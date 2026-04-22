Top tablets under ₹25,000 in 2026: OnePlus to Lenovo picks with great performance and battery life

Over time, tablets have evolved into a preferred device for a wide range of users. Whether it is for attending virtual classes, reading, working on creative tasks, or simply streaming content, tablets today serve far more purposes than they once did. With newer software features, tablets are now more dependable for both learning and entertainment.

Technology companies are also broadening their tablet portfolios to cater to varied user requirements and price segments. For many buyers, factors such as battery life, overall performance, and display quality continue to play a crucial role in their decision-making.

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The encouraging part is that getting a dependable tablet no longer requires a hefty budget. However, with numerous models available in the market, picking the right one can still feel overwhelming. To make things easier, here are some tablets under ₹25,000 that are worth considering.

Lenovo Idea Tab The Lenovo IdeaTab SmartChoice tablet runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and pairs 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage, delivering a smooth, responsive experience. It features an 11-inch display with 2.5K resolution, delivering a sharp, engaging viewing experience for reading and streaming content. The tablet also features quad speakers that support Dolby Atmos, enhancing the overall audio experience. For productivity, the device features smart note-taking tools that help users take notes more efficiently during classes or meetings. It is powered by a 7040mAh battery, with Lenovo claiming up to 9 hours of use on a single charge. The tablet supports stylus input, although the stylus is sold separately.

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In terms of cameras, it includes a 5MP front camera and an 8MP rear camera. The Lenovo Idea Tab is currently priced at ₹24,998 on Amazon.

Lenovo Idea Tab

The OnePlus Pad Go The OnePlus Pad Go tablet features a large 11.35-inch display that provides an immersive viewing experience. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor and features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Storage can be expanded up to 1TB. In terms of audio, the tablet comes with quad speakers that support Dolby Atmos. It also supports both Wi-Fi and 4G LTE connectivity options. When it comes to battery life, the tablet is designed for extended use, offering up to 14 hours of video playback. It is powered by an 8000 mAh battery with fast charging support.

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The device features a front camera and an 8MP rear camera. This is priced at ₹21,999.

OnePlus Pad Go

The Redmi Pad 2 The Redmi Pad 2is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra processor and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, making it suitable for everyday use and lighter tasks. It is available in multiple configurations, including 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB of RAM, as well as 128GB and 256GB of storage. The tablet features an 11-inch display and quad speakers that support Dolby Atmos for an enhanced audio experience. It also comes with the Redmi Smart Pen, which can be useful for note-taking and creative work. Designed to be lightweight, the device is easy to carry around.

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It houses a large 9000mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 10 hours on a single charge and supports fast charging. For cameras, the tablet includes a 5MP front camera and an 8MP rear camera. It's priced at ₹20,999.

Redmi Pad 2

Lenovo Tab Plus Lenovo Tab Plus is equipped with the MediaTek G100 processor, which delivers smooth performance. It comes with 8 GB RAM and storage options of 128 GB and 256 GB. The Tab Plus features an 11-inch display with 2K resolution, delivering vivid images. The device has an Octa JBL Hi-Fi speaker, enhancing the overall audio experience. Additionally, the tablet has a built-in kickstand, allowing users to keep the device on any flat surface and watch content comfortably. The 8600 mAh battery is designed to keep the tablet powered up for up to 12 hours.

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The front and rear cameras feature 8MP. It is priced at ₹24,053 on Amazon.

Lenovo Tab Plus

The OnePlus Pad Lite OnePlus Pad Lite is relatively more affordable compared to the other tablets on this list. One of its key highlights is the large 9340mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to 80 hours of music playback. It features an 11-inch display with a good resolution, making it suitable for both viewing and reading. In terms of performance, the tablet is powered by the MediaTek G100 processor and features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For audio, it comes equipped with quad speakers that support Hi-Res Audio, enhancing the overall listening experience.

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The device includes a 5MP front camera and a 5MP rear camera. The OnePlus Pad Lite is priced at ₹15,999.