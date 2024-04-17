Explore the best wireless headphones for immersive audio! Discover top picks, value-for-money options and key features for an exceptional listening experience.

If you are a gamer or a music enthusiast, finding the best wireless headphones can elevate your listening experience to new heights. Whether you're a music aficionado, a podcast enthusiast, or simply someone who enjoys the freedom of wireless technology, the right pair of headphones can make all the difference. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The market is flooded with options, each promising the best sound quality, comfort, and features. To help you navigate this sea of choices, we've curated a list of the best wireless headphones that combine exceptional audio performance with comfort and convenience. From over-ear to in-ear, noise-cancelling to sporty designs, there's a perfect pair out there for everyone.

Our comprehensive reviews cover the top picks, highlighting their standout features, value for money, and overall performance. Whether you're looking for immersive sound for your daily commute, a reliable companion for your workouts, or simply a way to enjoy your favourite tunes without the hassle of wires, our guide will steer you towards the best wireless headphones that suit your needs and budget.

Top 3 features of best wireless headphones

Wireless headphones Driver size Battery Features boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones 40 mm 15 hours Up to 15 hours of playback time ZEBRONICS Thunder Wireless Over Ear Headphones 40 mm 9 hours Comfortable design, soft and comfortable earcups JBL Tune 510BT On-Ear Wireless Headphones 32 mm 40 hours Impressive JBL Pure Bass sound, long battery life HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless On-Ear Headphones 40 mm 17 hours Gaming-grade wireless for cord-free freedom, DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio for immersion Sony WH-CH520 Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones 12 mm 50 hours Up to 50 hours of playtime, customizable sound with EQ Custom Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones 42 mm 60 hours Maximum audio resolution, personalized sound HAMMER Bash Max Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 40 mm 18 hours Touch control for easy operation, up to 18 hours of playtime ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bang PRO 40 mm 30 hours Call Function, Voice Assistant Feature Skullcandy Riff 2 On-Ear Wireless Headphones 40 mm 34 hours Built-in Tile technology, long battery life (34 hours) Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 40 mm 50 hours Impressive 50-hour battery life, HD stereo sound

How to find the best wireless headphones To find the best wireless headphones, consider your usage needs, such as whether you need them for music, gaming, or calls. Look for features like battery life, sound quality, comfort, and connectivity options. Read reviews and compare prices to find a balance between quality and affordability. Consider brands known for their audio products, and check for warranty and customer support. Try them out if possible to ensure they fit comfortably. Ultimately, the best wireless headphones will offer a combination of features that meet your needs and preferences.

The boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones offer a fantastic playback time of up to 15 hours, ensuring uninterrupted music enjoyment. With 40mm dynamic drivers, it delivers immersive HD audio. The headphones are designed for comfort with padded ear cushions and a lightweight build. Easy access controls allow for seamless music control, while the built-in mic enables clear communication. Additionally, it features dual connectivity modes via Bluetooth or AUX, providing flexibility in usage.

Specifications of boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones: Brand: boAt Model Name: Rockerz 450 Colour: Luscious Black Form Factor: On-Ear ConnectivityTechnology: Wireless Playback Time: Up to 15 hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Up to 15 hours of playback time Might feel tight on larger heads 40mm dynamic drivers Some users find the ear cushions too soft

The ZEBRONICS Thunder Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Over Ear Headphones in Sea Green offer a comfortable design, ideal for long hours of use. With soft and comfortable ear cups and an adjustable headband, these headphones ensure a perfect fit. Enjoy 9 hours of playback time and superior sound quality, perfect for music, podcasts, and more. The headphones feature a built-in microphone for hands-free calls and offer multi-connectivity options including Bluetooth, 3.5mm AUX input, FM, and MicroSD card support.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Thunder Wireless Over-Ear Headphones: Brand: ZEBRONICS Model Name: ZEB-THUNDER (SEA GREEN) Colour: Sea Green Form Factor: Over Ear Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth 5.3 Playback Time: 9 hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comfortable design Limited colour options Soft and comfortable earcups

The JBL Tune 510BT On-Ear Wireless Headphones deliver impressive JBL Pure Bass sound with 32mm dynamic drivers, providing a rich audio experience. Enjoy up to 40 hours of wireless playtime, and quick 5-minute charging gives you 2 hours of playback. Dual Pairing allows seamless switching between two Bluetooth devices, and the headphones support voice assistants like Siri and Google. Bluetooth 5.0 ensures high-quality wireless streaming, and hands-free calls are easy with button controls on the earcup.

Specifications of JBL Tune 510BT On-Ear Wireless Headphones: Brand: JBL Model Name: Tune 510BT Colour: Black Form Factor: On Ear Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth 5.0 Playtime: Up to 40 hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Impressive JBL Pure Bass sound Ear discomfort during extended wear Long battery life up to 40 hours

The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless On-Ear Headphones in black offer gaming-grade wireless connectivity for cord-free freedom. Experience immersive in-game audio with DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio and 40mm drivers. The lightweight design and adjustable steel sliders ensure a comfortable fit for extended gaming sessions. The swivel-to-mute noise-cancelling mic provides clear communication, and onboard audio controls offer convenience. With a 2-year warranty and free technical support, these headphones are ideal for gamers seeking an immersive and comfortable gaming experience.

Specifications of HyperX Cloud Stinger Core: Brand: HyperX Model Name: HyperX Cloud Stinger Colour: Black Form Factor:On Ear Connectivity Technology: Wireless Control Type: Noise Control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Gaming-grade wireless for cord-free freedom Noise cancellation may not be sufficient DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio for immersion

The Sony WH-CH520 Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones offer up to 50 hours of playtime on a single charge, ideal for long trips and events. With DSEE Upscale, enjoy enhanced sound quality, and customize your listening experience with EQ Custom via the Sony | Headphones Connect App. These headphones are lightweight and comfortable for extended wear, and feature a built-in mic for crystal-clear hands-free calls. With multipoint connectivity, you can switch between two devices seamlessly. Available in a stylish blue color, the WH-CH520 headphones are a great choice for those seeking quality audio and convenience.

Specifications of Sony WH-CH520 Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones: Brand: Sony Model Name: WH-CH520 Colour: Blue Form Factor: On Ear Connectivity Technology: Wireless Playtime: Up to 50 hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Up to 50 hours of playtime Not suitable for audiophiles Customizable sound with EQ Custom Limited color options

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones offer a premium listening experience with Sennheiser Signature Sound and aptX Adaptive technology. These headphones feature personalized sound settings through the Sennheiser Smart Control App, Adaptive Noise Cancellation for immersive listening, and an Adjustable Transparency Mode for staying aware of your surroundings. With a lightweight, foldable design, padded headband, and long-lasting comfort, these headphones are perfect for extended use. The four digital beamforming microphones ensure crystal-clear calls, and the headphones offer up to 60 hours of playback time with fast charging.

Specifications of Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones: Brand: Sennheiser Model Name: Momentum Colour: Black-Copper Form Factor: Over Ear Connectivity Technology: Wireless Control Type: Voice Control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Maximum audio resolution Premium pricing Personalized sound May be too bulky for some users

The HAMMER Bash Max Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones deliver an exceptional audio experience with deep bass and touch controls for easy track and volume adjustments. Enjoy up to 18 hours of playtime on a single charge, perfect for long workouts or travel. The comfortable design allows for extended wear without discomfort. With Bluetooth 5.3 technology, these headphones offer stable connectivity up to 10 meters. The 40mm sound drivers provide superior sound quality, while the quality ear cushions enhance comfort.

Specifications of HAMMER Bash Max Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones: Brand: HAMMER Model Name: Bash Max Colour: Apricot Form Factor: Over Ear Connectivity Technology: Wireless Bluetooth Version: 5.3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Touch control for easy operation Limited color options Up to 18 hours of playtime May not fit all head sizes comfortably

The ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bang PRO Bluetooth v5.0 On-Ear Headphones in Red offer a blend of style, convenience, and performance. With a foldable design and lightweight build, these headphones are easy to carry around. The 30-hour battery life ensures uninterrupted music playback, and the Type C charging adds convenience. The 40mm drivers deliver a full range of audio with deep bass and sharp treble. The headphones feature a built-in microphone for call function and voice assistant support for quick access to information. The adjustable headband and soft ear cushions provide comfort for extended use.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bang PRO: Brand: ZEBRONICS Model Name: Zeb-Bang Pro (Red) Colour: Red Form Factor: On-Ear ConnectivityTechnology: Wireless Battery Backup: 30 hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Foldable design for portability May not be very comfortable Long battery life

The Skullcandy Riff 2 On-Ear Wireless Headphones in black offer a blend of style and functionality. With built-in Tile technology, you can easily locate your headphones. They feature multipoint pairing and offer an impressive 34-hour battery life. Additionally, the rapid charge feature gives you 4 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging. These headphones provide convenient controls for calls, tracks, and volume, making them compatible with iPhone, Android, and other Bluetooth devices.

Specifications of Skullcandy Riff 2 On-Ear Wireless Headphones: Brand: Skullcandy Model Name: Riff Wireless 2 Colour: Black Form Factor: On Ear Connectivity Technology: Wireless Additional Features: Built-In Tile Finding Technology, Multipoint Pairing

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Built-in Tile technology Limited color options Long battery life (34 hours) On-ear design may not suit everyone

The Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Bluetooth Headphones offer an exceptional audio experience with a 50-hour battery life and quick charge feature. Designed for comfort, these headphones provide HD stereo sound with customizable EQ settings and sound modes. The Hybrid ANC feature allows you to enjoy your music without distractions or stay aware of your surroundings with Transparency Mode. With 2-mic beamforming technology, you can expect clear communication during calls. The headphones have a sleek, stylish design with a comfortable, secure fit.

Specifications of Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Bluetooth Headphones: Brand: Sennheiser Model Name: ACCENTUM Wireless Black Colour: Black Form Factor: Over-Ear Connectivity Technology: Wireless Battery Life: 50 hours; 10 min quick charge for 5 hours playback

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Impressive 50-hour battery life Price may be high for some consumers HD stereo sound

Best value for money wireless headphones The ZEBRONICS Thunder Wireless Over-Ear Headphones offer excellent value for money with a comfortable design, soft ear cups, and a reasonable playback time of 9 hours. These headphones provide superior sound quality and are perfect for long hours of use. With multi-connectivity options including Bluetooth, 3.5mm AUX input, FM, and MicroSD card support, they offer versatility in usage. The affordable price point makes them an attractive choice for those looking for a budget-friendly yet reliable wireless headphone option.

Best overall wireless headphones The boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones stand out as the best overall product with a fantastic playback time of up to 15 hours, ensuring uninterrupted music enjoyment. With 40mm dynamic drivers, it delivers immersive HD audio. The headphones are designed for comfort with padded ear cushions and a lightweight build. Easy access controls allow for seamless music control, while the built-in mic enables clear communication. Additionally, it features dual connectivity modes via Bluetooth or AUX, providing flexibility in usage.

FAQs Question : Can I use wireless headphones with my TV? Ans : Yes, most modern TVs support Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to use wireless headphones for a more private listening experience. Question : Are wireless headphones good for gaming? Ans : Yes, wireless headphones can be good for gaming, especially those designed for gaming with features like low latency and surround sound. Question : How do I pair wireless headphones with my device? Ans : To pair wireless headphones, turn them on, activate Bluetooth on your device, and select the headphones from the list of available devices. Question : Do wireless headphones have a microphone for calls? Ans : Yes, many wireless headphones come with a built-in microphone for hands-free calls. Question : Can I use wireless headphones while exercising? Ans : Yes, there are wireless headphones designed for sports and exercise that are sweat-resistant and offer a secure fit.

