Best year end deals: 10 smartwatches under 20,000 with up to 85% off

As we bid farewell to another eventful year and welcome the new beginnings that await us, it's the perfect time to snag some of the best year-end deals, especially in the realm of technology. For those who've been eyeing a smartwatch to meet their style and requirements, the year-end offers present the ideal opportunity. In this article, we're spotlighting the top 10 smartwatches under ₹20,000 that you can grab to close the year with a smart and stylish bang. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Smartwatches have come a long way with the advent of technology. The functionalities have grown beyond steps and activity tracking, and the tech has morphed into a smartphone alternative. Whether you want to complete contactless payments, stay on top of your notifications or make emergency calls without using your smartphone, a modern smartwatch can do it all and more.

This is where our carefully curated list comes in. We've scoured through numerous models and brands to bring you the best smartwatches that offer not only great functionality but also exceptional value for money, all under ₹20,000. From sleek designs that cater to the fashion-conscious, to rugged models built for the outdoor adventurers, we have listed something for everyone. We've considered key aspects like battery life, health and fitness tracking capabilities, compatibility with various smartphones, and user interface to ensure that our recommendations meet your everyday needs.

As we embrace the spirit of the season and the excitement of the new year, these smartwatches are more than just gadgets; they're a step towards a more connected and efficient lifestyle. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a tech aficionado, or someone who loves staying up-to-date with the latest trends, our list of the top 10 smartwatches under ₹20,000 will help you make an informed choice. Let's dive in and explore these smart timepieces that promise to be the perfect companions for your journey into the new year.

1. HONOR Watch GS 3 Smartwatch The HONOR Watch GS 3 exudes elegance and technology, making it a standout choice in the best year-end deals. Its 1.43-inch AMOLED screen radiates with clarity, while the 3D ultra-curved slim design adds a touch of sophistication to your wrist, giving you the option of dressing it up with a formal attire or suit. The watch excels in health monitoring with over 97% heart rate accuracy and a 24/7 blood oxygen monitor making it reliable during any health or medical emergencies. Its impressive 14-day battery life and 30-hour GPS operation, along with superfast charging, ensure you’re always connected. The sleep tracking feature adds to its comprehensive health management suite, making it an ideal choice for health-conscious individuals.

Specifications of HONOR Watch GS 3 Smartwatch Display: 1.43-inch AMOLED, 326 PPI

Health Features: 8-Channel Heart Rate AI Engine, Blood Oxygen Monitoring, Sleep Tracking

Battery: 14-day life, 30-hour GPS, Fast Charging

Design: 3D Ultra-Curved Slim

Compatibility: Smartphone

Pros Cons Advanced health monitoring features Limited smart functionalities compared to competitors Long battery life and fast charging

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Bluetooth (44 mm, Silver) The Samsung Galaxy Watch5, available in the best year-end deals, offers a refined experience with its advanced sleep tracking and body composition analysis. The sapphire crystal display is not only durable, but also provides a clear and vivid interface. The watch’s optical heart rate sensor helps in monitoring cardiovascular health, while the fitness tracking supports over 90 exercises. The convenience of water resistance and a stronger display make it an excellent choice for fitness enthusiasts and anyone seeking a blend of health and durability in a smartwatch.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Bluetooth (44 mm) Display: Sapphire Crystal, Stronger against scratches

Health Features: Sleep Tracking, BIA Measurement, Optical Heart Rate Sensor

Fitness: Supports over 90 exercises

Compatibility: Android only

Design: Water-resistant

Pros Cons Robust sapphire crystal display Compatible only with Android devices Comprehensive health and fitness tracking

Also read: Best Christmas gift ideas: Extend modernity with top smartphones under ₹ 15,000 3. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth (4.0 cm, Black) As part of the best year-end deals, the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is an excellent choice for Android users. Samsung is known for its quality products, and this smartwatch is one of the most popular products by the brands. The bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor on the watch offers in-depth body composition analysis, while the advanced sleep analysis and women's health features provide comprehensive health monitoring for all. The enhanced fitness tracking covers over 90 workouts, and the rich app availability with Wear OS by Samsung enhances its functionality. The watch's sleek design and 40-hour battery life make it a suitable companion for both daily use and fitness activities.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth (4.0 cm, Black) Health Monitoring: Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor, Optical Heart Rate Sensor

Fitness Features: Advanced Sleep Analysis, Women's Health, 90+ workouts tracking

Battery Life: Up to 40 hours

OS: Wear OS Powered by Samsung

Compatibility: Android Smartphones

Pros Cons Comprehensive health monitoring Limited to Android smartphone compatibility Extensive fitness tracking capabilities

4. Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch Digital Black Dial Men's Watch The Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch is a stylish addition to this year's end deals, ideal for those who value both fashion and functionality. A big up for the smartwatch is its versatility that allows the buyer to dress it up with formal attire and dress it down with casual everyday wear. Its compatibility with both Android and iOS devices makes it a good choice for a larger audience. The watch offers over 24 hours of battery life, and its fast charging capability is impressive. The always-on display, with numerous watch faces and apps, allows for high personalization based on your mood or engagement for the day. The watch tracks various health metrics like heart rate, SPO2, and is suitable for various activities with its 3 ATM design.

Specifications of Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch OS: Wear OS by Google, compatible with Android and iOS

Battery: 24+ hours, fast charging

Display: Always-on, customizable faces

Health Tracking: Heart rate, SPO2, fitness tracking

Design: 3 ATM water resistance

Pros Cons Cross-platform compatibility Battery life may be limited for heavy users Customizable display and numerous apps

5. Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch The Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch is a splendid find in the year-end deals. It offers a harmonious blend of style and technology. Compatible with both iPhone and Android Phones, it's a versatile choice for a wide range of users. The smartwatch impresses with its extended battery life and rapid charging, ensuring you stay connected throughout the day. It excels in health tracking with features like heart rate monitoring and built-in GPS for distance tracking, helping you stay on top of your fitness goals. The watch is swim-proof, making it ideal for fitness enthusiasts. The strap looks elegant and gives a polished and sophisticated overall look. With its customizable face and Google Assistant, the Fossil Gen 5E stands out as a smart companion for daily use.

Specifications of Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch Compatibility: Works with iPhone and Android Phones

Battery: Extended life, fast charging

Health Features: Heart Rate & Activity Tracking, Built-in GPS

Water Resistance: Swimproof design (3ATM)

Display: AMOLED Screen

Pros Cons Extended battery life and fast charging Limited advanced health features compared to competitors Customizable watch faces

6. Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch The Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch is a perfect pick from the best year-end deals for health-conscious users. It goes beyond conventional tracking with tools for heart health, stress management, and skin temperature trends. The EDA Scan app and built-in skin temperature sensor offer insights into your body's wellness. Its comprehensive heart health monitoring and blood oxygen levels tracking make it a standout choice. The smartwatch's 6+ days battery life and fast charging are convenient for continuous use. Integrated with Alexa, it offers hands-free convenience, making it a top choice for a holistic health and lifestyle gadget.

Specifications of Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch Health Tools: EDA Scan for stress, Skin Temperature Sensor, Heart Health

Battery Life: 6+ days, fast charging

Features: Built-in Alexa, Blood Oxygen Monitoring, GPS

Bands: Included in S & L sizes

Compatibility: Syncs with iOS and Android

Pros Cons Advanced health tracking features Price might be higher than other models Long battery life with fast charging

Also read: Christmas gifting guide: 10 best soundbars to gift your audiophile friends 7. Huawei Watch GT 3 You should be eyeing the Huawei Watch GT 3 in the year-end deals. It is a blend of elegance and innovation. The watch features a high-response touch-sensitive screen, a fully rotatable crown, and an array of pre-installed watch faces. Its unique capability to create animated watch faces from short videos adds a personal touch. The high-quality materials used in its construction ensure durability and style. It stands out for its intuitive controls and customizable design, making it a great option for those who seek a combination of functionality and aesthetics in a smartwatch.

Specifications of Huawei Watch GT 3 Display: High-response touch-sensitive screen

Customization: 30 pre-installed faces, animated watch face creation

Design: High-quality materials, rotatable crown

Features: Customizable watch faces, intuitive controls

Compatibility: Works with smartphones

Pros Cons Customizable and animated watch faces Limited third-party app support compared to other OS High-quality build and materials

8. Fire-Boltt Huracan Smartwatch The Fire-Boltt Huracan Smartwatch is a notable mention in the year-end deals for everyone who is looking for a heavy duty, rugged watch. It stands out with its 1.95-inch full IPS touch screen. The high-resolution display ensures a clear and engaging visual experience. It features a rugged casing with always-on display functionality, making it durable and convenient. The watch's health monitoring capabilities and wireless charging are impressive. Additionally, its array of features, including motion sensor gaming and built-in GPS, cater to a wide range of preferences, from fitness enthusiasts to tech-savvy individuals.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Huracan Smartwatch Display: 1.95-inch Full IPS Touch Screen, High Resolution

Features: Health Monitoring, Wireless Charging, Motion Sensor Gaming

Design: Rugged Casing, Always On Display

Battery: Long-lasting with wireless charging

Extras: Built-in GPS, Location Sharing

Pros Cons Large, high-resolution touch screen display Rugged design might not appeal to all Versatile features including gaming and GPS

9. Noise Scout Kids Smartwatch Smartwatches are not just for the grown-ups, even children can rock a stylish smartwatch nowadays. The Noise Scout Kids smartwatch emerges as a standout choice in the year-end deals for parents seeking a smart and safe gadget for their children. With real-time location tracking using satellite sensors and assisted GPS, it offers peace of mind about your child’s whereabouts. The watch enables video and voice calling, ensuring parents can stay connected with their kids. The safe zone alerts and habit formation alarms contribute to a well-balanced routine for children. With its up-to-3-day battery life and in-built games, the Noise Scout is an ideal blend of safety, fun, and learning for kids.

Specifications of Noise Scout Kids Smartwatch Features: Assisted GPS Tracking, Video & Voice Calling

Safety: Safe Zone Alerts, Habit Formation Alarms

Battery Life: Up to 3 days

Extras: In-built Games, School Mode

Parental Control: Noise Buddy App for monitoring

Pros Cons Advanced safety features with GPS tracking Designed specifically for kids, limited adult use Video and voice calling for constant connectivity

10. Nu Republic Creed Ultra Smartwatch If you are someone who is looking for their first smartwatch and does not want to start by spending a lot of money on it, the Nu Republic Creed Ultra smartwatch is a remarkable find in the year-end deals, especially for tech-savvy users. Boasting the industry's largest 2.0-inch display, it offers unmatched clarity and immersion. The watch features Bluetooth calling, allowing for seamless communication. The AI Voice Assistant enhances user interaction, making it convenient to use various functions. With 50+ sports modes, it caters to fitness enthusiasts. The additional strap included adds a touch of personalization, making it an attractive choice for those who seek a blend of style, functionality, and innovation in a smartwatch.

Specifications of Nu Republic Creed Ultra Smartwatch Display: 2.0-inch HD IPS

Connectivity: Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant

Fitness Features: 50+ Sports Modes

Extras: In-Built Speaker & Microphone, Multiple Notifications

Inclusions: Extra Strap

Pros Cons Large 2.0-inch display for enhanced viewing May be bulkier than other models Advanced connectivity with Bluetooth calling and AI assistant

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 HONOR Watch GS 3 1.43-inch AMOLED Screen 14-Day Battery Life 8-Channel Heart Rate AI Engine Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Sleep Tracking with Improved Tech Body Composition Analysis (BIA) Sapphire Crystal Display Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Advanced Sleep Analysis 90+ Workout Tracking Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Compatibility Fast Charging Health Tracking (Heart Rate, SPO2) Fossil Gen 5E Wear OS by Google Smart Battery Modes Swimproof Design Fitbit Sense Advanced Stress Management Tools Heart Health Tools Skin Temperature Trends Huawei Watch GT 3 High-response Touch Screen Animated Watch Faces Creation Premium Material Construction Fire-Boltt Huracan 1.95-inch Full IPS Touch Screen Health Monitoring Wireless Charging Noise Scout Kids Assisted GPS Tracking Video & Voice Calling Safe Zone Alerts Nu Republic Creed Ultra Largest 2.0-inch Display Bluetooth Calling AI Voice Assistant

Best value for money The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 stands out for its value for money. It offers advanced health tracking features, including body composition analysis, at a competitive price point, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a comprehensive health-focused smartwatch under ₹20,000.

Best overall product The HONOR Watch GS 3 is the best overall product in this category. Its combination of a high-quality AMOLED screen, long battery life, and advanced heart rate monitoring make it an exceptional choice for both fitness enthusiasts and casual users looking for a reliable and stylish smartwatch.

How to find the right smartwatch under ₹ 20,000? To find the right smartwatch under ₹20,000, start by determining your primary needs. If health and fitness tracking are your priorities, look for features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and workout modes. For connectivity and smart features, check for compatibility with your smartphone and the availability of features like notifications, calls, and app support. Battery life is crucial for convenience, so opt for a watch with a longer battery life or fast charging capabilities. Additionally, consider the build quality and design to match your personal style and comfort. Reading reviews and comparing features of different models can also provide valuable insights into performance and user experience.

FAQs Question : Are these smartwatches compatible with both Android and iOS devices? Ans : Most smartwatches are compatible with both, but it's best to check individual product specifications for compatibility details. Question : Can I make calls or send texts from these smartwatches? Ans : Some smartwatches support calls and texts directly from the watch, especially those with LTE connectivity or Bluetooth calling features. Question : Do these smartwatches support third-party apps? Ans : Yes, many smartwatches support third-party apps, but the range and availability depend on the watch's operating system. Question : Are these smartwatches waterproof? Ans : Many smartwatches come with water resistance, but the degree varies. Check the product's IP rating for specifics on water resistance levels. Question : How accurate are the health tracking features on these smartwatches? Ans : While smartwatches provide good estimates of health metrics like heart rate and steps, they should not be used as medical devices. Their accuracy can vary based on the sensor quality and algorithms used.

