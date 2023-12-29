Best year-end deals: 8 gaming keyboards to add to your setup at up to 53% off

Hey gamers, it's that time of the year again! As we bid farewell to another eventful year, what better way to celebrate than by revamping your gaming setup with some awesome gear? And guess what? The year-end deals have just dropped, bringing you the crème de la crème of gaming keyboards at prices that'll have you doing a double-take. We're talking about discounts that'll make even the thriftiest of us jump with joy. So, buckle up as we dive into the world of 8 spectacular gaming keyboards that are not just cool, but also wallet-friendly.

1. Cosmic Byte CB-GK-02 Corona Wired Gaming Keyboard

The Cosmic Byte CB-GK-02 Corona Wired Gaming Keyboard is a treasure find in the best year-end deals for gamers looking to enhance their setup. This keyboard dazzles with its 7-colour RGB backlight, featuring 9 distinct effects and 4 levels of brightness adjustment. It's not just about aesthetics, though; the 19 anti-ghosting keys ensure your commands are precise and responsive, crucial for intense gaming sessions. The scratch-resistant keys are easy to clean and durable, making this keyboard a practical choice for gamers. Its compatibility with a wide range of operating systems adds to its versatility. The Cosmic Byte CB-GK-02 is an excellent choice for gamers seeking a blend of style, functionality, and affordability.

Specifications of Cosmic Byte CB-GK-02 Corona

Backlight: 7 Colour RGB, 4 Brightness Levels, 9 Effects

Anti-Ghosting: 19 Keys

Key life: Up to 10 million keystrokes

Compatibility: Windows 98/2000/XP/VISTA/7/8/10 and above

Features: Scratch Resistant Keys

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant RGB backlighting with multiple effects Limited anti-ghosting compared to higher-end models Durable, easy-to-clean, scratch-resistant keys

2. Logitech G213 Prodigy USB Gaming Keyboard

The Logitech G213 Prodigy stands out as a top pick for gamers. This keyboard offers LIGHTSYNC RGB backlit keys, allowing you to personalize your setup with a spectrum of over 16.8 million colours. Designed for gaming and productivity, its spill-resistant construction and comfortable design, including an integrated palm rest, make it ideal for extended gaming marathons. The G213 Prodigy's performance-tuned keys provide quick and responsive feedback, and its dedicated media controls allow for seamless multitasking. The customizable keys and downloadable Logitech G HUB software make it a versatile choice for gamers who love to fine-tune their gear.

Specifications of Logitech G213 Prodigy

Illumination: LIGHTSYNC RGB, customizable backlighting

Design: Spill-resistant, integrated palm rest

Key Performance: Tuned for gaming, multi-key input

Controls: Dedicated media controls

Software: Customizable with Logitech G HUB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Customizable RGB lighting with LIGHTSYNC technology May be bulky for users preferring compact designs Durable build with spill-resistant design

3. Zebronics War-K Gaming Keyboard

The newly launched Zebronics War-K Gaming Keyboard is a steal in the best year-end deals for gamers seeking a reliable yet affordable option. This keyboard features 104 keys with multicolour LED backlighting, providing a visually appealing gaming experience. The 1.8m braided cable and gold-plated USB ensure durability and a stable connection. The laser keycaps are designed for longevity, and the keyboard's anti-ghosting capability with 19 keys ensures your commands are accurately registered. The 12 integrated multimedia keys add functionality, allowing you to control various settings easily. The Zebronics War-K is an excellent choice for gamers who want a balance of style, performance, and value.

Specifications of Zebronics War-K Gaming Keyboard

Keys: 104 with multi-color LED

Cable: 1.8m Braided, Gold Plated USB

Features: Laser Keycaps, Anti-Ghosting 19 Keys, 2 Step Stand

Additional: 12 Integrated Multimedia keys, Water Resistant

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish multicolour LED backlighting Some gamers might prefer mechanical keys Durable design with braided cable and laser keycaps

4. ZEBRONICS Transformer K1 Premium Gaming Keyboard

ZEBRONICS Transformer K1 Premium Gaming Keyboard, a recent addition to the best year-end deals, is perfect for gamers seeking a blend of performance and durability. This keyboard features 104 keys, including 12 multimedia keys for easy control of audio and other functions. The multicolour LED modes enhance your gaming ambiance, while the ability to enable/disable all keys adds to its functionality. Its sturdy build can withstand a million keystrokes, ensuring longevity. The ZEB-Transformer K1, with its simple yet effective design, is suitable for gamers who prefer a straightforward, efficient gaming keyboard without unnecessary frills.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Transformer K1

Keys: 104 with multi-color LED modes

Features: Laser Keycaps, 12 Multimedia keys, All Keys Enable/Disable function

Design: Durable build, 1.7M Cable

Additional: Integrated Multimedia Keys, USB connectivity

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multicolour LED modes for a customized gaming experience May lack advanced features found in higher-priced keyboards Durable design with the ability to withstand a million keystrokes

5. Ant Esports MK 1700 Wired Membrane Gaming Keyboard

The Ant Esports MK 1700 is a gem among the best year-end deals for gamers who want style without spending a fortune. It's not just a keyboard; it's a statement piece with its backlit RGB LED that brings your gaming setup to life. The 12 multimedia function keys make it a breeze to control your game soundtrack or adjust volume mid-game. What's more, the quiet keystrokes mean you can game through the night without waking anyone up. The keyboard is designed for durability with a 10,00,000-keystroke switch life. Simple plug-and-play functionality means you're ready to dive into your gaming world without any fuss.

Specifications of Ant Esports MK 1700

Backlight: RGB LED, adjustable brightness

Function Keys: 12 multimedia keys

Design: Quiet keystrokes, 4.5 ft cable

Features: Plug and play, 10,00,000-keystroke switch life

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid RGB backlighting enhances the gaming atmosphere Membrane keys may not offer the same tactile feedback as mechanical keys 12 multimedia keys for convenient control

6. HP K500F Backlit Membrane Wired Gaming Keyboard

The HP K500F is a standout in the best year-end deals, perfect for gamers seeking a blend of functionality and aesthetics. This full-sized membrane keyboard features mixed colour lighting and a metal panel with logo lighting, creating a unique gaming ambiance. The 26 anti-ghosting keys ensure your commands are accurately captured, crucial for competitive gaming. The double injection keycaps provide durability and a comfortable typing experience. With a 3-year manufacturer warranty, this keyboard promises reliability and longevity, making it an excellent choice for both casual and serious gamers.

Specifications of HP K500F

Type: Membrane keyboard

Lighting: Mixed colour backlighting, logo lighting

Anti-Ghosting: 26 keys

Features: Metal panel, double injection keycaps

Warranty: 3 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Unique design with mixed colour lighting Membrane keys may not be preferred by all gamers 26 anti-ghosting keys for accurate input

7. Redgear Shadow Amulet Mechanical Keyboard

The Redgear Shadow Amulet is an excellent pick from the best year-end deals for gamers who love the tactile feel of mechanical keyboards. It features Blue Click Switches, providing tactile feedback and faster gaming speed. The rainbow LED mode adds a vibrant touch to your gaming setup, allowing you to personalize your space. The Windows Key-Lock feature is a boon during intense gaming sessions, ensuring no accidental disruptions. Its 26 Anti-Ghosting Keys capability ensures every command is registered, enhancing your gaming performance. The floating key-caps design not only looks cool, but also provides accurate and satisfying keystrokes.

Specifications of Redgear Shadow Amulet

Switches: Mechanical Blue Click Switches

Lighting: Rainbow LED mode

Features: Windows Key-Lock, 26 Anti-Ghosting Keys

Design: Floating key-caps

Additional: Tactile feedback for enhanced gaming speed

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Mechanical switches for tactile feedback and durability Rainbow LED may not appeal to gamers preferring single-colour backlighting 26 Anti-Ghosting Keys for competitive gaming

8. Redgear Shadow Blade Mechanical Keyboard

The Redgear Shadow Blade emerges as a top contender in the best year-end deals, boasting features that any gamer would covet. This mechanical keyboard is equipped with Blue Clicky Switches, ensuring every keystroke is precise and satisfying. The 22 Spectrum LED Mode lets you customize the ambiance of your gaming setup. A unique feature is the Control Knob for easy media control, adding to its user-friendly design. It also comes with a driver for customization and wrist support for ergonomic comfort during long gaming sessions. The Shadow Blade is an ideal choice for gamers seeking a blend of performance, comfort, and style.

Specifications of Redgear Shadow Blade

Switches: Mechanical Blue Clicky Switches

Lighting: 22 Spectrum LED Mode

Features: Control Knob for media, Driver customization

Design: Wrist support, Floating Key-Caps

Additional: Windows Key-Lock

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Mechanical switches with clicky feedback for an immersive experience May be bulky for users preferring compact designs Customizable LED lighting and Control Knob for media control

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Key Type and Feedback Backlighting Additional Features Cosmic Byte CB-GK-02 Corona Membrane keys 7 Colour RGB Backlit, 9 Effects 19 Anti-Ghosting Keys Logitech G213 Prodigy Performance-tuned keys LIGHTSYNC RGB Backlit Spill-Resistant, Dedicated Media Controls Zebronics War-K Gaming Keyboard Membrane keys Multi Colour LED Anti-Ghosting 19 Keys, 12 Integrated Multimedia keys ZEBRONICS Transformer K1 Membrane keys Multi Colour Led Modes Integrated Multimedia Keys, All Keys Enable/Disable Function Ant Esports MK 1700 Membrane keys Backlit RGB LED 12 Multimedia Function Keys HP K500F Membrane keys Mixed Colour Lighting 26 Anti-Ghosting Keys, Metal Panel with Logo Lighting Redgear Shadow Amulet Mechanical Blue Click Switches Rainbow LED Modes Windows Keylock, Floating Keycaps Redgear Shadow Blade Mechanical Blue Clicky Switches Spectrum LED Lights Media Control Knob, Wrist Support

Best value for money

The Zebronics War-K Gaming Keyboard offers the best value for money. It combines essential gaming features like anti-ghosting keys and integrated multimedia keys with multicolour LED backlighting, providing a solid gaming experience without a hefty price tag. This keyboard is an excellent choice for gamers on a budget who don't want to compromise on functionality.

Best overall product

The Redgear Shadow Blade is the best overall product. It comes equipped with mechanical Blue Clicky Switches, spectrum LED lights, and includes a media control knob and wrist support. These features, along with its driver customization options, make it a versatile choice for gamers seeking top-notch performance and comfort in their gaming sessions.

How to find the best gaming keyboard?

When searching for the best gaming keyboard, consider the type of keys (mechanical or membrane) based on your preference for tactile feedback and noise level. Look for anti-ghosting features, especially if you play fast-paced games. Backlighting not only adds to the aesthetics, but can also be useful for gaming in low-light conditions. Additional features like multimedia keys, programmable keys, and ergonomic design can enhance your gaming experience. Check compatibility with your gaming setup, and don't overlook the build quality and brand reputation for durability and support. Your budget will also play a crucial role in determining the best choice for you.

FAQs

Question : What's the difference between mechanical and membrane keyboards?

Ans : Mechanical keyboards use individual switches under each key for better tactile feedback, while membrane keyboards use a silicone dome under a membrane for a softer feel.

Question : Is RGB backlighting just for aesthetics?

Ans : While RGB backlighting adds to the aesthetics, it can also be useful for gaming in low-light conditions and can be customizable for specific games or keys.

Question : What is anti-ghosting in gaming keyboards?

Ans : Anti-ghosting ensures that when multiple keys are pressed simultaneously, each keypress is registered independently, crucial for gaming.

Question : Are gaming keyboards only for gaming?

Ans : No, gaming keyboards are versatile and can be used for regular typing and office work, offering additional features that enhance overall usability.

Question : Can I customize keys on a gaming keyboard?

Ans : Many gaming keyboards offer programmable keys, allowing you to customize them for specific actions or macros in games.

