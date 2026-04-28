Top 5 thin and light laptops under 1.5kg in India: From Apple MacBook Air M5 to Lenovo Yoga Slim 7

Ultra-thin laptops today stand out for their sleek design and strong performance. Most models are under 15 mm thick, yet still pack high-end hardware. The best of them feature premium builds, high-quality displays often OLED and powerful processors, offering both style and capability in a compact form.

Here are the top five options to consider.

ASUS Zenbook S14 This one stands out as a notable option in the 14-inch ultra-thin laptop category, combining a slim profile with premium features. It measures just 1.1 cm in thickness and weighs approximately 1.2 kg, making it highly portable. The device is constructed using a premium material called ceraluminum, which enhances both durability and aesthetics.

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Under the hood, it is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, capable of delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI acceleration. The laptop features a 3K 120Hz OLED display that delivers vibrant visuals along with excellent colour accuracy. It is powered by a 77Wh battery designed for all-day use, while its advanced cooling system ensures consistent performance despite its ultra-thin form factor.

With a strong emphasis on design, security and performance, the Zenbook S14 is positioned as a flagship ultra-portable suited for professionals who value both power and portability.

The device is priced at ₹1,30,990 on Asus’s official website.

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ASUS Zenbook S14

Apple MacBook Air M5

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The MacBook Air M5 continues to set a benchmark in the ultra-thin laptop segment with its refined design and strong performance. It features a slim form factor, measuring just 1.13 cm in thickness and weighing only 1.23 kg, making it highly portable.

Powered by the M5 chip, the device comes with a 10-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU, delivering robust performance despite lacking an internal fan for cooling. What sets this ultra-thin laptop apart is its blend of portability and capability. It includes a 16-core Neural Engine, high-speed unified memory and dedicated media processing hardware, making it particularly effective for video editing and AI-related tasks.

Additionally, unlike many ultra-thin Windows laptops, it offers up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge without compromising performance.

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The latest MacBook Air is priced at ₹1,19,900 on Apple’s official website.

Apple MacBook Air M5

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro The Galaxy Book 6 Pro stands out as a strong contender in the ultra-thin laptop segment, combining a sleek design with powerful internals. It features a slim profile measuring just 1.16 cm in thickness and weighs approximately 1.24 kg, making it highly portable while remaining competitive with other premium ultra-thin devices.

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Under the hood, the laptop is powered by an Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor, paired with Intel Arc B390 graphics and an integrated Intel NPU for enhanced AI capabilities. It sports a 14-inch (35.56 cm) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels, along with an anti-reflective coating that ensures vivid colours and improved visibility.

The device is equipped with 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD, enabling smooth multitasking and efficient performance.

The Galaxy Book 6 Pro is listed at ₹2,12,790 on Samsung’s official website.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro

Acer Swift 14 AI

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The Acer Swift 14 AI offers a compelling mix of portability and next-generation performance in the ultra-thin laptop segment, even if it is not the absolute slimmest in its class. It is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor, paired with an integrated AI Boost NPU capable of delivering up to 47 TOPS, making it well-suited for emerging AI-driven workloads within a compact form factor.

The laptop features a 14-inch IPS touchscreen with a resolution of 1920 × 1200, providing clear visuals along with a matte finish that helps reduce glare. It comes equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5X memory, expandable up to 32GB, and a 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, ensuring efficient multitasking and storage performance.

Despite its slim, lightweight design at around 1.3 kg, it includes modern connectivity options such as USB4, HDMI, and Wi-Fi 7. A 65Wh battery further enhances its usability by delivering strong endurance, making it a practical choice for productivity-focused users.

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The device is available for ₹81,990 on Flipkart.

Acer Swift 14 AI

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Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 offers a well-rounded combination of design and performance, delivering strong value even if it is not the slimmest option in its category. It is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Iris Plus graphics and an optional NVIDIA GPU, making it suitable for everyday tasks and light creative work.

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The laptop features a 14-inch display with resolution options up to 4K UHD and brightness up to 500 nits, ensuring vivid and sharp visuals. It comes equipped with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD, enabling smooth multitasking and efficient storage performance.

Weighing around 1.4 kg, the device remains portable while offering additional features such as Rapid Charge Pro, Thunderbolt support and Dolby Atmos speakers.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 is available on Croma for ₹88,990.