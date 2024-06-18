Convert your living room into a personal cinema and customize your content viewing experience with the magic of Zebronics projectors. Whether it's a family movie night, a gaming marathon with friends, or a backyard camping adventure, Zebronics projectors offer a versatile and immersive way to enjoy your favourite content.

With their cutting-edge technology and affordable price points, Zebronics projectors have become a popular choice for home entertainment enthusiasts. From compact portable models for on-the-go entertainment to high-brightness smart projectors for dedicated home theatres, Zebronics offers a wide range of options to suit your needs and budget.

In this article, we'll talk about the best Zebronics projectors, exploring their features, specifications, and the unique advantages they bring to your home entertainment setup. Whether you're seeking stunning visuals, vibrant colours, or smart functionalities, we'll help you find the perfect projector to create unforgettable moments with your loved ones. Get ready to discover a new dimension of entertainment with Zebronics projectors.

1. Zebronics PIXAPLAY 20 LED Projector with FHD 1080p, HDMI, USBx2, Aux Out, Bluetooth v5.1, Upto 431 cm Screen Size, Built-in-Speaker, 3000 Lumens and a Compact Design

The Zebronics PIXAPLAY 20 is a versatile and feature-rich LED projector perfect for both home entertainment and professional use. It delivers Full HD 1080p resolution with impressive 3000 lumens brightness, making it suitable even in well-lit environments. Its multi-connectivity options include HDMI, USB, and Bluetooth v5.1, catering to various devices. Additionally, its electronic focus and 30,000-hour lamp life enhance convenience. However, some users find the fan noise slightly noticeable.

Specifications of Zebronics PIXAPLAY 20 LED Projector:

Resolution: FHD 1080p

Brightness: 3000 Lumens

Screen Size: Up to 431 cm

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.1, HDMI, USB x2, Aux Out

Lamp Life: 30,000 hours

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Full HD 1080p resolution and 3000 lumens brightness Some users find the fan noise noticeable Multi-connectivity options (HDMI, USB, Bluetooth)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the projector's brightness, picture quality, and versatility. Some users mention the connectivity and sound qualit as a minor drawback.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Zebronics PIXAPLAY 20 if you're looking for a bright and versatile FHD projector with extensive connectivity options. It's suitable for home theaters, presentations, and outdoor movie nights.

2. Zebronics Pixaplay 11 Portable LED Projector with FHD 1080p Support | 1500 Lumens | 150'' Large Screen | Dual Power Input,Built-in-Speaker, Remote Control and a Compact Design

The Zebronics Pixaplay 11 is a compact and portable LED projector designed for on-the-go entertainment. Despite its small size, it supports FHD 1080p content and offers a decent 1500 lumens brightness. It's compatible with various devices through HDMI, USB, microSD, and AV inputs. The dual power input options add convenience for outdoor use. However, some users find the built-in speaker volume a bit low for larger spaces.

Specifications of Zebronics Pixaplay 11 Portable LED Projector:

Resolution: HD 720p (supports FHD 1080p)

Brightness: 1500 Lumens

Screen Size: Up to 381 cm

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, microSD, AV

Power Input: DC adapter or 5V 3A USB

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and portable design Built-in speaker volume might be low for some Supports FHD 1080p content

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the projector's portability, ease of use, and value for money. Some users mention the lower speaker volume and laggy Bluetooth connectivity as a potential drawback.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Zebronics Pixaplay 11 if you need a portable projector for on-the-go entertainment. It's perfect for movie nights, camping trips, or presentations.

3. ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 18, Smart Vertical Projector, 3800 Lumens, 4K Support, Dolby Audio, 200 inch Screen Size, HDMI, USB, WiFi, Supports Bluetooth, 1080p Native, Electronic Focus, APP Support, Miracast

The Zebronics Pixaplay 18 is a smart vertical projector that brings the theatre experience home with its impressive 3800 lumens brightness and 4K support. Its vertical design and fabric finish add a touch of elegance, while the built-in Dolby Audio decoding delivers cinematic sound quality. The projector's Android-based operating system allows you to access a wide range of streaming apps and content directly. However, its vertical design might not be suitable for all setups, and some users have reported occasional lag in the interface.

Specifications of Zebronics PIXAPLAY 18 Smart Vertical Projector:

Resolution: 1080p Native (supports 4K)

Brightness: 3800 Lumens

Screen Size: Up to 508 cm

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Sound: Dolby Audio Decoding

Operating System: Android

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High brightness and 4K support for stunning visuals Vertical design might not be suitable for everyone Dolby Audio decoding for cinematic sound Occasional lag reported in the Android interface

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the projector's brightness, picture quality, and sound. Some users mention occasional lag in the interface while using YouTube and the vertical design as minor drawbacks.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Zebronics PIXAPLAY 18 if you want a stylish and powerful smart projector with excellent audio quality and a large screen size. It's perfect for creating a home theatre experience without compromising on picture or sound quality.

4. ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 22, Smart Projector, 3200 Lumens, 4K Support,160 Inch Screen Size, Supports Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, WiFi, 720p Native, Powerful Speaker, Electronic Focus, APP Support, Miracast

The Zebronics PIXAPLAY 22 is a versatile smart projector that caters to both home entertainment and professional needs. With 3200 lumens brightness and HD 720p native resolution (4K support), it delivers sharp visuals and vibrant colors for movies, presentations, and gaming. The projector's multi-connectivity options (Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, Aux Out) ensure compatibility with various devices. However, some users find the built-in speaker volume a bit low for larger rooms, and the fan noise can be audible in quiet environments.

Specifications of Zebronics PIXAPLAY 22 Smart Projector:

Resolution: 720p Native (supports 4K)

Brightness: 3200 Lumens

Screen Size: Up to 406 cm

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.1, HDMI, USB, Aux Out

Lamp Life: 30,000 hours

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Bright and versatile projector for various applications Built-in speaker volume might be low for some Supports 4K content for a detailed viewing experience Fan noise can be noticeable in quiet environments

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the projector's brightness, image quality, and affordability. Some users mention the lower speaker volume and fan noise as potential drawbacks.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Zebronics PIXAPLAY 22 if you need a versatile projector for home entertainment and professional use. It delivers good picture quality and supports 4K content at a reasonable price point. Consider using external speakers for a more immersive audio experience.

5. ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 28 1080P FHD, 508 cm Screen, Dolby, Smart Projector, 9000 Lumens, Auto Focus, Auto Keystone, HDMI (ARC), Miracast, Dual Band, 30,000 Hour Lamp Life

The Zebronics PIXAPLAY 28 takes home cinema to the next level with its impressive 9000 lumens brightness and 1080p Full HD resolution. Its large projection size of up to 508cm, coupled with Dolby Audio decoding, creates an immersive cinematic experience. The projector's smart features include autofocus, auto keystone correction, and built-in apps for streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime. However, the lack of lens shift might be a minor inconvenience for some users.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 28 1080P FHD Smart Projector:

Resolution: 1080p Full HD

Brightness: 9000 Lumens

Screen Size: Up to 508 cm

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, HDMI (ARC), Dual USB, Aux Out

Sound: Dolby Audio Decoding

Other Features: Autofocus, Auto Keystone Correction, Smart Apps

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High brightness and 1080p Full HD resolution No lens shift feature Large projection size up to 508 cm

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed with the projector's brightness, picture quality, and smart features. Some users have noted the lack of lens shift as a minor drawback.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Zebronics PIXAPLAY 28 if you want a high-brightness, Full HD smart projector with a large screen size and immersive audio. It's perfect for creating a home theater experience with the convenience of built-in streaming apps.

6. ZEBRONICS Zebronics Pixaplay 26 1080P Fhd 508 Cm Dolby Audio Smart Projector with 5000 Lumens,Auto Focus&Keystone,Hdmi (Arc),Miracast,Dual Band,30,000 Hour Lamp Life.,Multicolor

The Zebronics Pixaplay 26 is a feature-rich smart projector that offers an excellent balance of performance and affordability. It offers 5000 lumens brightness and 1080p Full HD resolution, delivering crisp and vibrant visuals on a large screen up to 508 cm. The built-in speaker with Dolby Audio decoding provides an immersive sound experience. The projector's smart features include autofocus, auto keystone correction, and access to popular streaming apps. However, some users find the fan noise slightly noticeable.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Zebronics Pixaplay 26:

Resolution: 1080p Full HD

Brightness: 5000 Lumens

Screen Size: Up to 508 cm

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, HDMI (ARC), Dual USB, Aux Out

Sound: Dolby Audio Decoding

Other Features: Autofocus, Auto Keystone Correction, Smart Apps

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Bright and clear visuals with 1080p Full HD resolution Fan noise can be noticeable Large projection size up to 508 cm

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the projector's value for money, picture quality, and smart features. Some users have noted the fan noise as a minor drawback, affecting the overall value.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Zebronics Pixaplay 26 if you're looking for an affordable yet feature-rich smart projector with a large screen size and decent audio. It's perfect for both home entertainment and professional use.

Questions to be aware of while choosing a Zebronics projector:

What's the ideal brightness for my viewing environment?

For well-lit rooms or outdoor use, choose a projector with higher lumens (3000+). For darker rooms, a lower lumen count (1500-2000) might suffice.

Do I need a smart projector with built-in apps?

If you frequently stream content from services like Netflix or Amazon Prime, a smart projector with built-in apps can be more convenient. Otherwise, you can connect external streaming devices to a standard projector.

What's the importance of resolution and screen size?

Higher resolution (like 1080p) offers sharper images, while screen size depends on your viewing distance and preference. Larger screens are great for immersive experiences, but ensure you have enough space.

Should I prioritize portability or features?

Consider how you'll use the projector. If you plan to move it frequently, prioritize a compact and lightweight model. For home theatre setups, focus on features like high brightness, audio quality, and smart capabilities.

Best value for money Zebronics projector:

The Zebronics Pixaplay 11 emerges as the best value for money option. While it may not have the highest brightness or resolution, its compact and portable design, coupled with support for Full HD content and multiple input options, makes it a versatile choice for casual viewing and on-the-go entertainment. The dual power input option further enhances its portability, making it suitable for outdoor movie nights or presentations.

Best overall Zebronics projector:

The Zebronics PIXAPLAY 20 LED Projector shines as the best overall choice, offering a well-rounded package of performance, features, and value. Its Full HD 1080p resolution and 3000 lumens brightness deliver crisp visuals and vibrant colours. The projector's versatility is further enhanced by its multi-connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, and Bluetooth. While the fan noise might be slightly noticeable for some, its overall performance and features make it an excellent choice for home entertainment and professional use.

Factors to consider when choosing the best Zebronics projector:

Brightness (Lumens) : Consider the lighting conditions of your viewing environment. Higher lumens are better for well-lit rooms or outdoor use.

: Consider the lighting conditions of your viewing environment. Higher lumens are better for well-lit rooms or outdoor use. Resolution : Choose a resolution that matches your content and preferences. 1080p Full HD is ideal for most users, while 4K offers the highest detail.

: Choose a resolution that matches your content and preferences. 1080p Full HD is ideal for most users, while 4K offers the highest detail. Screen Size : Determine the desired screen size based on your viewing distance and space.

: Determine the desired screen size based on your viewing distance and space. Connectivity : Ensure the projector has the necessary ports (HDMI, USB, etc.) for your devices.

: Ensure the projector has the necessary ports (HDMI, USB, etc.) for your devices. Smart Features : If you stream content, consider a smart projector with built-in apps and Wi-Fi connectivity.

: If you stream content, consider a smart projector with built-in apps and Wi-Fi connectivity. Audio : Check the built-in speaker quality or plan for external speakers if audio is a priority.

: Check the built-in speaker quality or plan for external speakers if audio is a priority. Portability: Choose a compact and lightweight model if you need to move the projector frequently.

Best 3 features of top Zebronics speakers

Product Name Brightness & Resolution Smart Features & Audio Connectivity Options Zebronics PIXAPLAY 20 LED Projector 3000 Lumens, FHD 1080p Built-in Speaker HDMI, USB x2, Aux Out, Bluetooth v5.1 Zebronics Pixaplay 11 Portable LED Projector 1500 Lumens, HD 720p (supports FHD 1080p) Built-in Speaker, Remote Control HDMI, USB, microSD, AV, Dual Power Input ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 18, Smart Vertical Projector 3800 Lumens, 1080p Native (supports 4K) Android OS, Dolby Audio Decoding Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, Miracast, iOS Screen Mirroring ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 22, Smart Projector 3200 Lumens, 720p Native (supports 4K) Built-in Speaker, Electronic Focus Bluetooth v5.1, HDMI, USB, Aux Out ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 28 1080P FHD Smart Projector 9000 Lumens, 1080p FHD Auto Focus, Auto Keystone, Dolby Audio Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, HDMI (ARC), Dual USB, Aux Out ZEBRONICS Zebronics Pixaplay 26 1080P FHD Smart Projector 5000 Lumens, 1080p FHD Auto Focus, Auto Keystone, Dolby Audio Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, HDMI (ARC), Dual USB, Aux Out

FAQs

Question : Can I connect my smartphone to a Zebronics projector?

Ans : Yes, most Zebronics projectors offer multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, and screen mirroring (Miracast/AirPlay), allowing you to connect your smartphone easily.

Question : Do I need a dark room to use a Zebronics projector?

Ans : While a dark room enhances the viewing experience, many Zebronics projectors offer high brightness levels that can perform well even in moderately lit environments.

Question : Can I use a Zebronics projector for gaming?

Ans : Yes, Zebronics projectors with low input lag and high refresh rates are suitable for gaming. Check the specifications for details on input lag and refresh rate.

Question : How long does a Zebronics projector lamp last?

Ans : Most Zebronics projectors use LED lamps with a lifespan of 20,000 to 30,000 hours, providing years of use before needing replacement.

Question : What is the warranty on Zebronics projectors?

Ans : Zebronics typically offers a 1-year warranty on their projectors. Check the specific product listing for details on warranty coverage.

