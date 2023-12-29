Best year end deals: Heavy discounts up to 47% on laptops under ₹50,000

As the year draws to a close, it's time to make the most of the festive cheer with some of the best deals on the Amazon, especially for people who are in search of a new laptop. This year, the year-end deals are more tempting than ever, with heavy discounts of up to 47% on laptops priced under ₹50,000. It's a golden opportunity for students, professionals, and tech enthusiasts alike to upgrade their tech arsenal without breaking the bank.

A laptop is more than just a gadget, it's a tool for productivity, and a means of entertainment. Whether you're a student needing a reliable device for online classes and assignments, a professional working remotely, or someone who enjoys streaming movies and playing games, there's a laptop out there that fits your specific needs and budget. And with these year-end deals, that perfect match is now within easier reach.

This range of laptops under ₹50,000, now more affordable than ever, includes models that cater to a wide spectrum of requirements. From lightweight and portable notebooks perfect for those always on the move, to powerful machines with high-performance processors and graphics suitable for gaming and content creation, the variety is impressive. What's more, many of these laptops come with features that were once reserved for higher-end models, like SSDs for faster boot times, high-resolution displays for crisp visuals, and long-lasting batteries for uninterrupted productivity.

This list of the best year-end deals on laptops under ₹50,000 is about finding the best value for your money. We’ve scoured the market to bring you deals that offer the best combination of performance, features, and price. So, whether you're replacing an old laptop or buying your first one, join us as we explore these fantastic deals and help you make an informed decision to end your year on a high note.

1. HP Laptop 15s

This HP laptop model is a fusion of efficiency and elegance. It is perfectly suitable for both work and entertainment purposes. The15.6-inch FHD micro-edge display offers an immersive visual experience, while the 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD provide ample storage and smooth multitasking capabilities. The laptop's slim and lightweight design, complemented by a long battery life and HP Fast Charge technology, makes it an ideal choice for those on the move or looking for a portable option. Enhanced features like the HP True Vision HD camera and dual speakers further make it suitable for business and personal use.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1125G4

Display: 15.6-inch FHD

Memory/Storage: 8GB DDR4/512GB SSD

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, USB-A, HDMI

Battery: 41Wh, HP Fast Charge

Operating System: Windows 11, MS Office 2021

Weight: 1.69 kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High processing power with Intel i3 processor Integrated graphics may not suffice for high-end gaming Large storage capacity with fast SSD

2. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1

Seize the opportunity to own the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 at the best year-end deals, offering a blend of performance and portability. The laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor. This laptop is equipped with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, ensuring smooth multitasking, snappy response and ample storage. The 15.6-inch FHD display provides vibrant visuals, suitable for both professional usage and leisure activities. Its thin and light design, combined with a battery life of up to 9 hours, enhances its appeal for users who need a versatile and portable laptop. Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics cater to everyday computing needs, while the preloaded Windows 11 and MS Office 2021 add to its ready-to-use appeal.

Specifications of Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Display: 15.6-inch FHD

Memory/Storage: 8GB RAM/512GB SSD

Graphics: Integrated AMD Radeon

Audio: 2x 1.5W Stereo Speakers, Dolby Audio

Ports: USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI, SD Card reader

Battery: 42Wh, Up to 9 Hours, Rapid Charge

Weight: 1.6Kg

Warranty: 1 Year + ADP

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient AMD Ryzen 5 processor for smooth performance Integrated graphics may not be ideal for high-end gaming Lightweight and portable with a long battery life

3. Dell 15 Laptop

The Dell 15 Laptop emerges as a top contender for buyers in the best year-end deals, offering robust performance with its Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor. This laptop is ideal for both professionals and students, featuring 8GB RAM and dual storage (1TB HDD + 256GB SSD), ensuring ample space and quick data access. The 15.6-inch FHD display provides clear and sharp visuals. Enhanced with Dell Mobile Connect, the laptop integrates seamlessly with mobile devices. Additional features like the spill-resistant keyboard and TPM 2.0 for security make it a practical choice for daily use. With preloaded Windows 11 and MS Office '21, it's ready to cater to all your productivity needs right out of the box.

Specifications of Dell 15 Laptop

Processor: Intel Core i5-1135G7

Display: 15.6-inch FHD WVA AG Narrow Border

Memory/Storage: 8GB RAM/1TB HDD + 256GB SSD

Graphics: Integrated Onboard Graphics

Ports: USB 3.2 Gen1, USB 2.0, HDMI, RJ 45, SD Card reader

Features: TPM 2.0, Lift Hinge

Software: Windows 11 Home, MS Office H&S 2021, 15 Months McAfee antivirus subscription

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful Intel Core i5 processor for high-performance Integrated graphics may not be suitable for graphic-intensive tasks Spacious storage with dual options (HDD + SSD)

4. HP Laptop 15S

The HP Laptop 15S features the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1155G7. This makes it a brilliant find in the best year-end deals. It excels in delivering a high-performance computing experience, making it suitable for both professional and personal use. The laptop's 15.6-inch FHD micro-edge display provides an immersive visual experience while working or viewing content. Enhanced with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers ample storage and seamless multitasking. The Intel Iris Xe graphics ensure crisp and stunning visuals. Its slim and lightweight design, combined with long battery life, makes it perfect for on-the-go usage. Additionally, the HP True Vision HD camera and back lit keyboard enhance its functionality, making it a great choice for users seeking a feature-packed yet affordable laptop.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15S

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1155G7

Display: 15.6-inch FHD

Memory/Storage: 8GB DDR4/512GB SSD

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, USB-A, HDMI

Battery: Long-lasting 41Wh battery, HP Fast Charge

Operating System: Windows 11, MS Office 2021

Weight: 1.69 kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-speed processing with Intel Core i5 processor Integrated graphics may limit high-end gaming or graphic design capabilities Large SSD storage for fast data access

5. Dell 14 Laptop (Intel 12th Gen Core i3-1215U)

The Dell 14 Laptop with Intel's 12th Gen Core i3-1215U processor shines through. This thin and light laptop, weighing just 1.48 kg, is ideal for users seeking portability without compromising on performance. The 14-inch FHD display offers clear and vibrant visuals, while the 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD provide ample storage and efficient multitasking. Preloaded with Windows 11 Home and MS Office Home and Student 2021, it’s ready for immediate use. The TÜV Rheinland certified Dell ComfortView feature reduces harmful blue light, enhancing user comfort during extended use. Its 15-month McAfee antivirus subscription adds an extra layer of security, making it a well-rounded choice for students and professionals alike.

Specifications of Dell 14 Laptop (Intel 12th Gen Core i3-1215U)

Processor: Intel Core i3-1215U 12th Generation

Display: 14.0-inch FHD

Memory/Storage: 8GB DDR4/512GB SSD

Graphics: Integrated Onboard Graphics

Operating System: Windows 11 Home, MS Office Home and Student 2021

Features: Dell ComfortView, McAfee Antivirus (15 months)

Ports: USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB-C, HDMI, RJ-45, SD Card slot

Weight: 1.48kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and lightweight, ideal for mobility Integrated graphics may not be ideal for heavy gaming or graphic-intensive tasks Eye comfort features with TUV Rheinland certification

6. Dell 14 Laptop (Intel Core i3-1115G4)

The Dell 14 Laptop, powered by the Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Generation processor, is a highlight in the best year-end deals. It combines functionality and convenience, making it a solid choice for everyday use. The 14.0-inch FHD display provides crisp visuals, and the combination of 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB SSD ensures smooth performance and adequate storage. Pre-installed with Windows 11 Home and MS Office Home and Student 2021, this laptop is ready to tackle any task right out of the box. Its lightweight design and spill-resistant keyboard add to its durability and user-friendliness, appealing to students and professionals who need a reliable, everyday laptop.

Specifications of Dell 14 Laptop (Intel Core i3-1115G4)

Processor: Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Generation

Display: 14.0-inch FHD

Memory/Storage: 8GB DDR4/256GB SSD

Graphics: Integrated Onboard Graphics

Operating System: Windows 11 Home, MS Office Home and Student 2021

Features: Dell ComfortView, McAfee Antivirus (15 months)

Ports: USB 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI, RJ-45, SD Card slot

Weight: 1.48kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient performance with 11th Gen Intel processor Limited storage capacity with 256GB SSD Lightweight and portable for easy mobility

7. ASUS Vivobook 15 (2023)

The ASUS Vivobook 15 (2023) stands out in the best year-end deals, offering the latest in laptop technology with its Intel Core i3-1315U 13th Gen processor. This model is a perfect blend of performance, style, and convenience. The 15.6-inch FHD display delivers vibrant visuals, and the 8GB DDR4 RAM coupled with a 512GB SSD ensures swift performance. Its slim design, weighing just 1.7 kg, makes it highly portable. Features like the fingerprint reader and Wi-Fi 6E enhance its functionality and security, making it a great choice for both professionals and students. The inclusion of Windows 11 Home and MS Office Home and Student 2021 adds to its readiness for immediate productivity.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 15 (2023)

Processor: Intel Core i3-1315U 13th Gen

Display: 15.6-inch FHD

Memory/Storage: 8GB DDR4/512GB SSD

Graphics: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics

Operating System: Windows 11 Home, MS Office Home and Student 2021

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5

Weight: 1.7 kg

Additional: Fingerprint reader, HD camera with privacy shutter

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Latest 13th Gen Intel processor for enhanced performance Integrated graphics may not suit high-end gaming Lightweight and slim design for portability

8. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, featuring the 4th Gen Intel Celeron N4020 processor, is a notable entry in the best year-end deals for budget-friendly laptops. It's an ideal choice for those seeking an affordable, yet capable laptop for everyday tasks. The 15.6-inch HD display, combined with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD, offers a balanced performance for basic computing needs. Its thin and light design, along with an impressive 11-hour battery life, makes it highly suitable for users who need a laptop for on-the-go productivity. The preloaded Windows 11 Home and MS Office Home and Student 2021 further add to its value, making it ready for immediate use right out of the box.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

Processor: Intel Celeron N4020 4th Gen

Display: 15.6-inch HD

Memory/Storage: 8GB DDR4-2400/256GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home, MS Office Home and Student 2021

Battery Life: 11 Hours, Rapid Charge

Weight: 1.7 kg

Additional: 2 Years warranty, 3 months Game Pass

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable and suitable for basic computing needs HD display might not be ideal for high-resolution tasks Long battery life and rapid charge feature

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Display Size and Quality RAM and Storage Processor and Graphics HP Laptop 15s 15.6-inch FHD 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD 11th Gen Intel Core i3, Intel UHD Graphics Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 15.6-inch FHD 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics Dell 15 Laptop 15.6-inch FHD 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD Intel Core i5-1135G7, Integrated Onboard Graphics HP Laptop 15S 15.6-inch FHD 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD 11th Gen Intel Core i5, Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics Dell 14 Laptop (Intel 12th Gen Core i3-1215U) 14.0-inch FHD 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD 12th Gen Intel Core i3, Integrated Graphics Dell 14 Laptop (Intel Core i3-1115G4) 14.0-inch FHD 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD Intel Core i3-1115G4, Integrated Graphics ASUS Vivobook 15 (2023) 15.6-inch FHD 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD Intel Core i3-1315U, Integrated Intel UHD Graphics Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 15.6-inch HD 8GB DDR4-2400, 256GB SSD Intel Celeron N4020, Integrated Graphics

Best value for money

The Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 stands out as the best value for money. It offers a robust AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, all within an affordable price range. Its balance of performance, storage, and a full HD display makes it an excellent choice for both work and casual use, providing great value at a budget-friendly price.

Best overall product

The HP Laptop 15S, with its 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics, is the best overall product in this category. It offers a perfect combination of high-end processing power, ample storage with 512GB SSD, and superior graphics performance, all encapsulated in a sleek design. Its feature set caters to a wide range of needs, from productivity tasks to light gaming and multimedia consumption.

How to find the best laptop under ₹ 50,000?

To find the best laptop under ₹50,000, start by identifying your primary usage needs, whether it's for work, study, light gaming, or general use. Prioritize key specifications such as processor type (Intel Core i3/i5, AMD Ryzen), RAM (at least 8GB), and storage (preferably SSD for faster performance). Look for a Full HD display for better visual quality. Check the battery life if you need portability. Don't overlook build quality and after-sales service, which are crucial for long-term satisfaction. Consider additional features like graphics capabilities, if you're into gaming or graphic-intensive tasks, and pre-installed software like Windows and MS Office for added value.

FAQs

Question : What processor should I look for in laptops under ₹50,000?

Ans : Aim for at least an Intel Core i3 or i5 (10th or 11th Gen) or an AMD Ryzen 5 for balanced performance.

Question : Is SSD storage important in this price range?

Ans : Yes, SSDs offer faster boot times and data access speeds compared to HDDs, enhancing overall performance.

Question : Can I find laptops suitable for gaming under ₹50,000?

Ans : While high-end gaming may be challenging in this price range, many laptops offer decent integrated graphics suitable for light gaming.

Question : Are laptops under ₹50,000 good for students?

Ans : Yes, they are generally well-suited for students, offering the necessary performance for study-related tasks and online classes.

Question : Should I consider battery life when choosing a laptop?

Ans : Yes, especially if you plan to use the laptop on the go. Look for a battery life of at least 5-6 hours for greater flexibility.

