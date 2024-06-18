Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best wireless headphones under 2000 in India: Top 10 picks with exceptional sound

Best wireless headphones under ₹2000 in India: Top 10 picks with exceptional sound

Affiliate Desk

Discover the top wireless headphones under 2000 with great features and performance. Find the perfect pair for your needs and budget.

Groove to the music with the best wireless headphones under 2000

Looking for affordable wireless headphones under 2000? We've got you covered! In this article, we'll explore the best options available in the market that offer great sound quality, comfort, and durability. Whether you're a music lover, gamer, or simply need a reliable pair of Bluetooth headphones, we've researched and compiled a list of the top 10 wireless headphones that offer the best value for your money.

Read More

1. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder PRO On-Ear Wireless Headphone Up to 60 Hours Playback, Wired Mode, USB-C Type Charging(Black)

The Zebronics Zeb Thunder PRO Headphone is a versatile option that offers exceptional sound quality and comfort. With its ergonomic design and long battery life, it's perfect for long listening sessions. The headphones also come with a built-in mic for hands-free calling, making it a great all-rounder.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder PRO On-Ear Wireless Headphone

  • 40mm driver size
  • 10m wireless range
  • 20 hours playtime
  • Built-in mic
  • Adjustable headband

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful bassSlightly bulky design
Long battery lifeLimited color options
Comfortable fit

2. ZEBRONICS Duke 60hrs Playback Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic (Blue)

The Zebronics Bluetooth Headphone Assistant Multifunction is a sleek and stylish option that delivers clear and balanced sound. It features an adjustable headband and ear cups for a comfortable fit, and the built-in controls make it easy to manage your music and calls on the go.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Duke 60hrs Playback Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic (Blue)

  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • 16 hours playtime
  • Built-in controls
  • Foldable design
  • Hands-free calling

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Sleek and lightweightAverage battery life
Easy to use controlsLimited color options
Great sound quality

Also read: Best wired earphones: Top 10 affordable options for low latency and exceptional sound quality

3. ZEBRONICS Duke 60hrs Playtime Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)

The Zebronics Bluetooth Headphone Multifunction in Black is a reliable choice for everyday use. With its foldable design and long-lasting battery, it's perfect for travel and on-the-go listening. The headphones also feature a built-in mic for hands-free calling and voice assistant support.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Duke 60hrs Playtime Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)

  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • 20 hours playtime
  • Built-in mic
  • Adjustable headband
  • Voice assistant support

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Foldable and portableLimited color options
Long battery lifeEar cups may be too small for some users
Clear sound quality

4. Noise Two Wireless On-Ear Headphones with 50 Hours Playtime, Low Latency(up to 40ms), 4 Play Modes, Dual Pairing, BT v5.3 (Serene Blue)

The Noise Play V2 Wireless Headphones offer a premium audio experience with powerful bass and crystal-clear highs. With a lightweight and foldable design, they're perfect for long listening sessions and travel. The headphones also feature a built-in mic and controls for easy music and call management.

Specifications of Noise Two Wireless On-Ear Headphones

  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • 24 hours playtime
  • 40mm driver size
  • Built-in mic
  • Foldable design

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Superb sound qualityLimited color options
Lightweight and portableEar cups may be too small for some users
Long battery life

Also read: Best headphones with mic: Top 8 options for impeccable gaming and crystal clear conversations

5. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bang Pro Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones with Mic V5.0, 30H Backup, Foldable, Call Function, Voice Assistant, Built-in Rechargeable Battery, Type C, 40Mm Driver and Aux (Black)

The Zebronics Zeb-Bang Bluetooth Headphone is a stylish and versatile option that delivers powerful bass and clear sound. With a rechargeable battery and adjustable headband, it's perfect for all-day use. The headphones also feature a built-in mic for hands-free calling and voice assistant support.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bang Pro Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones

  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • 30 hours playtime
  • Adjustable headband
  • Built-in mic
  • Voice assistant support

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Sleek and comfortable designLimited color options
Long battery lifeMay feel slightly heavy after extended use
Great sound quality

6. Noise Newly Launched Three Wireless On-Ear Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Driver, Low Latency(up to 45ms),Dual Pairing, BT v5.3 (Space Blue)

The Noise Launched Wireless Headphones offer an immersive audio experience with deep bass and crisp vocals. With a lightweight and ergonomic design, they're perfect for music lovers and gamers. The headphones also feature a built-in mic and controls for convenient music and call management.

Specifications of Noise Newly Launched Three Wireless On-Ear Headphones

  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • 20 hours playtime
  • 40mm driver size
  • Built-in mic
  • Ergonomic design

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Immersive sound experienceMay feel slightly tight for some users
Comfortable fitLimited color options
Long battery life

Also read: Best wireless headphones: Choose from our top 10 picks for long lasting sonic brilliance

7. Blaupunkt Newly Launched BH41 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones I Long Playtime I 40MM Drivers I Foldable I Flexible & Light Weight I Built in Mic I TurboVolt Fast Charging

The Blaupunkt BH41 Bluetooth Headphones TurboVolt offer a rich and dynamic sound experience with enhanced bass and clear vocals. With a foldable design and long battery life, they're perfect for on-the-go use. The headphones also feature a built-in mic and controls for easy music and call management.

Specifications of Blaupunkt Newly Launched BH41 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones

  • 30 hours playtime
  • 40mm driver size
  • Built-in mic
  • Foldable design

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Rich and dynamic soundLimited color options
Portable and lightweightMay feel slightly tight for some users
Long battery life

8. ZEBRONICS AEON Wireless Headphone with 110h Battery Backup, Supports Bluetooth & AUX, Gaming Mode, ENC, Dual Pairing, Rapid Charging (Black)

The Zebronics Wireless Headphone Supports Bluetooth is a reliable and affordable option with a comfortable fit and clear sound quality. With its adjustable headband and long-lasting battery, it's perfect for everyday use. The headphones also feature a built-in mic for hands-free calling and voice assistant support.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS AEON Wireless Headphone

  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • 25 hours playtime
  • Adjustable headband
  • Built-in mic
  • Voice assistant support

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Comfortable fitLimited color options
Long battery lifeMay feel slightly heavy after extended use
Clear sound quality

Also read: Best wired headphones with mic: Top 9 options with unmatched sound and crisp call quality

9. Unix Over The Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Deep Bass, Foldable Headphones, Upto 8 Hours Playtime, Workout/Travel, Bluetooth 5.0 (Black, On The Ear)

The Unix Folding Wireless Bluetooth Headset offers a versatile and portable design with clear sound and deep bass. With its foldable design and long battery life, it's perfect for travel and on-the-go use. The headphones also feature a built-in mic and controls for convenient music and call management.

Specifications of Unix Over The Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic

  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • 22 hours playtime
  • Foldable design
  • Built-in mic
  • Adjustable headband

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Portable and lightweightLimited color options
Long battery lifeMay feel slightly tight for some users
Clear sound quality

Also read: Best HAMMER headphones and earbuds: Top picks for the ultimate audio experience for gaming, entertainment and more

best wireless headphones under 2000 Top Features Comparison:

Wireless headphones under 2000Bluetooth VersionPlaytimeDriver Size
Zebronics Zeb Thunder PRO Headphone5.020 hours40mm
Zebronics Bluetooth Headphone Assistant Multifunction5.016 hours40mm
Zebronics Bluetooth Headphone Multifunction Black5.020 hours40mm
Noise Play V2 Wireless Headphones5.024 hours40mm
Zebronics Zeb-Bang Bluetooth Headphone5.030 hours40mm
Noise Launched Wireless Headphones5.020 hours40mm
Blaupunkt BH41 Bluetooth Headphones TurboVolt5.030 hours40mm
Zebronics Wireless Headphone Supports Bluetooth5.025 hours40mm
Unix Folding Wireless Bluetooth Headset5.022 hours40mm
Ambrane RangerZ Headphones BoostedBass Bluetooth5.028 hours40mm

Best value for money wireless headphones under 2000:

The Zebronics Bluetooth Headphone Multifunction in Black offers the best value for money, combining a long battery life, clear sound quality, and a foldable design for easy portability. It's a versatile option that's perfect for everyday use and on-the-go listening.

Best overall wireless headphones under 2000:

The Blaupunkt BH41 Bluetooth Headphones TurboVolt stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its rich and dynamic sound, long battery life, and foldable design. It's perfect for music lovers and travelers who want a premium listening experience.

Also read: Comprehensive buying guide to help you choose the best headphones for every need

How to find the perfect wireless headphones under 2000:

When choosing the perfect wireless headphones under 2000, consider the battery life, sound quality, and comfort. Look for features such as Bluetooth 5.0, long playtime, and adjustable headbands for a customized fit. Compare the pros and cons of each product to find the best option for your needs.

FAQs

Question : What is the average playtime of these wireless headphones?

Ans : The average playtime of these wireless headphones ranges from 16 to 30 hours, depending on the model and usage.

Question : Do these headphones support voice assistants?

Ans : Yes, most of these wireless headphones support voice assistants, allowing you to easily manage your music and calls hands-free.

Question : Are these headphones suitable for gaming?

Ans : Yes, many of these wireless headphones are suitable for gaming, offering immersive sound and comfortable designs for long gaming sessions.

Question : Do these headphones come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, all of these wireless headphones come with a warranty, providing you with peace of mind and reliable customer support.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.