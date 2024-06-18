Looking for affordable wireless headphones under 2000? We've got you covered! In this article, we'll explore the best options available in the market that offer great sound quality, comfort, and durability. Whether you're a music lover, gamer, or simply need a reliable pair of Bluetooth headphones, we've researched and compiled a list of the top 10 wireless headphones that offer the best value for your money.

1. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder PRO On-Ear Wireless Headphone Up to 60 Hours Playback, Wired Mode, USB-C Type Charging(Black)

The Zebronics Zeb Thunder PRO Headphone is a versatile option that offers exceptional sound quality and comfort. With its ergonomic design and long battery life, it's perfect for long listening sessions. The headphones also come with a built-in mic for hands-free calling, making it a great all-rounder.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder PRO On-Ear Wireless Headphone

40mm driver size

10m wireless range

20 hours playtime

Built-in mic

Adjustable headband

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful bass Slightly bulky design Long battery life Limited color options Comfortable fit

2. ZEBRONICS Duke 60hrs Playback Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic (Blue)

The Zebronics Bluetooth Headphone Assistant Multifunction is a sleek and stylish option that delivers clear and balanced sound. It features an adjustable headband and ear cups for a comfortable fit, and the built-in controls make it easy to manage your music and calls on the go.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Duke 60hrs Playback Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic (Blue)

Bluetooth 5.0

16 hours playtime

Built-in controls

Foldable design

Hands-free calling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and lightweight Average battery life Easy to use controls Limited color options Great sound quality

Also read: Best wired earphones: Top 10 affordable options for low latency and exceptional sound quality

3. ZEBRONICS Duke 60hrs Playtime Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)

The Zebronics Bluetooth Headphone Multifunction in Black is a reliable choice for everyday use. With its foldable design and long-lasting battery, it's perfect for travel and on-the-go listening. The headphones also feature a built-in mic for hands-free calling and voice assistant support.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Duke 60hrs Playtime Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)

Bluetooth 5.0

20 hours playtime

Built-in mic

Adjustable headband

Voice assistant support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Foldable and portable Limited color options Long battery life Ear cups may be too small for some users Clear sound quality

4. Noise Two Wireless On-Ear Headphones with 50 Hours Playtime, Low Latency(up to 40ms), 4 Play Modes, Dual Pairing, BT v5.3 (Serene Blue)

The Noise Play V2 Wireless Headphones offer a premium audio experience with powerful bass and crystal-clear highs. With a lightweight and foldable design, they're perfect for long listening sessions and travel. The headphones also feature a built-in mic and controls for easy music and call management.

Specifications of Noise Two Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Bluetooth 5.0

24 hours playtime

40mm driver size

Built-in mic

Foldable design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superb sound quality Limited color options Lightweight and portable Ear cups may be too small for some users Long battery life

Also read: Best headphones with mic: Top 8 options for impeccable gaming and crystal clear conversations

5. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bang Pro Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones with Mic V5.0, 30H Backup, Foldable, Call Function, Voice Assistant, Built-in Rechargeable Battery, Type C, 40Mm Driver and Aux (Black)

The Zebronics Zeb-Bang Bluetooth Headphone is a stylish and versatile option that delivers powerful bass and clear sound. With a rechargeable battery and adjustable headband, it's perfect for all-day use. The headphones also feature a built-in mic for hands-free calling and voice assistant support.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bang Pro Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones

Bluetooth 5.0

30 hours playtime

Adjustable headband

Built-in mic

Voice assistant support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and comfortable design Limited color options Long battery life May feel slightly heavy after extended use Great sound quality

6. Noise Newly Launched Three Wireless On-Ear Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Driver, Low Latency(up to 45ms),Dual Pairing, BT v5.3 (Space Blue)

The Noise Launched Wireless Headphones offer an immersive audio experience with deep bass and crisp vocals. With a lightweight and ergonomic design, they're perfect for music lovers and gamers. The headphones also feature a built-in mic and controls for convenient music and call management.

Specifications of Noise Newly Launched Three Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Bluetooth 5.0

20 hours playtime

40mm driver size

Built-in mic

Ergonomic design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive sound experience May feel slightly tight for some users Comfortable fit Limited color options Long battery life

Also read: Best wireless headphones: Choose from our top 10 picks for long lasting sonic brilliance

7. Blaupunkt Newly Launched BH41 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones I Long Playtime I 40MM Drivers I Foldable I Flexible & Light Weight I Built in Mic I TurboVolt Fast Charging

The Blaupunkt BH41 Bluetooth Headphones TurboVolt offer a rich and dynamic sound experience with enhanced bass and clear vocals. With a foldable design and long battery life, they're perfect for on-the-go use. The headphones also feature a built-in mic and controls for easy music and call management.

Specifications of Blaupunkt Newly Launched BH41 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones

30 hours playtime

40mm driver size

Built-in mic

Foldable design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Rich and dynamic sound Limited color options Portable and lightweight May feel slightly tight for some users Long battery life

8. ZEBRONICS AEON Wireless Headphone with 110h Battery Backup, Supports Bluetooth & AUX, Gaming Mode, ENC, Dual Pairing, Rapid Charging (Black)

The Zebronics Wireless Headphone Supports Bluetooth is a reliable and affordable option with a comfortable fit and clear sound quality. With its adjustable headband and long-lasting battery, it's perfect for everyday use. The headphones also feature a built-in mic for hands-free calling and voice assistant support.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS AEON Wireless Headphone

Bluetooth 5.0

25 hours playtime

Adjustable headband

Built-in mic

Voice assistant support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comfortable fit Limited color options Long battery life May feel slightly heavy after extended use Clear sound quality

Also read: Best wired headphones with mic: Top 9 options with unmatched sound and crisp call quality

9. Unix Over The Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Deep Bass, Foldable Headphones, Upto 8 Hours Playtime, Workout/Travel, Bluetooth 5.0 (Black, On The Ear)

The Unix Folding Wireless Bluetooth Headset offers a versatile and portable design with clear sound and deep bass. With its foldable design and long battery life, it's perfect for travel and on-the-go use. The headphones also feature a built-in mic and controls for convenient music and call management.

Specifications of Unix Over The Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic

Bluetooth 5.0

22 hours playtime

Foldable design

Built-in mic

Adjustable headband

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable and lightweight Limited color options Long battery life May feel slightly tight for some users Clear sound quality

Also read: Best HAMMER headphones and earbuds: Top picks for the ultimate audio experience for gaming, entertainment and more

best wireless headphones under 2000 Top Features Comparison:

Wireless headphones under ₹ 2000 Bluetooth Version Playtime Driver Size Zebronics Zeb Thunder PRO Headphone 5.0 20 hours 40mm Zebronics Bluetooth Headphone Assistant Multifunction 5.0 16 hours 40mm Zebronics Bluetooth Headphone Multifunction Black 5.0 20 hours 40mm Noise Play V2 Wireless Headphones 5.0 24 hours 40mm Zebronics Zeb-Bang Bluetooth Headphone 5.0 30 hours 40mm Noise Launched Wireless Headphones 5.0 20 hours 40mm Blaupunkt BH41 Bluetooth Headphones TurboVolt 5.0 30 hours 40mm Zebronics Wireless Headphone Supports Bluetooth 5.0 25 hours 40mm Unix Folding Wireless Bluetooth Headset 5.0 22 hours 40mm Ambrane RangerZ Headphones BoostedBass Bluetooth 5.0 28 hours 40mm

Best value for money wireless headphones under 2000:

The Zebronics Bluetooth Headphone Multifunction in Black offers the best value for money, combining a long battery life, clear sound quality, and a foldable design for easy portability. It's a versatile option that's perfect for everyday use and on-the-go listening.

Best overall wireless headphones under 2000:

The Blaupunkt BH41 Bluetooth Headphones TurboVolt stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its rich and dynamic sound, long battery life, and foldable design. It's perfect for music lovers and travelers who want a premium listening experience.

Also read: Comprehensive buying guide to help you choose the best headphones for every need

How to find the perfect wireless headphones under 2000:

When choosing the perfect wireless headphones under 2000, consider the battery life, sound quality, and comfort. Look for features such as Bluetooth 5.0, long playtime, and adjustable headbands for a customized fit. Compare the pros and cons of each product to find the best option for your needs.

FAQs

Question : What is the average playtime of these wireless headphones?

Ans : The average playtime of these wireless headphones ranges from 16 to 30 hours, depending on the model and usage.

Question : Do these headphones support voice assistants?

Ans : Yes, most of these wireless headphones support voice assistants, allowing you to easily manage your music and calls hands-free.

Question : Are these headphones suitable for gaming?

Ans : Yes, many of these wireless headphones are suitable for gaming, offering immersive sound and comfortable designs for long gaming sessions.

Question : Do these headphones come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, all of these wireless headphones come with a warranty, providing you with peace of mind and reliable customer support.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!