Zebronics is a popular brand known for its high-quality Bluetooth speakers. With a wide range of options available in the market, choosing the best one can be overwhelming. In this article, we have compiled a list of the 9 best Zebronics Bluetooth speakers in India, each offering unique features and capabilities. Whether you're looking for a portable speaker for outdoor use or a powerful speaker for home entertainment, we've got you covered. Explore the product details, feature comparison, and valuable insights to make the right choice.

The Zebronics Zeb County Bluetooth Speaker is a versatile and portable speaker that offers powerful sound performance. With its built-in FM radio, USB, and SD card support, this speaker is perfect for outdoor gatherings and parties.

1. Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker With Supporting Carry Handle, USB, SD Card, AUX, FM & Call Function. (Black)

Specifications of Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker:

10W RMS Output

Bluetooth and AUX connectivity

Built-in FM Radio

USB and SD Card Support

LED Display

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable and lightweight design May not be suitable for large indoor spaces Multiple connectivity options Built-in FM radio for added convenience

2. Zebronics ZEB-VITA Wireless Bluetooth 10W Portable Bar Speaker

The Zebronics Zeb Vita Portable Speaker is designed for on-the-go music enthusiasts. It features a compact and stylish design, along with Bluetooth and AUX connectivity for seamless audio streaming.

Specifications of Zebronics ZEB-VITA Wireless Bluetooth 10W Portable Bar Speaker:

6W RMS Output

Built-in rechargeable battery

Bluetooth and AUX connectivity

Compact and portable design

LED indicator

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and compact design Sound quality may not be suitable for large rooms Long-lasting rechargeable battery Easy Bluetooth pairing

3. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Astra 20 Wireless BT v5.0 Portable Speaker

The Zebronics Zeb Astra 2.0 Wireless Speaker delivers a powerful audio experience with its 20W RMS output. It features a sleek and modern design, along with Bluetooth and USB connectivity options.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Zeb-Astra 20 Wireless BT v5.0 Portable Speaker:

20W RMS Output

Bluetooth and USB connectivity

Built-in rechargeable battery

LED display

Remote control included

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality sound output May be heavier compared to other portable speakers Sleek and modern design Convenient remote control

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival biggest Diwali sale: Unbeatable prices on speakers of all budgets from Sony, JBL, and more

4. ZEBRONICS Sound Feast 90 10W Output, Portable Wireless Speaker

The Zebronics ZEB-90 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is designed for outdoor use, featuring a rugged and durable construction. It offers 10W RMS output and Bluetooth connectivity for on-the-go music playback.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Sound Feast 90 10W Output, Portable Wireless Speaker:

10W RMS Output

Bluetooth and AUX connectivity

Water-resistant design

Built-in microphone for hands-free calls

Carry strap included

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Rugged and durable construction May not be suitable for indoor use Water-resistant design for outdoor use Hands-free calling feature

Also read: Amazon Diwali Sale Dhamaka offers: Up to 80% off on soundbars and speakers from JBL, Marshall, Bose and more

5. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Vita Plus Mini 16W Soundbar

The Zebronics Zeb-Plus Supporting Bluetooth Speaker is a versatile and compact speaker that offers Bluetooth and AUX connectivity. It features a built-in rechargeable battery for extended music playback.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Zeb-Vita Plus Mini 16W Soundbar:

8W RMS Output

Bluetooth and AUX connectivity

Built-in rechargeable battery

Compact and portable design

LED indicator

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and portable design Sound quality may not be suitable for large rooms Long-lasting rechargeable battery Easy Bluetooth pairing

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Steal Deals: Up to 50% off on JBL speakers; prices like never seen before

6. ZEBRONICS ZEB-SOUND FEAST 500 Bluetooth 5.0 portable speaker with 70W, 9H* backup, TWS, IPX5 waterproof, Call function, RGB lights, AUX, mSD, Voice assistant, type C and Grill finish

The Zebronics ZEB-SOUND-FEAST-500 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker is designed for outdoor adventures, featuring a rugged and waterproof construction. It delivers 12W RMS output and offers Bluetooth and AUX connectivity.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS ZEB-SOUND FEAST 500 Bluetooth 5.0 portable speaker:

12W RMS Output

Bluetooth and AUX connectivity

Waterproof and dustproof design

Built-in microphone for hands-free calls

Carry strap included

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Rugged and waterproof construction May be heavier compared to other portable speakers Long-lasting battery life Hands-free calling feature

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival discounts on speakers and soundbars: Over 70% off on top brands like JBL, Sony, and more

7. ZEBRONICS Pixie Portable Speaker, 5 Watts, Supports Bluetooth

The Zebronics ZEB-Portable Speaker is a versatile and compact speaker that offers Bluetooth and AUX connectivity. It features a built-in rechargeable battery for extended music playback.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Pixie Portable Speaker, 5 Watts, Supports Bluetooth:

6W RMS Output

Bluetooth and AUX connectivity

Built-in rechargeable battery

Compact and portable design

LED indicator

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and portable design Sound quality may not be suitable for large rooms Long-lasting rechargeable battery Easy Bluetooth pairing

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Blockbuster Deals: Massive discounts of up to 80% off on soundbars from Samsung, JBL, more

8. ZEBRONICS Sound Feast 400 Bluetooth v5.0 Portable Speaker with 60W Output, 11 Hours Backup, Voice Assistant, TWS, IPX5 Waterproof, Call Function, RGB Light, AUX, USB, FM Radio and Type C

The Zebronics ZEB-400 Bluetooth Speaker is designed for music enthusiasts looking for a powerful audio experience. It delivers 16W RMS output and offers Bluetooth and AUX connectivity options.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Sound Feast 400 Bluetooth v5.0 Portable Speaker:

16W RMS Output

Bluetooth and AUX connectivity

Built-in rechargeable battery

LED display

Voice assistant support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful audio output May be heavier compared to other portable speakers Convenient voice assistant support Stylish and modern design

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale teaser deals live: Heavy discount on categories like earphones, speakers, smartwatches

9. ZEBRONICS Barrel 200 Bluetooth 5.0 Portable Speaker

The Zebronics ZEB-200 Bluetooth Portable Speaker offers a balanced audio performance and versatile connectivity options. It features a compact and portable design, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor use.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Barrel 200 Bluetooth 5.0 Portable Speaker:

8W RMS Output

Bluetooth and AUX connectivity

Built-in rechargeable battery

Compact and portable design

LED indicator

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Balanced audio performance May not be suitable for large outdoor spaces Compact and portable design Long-lasting rechargeable battery

Top 3 features of the best Zebronics Bluetooth speakers:

Best Zebronics Bluetooth speakers Sound Quality Connectivity Options Portability Zebronics Zeb County Bluetooth Speaker Good Bluetooth, AUX, FM Radio Portable Zebronics Zeb Vita Portable Speaker Decent Bluetooth, AUX Highly Portable Zebronics Zeb Astra 2.0 Wireless Speaker Excellent Bluetooth, USB Moderate Zebronics ZEB-90 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Good Bluetooth, AUX Highly Portable Zebronics Zeb-Plus Supporting Bluetooth Speaker Decent Bluetooth, AUX Highly Portable Zebronics ZEB-SOUND-FEAST-500 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Good Bluetooth, AUX Waterproof, Portable Zebronics ZEB-Portable Speaker Decent Bluetooth, AUX Highly Portable Zebronics ZEB-400 Bluetooth Speaker Excellent Bluetooth, AUX Portable Zebronics ZEB-200 Bluetooth Portable Speaker Good Bluetooth, AUX Highly Portable

Best value for money Zebronics Bluetooth speaker:

The Zebronics Zeb Vita Portable Speaker offers the best value for money with its compact and highly portable design, along with decent sound quality and versatile connectivity options. It is an ideal choice for on-the-go music enthusiasts looking for an affordable yet reliable Bluetooth speaker.

Best overall Zebronics Bluetooth speakers:

The Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Portable Speaker offers Bluetooth, USB, and AUX connectivity. It features a built-in FM radio, call function, and a compact design, ensuring up to 10 hours of playback.

How to find the perfect Zebronics Bluetooth speaker:

When choosing the perfect Zebronics Bluetooth speaker, consider factors such as sound quality, connectivity options, and portability. Assess the pros and cons of each product to determine which one best suits your needs. Whether you need a portable speaker for outdoor adventures or a powerful speaker for home entertainment, make an informed decision based on the features and capabilities of each product.

Similar articles for you:

Amazon Great Indian Festival still on: Up to 75% off on appliances and gadgets like washing machines, laptops and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Deals on Bluetooth speakers under ₹1,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale: More than 30% off on AI laptops from HP, Lenovo, Acer and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Diwali with up to 90% off on smartwatch, headphones, earbuds and more

FAQs

Question : What is the average price range of Zebronics Bluetooth speakers?

Ans : Zebronics Bluetooth speakers are available in a wide price range, starting from around INR 1000 and going up to INR 5000, depending on the model and features.

Question : Do Zebronics Bluetooth speakers come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, Zebronics Bluetooth speakers typically come with a standard 1-year warranty, ensuring peace of mind and reliable after-sales support.

Question : Are Zebronics Bluetooth speakers suitable for outdoor use?

Ans : Yes, many Zebronics Bluetooth speakers are designed for outdoor use, featuring rugged and waterproof construction, making them ideal for outdoor gatherings and adventures.

Question : How to pair Zebronics Bluetooth speakers with mobile devices?

Ans : Pairing Zebronics Bluetooth speakers with mobile devices is simple and straightforward. Simply enable Bluetooth on your mobile device, power on the speaker, and select the speaker from the available Bluetooth devices to complete the pairing process.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.