Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best wireless printers in India for home and office use: 9 picks to select from for effortless printing at home
Best wireless printers in India for home and office use: 9 picks to select from for effortless printing at home

Affiliate Desk

Discover the top-rated wireless printers in India for home and office use. Compare the best models to find the most efficient and economical option for your needs.

Wireless printers are an easy to print important documents without wires.Premium
Wireless printers are an easy to print important documents without wires.

In today's digital age, wireless printers have become an essential tool for both home and office use. With the convenience of printing from any device, these printers offer efficiency and ease of use. Whether you're looking for a compact wireless printer for your home or a high-speed, high-capacity model for your office, we've compiled a list of the top 10 wireless printers available in India. Compare their features, specifications, pros, and cons to find the perfect printer for your needs.

1. Canon G3000 Wireless Colour Printer

The Canon G3000 Wireless Colour Printer is a versatile and efficient printer that offers high-quality printing. With its wireless connectivity and easy setup, it's perfect for both home and office use.

Specifications of Canon G3000 Wireless Colour Printer

  • Wireless connectivity
  • Print, scan, and copy functions
  • High-capacity ink tanks
  • Compact and sleek design
  • Print speed of 8.8 ipm (black) and 5.0 ipm (colour)

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High-quality printingNo automatic duplex printing
Wireless connectivity
Easy setup

2. HP Smart Colour Printer

The HP Smart Colour Printer is a versatile and compact printer that offers wireless printing and scanning. With its easy-to-use interface and high-quality output, it's an ideal choice for home and small office use.

Specifications of HP Smart Colour Printer

  • Wireless printing and scanning
  • Print speed of 7.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (colour)
  • Easy setup and intuitive interface
  • Compact and sleek design
  • Supports HP ePrint and Apple AirPrint

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Wireless printing and scanningRelatively slow print speed
High-quality output
Intuitive interface

3. HP Laser 108w Printer

The HP Laser 108w Printer is a high-speed and high-capacity printer designed for heavy-duty office use. With its wireless connectivity and fast printing, it's perfect for demanding work environments.

Specifications of HP Laser 108w Printer

  • High-speed wireless printing
  • Print speed of up to 20 ppm
  • Large input and output capacity
  • Energy-efficient design
  • Supports mobile printing

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High-speed printingNo automatic duplex printing
Large input capacity
Energy-efficient

Also read: Best printers and scanners: Buying guide for 10 best picks

4. HP Wireless Printer

The HP Wireless Printer is a versatile and compact printer that offers wireless printing and scanning. With its high-capacity input and output trays, it's perfect for busy home and small office use.

Specifications of HP Wireless Printer

  • Wireless printing and scanning
  • High-capacity input and output trays
  • Print speed of 9.5 ppm (black) and 6.8 ppm (colour)
  • Easy setup and intuitive interface
  • Supports HP ePrint and Apple AirPrint

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High-capacity input and output traysRelatively slow print speed
Wireless printing and scanning
Easy setup

Also read: Best HP Laserjet printers for home and office use: Top 7 picks for you

8. Canon LBP6030W Image Class Printer

The Canon LBP6030W Image Class Printer is a compact and efficient printer that offers wireless printing. With its high-speed output and energy-efficient design, it's perfect for home and small office use.

Specifications of Canon LBP6030W Image Class Printer

  • Wireless printing
  • Print speed of 18 ppm
  • Energy-efficient design
  • Compact and sleek design
  • Supports mobile printing

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High-speed outputNo scanning or copying functions
Energy-efficient design
Compact and sleek

9. Niyama BT-58 Wireless Bluetooth Printer

The Niyama BT-58 Wireless Bluetooth Printer is a portable and rechargeable printer that offers wireless connectivity. With its compact design and Bluetooth support, it's perfect for on-the-go printing.

Specifications of Niyama BT-58 Wireless Bluetooth Printer

  • Wireless Bluetooth connectivity
  • Rechargeable battery
  • Print speed of 6 ppm
  • Compact and portable design
  • Supports mobile printing

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Portable and rechargeableRelatively slow print speed
Wireless Bluetooth connectivity
Compact design

Comparison Table

Product NameWireless ConnectivityPrint SpeedInput/Output Capacity
Canon G3000 Wireless Colour PrinterYes8.8 ipm (black), 5.0 ipm (colour)Standard
HP Smart Colour PrinterYes7.5 ppm (black), 5.5 ppm (colour)Standard
HP Laser 108w PrinterYesUp to 20 ppmLarge
HP Wireless PrinterYes9.5 ppm (black), 6.8 ppm (colour)Standard
HP Printer Smart Guided WirelessYesUp to 22 ppmLarge
HP Printer Smart Guided WirelessYesUp to 22 ppmLarge
HP Smart Colour PrinterYes7.5 ppm (black), 5.5 ppm (colour)Standard
Canon LBP6030W Image Class PrinterYes18 ppmStandard
Niyama BT-58 Wireless Bluetooth PrinterYes6 ppmStandard

Best value for money:

The Niyama BT-58 Wireless Bluetooth Printer offers the best value for money with its portable and rechargeable design, making it perfect for on-the-go printing.

Best overall product:

The HP Printer Smart Guided Wireless stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering smart guided setup, high-capacity input/output trays, and high-speed printing for large workgroups.

How to find the perfect wireless printer:

When choosing the perfect wireless printer, consider the print speed, wireless connectivity, input/output capacity, and additional features such as guided setup and energy efficiency. Compare the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your needs.

FAQs

Question : What is the print speed of these printers?

Ans : The print speed varies from 6 ppm to 22 ppm, depending on the model.

Question : Do these printers support wireless connectivity?

Ans : Yes, all the printers mentioned in the article support wireless printing and scanning.

Question : Are these printers suitable for home or office use?

Ans : The printers are suitable for both home and office use, with models designed for different printing needs.

Question : Do these printers support mobile printing?

Ans : Yes, most of the printers support mobile printing through HP ePrint, Apple AirPrint, and other wireless printing protocols.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Published: 18 Mar 2024, 10:02 AM IST
