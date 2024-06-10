In today's fast-paced world, wireless earbuds have become a necessity for music lovers and professionals alike. With the advancement in technology, you no longer have to compromise on sound quality, battery life, or comfort when it comes to affordable earbuds under ₹1500. We have curated a list of the 8 best wireless earbuds under ₹1500 that offer a perfect blend of performance, comfort, and affordability. Whether you are a fitness enthusiast, a music lover, or someone who needs a reliable hands-free calling experience, our list has something for everyone.

1. boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds with 42H Playtime,Low Latency Mode for Gaming, ENx Tech, IWP, IPX4 Water Resistance, Smooth Touch Controls(Bold Black), in Ear

The Airdopes 141 offers a seamless and stylish design with a playtime of up to 42 hours and IPX7 water resistance. It also features Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable and uninterrupted connection.

Specifications of boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds

IPX7 water resistance

Bluetooth 5.0

42 hours of playtime

Touch controls

Voice assistant support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long battery life Slightly bulky design Water-resistant Limited color options Stable Bluetooth connection

2. boAt Airdopes 170 TWS Earbuds with 50H Playtime, Quad Mics ENx™ Tech, Low Latency Mode, 13mm Drivers, ASAP™ Charge, IPX4, IWP™, Touch Controls & BT v5.3(Classic Black)

The boAt Airdopes 170 offers a sleek and ergonomic design with a playtime of up to 30 hours and instant voice assistant access. It also features touch controls for easy navigation.

Specifications of boAt Airdopes 170 TWS Earbuds with 50H Playtime

Ergonomic design

30 hours of playtime

Instant voice assistant access

Touch controls

Sweat and water resistance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comfortable fit Average call quality Long battery life Limited touch control functionality Sweat and water resistance

3. realme TechLife Buds T100 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic, AI ENC for Calls, Google Fast Pair, 28 Hours Total Playback with Fast Charging and Low Latency Gaming Mode (Black)

The realme TechLife earbuds offer a lightweight and compact design with a playtime of up to 25 hours and deep bass-driven sound. It also features Bluetooth 5.0 for a seamless connection.

Specifications of realme TechLife Buds T100 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic

Compact design

25 hours of playtime

Deep bass sound

Bluetooth 5.0

Low-latency gaming mode

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and lightweight Average battery life Deep bass sound Limited color options Low-latency gaming mode

4. Boult Audio Z40 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 60H Playtime, Zen™ ENC Mic, Low Latency Gaming, Type-C Fast Charging, Made in India, 10mm Rich Bass Drivers, IPX5, Bluetooth 5.3 Ear Buds TWS (White)

The Boult Audio earbuds offer a snug fit design with a playtime of up to 28 hours and touch controls for easy operation. It also features noise isolation for an immersive listening experience.

Specifications of Boult Audio Z40 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 60H Playtime

Snug fit design

28 hours of playtime

Touch controls

Noise isolation

Sweat resistance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Secure fit Limited touch control functionality Long battery life Average build quality Noise isolation

5. Noise Newly Launched Buds N1 in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Chrome Finish, 40H of Playtime, Quad Mic with ENC, Ultra Low Latency(up to 40 ms), Instacharge(10 min=120 min), BT v5.3(Carbon Black)

The Noise Launched earbuds offer a stylish and trendy design with a playtime of up to 20 hours and instant Instacharge feature. It also features dual mic for crystal clear calls.

Specifications of Noise Newly Launched Buds N1 in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds

Stylish design

20 hours of playtime

Instant Instacharge

Dual mic

Touch controls

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design Average battery life Crystal clear calls Limited touch control functionality Instant Instacharge feature

6. Boult Audio UFO Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 48H Playtime, Built-in App Support, 45ms Low Latency Gaming, 4 Mics ENC, Breathing LEDs, 13mm Bass Drivers Ear Buds TWS, Made in India (White Opal)

The Boult Wireless earbuds offer a minimalistic and lightweight design with a playtime of up to 32 hours and breathing LED for a futuristic look. It also features fast charging for on-the-go use.

Specifications of Boult Audio UFO Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds

Minimalistic design

32 hours of playtime

Breathing LED

Fast charging

Touch controls

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Minimalistic design Limited touch control functionality Long battery life Average sound quality Breathing LED for style

7. Boult Audio K40 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 48H Playtime, Clear Calling 4 Mics, 45ms Low Latency Gaming, Premium Grip, 13mm Bass Drivers, Type-C Fast Charging, BTv 5.3 Ear Buds (Electric Black)

The Boult Wireless Charging earbuds offer a premium and high-tech design with a playtime of up to 24 hours and wireless charging support. It also features touch controls for convenient use.

Specifications of Boult Audio K40 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds

Premium design

24 hours of playtime

Wireless charging

Touch controls

Voice assistant support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Premium design Limited touch control functionality Wireless charging support Average battery life Voice assistant support

8. boAt Newly Launched Airdopes 311 Pro TWS Earbuds w/Up to 50 HRS Playtime, Dual Mics with ENx™ Tech, 50 ms Low-Latency Beast™ Mode, ASAP™ Charging, IWP™ Tech, BT v5.3, IPX4 Resistance(Active Black)

The boAt Airdopes 311 Pro offers a sporty and rugged design with a low-latency gaming mode and a playtime of up to 25 hours. It also features ASAP fast charging for quick power-ups.

Specifications of boAt Newly Launched Airdopes 311 Pro TWS Earbuds

Sporty design

25 hours of playtime

Low-latency gaming mode

ASAP fast charging

Touch controls

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sporty design Average battery life Low-latency gaming mode Limited touch control functionality Fast charging support

Top 3 features of the best wireless earbuds under ₹ 1500:

Best wireless earbuds under ₹ 1500 Playtime Design Voice Assistant Airdopes 141 42 hours Sleek and stylish Supported boAt Airdopes 170 30 hours Ergonomic Instant access realme TechLife 25 hours Lightweight Supported Boult Audio 28 hours Snug fit Not supported Noise Launched 20 hours Stylish Not supported Boult Wireless 32 hours Minimalistic Not supported Boult Wireless Charging 24 hours Premium Supported boAt Airdopes 311 Pro 25 hours Sporty Not supported pTron Zenbuds Evo X1 Max 22 hours Premium Supported

Best value for money wireless earbuds under ₹ 1500:

Among the listed earbuds, the boAt Airdopes 170 stands out as the best value for money. It offers a perfect balance of features, comfort, and performance at an affordable price point.

Best overall wireless earbuds under ₹ 1500:

The Airdopes 141 takes the lead as the best overall product in the category. With an impressive playtime, stylish design, and voice assistant support, it offers a premium experience at a budget-friendly price.

How to find the best wireless earbuds under ₹ 1500?

When choosing the best wireless earbuds under 1500, consider the playtime, design, and voice assistant support. Look for a product that offers a balance of features and value for money to meet your specific needs.

FAQs

Question : What is the average playtime for the listed earbuds?

Ans : The average playtime for the listed earbuds is around 25-30 hours, with some models offering longer battery life.

Question : Do these earbuds support voice assistant?

Ans : Yes, most of the listed earbuds support voice assistant for hands-free control and convenience.

Question : Are these earbuds sweat and water-resistant?

Ans : Many of the listed earbuds offer sweat and water resistance, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor activities.

Question : Do these earbuds offer noise isolation?

Ans : Yes, some of the listed earbuds feature noise isolation for an immersive and uninterrupted listening experience.

