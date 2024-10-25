Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 25 2024 13:44:02
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 145.95 -2.05%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 1,040.75 -18.62%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 481.00 1.94%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 396.65 -3.67%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 542.60 -0.80%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best Zebronics Bluetooth speakers: Top 9 stylish and affordable picks for unmatched sound quality
BackBack

Best Zebronics Bluetooth speakers: Top 9 stylish and affordable picks for unmatched sound quality

Affiliate Desk

Discover the top 9 Zebronics Bluetooth speakers in India to find the perfect one for your needs. Compare features, pros, and cons to make an informed decision.

Zebronics Bluetooth speaker: Unleashing powerful sound in sleek design.Premium
Zebronics Bluetooth speaker: Unleashing powerful sound in sleek design.

Zebronics is a popular brand known for its high-quality Bluetooth speakers. With a wide range of options available in the market, choosing the best one can be overwhelming. In this article, we have compiled a list of the 9 best Zebronics Bluetooth speakers in India, each offering unique features and capabilities. Whether you're looking for a portable speaker for outdoor use or a powerful speaker for home entertainment, we've got you covered. Explore the product details, feature comparison, and valuable insights to make the right choice.

The Zebronics Zeb County Bluetooth Speaker is a versatile and portable speaker that offers powerful sound performance. With its built-in FM radio, USB, and SD card support, this speaker is perfect for outdoor gatherings and parties.

1. Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker With Supporting Carry Handle, USB, SD Card, AUX, FM & Call Function. (Black)

Specifications of Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker:

  • 10W RMS Output
  • Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
  • Built-in FM Radio
  • USB and SD Card Support
  • LED Display

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Portable and lightweight designMay not be suitable for large indoor spaces
Multiple connectivity options
Built-in FM radio for added convenience

2. Zebronics ZEB-VITA Wireless Bluetooth 10W Portable Bar Speaker

The Zebronics Zeb Vita Portable Speaker is designed for on-the-go music enthusiasts. It features a compact and stylish design, along with Bluetooth and AUX connectivity for seamless audio streaming.

Specifications of Zebronics ZEB-VITA Wireless Bluetooth 10W Portable Bar Speaker:

  • 6W RMS Output
  • Built-in rechargeable battery
  • Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
  • Compact and portable design
  • LED indicator

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Stylish and compact designSound quality may not be suitable for large rooms
Long-lasting rechargeable battery
Easy Bluetooth pairing

3. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Astra 20 Wireless BT v5.0 Portable Speaker

The Zebronics Zeb Astra 2.0 Wireless Speaker delivers a powerful audio experience with its 20W RMS output. It features a sleek and modern design, along with Bluetooth and USB connectivity options.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Zeb-Astra 20 Wireless BT v5.0 Portable Speaker:

  • 20W RMS Output
  • Bluetooth and USB connectivity
  • Built-in rechargeable battery
  • LED display
  • Remote control included

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High-quality sound outputMay be heavier compared to other portable speakers
Sleek and modern design
Convenient remote control

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival biggest Diwali sale: Unbeatable prices on speakers of all budgets from Sony, JBL, and more

4. ZEBRONICS Sound Feast 90 10W Output, Portable Wireless Speaker

The Zebronics ZEB-90 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is designed for outdoor use, featuring a rugged and durable construction. It offers 10W RMS output and Bluetooth connectivity for on-the-go music playback.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Sound Feast 90 10W Output, Portable Wireless Speaker:

  • 10W RMS Output
  • Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
  • Water-resistant design
  • Built-in microphone for hands-free calls
  • Carry strap included

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Rugged and durable constructionMay not be suitable for indoor use
Water-resistant design for outdoor use
Hands-free calling feature

Also read: Amazon Diwali Sale Dhamaka offers: Up to 80% off on soundbars and speakers from JBL, Marshall, Bose and more

5. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Vita Plus Mini 16W Soundbar

The Zebronics Zeb-Plus Supporting Bluetooth Speaker is a versatile and compact speaker that offers Bluetooth and AUX connectivity. It features a built-in rechargeable battery for extended music playback.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Zeb-Vita Plus Mini 16W Soundbar:

  • 8W RMS Output
  • Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
  • Built-in rechargeable battery
  • Compact and portable design
  • LED indicator

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Compact and portable designSound quality may not be suitable for large rooms
Long-lasting rechargeable battery
Easy Bluetooth pairing

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Steal Deals: Up to 50% off on JBL speakers; prices like never seen before

6. ZEBRONICS ZEB-SOUND FEAST 500 Bluetooth 5.0 portable speaker with 70W, 9H* backup, TWS, IPX5 waterproof, Call function, RGB lights, AUX, mSD, Voice assistant, type C and Grill finish

The Zebronics ZEB-SOUND-FEAST-500 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker is designed for outdoor adventures, featuring a rugged and waterproof construction. It delivers 12W RMS output and offers Bluetooth and AUX connectivity.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS ZEB-SOUND FEAST 500 Bluetooth 5.0 portable speaker:

  • 12W RMS Output
  • Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
  • Waterproof and dustproof design
  • Built-in microphone for hands-free calls
  • Carry strap included

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Rugged and waterproof constructionMay be heavier compared to other portable speakers
Long-lasting battery life
Hands-free calling feature

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival discounts on speakers and soundbars: Over 70% off on top brands like JBL, Sony, and more

7. ZEBRONICS Pixie Portable Speaker, 5 Watts, Supports Bluetooth

The Zebronics ZEB-Portable Speaker is a versatile and compact speaker that offers Bluetooth and AUX connectivity. It features a built-in rechargeable battery for extended music playback.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Pixie Portable Speaker, 5 Watts, Supports Bluetooth:

  • 6W RMS Output
  • Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
  • Built-in rechargeable battery
  • Compact and portable design
  • LED indicator

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Compact and portable designSound quality may not be suitable for large rooms
Long-lasting rechargeable battery
Easy Bluetooth pairing

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Blockbuster Deals: Massive discounts of up to 80% off on soundbars from Samsung, JBL, more

8. ZEBRONICS Sound Feast 400 Bluetooth v5.0 Portable Speaker with 60W Output, 11 Hours Backup, Voice Assistant, TWS, IPX5 Waterproof, Call Function, RGB Light, AUX, USB, FM Radio and Type C

The Zebronics ZEB-400 Bluetooth Speaker is designed for music enthusiasts looking for a powerful audio experience. It delivers 16W RMS output and offers Bluetooth and AUX connectivity options.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Sound Feast 400 Bluetooth v5.0 Portable Speaker:

  • 16W RMS Output
  • Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
  • Built-in rechargeable battery
  • LED display
  • Voice assistant support

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful audio outputMay be heavier compared to other portable speakers
Convenient voice assistant support
Stylish and modern design

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale teaser deals live: Heavy discount on categories like earphones, speakers, smartwatches

9. ZEBRONICS Barrel 200 Bluetooth 5.0 Portable Speaker

The Zebronics ZEB-200 Bluetooth Portable Speaker offers a balanced audio performance and versatile connectivity options. It features a compact and portable design, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor use.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Barrel 200 Bluetooth 5.0 Portable Speaker:

  • 8W RMS Output
  • Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
  • Built-in rechargeable battery
  • Compact and portable design
  • LED indicator

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Balanced audio performanceMay not be suitable for large outdoor spaces
Compact and portable design
Long-lasting rechargeable battery

Top 3 features of the best Zebronics Bluetooth speakers:

Best Zebronics Bluetooth speakersSound QualityConnectivity OptionsPortability
Zebronics Zeb County Bluetooth SpeakerGoodBluetooth, AUX, FM RadioPortable
Zebronics Zeb Vita Portable SpeakerDecentBluetooth, AUXHighly Portable
Zebronics Zeb Astra 2.0 Wireless SpeakerExcellentBluetooth, USBModerate
Zebronics ZEB-90 Portable Wireless Bluetooth SpeakerGoodBluetooth, AUXHighly Portable
Zebronics Zeb-Plus Supporting Bluetooth SpeakerDecentBluetooth, AUXHighly Portable
Zebronics ZEB-SOUND-FEAST-500 Waterproof Bluetooth SpeakerGoodBluetooth, AUXWaterproof, Portable
Zebronics ZEB-Portable SpeakerDecentBluetooth, AUXHighly Portable
Zebronics ZEB-400 Bluetooth SpeakerExcellentBluetooth, AUXPortable
Zebronics ZEB-200 Bluetooth Portable SpeakerGoodBluetooth, AUXHighly Portable

Best value for money Zebronics Bluetooth speaker:

The Zebronics Zeb Vita Portable Speaker offers the best value for money with its compact and highly portable design, along with decent sound quality and versatile connectivity options. It is an ideal choice for on-the-go music enthusiasts looking for an affordable yet reliable Bluetooth speaker.

Best overall Zebronics Bluetooth speakers:

The Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Portable Speaker offers Bluetooth, USB, and AUX connectivity. It features a built-in FM radio, call function, and a compact design, ensuring up to 10 hours of playback.

How to find the perfect Zebronics Bluetooth speaker:

When choosing the perfect Zebronics Bluetooth speaker, consider factors such as sound quality, connectivity options, and portability. Assess the pros and cons of each product to determine which one best suits your needs. Whether you need a portable speaker for outdoor adventures or a powerful speaker for home entertainment, make an informed decision based on the features and capabilities of each product.

Similar articles for you:

Amazon Great Indian Festival still on: Up to 75% off on appliances and gadgets like washing machines, laptops and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Deals on Bluetooth speakers under 1,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale: More than 30% off on AI laptops from HP, Lenovo, Acer and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Diwali with up to 90% off on smartwatch, headphones, earbuds and more

FAQs

Question : What is the average price range of Zebronics Bluetooth speakers?

Ans : Zebronics Bluetooth speakers are available in a wide price range, starting from around INR 1000 and going up to INR 5000, depending on the model and features.

Question : Do Zebronics Bluetooth speakers come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, Zebronics Bluetooth speakers typically come with a standard 1-year warranty, ensuring peace of mind and reliable after-sales support.

Question : Are Zebronics Bluetooth speakers suitable for outdoor use?

Ans : Yes, many Zebronics Bluetooth speakers are designed for outdoor use, featuring rugged and waterproof construction, making them ideal for outdoor gatherings and adventures.

Question : How to pair Zebronics Bluetooth speakers with mobile devices?

Ans : Pairing Zebronics Bluetooth speakers with mobile devices is simple and straightforward. Simply enable Bluetooth on your mobile device, power on the speaker, and select the speaker from the available Bluetooth devices to complete the pairing process.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Business News , Technology News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Dive into the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024!
Jaw Dropping offers on laptops, washing machines, refrigerators, kitchen appliances, gadgets, automotives, winter appliances, luggage and more in amazon diwali sale. Mega Savings this Diwali with Amazon's biggest sale of the year.
More Less
Published: 25 Oct 2024, 01:30 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue