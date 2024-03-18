In today's digital age, wireless printers have become an essential tool for both home and office use. With the convenience of printing from any device, these printers offer efficiency and ease of use. Whether you're looking for a compact wireless printer for your home or a high-speed, high-capacity model for your office, we've compiled a list of the top 10 wireless printers available in India. Compare their features, specifications, pros, and cons to find the perfect printer for your needs.
1. Canon G3000 Wireless Colour Printer
The Canon G3000 Wireless Colour Printer is a versatile and efficient printer that offers high-quality printing. With its wireless connectivity and easy setup, it's perfect for both home and office use.
Specifications of Canon G3000 Wireless Colour Printer
- Wireless connectivity
- Print, scan, and copy functions
- High-capacity ink tanks
- Compact and sleek design
- Print speed of 8.8 ipm (black) and 5.0 ipm (colour)
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|High-quality printing
|No automatic duplex printing
|Wireless connectivity
|Easy setup
2. HP Smart Colour Printer
The HP Smart Colour Printer is a versatile and compact printer that offers wireless printing and scanning. With its easy-to-use interface and high-quality output, it's an ideal choice for home and small office use.
Specifications of HP Smart Colour Printer
- Wireless printing and scanning
- Print speed of 7.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (colour)
- Easy setup and intuitive interface
- Compact and sleek design
- Supports HP ePrint and Apple AirPrint
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Wireless printing and scanning
|Relatively slow print speed
|High-quality output
|Intuitive interface
3. HP Laser 108w Printer
The HP Laser 108w Printer is a high-speed and high-capacity printer designed for heavy-duty office use. With its wireless connectivity and fast printing, it's perfect for demanding work environments.
Specifications of HP Laser 108w Printer
- High-speed wireless printing
- Print speed of up to 20 ppm
- Large input and output capacity
- Energy-efficient design
- Supports mobile printing
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|High-speed printing
|No automatic duplex printing
|Large input capacity
|Energy-efficient
4. HP Wireless Printer
The HP Wireless Printer is a versatile and compact printer that offers wireless printing and scanning. With its high-capacity input and output trays, it's perfect for busy home and small office use.
Specifications of HP Wireless Printer
- Wireless printing and scanning
- High-capacity input and output trays
- Print speed of 9.5 ppm (black) and 6.8 ppm (colour)
- Easy setup and intuitive interface
- Supports HP ePrint and Apple AirPrint
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|High-capacity input and output trays
|Relatively slow print speed
|Wireless printing and scanning
|Easy setup
8. Canon LBP6030W Image Class Printer
The Canon LBP6030W Image Class Printer is a compact and efficient printer that offers wireless printing. With its high-speed output and energy-efficient design, it's perfect for home and small office use.
Specifications of Canon LBP6030W Image Class Printer
- Wireless printing
- Print speed of 18 ppm
- Energy-efficient design
- Compact and sleek design
- Supports mobile printing
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|High-speed output
|No scanning or copying functions
|Energy-efficient design
|Compact and sleek
9. Niyama BT-58 Wireless Bluetooth Printer
The Niyama BT-58 Wireless Bluetooth Printer is a portable and rechargeable printer that offers wireless connectivity. With its compact design and Bluetooth support, it's perfect for on-the-go printing.
Specifications of Niyama BT-58 Wireless Bluetooth Printer
- Wireless Bluetooth connectivity
- Rechargeable battery
- Print speed of 6 ppm
- Compact and portable design
- Supports mobile printing
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Portable and rechargeable
|Relatively slow print speed
|Wireless Bluetooth connectivity
|Compact design
Comparison Table
|Product Name
|Wireless Connectivity
|Print Speed
|Input/Output Capacity
|Canon G3000 Wireless Colour Printer
|Yes
|8.8 ipm (black), 5.0 ipm (colour)
|Standard
|HP Smart Colour Printer
|Yes
|7.5 ppm (black), 5.5 ppm (colour)
|Standard
|HP Laser 108w Printer
|Yes
|Up to 20 ppm
|Large
|HP Wireless Printer
|Yes
|9.5 ppm (black), 6.8 ppm (colour)
|Standard
|HP Printer Smart Guided Wireless
|Yes
|Up to 22 ppm
|Large
|HP Printer Smart Guided Wireless
|Yes
|Up to 22 ppm
|Large
|HP Smart Colour Printer
|Yes
|7.5 ppm (black), 5.5 ppm (colour)
|Standard
|Canon LBP6030W Image Class Printer
|Yes
|18 ppm
|Standard
|Niyama BT-58 Wireless Bluetooth Printer
|Yes
|6 ppm
|Standard
Best value for money:
The Niyama BT-58 Wireless Bluetooth Printer offers the best value for money with its portable and rechargeable design, making it perfect for on-the-go printing.
Best overall product:
The HP Printer Smart Guided Wireless stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering smart guided setup, high-capacity input/output trays, and high-speed printing for large workgroups.
How to find the perfect wireless printer:
When choosing the perfect wireless printer, consider the print speed, wireless connectivity, input/output capacity, and additional features such as guided setup and energy efficiency. Compare the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your needs.
FAQs
Question : What is the print speed of these printers?
Ans : The print speed varies from 6 ppm to 22 ppm, depending on the model.
Question : Do these printers support wireless connectivity?
Ans : Yes, all the printers mentioned in the article support wireless printing and scanning.
Question : Are these printers suitable for home or office use?
Ans : The printers are suitable for both home and office use, with models designed for different printing needs.
Question : Do these printers support mobile printing?
Ans : Yes, most of the printers support mobile printing through HP ePrint, Apple AirPrint, and other wireless printing protocols.
