clarity with no battery dependency or Bluetooth interference, making them ideal for professional calls.
It depends on the connector. Headphones with a 3.5mm jack work on most phones and laptops, while USB versions are mainly for PCs and Macs.
No, only selected models feature noise-cancelling mics. Others may offer basic mic clarity without background noise suppression.
|Best Wired Headphones with Mic
|Noise Control
|Connectivity
|Cable Feature
|boAt Bassheads 900 Pro
|Basic mic isolation
|USB Type-A
|Standard wired
|Sony MDR-ZX110AP
|No noise cancellation
|3.5mm jack
|Tangle-free
|Logitech H540
|Noise-cancelling mic
|USB
|Tangle-resistant
|Jabra Evolve 20 UC Duo
|Noise-cancelling mic
|USB
|Durable
|Plantronics Blackwire 3220
|Passive noise reduction
|USB
|Standard wired
|ZEBRONICS Zeb-Blitz
|Simulated surround sound
|USB
|Braided 2.4m cable
|Dyazo Wired Headphones
|Basic mic clarity
|3.5mm jack
|Basic wired
|HAMMER Blaze Gaming Headset
|Noise-isolating mic
|USB
|1.5m wired
|Amazon Basics Pro Series
|Noise-cancelling mic
|USB
|In-line control cable
|VERITY Sound Pro RGB
|Noise-cancelling mic
|USB
|Standard wired
1. Audio Quality: Ensure the headphones offer clear sound with balanced bass and treble. Large drivers typically provide richer audio.
2. Microphone Clarity: Look for noise-cancelling or unidirectional mics to reduce background noise during calls or meetings.
3. Comfort and Fit: Padded ear cushions and adjustable headbands are essential for long-term wear, especially during work or gaming.
4. Connectivity Type: Choose between USB or 3.5mm jack based on your device compatibility—USB for PCs, 3.5mm for phones and tablets.
5. Build and Durability: Opt for sturdy materials with tangle-free or braided cables for long-lasting use.
Do wired headphones with mic need charging?
No, they draw power directly from the device—no charging required.
Can I use them for gaming and video calls?
Yes, they’re suitable for both, especially models with noise-cancelling mics.
Are USB or 3.5mm headphones better?
USB offers clearer digital audio on PCs; 3.5mm is more versatile.
Do all models support smartphones?
Only 3.5mm models work with most phones unless an adapter is used.
Is mic quality consistent across all brands?
No, mic quality varies—look for noise-cancellation or unidirectional mics for clarity.