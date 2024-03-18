Discover the top-rated wireless printers in India for home and office use. Compare the best models to find the most efficient and economical option for your needs.

In today's digital age, wireless printers have become an essential tool for both home and office use. With the convenience of printing from any device, these printers offer efficiency and ease of use. Whether you're looking for a compact wireless printer for your home or a high-speed, high-capacity model for your office, we've compiled a list of the top 10 wireless printers available in India. Compare their features, specifications, pros, and cons to find the perfect printer for your needs.

1. Canon G3000 Wireless Colour Printer

The Canon G3000 Wireless Colour Printer is a versatile and efficient printer that offers high-quality printing. With its wireless connectivity and easy setup, it's perfect for both home and office use.

Specifications of Canon G3000 Wireless Colour Printer Wireless connectivity

Print, scan, and copy functions

High-capacity ink tanks

Compact and sleek design

Print speed of 8.8 ipm (black) and 5.0 ipm (colour)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality printing No automatic duplex printing Wireless connectivity Easy setup

2. HP Smart Colour Printer

The HP Smart Colour Printer is a versatile and compact printer that offers wireless printing and scanning. With its easy-to-use interface and high-quality output, it's an ideal choice for home and small office use.

Specifications of HP Smart Colour Printer Wireless printing and scanning

Print speed of 7.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (colour)

Easy setup and intuitive interface

Compact and sleek design

Supports HP ePrint and Apple AirPrint

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wireless printing and scanning Relatively slow print speed High-quality output Intuitive interface

3. HP Laser 108w Printer

The HP Laser 108w Printer is a high-speed and high-capacity printer designed for heavy-duty office use. With its wireless connectivity and fast printing, it's perfect for demanding work environments.

Specifications of HP Laser 108w Printer High-speed wireless printing

Print speed of up to 20 ppm

Large input and output capacity

Energy-efficient design

Supports mobile printing

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-speed printing No automatic duplex printing Large input capacity Energy-efficient

Also read: Best printers and scanners: Buying guide for 10 best picks 4. HP Wireless Printer

The HP Wireless Printer is a versatile and compact printer that offers wireless printing and scanning. With its high-capacity input and output trays, it's perfect for busy home and small office use.

Specifications of HP Wireless Printer Wireless printing and scanning

High-capacity input and output trays

Print speed of 9.5 ppm (black) and 6.8 ppm (colour)

Easy setup and intuitive interface

Supports HP ePrint and Apple AirPrint

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-capacity input and output trays Relatively slow print speed Wireless printing and scanning Easy setup

5. HP Printer Smart Guided Wireless

The HP Printer Smart Guided Wireless is a high-capacity printer designed for heavy-duty office use. With its smart guided setup and wireless connectivity, it's perfect for large workgroups.

Specifications of HP Printer Smart Guided Wireless Smart guided setup

High-capacity input and output trays

Print speed of up to 22 ppm

Supports mobile printing

Energy-efficient design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Smart guided setup No automatic duplex printing High-capacity input and output trays High-speed printing

6. HP Printer Smart Guided Wireless

The HP Printer Smart Guided Wireless is a high-capacity printer designed for heavy-duty office use. With its smart guided setup and wireless connectivity, it's perfect for large workgroups.

Specifications of HP Printer Smart Guided Wireless Smart guided setup

High-capacity input and output trays

Print speed of up to 22 ppm

Supports mobile printing

Energy-efficient design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Smart guided setup No automatic duplex printing High-capacity input and output trays High-speed printing

7. HP Smart Colour Printer

The HP Smart Colour Printer is a versatile and compact printer that offers wireless printing and scanning. With its easy-to-use interface and high-quality output, it's an ideal choice for home and small office use.

Specifications of HP Smart Colour Printer Wireless printing and scanning

Print speed of 7.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (colour)

Easy setup and intuitive interface

Compact and sleek design

Supports HP ePrint and Apple AirPrint

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wireless printing and scanning Relatively slow print speed High-quality output Intuitive interface

Also read: Best HP Laserjet printers for home and office use: Top 7 picks for you 8. Canon LBP6030W Image Class Printer

The Canon LBP6030W Image Class Printer is a compact and efficient printer that offers wireless printing. With its high-speed output and energy-efficient design, it's perfect for home and small office use.

Specifications of Canon LBP6030W Image Class Printer Wireless printing

Print speed of 18 ppm

Energy-efficient design

Compact and sleek design

Supports mobile printing

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-speed output No scanning or copying functions Energy-efficient design Compact and sleek

9. Niyama BT-58 Wireless Bluetooth Printer

The Niyama BT-58 Wireless Bluetooth Printer is a portable and rechargeable printer that offers wireless connectivity. With its compact design and Bluetooth support, it's perfect for on-the-go printing.

Specifications of Niyama BT-58 Wireless Bluetooth Printer Wireless Bluetooth connectivity

Rechargeable battery

Print speed of 6 ppm

Compact and portable design

Supports mobile printing

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable and rechargeable Relatively slow print speed Wireless Bluetooth connectivity Compact design

Comparison Table

Product Name Wireless Connectivity Print Speed Input/Output Capacity Canon G3000 Wireless Colour Printer Yes 8.8 ipm (black), 5.0 ipm (colour) Standard HP Smart Colour Printer Yes 7.5 ppm (black), 5.5 ppm (colour) Standard HP Laser 108w Printer Yes Up to 20 ppm Large HP Wireless Printer Yes 9.5 ppm (black), 6.8 ppm (colour) Standard HP Printer Smart Guided Wireless Yes Up to 22 ppm Large HP Printer Smart Guided Wireless Yes Up to 22 ppm Large HP Smart Colour Printer Yes 7.5 ppm (black), 5.5 ppm (colour) Standard Canon LBP6030W Image Class Printer Yes 18 ppm Standard Niyama BT-58 Wireless Bluetooth Printer Yes 6 ppm Standard

Best value for money: The Niyama BT-58 Wireless Bluetooth Printer offers the best value for money with its portable and rechargeable design, making it perfect for on-the-go printing.

Best overall product: The HP Printer Smart Guided Wireless stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering smart guided setup, high-capacity input/output trays, and high-speed printing for large workgroups.

How to find the perfect wireless printer: When choosing the perfect wireless printer, consider the print speed, wireless connectivity, input/output capacity, and additional features such as guided setup and energy efficiency. Compare the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your needs.

FAQs Question : What is the print speed of these printers? Ans : The print speed varies from 6 ppm to 22 ppm, depending on the model. Question : Do these printers support wireless connectivity? Ans : Yes, all the printers mentioned in the article support wireless printing and scanning. Question : Are these printers suitable for home or office use? Ans : The printers are suitable for both home and office use, with models designed for different printing needs. Question : Do these printers support mobile printing? Ans : Yes, most of the printers support mobile printing through HP ePrint, Apple AirPrint, and other wireless printing protocols.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

