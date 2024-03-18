Xerox is a trusted name in the printing industry. It offers a range of top-notch printers designed to deliver speed, quality, and efficiency. You may be a small business owner, a busy professional, or a home user. You need to find the best Xerox printer that can make all the difference.

There are many Xerox printer models available on the market. It can be overwhelming to choose the right printer for your needs. That's why we've compiled a list of the top 10 Xerox printers and printers from other brands. They excel in printing faster without compromising on quality. Starts from high-speed monochrome printers to versatile colour multifunction devices.

Join us as we explore the best Xerox printers and regular printers. They combine cutting-edge technology, reliable performance, and blazing-fast print speeds. You may be printing documents, photos, or marketing materials. These Xerox printers are sure to impress with their speed and efficiency.

1. Xerox Phaser 3020_BI Single Function

Xerox Phaser 3020_BI is a single-function wireless printer. It has built-in USB and Wi-Fi connectivity. It has up to 600 x 600 dpi and 1200 x 1200 dpi enhanced image quality. It features a bi-directional driver. It has brightness & contrast adjustment and edge enhancement, custom page size, and fit-to-page options. This Xerox printer supports booklet printing and poster printing. It has a 15000-page duty cycle and up to 21ppm.

Specifications of Xerox Phaser 3020_BI Single Function:

Connectivity Technology : Wi-Fi, USB

: Wi-Fi, USB Printing Technology : Laser

: Laser Colour : White

: White Model Name : Phaser

: Phaser Printer Output: Monochrome

Reasons to Buy Reasons to avoid Wireless connectivity Single function High-quality prints Limited paper handling Quiet operation No automatic duplexing

2. XEROX C230, A4 Colour Printer

The Xerox C230 A4 Colour Printer is a versatile and high-performance printing solution. It offers fast printing speeds of up to 28 pages per minute (ppm). It features a paper capacity of up to 250 sheets with a 50-sheet bypass tray. This Xerox computer printer supports automatic duplex printing. It offers USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and mobile connectivity. It features a large colour touchscreen display with intuitive controls.

Specifications of XEROX C230, A4 Colour Printer:

Connectivity Technology : Ethernet, USB 2.0, Wi-Fi

: Ethernet, USB 2.0, Wi-Fi Printing Technology : Laser

: Laser Colour : White & Blue

: White & Blue Model Name : C230V_DNI

: C230V_DNI Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant colour printing Higher initial cost Fast printing speeds No automatic document feeder (ADF) Automatic duplex printing Wireless and wired connectivity Versatile paper handling

3. XEROX B305, A4 Mono MFP

The Xerox B305 is a black and white (mono) multifunction printer (MFP). It offers printing, scanning, and copying functionalities. It has high print speeds of up to 40 pages per minute (ppm) for A4-sized paper. This Xerox printer features automatic duplex printing, an Automatic Document Feeder (ADF), and a toner cartridge system. It offers Wi-Fi, wired Ethernet, and mobile connectivity.

Specifications of XEROX B305, A4 Mono MFP:

Connectivity Technology : Ethernet, USB 2.0, Wi-Fi

: Ethernet, USB 2.0, Wi-Fi Printing Technology : Laser

: Laser Colour : White & Blue

: White & Blue Model Name : B305V_DNI

: B305V_DNI Printer Output: Monochrome

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multifunctionality Higher initial cost Wireless and wired connectivity Lack of colour printing Automatic duplex printing Large footprint Large paper capacity Automatic Document Feeder (ADF)

Also Read: Best printers under Rs. 5,000: 7 options for affordable printing at home

4. XEROX B315, A4 Mono All in 1

The Xerox B315 A4 Mono All-in-One Printer is a multifunctional device. It combines printing, scanning, copying, and faxing functions. It features fast printing speeds of up to 40 pages per minute (ppm). This Xerox printer has a 50-sheet automatic document feeder (ADF) and supports automatic duplex printing. It comes with a standard paper capacity of up to 250 sheets and optional extra trays.

Specifications of XEROX B315, A4 Mono All in 1:

Connectivity Technology : Ethernet, USB 2.0, Wi-Fi

: Ethernet, USB 2.0, Wi-Fi Printing Technology : Laser

: Laser Colour : White & Blue

: White & Blue Model Name : B315V_DNI

: B315V_DNI Printer Output: Monochrome

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-one functionality Higher initial cost Automatic document feeder (ADF) Monochrome printing only Automatic duplex printing Large footprint Wireless and wired connectivity

5. Xerox 1022 Multifunction Printers

The Xerox 1022 multifunction printer is a compact and versatile printing solution. It is an all-in-one device that combines printing, scanning, copying, and faxing functions. This Xerox printer delivers high-quality prints with sharp text and clear graphics. It includes an automatic document feeder (ADF). It has fast printing speeds of up to 22 pages per minute (ppm).

Specifications of Xerox 1022 Multifunction Printers:

Connectivity Technology : Ethernet

: Ethernet Printing Technology : Multifunction

: Multifunction Colour : White

: White Model Name : B1022V_B

: B1022V_B Printer Output: Monochrome

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multifunctionality Higher initial cost High-quality prints Monochrome printing only Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) No wireless connectivity Fast printing speeds

6. HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier

HP Deskjet 2331 is an all-in-one printer with print, copy, and scan functions. It features a high-speed USB 2.0 connectivity. Enjoy high-quality prints with the HP 805 Setup Black Cartridge and HP 805 Setup Tri-color Cartridge. This printer supports a variety of media sizes, including A4, B5, A6, and DL envelopes. The HP DeskJet 2331 features 5 buttons and 2 LED Indicator lights.

Specifications of HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier:

Connectivity Technology : USB

: USB Printing Technology : HP Thermal Inkjet

: HP Thermal Inkjet Colour : Purple

: Purple Model Name : Deskjet 2331

: Deskjet 2331 Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable Slow Printing Speed All-in-One Functionality Limited Paper Tray Capacity Decent Print Quality Higher Running Costs Wireless Printing

7. Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One

Canon Pixma MG2577s is an all-in-one inkjet colour printer. It has print, scan, and copy functions with a flatbed scanner. It features USB connectivity and is compatible with Windows XP or newer and Mac OS X v10.7.5 or newer OS. It supports A4, Letter, and Legal page sizes. It has manual duplex printing. It is compatible with PG-745 (Black) and CL-746 (Colour) ink cartridges.

Specifications of Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One:

Connectivity Technology : USB

: USB Printing Technology : Inkjet

: Inkjet Colour : Blue/White

: Blue/White Model Name : Pixma

: Pixma Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-one functionality No wireless connectivity High-quality prints Slow print speed Affordable price No automatic duplexing Quiet operation

8. Canon PIXMA E477 All in One

Canon PIXMA E477 is an All-in-one inkjet printer with print, scan, and copy functions. It features colour output, mobile, WiFi and USB connectivity. It has Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7 SP1, Windows Vista SP2, Mac OS X v10.8.5 and later OS compatibility. It supports A4, A5, B5, Letter, Legal, Envelopes, Square, and Custom-size pages. It is PictBridge compatible and comes with a PG-47 and CL-57s cartridge set.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA E477 All in One:

Connectivity Technology : Wi-Fi, USB

: Wi-Fi, USB Printing Technology : Inkjet

: Inkjet Colour : White/Blue

: White/Blue Model Name : Pixma

: Pixma Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-one functionality No Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) Wireless connectivity Limited paper handling Mobile printing No automatic duplexing Cost-effective printing High-quality prints

9. HP Smart Tank 529 AIO Colour Printer

HP Smart Tank 529 is an all-in-one colour printer. It offers printing, scanning, and copying functions with a flatbed scanner and high-speed USB 2.0 connectivity. It prints using HP GT53/HP GT53XL black and HP GT52 cyan/magenta/yellow ink bottles. It features a 100-sheet input tray and a 30-sheet output tray. It has an LCD and user-friendly buttons. This printer is compatible with Windows 11 and Windows 10 OS.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 529 AIO Colour Printer:

Connectivity Technology : USB

: USB Colour : Magenta

: Magenta Model Name : HP Tank

: HP Tank Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality prints No Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) All-in-one functionality Slower printing speeds Automatic duplex printing Spill-free ink refill experience

10. Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One

Epson EcoTank L3252 is a Wi-Fi all-in-one ink tank printer. It has print, scan, and copy functions with a duplex printing feature. It works on an economical and eco-friendly heat-free technology. It is smart Wi-Fi and app enabled for easy and user-friendly usage. It supports A4, A5, A6, B5, C6, and DL page sizes. It is compatible with Windows XP or later, Windows Server 2003 or later, and Mac OS X 10.6.8 or later OS.

Specifications of Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One:

Connectivity Technology : Wi-Fi

: Wi-Fi Printing Technology : Epson Heat-Free Technology

: Epson Heat-Free Technology Colour : Black

: Black Model Name : L3252

: L3252 Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-one functionality Higher initial cost Wireless connectivity No automatic document feeder (ADF) Automatic duplex printing Slower printing speeds Large paper capacity Spill-free refilling

Also Read: 8 best printers for home use: Ensure easy and high quality printing at home

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Printer Technology Connectivity Technology Printer Output Xerox Phaser 3020_BI Single Function Laser Wi-Fi, USB Monochrome XEROX C230, A4 Colour Printer Laser Ethernet, USB 2.0, Wi-Fi Colour XEROX B305, A4 Mono MFP Laser Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet Monochrome XEROX B315, A4 Mono All in 1 Laser Ethernet, USB 2.0, Wi-Fi Monochrome Xerox 1022 Multifunction Printers Laser Ethernet Monochrome HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier HP Thermal Inkjet USB 2.0 Colour Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet USB Colour Canon PIXMA E477 All in One Inkjet Wi-Fi, USB Colour HP Smart Tank 529 AIO Colour Printer Inkjet USB 2.0 Colour Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Inkjet Wi-Fi Colour

Best value for money

HP Deskjet 2331 is an all-in-one printer with print, copy, and scan functions. It features a high-speed USB 2.0 for a quick and efficient connection. Enjoy high-quality prints with the HP 805 Setup Black Cartridge and HP 805 Setup Tri-color Cartridge. Experience peace of mind with a one-year warranty. This printer supports a variety of media sizes including A4, B5, A6, and DL envelopes. The HP DeskJet 2331 features 5 buttons and 2 LED Indicator lights. It is compatible with Windows 11/10/7, and macOS 10.12 OS.

Best overall product

Xerox Phaser 3020_BI is a single-function wireless printer. It has built-in USB and Wi-Fi connectivity. It has up to 600 x 600 dpi and 1200 x 1200 dpi enhanced image quality. It features a bi-directional driver. It has brightness & contrast adjustment and edge enhancement options. It also has custom page size, fit-to-page, job monitoring, n-up, and paper selection by attribute. This Xerox printer supports booklet printing and poster printing. It has print order, reduce/enlarge, scaling, and skip blank pages options.

How to find the Best Xerox Printer?

Finding the best Xerox printer for your needs involves considering several factors. They are your printing requirements, budget, and desired features. Consider factors such as the volume of printing, colour or monochrome printing, and additional functions such as scanning, copying, or faxing. If you have high-volume printing needs, look for a Xerox printer with fast printing speeds.

Look for models that produce crisp text and sharp graphics. Consider the paper-handling capabilities of the printer. It includes the paper tray capacity, supported paper sizes, and duplex printing capabilities. Look for a printer with Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and mobile printing protocols like AirPrint and Google Cloud Print. Consider automatic document feeders (ADFs), touchscreen displays, security features, and energy-saving modes.

Follow these steps carefully to check your printing needs and preferences.

FAQs

Question : Where can I find Xerox printer drivers and download them?

Ans : You can find Xerox printer drivers and download them for your specific model. Go on the Xerox website by searching for your model number.

Question : What are the advantages of using a Xerox laser printer?

Ans : Xerox laser printers are known for their fast printing speeds, high-quality output, and cost-effective printing. They are ideal for businesses that require high-volume printing with crisp text and graphics.

Question : Do Xerox printers support wireless printing?

Ans : Yes, many Xerox printers come with built-in Wi-Fi connectivity. It allows users to print wirelessly from their computers, smartphones, and tablets.

Question : What is a multifunction printer (MFP)?

Ans : A multifunction printer (MFP) combines printing, scanning, copying, and sometimes faxing functions. It offers versatility and convenience for office environments.

Question : How to clean Xerox printer rollers?

Ans : First of all, open the printer carefully and locate the rollers. Dampen the lint-free cloth with a small amount of isopropyl alcohol. Gently wipe each roller with the damped cloth. Let the rollers dry completely before closing the printer and reconnecting it to power.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!