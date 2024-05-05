In a world where audio quality and communication are key, finding the perfect wired headphones with a mic is essential. Whether you're working from home, gaming, or simply enjoying your favourite tunes, a reliable headset can make all the difference. To help you make an informed decision, we've compiled a list of the top 10 wired headphones with a mic in India under 1000 rupees. Each product has been carefully selected based on its features, performance, and value for money. Read on to find the perfect pair to suit your needs.

1. JBL C100SI In-Ear Headphones

The JBL C100SI in-ear headphones provide powerful sound and deep bass to enhance your music listening experience. With a built-in microphone and remote control, you can easily take calls and manage your music playback. The lightweight and comfortable design make these headphones perfect for everyday use.

Specifications of JBL C100SI In-Ear Headphones

Dynamic frequency range: 20Hz – 20kHz

Sensitivity: 100±3dB

Driver size: 9mm

Cable length: 1.2m

Gold plated 3.5mm jack

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful sound quality Limited color options Comfortable fit No noise cancellation In-line microphone and remote control

2. Realme Buds 2 with Mic

The Realme Buds 2 with mic deliver a powerful bass-driven sound for an immersive listening experience. The built-in magnets and tangle-free design make them convenient to use and carry around. With a 3-button remote and mic, you can easily manage your calls and music playback.

Specifications of Realme Buds 2 with Mic

Dynamic bass boost drivers

3-button remote with mic

Magnetic earbuds

Tangle-free design

Built-in cable strap

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Rich bass quality Limited color options Convenient magnetic design No noise isolation Tangle-free cable

3. boAt BassHeads 152 with Mic

The boAt BassHeads 152 with mic deliver a powerful bass-driven sound for an immersive listening experience. The tangle-free cable and secure ear hooks make them perfect for workouts and outdoor activities. With an in-line microphone and remote control, you can easily take calls and manage your music playback.

Specifications of boAt BassHeads 152 with Mic

HD sound with super bass

Tangle-free cable

Secure ear hooks

In-line microphone and remote control

Gold plated 3.5mm jack

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful bass quality Limited color options Secure and comfortable fit No noise cancellation Tangle-free cable

4. Boult Audio BassBuds X1 with Mic

The Boult Audio BassBuds X1 with mic are designed to deliver an immersive audio experience with deep bass and clear highs. The ergonomic design and ear loop support ensure a secure and comfortable fit for extended use. With passive noise cancellation and an in-line remote, you can enjoy uninterrupted music and take calls on the go.

Specifications of Boult Audio BassBuds X1 with Mic

Immersive 3D acoustics

Ergonomic design with ear loop support

In-line remote with mic

Passive noise cancellation

Gold plated 3.5mm jack

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive audio experience Limited color options Secure and comfortable fit No tangle-free cable Passive noise cancellation

5. JBL C200SI In-Ear Headphones

The JBL C200SI in-ear headphones deliver clear and powerful sound with deep bass to enhance your music listening experience. The lightweight and comfortable design make them perfect for everyday use. With a built-in microphone and remote control, you can easily take calls and manage your music playback.

Specifications of JBL C200SI In-Ear Headphones

Dynamic frequency range: 20Hz – 20kHz

Sensitivity: 100±3dB

Driver size: 9mm

Cable length: 1.2m

Gold plated 3.5mm jack

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Clear and powerful sound quality Limited color options Comfortable fit No noise cancellation In-line microphone and remote control

6. Samsung EHS64AVFBE Hands-Free with Remote

The Samsung EHS64AVFBE hands-free headset with remote delivers clear and balanced sound for music and calls. The tangle-free cable and ergonomic earbuds make them comfortable to use for extended periods. With an in-line remote and mic, you can easily control your music and take calls on the go.

Specifications of Samsung EHS64AVFBE Hands-Free with Remote

Balanced sound with deep bass

Tangle-free cable

Ergonomic earbuds

In-line remote with mic

Gold plated 3.5mm jack

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Clear and balanced sound quality Limited color options Comfortable and tangle-free design No noise cancellation In-line remote and mic

7. JBL Quantum 100 Over-Ear Headset with Detachable Mic

The JBL Quantum 100 over-ear headset with a detachable mic delivers immersive sound and powerful bass for an enhanced gaming experience. The lightweight and comfortable design make it ideal for long gaming sessions. With a detachable boom mic and in-line remote, you can easily communicate with your teammates and control your audio.

Specifications of JBL Quantum 100 Over-Ear Headset with Detachable Mic

Immersive sound with powerful bass

Lightweight and comfortable design

Detachable boom mic

In-line remote with mic

Gold plated 3.5mm jack

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive gaming experience Limited color options Lightweight and comfortable design No noise cancellation Detachable boom mic

8. Logitech H111 Stero Headset

The Logitech H111 stereo headset delivers clear and crystal-clear sound for calls and music. The adjustable headband and foam ear cups ensure a comfortable fit for extended use. With a rotating microphone and in-line controls, you can easily adjust the volume and mute your mic during calls.

Specifications of Logitech H111 Stero Headset

Clear and crystal-clear sound quality

Adjustable headband

Foam ear cups

Rotating microphone with in-line controls

3.5mm jack

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Clear sound quality Limited color options Comfortable and adjustable fit No noise cancellation In-line controls

9. Cosmic Byte GS410 Headphones

The Cosmic Byte GS410 headphones deliver clear sound and deep bass for an immersive gaming and music experience. The lightweight and comfortable design make them perfect for long gaming sessions. With an in-line microphone and remote control, you can easily communicate and manage your music playback.

Specifications of Cosmic Byte GS410 Headphones

Clear sound with deep bass

Lightweight and comfortable design

In-line microphone and remote control

3.5mm jack

Compatible with PC, laptop, PS4, and mobile devices

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Clear sound quality Limited color options Lightweight and comfortable design No noise cancellation In-line controls

Wired headphones with mic Top Features Comparison:

Best wired headphones with mic Bass Quality Comfort Mic Quality JBL C100SI Powerful Comfortable Clear Realme Buds 2 Rich Convenient Clear boAt BassHeads 152 Powerful Secure Clear Boult Audio BassBuds X1 Immersive Secure Clear JBL C200SI Clear Comfortable Clear Samsung EHS64AVFBE Balanced Comfortable Clear JBL Quantum 100 Immersive Comfortable Clear Logitech H111 Clear Comfortable Clear Cosmic Byte GS410 Clear Lightweight Clear

Best value for money wired headphones with mic

boAt BassHeads 152

The boAt BassHeads 152 with mic offers the best value for money with its powerful bass quality, secure fit, and in-line microphone and remote control for easy communication and music playback.

Best overall wired headphones with mic

JBL C100SI

The JBL C100SI over-ear headset with a detachable mic stands out as the best overall product with its immersive sound, lightweight design, and detachable boom mic for an enhanced gaming experience.

How to find the perfect Wired headphones with mic?

When choosing the perfect wired headphones with a mic, consider the bass quality, comfort, and mic clarity to find the right fit for your needs. Look for features like in-line controls, secure fit, and compatibility with your devices to make the best choice.

FAQs

Question : What is the average price of wired headphones with mic in India?

Ans : The average price of wired headphones with mic in India ranges from 500 to 1500 rupees, depending on the brand, features, and sound quality.

Question : Are these headphones compatible with mobile devices?

Ans : Yes, all the headphones listed are compatible with mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets with a 3.5mm audio jack.

Question : Do these headphones come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, most of the headphones come with a manufacturer's warranty ranging from 6 months to 1 year for added peace of mind.

Question : What is the average cable length of these headphones?

Ans : The average cable length of these headphones is around 1.2 meters, providing ample room for movement and convenience.

