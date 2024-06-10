In today's fast-paced world, wireless earbuds have become a necessity for music lovers and professionals alike. With the advancement in technology, you no longer have to compromise on sound quality, battery life, or comfort when it comes to affordable earbuds under ₹1500. We have curated a list of the 8 best wireless earbuds under ₹1500 that offer a perfect blend of performance, comfort, and affordability. Whether you are a fitness enthusiast, a music lover, or someone who needs a reliable hands-free calling experience, our list has something for everyone.
1. boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds with 42H Playtime,Low Latency Mode for Gaming, ENx Tech, IWP, IPX4 Water Resistance, Smooth Touch Controls(Bold Black), in Ear
The Airdopes 141 offers a seamless and stylish design with a playtime of up to 42 hours and IPX7 water resistance. It also features Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable and uninterrupted connection.
Specifications of boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds
- IPX7 water resistance
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 42 hours of playtime
- Touch controls
- Voice assistant support
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Long battery life
|Slightly bulky design
|Water-resistant
|Limited color options
|Stable Bluetooth connection
2. boAt Airdopes 170 TWS Earbuds with 50H Playtime, Quad Mics ENx™ Tech, Low Latency Mode, 13mm Drivers, ASAP™ Charge, IPX4, IWP™, Touch Controls & BT v5.3(Classic Black)
The boAt Airdopes 170 offers a sleek and ergonomic design with a playtime of up to 30 hours and instant voice assistant access. It also features touch controls for easy navigation.
Specifications of boAt Airdopes 170 TWS Earbuds with 50H Playtime
- Ergonomic design
- 30 hours of playtime
- Instant voice assistant access
- Touch controls
- Sweat and water resistance
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Comfortable fit
|Average call quality
|Long battery life
|Limited touch control functionality
|Sweat and water resistance
3. realme TechLife Buds T100 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic, AI ENC for Calls, Google Fast Pair, 28 Hours Total Playback with Fast Charging and Low Latency Gaming Mode (Black)
The realme TechLife earbuds offer a lightweight and compact design with a playtime of up to 25 hours and deep bass-driven sound. It also features Bluetooth 5.0 for a seamless connection.
Specifications of realme TechLife Buds T100 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic
- Compact design
- 25 hours of playtime
- Deep bass sound
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Low-latency gaming mode
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Compact and lightweight
|Average battery life
|Deep bass sound
|Limited color options
|Low-latency gaming mode
4. Boult Audio Z40 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 60H Playtime, Zen™ ENC Mic, Low Latency Gaming, Type-C Fast Charging, Made in India, 10mm Rich Bass Drivers, IPX5, Bluetooth 5.3 Ear Buds TWS (White)
The Boult Audio earbuds offer a snug fit design with a playtime of up to 28 hours and touch controls for easy operation. It also features noise isolation for an immersive listening experience.
Specifications of Boult Audio Z40 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 60H Playtime
- Snug fit design
- 28 hours of playtime
- Touch controls
- Noise isolation
- Sweat resistance
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Secure fit
|Limited touch control functionality
|Long battery life
|Average build quality
|Noise isolation
5. Noise Newly Launched Buds N1 in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Chrome Finish, 40H of Playtime, Quad Mic with ENC, Ultra Low Latency(up to 40 ms), Instacharge(10 min=120 min), BT v5.3(Carbon Black)
The Noise Launched earbuds offer a stylish and trendy design with a playtime of up to 20 hours and instant Instacharge feature. It also features dual mic for crystal clear calls.
Specifications of Noise Newly Launched Buds N1 in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds
- Stylish design
- 20 hours of playtime
- Instant Instacharge
- Dual mic
- Touch controls
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Stylish design
|Average battery life
|Crystal clear calls
|Limited touch control functionality
|Instant Instacharge feature
6. Boult Audio UFO Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 48H Playtime, Built-in App Support, 45ms Low Latency Gaming, 4 Mics ENC, Breathing LEDs, 13mm Bass Drivers Ear Buds TWS, Made in India (White Opal)
The Boult Wireless earbuds offer a minimalistic and lightweight design with a playtime of up to 32 hours and breathing LED for a futuristic look. It also features fast charging for on-the-go use.
Specifications of Boult Audio UFO Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds
- Minimalistic design
- 32 hours of playtime
- Breathing LED
- Fast charging
- Touch controls
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Minimalistic design
|Limited touch control functionality
|Long battery life
|Average sound quality
|Breathing LED for style
7. Boult Audio K40 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 48H Playtime, Clear Calling 4 Mics, 45ms Low Latency Gaming, Premium Grip, 13mm Bass Drivers, Type-C Fast Charging, BTv 5.3 Ear Buds (Electric Black)
The Boult Wireless Charging earbuds offer a premium and high-tech design with a playtime of up to 24 hours and wireless charging support. It also features touch controls for convenient use.
Specifications of Boult Audio K40 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds
- Premium design
- 24 hours of playtime
- Wireless charging
- Touch controls
- Voice assistant support
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Premium design
|Limited touch control functionality
|Wireless charging support
|Average battery life
|Voice assistant support
8. boAt Newly Launched Airdopes 311 Pro TWS Earbuds w/Up to 50 HRS Playtime, Dual Mics with ENx™ Tech, 50 ms Low-Latency Beast™ Mode, ASAP™ Charging, IWP™ Tech, BT v5.3, IPX4 Resistance(Active Black)
The boAt Airdopes 311 Pro offers a sporty and rugged design with a low-latency gaming mode and a playtime of up to 25 hours. It also features ASAP fast charging for quick power-ups.
Specifications of boAt Newly Launched Airdopes 311 Pro TWS Earbuds
- Sporty design
- 25 hours of playtime
- Low-latency gaming mode
- ASAP fast charging
- Touch controls
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Sporty design
|Average battery life
|Low-latency gaming mode
|Limited touch control functionality
|Fast charging support
Top 3 features of the best wireless earbuds under ₹1500:
|Best wireless earbuds under ₹1500
|Playtime
|Design
|Voice Assistant
|Airdopes 141
|42 hours
|Sleek and stylish
|Supported
|boAt Airdopes 170
|30 hours
|Ergonomic
|Instant access
|realme TechLife
|25 hours
|Lightweight
|Supported
|Boult Audio
|28 hours
|Snug fit
|Not supported
|Noise Launched
|20 hours
|Stylish
|Not supported
|Boult Wireless
|32 hours
|Minimalistic
|Not supported
|Boult Wireless Charging
|24 hours
|Premium
|Supported
|boAt Airdopes 311 Pro
|25 hours
|Sporty
|Not supported
|pTron Zenbuds Evo X1 Max
|22 hours
|Premium
|Supported
Best value for money wireless earbuds under ₹1500:
Among the listed earbuds, the boAt Airdopes 170 stands out as the best value for money. It offers a perfect balance of features, comfort, and performance at an affordable price point.
Best overall wireless earbuds under ₹1500:
The Airdopes 141 takes the lead as the best overall product in the category. With an impressive playtime, stylish design, and voice assistant support, it offers a premium experience at a budget-friendly price.
How to find the best wireless earbuds under ₹1500?
When choosing the best wireless earbuds under 1500, consider the playtime, design, and voice assistant support. Look for a product that offers a balance of features and value for money to meet your specific needs.
FAQs
Question : What is the average playtime for the listed earbuds?
Ans : The average playtime for the listed earbuds is around 25-30 hours, with some models offering longer battery life.
Question : Do these earbuds support voice assistant?
Ans : Yes, most of the listed earbuds support voice assistant for hands-free control and convenience.
Question : Are these earbuds sweat and water-resistant?
Ans : Many of the listed earbuds offer sweat and water resistance, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor activities.
Question : Do these earbuds offer noise isolation?
Ans : Yes, some of the listed earbuds feature noise isolation for an immersive and uninterrupted listening experience.
